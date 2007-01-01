{ "tiddlers": { "$:/Acknowledgements": { "title": "$:/Acknowledgements", "text": "TiddlyWiki incorporates code from these fine OpenSource projects:



* [[The Stanford Javascript Crypto Library|http://bitwiseshiftleft.github.io/sjcl/]]

* [[The Jasmine JavaScript Test Framework|http://pivotal.github.io/jasmine/]]

* [[Normalize.css by Nicolas Gallagher|http://necolas.github.io/normalize.css/]]



And media from these projects:



* World flag icons from [[Wikipedia|http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:SVG_flags_by_country]]

" }, "$:/core/copyright.txt": { "title": "$:/core/copyright.txt", "type": "text/plain", "text": "TiddlyWiki created by Jeremy Ruston, (jeremy [at] jermolene [dot] com)



Copyright (c) 2004-2007, Jeremy Ruston

Copyright (c) 2007-2018, UnaMesa Association

All rights reserved.



Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without

modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:



* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this

list of conditions and the following disclaimer.



* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,

this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation

and/or other materials provided with the distribution.



* Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its

contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from

this software without specific prior written permission.



THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS 'AS IS'

AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE

IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE

DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE

FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL

DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR

SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER

CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY,

OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE

OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE." }, "$:/core/icon": { "title": "$:/core/icon", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0zm21.127 95.408c-3.578-.103-5.15-.094-6.974-3.152l-1.42.042c-1.653-.075-.964-.04-2.067-.097-1.844-.07-1.548-1.86-1.873-2.8-.52-3.202.687-6.43.65-9.632-.014-1.14-1.593-5.17-2.157-6.61-1.768.34-3.546.406-5.34.497-4.134-.01-8.24-.527-12.317-1.183-.8 3.35-3.16 8.036-1.21 11.44 2.37 3.52 4.03 4.495 6.61 4.707 2.572.212 3.16 3.18 2.53 4.242-.55.73-1.52.864-2.346 1.04l-1.65.08c-1.296-.046-2.455-.404-3.61-.955-1.93-1.097-3.925-3.383-5.406-5.024.345.658.55 1.938.24 2.53-.878 1.27-4.665 1.26-6.4.47-1.97-.89-6.73-7.162-7.468-11.86 1.96-3.78 4.812-7.07 6.255-11.186-3.146-2.05-4.83-5.384-4.61-9.16l.08-.44c-3.097.59-1.49.37-4.82.628-10.608-.032-19.935-7.37-14.68-18.774.34-.673.664-1.287 1.243-.994.466.237.4 1.18.166 2.227-3.005 13.627 11.67 13.732 20.69 11.21.89-.25 2.67-1.936 3.905-2.495 2.016-.91 4.205-1.282 6.376-1.55 5.4-.63 11.893 2.276 15.19 2.37 3.3.096 7.99-.805 10.87-.615 2.09.098 4.143.483 6.16 1.03 1.306-6.49 1.4-11.27 4.492-12.38 1.814.293 3.213 2.818 4.25 4.167 2.112-.086 4.12.46 6.115 1.066 3.61-.522 6.642-2.593 9.833-4.203-3.234 2.69-3.673 7.075-3.303 11.127.138 2.103-.444 4.386-1.164 6.54-1.348 3.507-3.95 7.204-6.97 7.014-1.14-.036-1.805-.695-2.653-1.4-.164 1.427-.81 2.7-1.434 3.96-1.44 2.797-5.203 4.03-8.687 7.016-3.484 2.985 1.114 13.65 2.23 15.594 1.114 1.94 4.226 2.652 3.02 4.406-.37.58-.936.785-1.54 1.01l-.82.11zm-40.097-8.85l.553.14c.694-.27 2.09.15 2.83.353-1.363-1.31-3.417-3.24-4.897-4.46-.485-1.47-.278-2.96-.174-4.46l.02-.123c-.582 1.205-1.322 2.376-1.72 3.645-.465 1.71 2.07 3.557 3.052 4.615l.336.3z\" fill-rule=\"evenodd\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/advanced-search-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/advanced-search-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-advanced-search-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M74.5651535,87.9848361 C66.9581537,93.0488876 57.8237115,96 48,96 C21.490332,96 0,74.509668 0,48 C0,21.490332 21.490332,0 48,0 C74.509668,0 96,21.490332 96,48 C96,57.8541369 93.0305793,67.0147285 87.9377231,74.6357895 L122.284919,108.982985 C125.978897,112.676963 125.973757,118.65366 122.284271,122.343146 C118.593975,126.033442 112.613238,126.032921 108.92411,122.343793 L74.5651535,87.9848361 Z M48,80 C65.673112,80 80,65.673112 80,48 C80,30.326888 65.673112,16 48,16 C30.326888,16 16,30.326888 16,48 C16,65.673112 30.326888,80 48,80 Z\"></path>

<circle cx=\"48\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"></circle>

<circle cx=\"28\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"></circle>

<circle cx=\"68\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"></circle>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/auto-height": { "title": "$:/core/images/auto-height", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-auto-height tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<path d=\"M67.9867828,114.356363 L67.9579626,99.8785426 C67.9550688,98.4248183 67.1636987,97.087107 65.8909901,96.3845863 L49.9251455,87.5716209 L47.992126,95.0735397 L79.8995411,95.0735397 C84.1215894,95.0735397 85.4638131,89.3810359 81.686497,87.4948823 L49.7971476,71.5713518 L48.0101917,79.1500092 L79.992126,79.1500092 C84.2093753,79.1500092 85.5558421,73.4676733 81.7869993,71.5753162 L49.805065,55.517008 L48.0101916,63.0917009 L79.9921259,63.0917015 C84.2035118,63.0917016 85.5551434,57.4217887 81.7966702,55.5218807 L65.7625147,47.4166161 L67.9579705,50.9864368 L67.9579705,35.6148245 L77.1715737,44.8284272 C78.7336709,46.3905243 81.2663308,46.3905243 82.8284279,44.8284271 C84.390525,43.2663299 84.390525,40.7336699 82.8284278,39.1715728 L66.8284271,23.1715728 C65.2663299,21.6094757 62.73367,21.6094757 61.1715729,23.1715729 L45.1715729,39.1715729 C43.6094757,40.73367 43.6094757,43.26633 45.1715729,44.8284271 C46.73367,46.3905243 49.26633,46.3905243 50.8284271,44.8284271 L59.9579705,35.6988837 L59.9579705,50.9864368 C59.9579705,52.495201 60.806922,53.8755997 62.1534263,54.5562576 L78.1875818,62.6615223 L79.9921261,55.0917015 L48.0101917,55.0917009 C43.7929424,55.0917008 42.4464755,60.7740368 46.2153183,62.6663939 L78.1972526,78.7247021 L79.992126,71.1500092 L48.0101917,71.1500092 C43.7881433,71.1500092 42.4459197,76.842513 46.2232358,78.7286665 L78.1125852,94.6521971 L79.8995411,87.0735397 L47.992126,87.0735397 C43.8588276,87.0735397 42.4404876,92.5780219 46.0591064,94.5754586 L62.024951,103.388424 L59.9579785,99.8944677 L59.9867142,114.32986 L50.8284271,105.171573 C49.26633,103.609476 46.73367,103.609476 45.1715729,105.171573 C43.6094757,106.73367 43.6094757,109.26633 45.1715729,110.828427 L61.1715729,126.828427 C62.73367,128.390524 65.2663299,128.390524 66.8284271,126.828427 L82.8284278,110.828427 C84.390525,109.26633 84.390525,106.73367 82.8284279,105.171573 C81.2663308,103.609476 78.7336709,103.609476 77.1715737,105.171573 L67.9867828,114.356363 L67.9867828,114.356363 Z M16,20 L112,20 C114.209139,20 116,18.209139 116,16 C116,13.790861 114.209139,12 112,12 L16,12 C13.790861,12 12,13.790861 12,16 C12,18.209139 13.790861,20 16,20 L16,20 Z\"></path>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/blank": { "title": "$:/core/images/blank", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-blank tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\"></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/bold": { "title": "$:/core/images/bold", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-bold tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M41.1456583,51.8095238 L41.1456583,21.8711485 L67.4985994,21.8711485 C70.0084159,21.8711485 72.4285598,22.0802967 74.7591036,22.4985994 C77.0896475,22.9169022 79.1512515,23.6638602 80.9439776,24.7394958 C82.7367036,25.8151314 84.170863,27.3090474 85.2464986,29.2212885 C86.3221342,31.1335296 86.859944,33.5835518 86.859944,36.5714286 C86.859944,41.9496067 85.2465147,45.8337882 82.0196078,48.2240896 C78.792701,50.614391 74.6694929,51.8095238 69.6498599,51.8095238 L41.1456583,51.8095238 Z M13,0 L13,128 L75.0280112,128 C80.7647346,128 86.3519803,127.28292 91.789916,125.848739 C97.2278517,124.414559 102.068139,122.203563 106.310924,119.215686 C110.553709,116.22781 113.929959,112.373506 116.439776,107.652661 C118.949592,102.931816 120.204482,97.3445701 120.204482,90.8907563 C120.204482,82.8832466 118.262391,76.0411115 114.378151,70.3641457 C110.493911,64.6871798 104.607883,60.7133634 96.719888,58.442577 C102.456611,55.6937304 106.788968,52.1680887 109.717087,47.8655462 C112.645206,43.5630037 114.109244,38.1849062 114.109244,31.7310924 C114.109244,25.7553389 113.123259,20.7357813 111.151261,16.6722689 C109.179262,12.6087565 106.400578,9.35201972 102.815126,6.90196078 C99.2296739,4.45190185 94.927196,2.68908101 89.907563,1.61344538 C84.8879301,0.537809748 79.3305627,0 73.2352941,0 L13,0 Z M41.1456583,106.128852 L41.1456583,70.9915966 L71.8011204,70.9915966 C77.896389,70.9915966 82.7964334,72.3958776 86.5014006,75.2044818 C90.2063677,78.0130859 92.0588235,82.7039821 92.0588235,89.2773109 C92.0588235,92.6237329 91.4911355,95.3725383 90.3557423,97.5238095 C89.2203491,99.6750808 87.6965548,101.378145 85.7843137,102.633053 C83.8720726,103.887961 81.661077,104.784311 79.1512605,105.322129 C76.641444,105.859947 74.0121519,106.128852 71.2633053,106.128852 L41.1456583,106.128852 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/cancel-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/cancel-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-cancel-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

\t<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

\t <path d=\"M64,76.3137085 L47.0294734,93.2842351 C43.9038742,96.4098343 38.8399231,96.4084656 35.7157288,93.2842712 C32.5978915,90.166434 32.5915506,85.0947409 35.7157649,81.9705266 L52.6862915,65 L35.7157649,48.0294734 C32.5901657,44.9038742 32.5915344,39.8399231 35.7157288,36.7157288 C38.833566,33.5978915 43.9052591,33.5915506 47.0294734,36.7157649 L64,53.6862915 L80.9705266,36.7157649 C84.0961258,33.5901657 89.1600769,33.5915344 92.2842712,36.7157288 C95.4021085,39.833566 95.4084494,44.9052591 92.2842351,48.0294734 L75.3137085,65 L92.2842351,81.9705266 C95.4098343,85.0961258 95.4084656,90.1600769 92.2842712,93.2842712 C89.166434,96.4021085 84.0947409,96.4084494 80.9705266,93.2842351 L64,76.3137085 Z M64,129 C99.346224,129 128,100.346224 128,65 C128,29.653776 99.346224,1 64,1 C28.653776,1 1.13686838e-13,29.653776 1.13686838e-13,65 C1.13686838e-13,100.346224 28.653776,129 64,129 Z M64,113 C90.509668,113 112,91.509668 112,65 C112,38.490332 90.509668,17 64,17 C37.490332,17 16,38.490332 16,65 C16,91.509668 37.490332,113 64,113 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-down": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-down", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-chevron-down tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

\t<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 40.500000) rotate(-270.000000) translate(-64.000000, -40.500000) translate(-22.500000, -26.500000)\">

<path d=\"M112.743107,112.12741 C111.310627,113.561013 109.331747,114.449239 107.145951,114.449239 L27.9777917,114.449239 C23.6126002,114.449239 20.0618714,110.904826 20.0618714,106.532572 C20.0618714,102.169214 23.6059497,98.6159054 27.9777917,98.6159054 L99.2285381,98.6159054 L99.2285381,27.365159 C99.2285381,22.9999675 102.77295,19.4492387 107.145205,19.4492387 C111.508562,19.4492387 115.061871,22.993317 115.061871,27.365159 L115.061871,106.533318 C115.061871,108.71579 114.175869,110.694669 112.743378,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(67.561871, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-67.561871, -66.949239) \"></path>

<path d=\"M151.35638,112.12741 C149.923899,113.561013 147.94502,114.449239 145.759224,114.449239 L66.5910645,114.449239 C62.225873,114.449239 58.6751442,110.904826 58.6751442,106.532572 C58.6751442,102.169214 62.2192225,98.6159054 66.5910645,98.6159054 L137.841811,98.6159054 L137.841811,27.365159 C137.841811,22.9999675 141.386223,19.4492387 145.758478,19.4492387 C150.121835,19.4492387 153.675144,22.993317 153.675144,27.365159 L153.675144,106.533318 C153.675144,108.71579 152.789142,110.694669 151.356651,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(106.175144, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-106.175144, -66.949239) \"></path>

\t</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-left": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-left", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-chevron-left tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" version=\"1.1\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(92.500000, 64.000000) rotate(-180.000000) translate(-92.500000, -64.000000) translate(6.000000, -3.000000)\">

<path d=\"M112.743107,112.12741 C111.310627,113.561013 109.331747,114.449239 107.145951,114.449239 L27.9777917,114.449239 C23.6126002,114.449239 20.0618714,110.904826 20.0618714,106.532572 C20.0618714,102.169214 23.6059497,98.6159054 27.9777917,98.6159054 L99.2285381,98.6159054 L99.2285381,27.365159 C99.2285381,22.9999675 102.77295,19.4492387 107.145205,19.4492387 C111.508562,19.4492387 115.061871,22.993317 115.061871,27.365159 L115.061871,106.533318 C115.061871,108.71579 114.175869,110.694669 112.743378,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(67.561871, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-67.561871, -66.949239) \"></path>

<path d=\"M151.35638,112.12741 C149.923899,113.561013 147.94502,114.449239 145.759224,114.449239 L66.5910645,114.449239 C62.225873,114.449239 58.6751442,110.904826 58.6751442,106.532572 C58.6751442,102.169214 62.2192225,98.6159054 66.5910645,98.6159054 L137.841811,98.6159054 L137.841811,27.365159 C137.841811,22.9999675 141.386223,19.4492387 145.758478,19.4492387 C150.121835,19.4492387 153.675144,22.993317 153.675144,27.365159 L153.675144,106.533318 C153.675144,108.71579 152.789142,110.694669 151.356651,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(106.175144, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-106.175144, -66.949239) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-right": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-right", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-chevron-right tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(-48.000000, -3.000000)\">

<path d=\"M112.743107,112.12741 C111.310627,113.561013 109.331747,114.449239 107.145951,114.449239 L27.9777917,114.449239 C23.6126002,114.449239 20.0618714,110.904826 20.0618714,106.532572 C20.0618714,102.169214 23.6059497,98.6159054 27.9777917,98.6159054 L99.2285381,98.6159054 L99.2285381,27.365159 C99.2285381,22.9999675 102.77295,19.4492387 107.145205,19.4492387 C111.508562,19.4492387 115.061871,22.993317 115.061871,27.365159 L115.061871,106.533318 C115.061871,108.71579 114.175869,110.694669 112.743378,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(67.561871, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-67.561871, -66.949239) \"></path>

<path d=\"M151.35638,112.12741 C149.923899,113.561013 147.94502,114.449239 145.759224,114.449239 L66.5910645,114.449239 C62.225873,114.449239 58.6751442,110.904826 58.6751442,106.532572 C58.6751442,102.169214 62.2192225,98.6159054 66.5910645,98.6159054 L137.841811,98.6159054 L137.841811,27.365159 C137.841811,22.9999675 141.386223,19.4492387 145.758478,19.4492387 C150.121835,19.4492387 153.675144,22.993317 153.675144,27.365159 L153.675144,106.533318 C153.675144,108.71579 152.789142,110.694669 151.356651,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(106.175144, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-106.175144, -66.949239) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-up": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-up", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-chevron-up tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

\t<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 89.500000) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-64.000000, -89.500000) translate(-22.500000, 22.500000)\">

<path d=\"M112.743107,112.12741 C111.310627,113.561013 109.331747,114.449239 107.145951,114.449239 L27.9777917,114.449239 C23.6126002,114.449239 20.0618714,110.904826 20.0618714,106.532572 C20.0618714,102.169214 23.6059497,98.6159054 27.9777917,98.6159054 L99.2285381,98.6159054 L99.2285381,27.365159 C99.2285381,22.9999675 102.77295,19.4492387 107.145205,19.4492387 C111.508562,19.4492387 115.061871,22.993317 115.061871,27.365159 L115.061871,106.533318 C115.061871,108.71579 114.175869,110.694669 112.743378,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(67.561871, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-67.561871, -66.949239) \"></path>

<path d=\"M151.35638,112.12741 C149.923899,113.561013 147.94502,114.449239 145.759224,114.449239 L66.5910645,114.449239 C62.225873,114.449239 58.6751442,110.904826 58.6751442,106.532572 C58.6751442,102.169214 62.2192225,98.6159054 66.5910645,98.6159054 L137.841811,98.6159054 L137.841811,27.365159 C137.841811,22.9999675 141.386223,19.4492387 145.758478,19.4492387 C150.121835,19.4492387 153.675144,22.993317 153.675144,27.365159 L153.675144,106.533318 C153.675144,108.71579 152.789142,110.694669 151.356651,112.127981 Z\" transform=\"translate(106.175144, 66.949239) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-106.175144, -66.949239) \"></path>

\t</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/clone-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/clone-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-clone-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M32.2650915,96 L32.2650915,120.002359 C32.2650915,124.419334 35.8432884,128 40.2627323,128 L120.002359,128 C124.419334,128 128,124.421803 128,120.002359 L128,40.2627323 C128,35.8457573 124.421803,32.2650915 120.002359,32.2650915 L96,32.2650915 L96,48 L108.858899,48 C110.519357,48 111.853018,49.3405131 111.853018,50.9941198 L111.853018,108.858899 C111.853018,110.519357 110.512505,111.853018 108.858899,111.853018 L50.9941198,111.853018 C49.333661,111.853018 48,110.512505 48,108.858899 L48,96 L32.2650915,96 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M40,56 L32.0070969,56 C27.5881712,56 24,52.418278 24,48 C24,43.5907123 27.5848994,40 32.0070969,40 L40,40 L40,32.0070969 C40,27.5881712 43.581722,24 48,24 C52.4092877,24 56,27.5848994 56,32.0070969 L56,40 L63.9929031,40 C68.4118288,40 72,43.581722 72,48 C72,52.4092877 68.4151006,56 63.9929031,56 L56,56 L56,63.9929031 C56,68.4118288 52.418278,72 48,72 C43.5907123,72 40,68.4151006 40,63.9929031 L40,56 Z M7.9992458,0 C3.58138434,0 0,3.5881049 0,7.9992458 L0,88.0007542 C0,92.4186157 3.5881049,96 7.9992458,96 L88.0007542,96 C92.4186157,96 96,92.4118951 96,88.0007542 L96,7.9992458 C96,3.58138434 92.4118951,0 88.0007542,0 L7.9992458,0 Z M19.0010118,16 C17.3435988,16 16,17.336731 16,19.0010118 L16,76.9989882 C16,78.6564012 17.336731,80 19.0010118,80 L76.9989882,80 C78.6564012,80 80,78.663269 80,76.9989882 L80,19.0010118 C80,17.3435988 78.663269,16 76.9989882,16 L19.0010118,16 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/close-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-close-all-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(-23.000000, -23.000000)\">

<path d=\"M43,131 L22.9976794,131 C18.5827987,131 15,127.418278 15,123 C15,118.590712 18.5806831,115 22.9976794,115 L43,115 L43,94.9976794 C43,90.5827987 46.581722,87 51,87 C55.4092877,87 59,90.5806831 59,94.9976794 L59,115 L79.0023206,115 C83.4172013,115 87,118.581722 87,123 C87,127.409288 83.4193169,131 79.0023206,131 L59,131 L59,151.002321 C59,155.417201 55.418278,159 51,159 C46.5907123,159 43,155.419317 43,151.002321 L43,131 Z\" transform=\"translate(51.000000, 123.000000) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-51.000000, -123.000000) \"></path>

<path d=\"M43,59 L22.9976794,59 C18.5827987,59 15,55.418278 15,51 C15,46.5907123 18.5806831,43 22.9976794,43 L43,43 L43,22.9976794 C43,18.5827987 46.581722,15 51,15 C55.4092877,15 59,18.5806831 59,22.9976794 L59,43 L79.0023206,43 C83.4172013,43 87,46.581722 87,51 C87,55.4092877 83.4193169,59 79.0023206,59 L59,59 L59,79.0023206 C59,83.4172013 55.418278,87 51,87 C46.5907123,87 43,83.4193169 43,79.0023206 L43,59 Z\" transform=\"translate(51.000000, 51.000000) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-51.000000, -51.000000) \"></path>

<path d=\"M115,59 L94.9976794,59 C90.5827987,59 87,55.418278 87,51 C87,46.5907123 90.5806831,43 94.9976794,43 L115,43 L115,22.9976794 C115,18.5827987 118.581722,15 123,15 C127.409288,15 131,18.5806831 131,22.9976794 L131,43 L151.002321,43 C155.417201,43 159,46.581722 159,51 C159,55.4092877 155.419317,59 151.002321,59 L131,59 L131,79.0023206 C131,83.4172013 127.418278,87 123,87 C118.590712,87 115,83.4193169 115,79.0023206 L115,59 Z\" transform=\"translate(123.000000, 51.000000) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-123.000000, -51.000000) \"></path>

<path d=\"M115,131 L94.9976794,131 C90.5827987,131 87,127.418278 87,123 C87,118.590712 90.5806831,115 94.9976794,115 L115,115 L115,94.9976794 C115,90.5827987 118.581722,87 123,87 C127.409288,87 131,90.5806831 131,94.9976794 L131,115 L151.002321,115 C155.417201,115 159,118.581722 159,123 C159,127.409288 155.419317,131 151.002321,131 L131,131 L131,151.002321 C131,155.417201 127.418278,159 123,159 C118.590712,159 115,155.419317 115,151.002321 L115,131 Z\" transform=\"translate(123.000000, 123.000000) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-123.000000, -123.000000) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/close-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-close-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M65.0864256,75.4091629 L14.9727349,125.522854 C11.8515951,128.643993 6.78104858,128.64922 3.65685425,125.525026 C0.539017023,122.407189 0.5336324,117.334539 3.65902635,114.209145 L53.7727171,64.0954544 L3.65902635,13.9817637 C0.537886594,10.8606239 0.532659916,5.79007744 3.65685425,2.6658831 C6.77469148,-0.451954124 11.8473409,-0.457338747 14.9727349,2.66805521 L65.0864256,52.7817459 L115.200116,2.66805521 C118.321256,-0.453084553 123.391803,-0.458311231 126.515997,2.6658831 C129.633834,5.78372033 129.639219,10.8563698 126.513825,13.9817637 L76.4001341,64.0954544 L126.513825,114.209145 C129.634965,117.330285 129.640191,122.400831 126.515997,125.525026 C123.39816,128.642863 118.32551,128.648248 115.200116,125.522854 L65.0864256,75.4091629 L65.0864256,75.4091629 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/close-others-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-others-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-close-others-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M64,128 C99.346224,128 128,99.346224 128,64 C128,28.653776 99.346224,0 64,0 C28.653776,0 0,28.653776 0,64 C0,99.346224 28.653776,128 64,128 Z M64,112 C90.509668,112 112,90.509668 112,64 C112,37.490332 90.509668,16 64,16 C37.490332,16 16,37.490332 16,64 C16,90.509668 37.490332,112 64,112 Z M64,96 C81.673112,96 96,81.673112 96,64 C96,46.326888 81.673112,32 64,32 C46.326888,32 32,46.326888 32,64 C32,81.673112 46.326888,96 64,96 Z M64,80 C72.836556,80 80,72.836556 80,64 C80,55.163444 72.836556,48 64,48 C55.163444,48 48,55.163444 48,64 C48,72.836556 55.163444,80 64,80 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/copy-clipboard": { "title": "$:/core/images/copy-clipboard", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-copy-clipboard tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

\t<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

\t\t<rect x=\"40\" y=\"40\" width=\"33\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

\t\t<rect x=\"40\" y=\"82\" width=\"17\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

\t\t<rect x=\"40\" y=\"54\" width=\"17\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

\t\t<rect x=\"40\" y=\"96\" width=\"33\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

\t\t<rect x=\"40\" y=\"68\" width=\"12\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

\t\t<path d=\"M40,16 L23.9992458,16 C19.5813843,16 16,19.5907123 16,24 C16,24.0016363 16.0000005,24.0032725 16.0000015,24.0049086 C16.0000005,24.0065441 16,24.0081803 16,24.0098166 L16,119.990183 C16,119.99182 16.0000005,119.993456 16.0000015,119.995092 C16.0000005,119.996727 16,119.998364 16,120 C16,124.409288 19.5813843,128 23.9992458,128 L104.000754,128 C106.205061,128 108.203844,127.105595 109.652065,125.659342 C111.102424,124.21251 112,122.214511 112,120.007595 L112,103.992405 C112,99.5776607 108.418278,96 104,96 C99.5907123,96 96,99.5783218 96,103.992405 L96,112 L32,112 L32,32 L96,32 L96,40.0075946 C96,44.4223393 99.581722,48 104,48 C108.409288,48 112,44.4216782 112,40.0075946 L112,23.9924054 C112,21.7851587 111.104671,19.7871591 109.657101,18.3409203 C108.203844,16.8944047 106.205061,16 104.000754,16 L88,16 C88,11.5907123 84.4151006,8 79.9929031,8 L48.0070969,8 C43.5881712,8 40,11.581722 40,16 Z M44,14.9958262 C44,12.7889923 45.7964248,11 48.0000255,11 L79.9999745,11 C82.2091276,11 84,12.7965212 84,14.9958262 L84,19.0041738 C84,21.2110077 82.2035752,23 79.9999745,23 L48.0000255,23 C45.7908724,23 44,21.2034788 44,19.0041738 L44,14.9958262 Z\"></path>

\t\t<rect x=\"62\" y=\"64\" width=\"66\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

\t\t<path d=\"M60.6568542,85.6568542 L76.6568542,69.6568543 L65.3431458,69.6568542 L81.3431458,85.6568542 C84.4673401,88.7810486 89.5326599,88.7810486 92.6568542,85.6568542 C95.7810486,82.5326599 95.7810486,77.4673401 92.6568542,74.3431458 L76.6568542,58.3431458 C73.5326599,55.2189514 68.4673401,55.2189514 65.3431458,58.3431457 L49.3431458,74.3431457 C46.2189514,77.4673401 46.2189514,82.5326599 49.3431457,85.6568542 C52.4673401,88.7810486 57.5326599,88.7810486 60.6568542,85.6568542 L60.6568542,85.6568542 Z\" transform=\"translate(71.000000, 72.000000) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-71.000000, -72.000000) \"></path>

\t</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/delete-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/delete-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-delete-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(12.000000, 0.000000)\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"11\" width=\"105\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"28\" y=\"0\" width=\"48\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"8\" y=\"16\" width=\"16\" height=\"112\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"8\" y=\"112\" width=\"88\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"80\" y=\"16\" width=\"16\" height=\"112\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"56\" y=\"16\" width=\"16\" height=\"112\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"16\" width=\"16\" height=\"112\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/done-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/done-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-done-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M3.52445141,76.8322939 C2.07397484,75.3828178 1.17514421,73.3795385 1.17514421,71.1666288 L1.17514421,23.1836596 C1.17514421,18.7531992 4.75686621,15.1751442 9.17514421,15.1751442 C13.5844319,15.1751442 17.1751442,18.7606787 17.1751442,23.1836596 L17.1751442,63.1751442 L119.173716,63.1751442 C123.590457,63.1751442 127.175144,66.7568662 127.175144,71.1751442 C127.175144,75.5844319 123.592783,79.1751442 119.173716,79.1751442 L9.17657227,79.1751442 C6.96796403,79.1751442 4.9674142,78.279521 3.51911285,76.8315312 Z\" id=\"Rectangle-285\" transform=\"translate(64.175144, 47.175144) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-64.175144, -47.175144) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/down-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/down-arrow", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-down-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<path d=\"M109.35638,81.3533152 C107.923899,82.7869182 105.94502,83.6751442 103.759224,83.6751442 L24.5910645,83.6751442 C20.225873,83.6751442 16.6751442,80.1307318 16.6751442,75.7584775 C16.6751442,71.3951199 20.2192225,67.8418109 24.5910645,67.8418109 L95.8418109,67.8418109 L95.8418109,-3.40893546 C95.8418109,-7.77412698 99.3862233,-11.3248558 103.758478,-11.3248558 C108.121835,-11.3248558 111.675144,-7.78077754 111.675144,-3.40893546 L111.675144,75.7592239 C111.675144,77.9416955 110.789142,79.9205745 109.356651,81.3538862 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.175144, 36.175144) rotate(45.000000) translate(-64.175144, -36.175144) \"></path>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/download-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/download-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-download-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path class=\"tc-image-download-button-ring\" d=\"M64,128 C99.346224,128 128,99.346224 128,64 C128,28.653776 99.346224,0 64,0 C28.653776,0 0,28.653776 0,64 C0,99.346224 28.653776,128 64,128 Z M64,112 C90.509668,112 112,90.509668 112,64 C112,37.490332 90.509668,16 64,16 C37.490332,16 16,37.490332 16,64 C16,90.509668 37.490332,112 64,112 Z\"/><path d=\"M34.3496823,66.4308767 L61.2415823,93.634668 C63.0411536,95.4551107 65.9588502,95.4551107 67.7584215,93.634668 L94.6503215,66.4308767 C96.4498928,64.610434 96.4498928,61.6588981 94.6503215,59.8384554 C93.7861334,58.9642445 92.6140473,58.4731195 91.3919019,58.4731195 L82.9324098,58.4731195 C80.3874318,58.4731195 78.3243078,56.3860674 78.3243078,53.8115729 L78.3243078,38.6615466 C78.3243078,36.0870521 76.2611837,34 73.7162058,34 L55.283798,34 C52.7388201,34 50.675696,36.0870521 50.675696,38.6615466 L50.675696,38.6615466 L50.675696,53.8115729 C50.675696,56.3860674 48.612572,58.4731195 46.0675941,58.4731195 L37.608102,58.4731195 C35.063124,58.4731195 33,60.5601716 33,63.134666 C33,64.3709859 33.4854943,65.5566658 34.3496823,66.4308767 L34.3496823,66.4308767 Z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/edit-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/edit-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-edit-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M116.870058,45.3431458 L108.870058,45.3431458 L108.870058,45.3431458 L108.870058,61.3431458 L116.870058,61.3431458 L116.870058,45.3431458 Z M124.870058,45.3431458 L127.649881,45.3431458 C132.066101,45.3431458 135.656854,48.9248678 135.656854,53.3431458 C135.656854,57.7524334 132.07201,61.3431458 127.649881,61.3431458 L124.870058,61.3431458 L124.870058,45.3431458 Z M100.870058,45.3431458 L15.6638275,45.3431458 C15.5064377,45.3431458 15.3501085,45.3476943 15.1949638,45.3566664 L15.1949638,45.3566664 C15.0628002,45.3477039 14.928279,45.3431458 14.7913977,45.3431458 C6.68160973,45.3431458 -8.34314575,53.3431458 -8.34314575,53.3431458 C-8.34314575,53.3431458 6.85614548,61.3431458 14.7913977,61.3431458 C14.9266533,61.3431458 15.0596543,61.3384973 15.190398,61.3293588 C15.3470529,61.3385075 15.5049057,61.3431458 15.6638275,61.3431458 L100.870058,61.3431458 L100.870058,45.3431458 L100.870058,45.3431458 Z\" transform=\"translate(63.656854, 53.343146) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-63.656854, -53.343146) \"></path>

<path d=\"M35.1714596,124.189544 C41.9594858,123.613403 49.068777,121.917633 58.85987,118.842282 C60.6854386,118.268877 62.4306907,117.705515 65.1957709,116.802278 C81.1962861,111.575575 87.0734839,109.994907 93.9414474,109.655721 C102.29855,109.242993 107.795169,111.785371 111.520478,118.355045 C112.610163,120.276732 115.051363,120.951203 116.97305,119.861518 C118.894737,118.771832 119.569207,116.330633 118.479522,114.408946 C113.146151,105.003414 104.734907,101.112919 93.5468356,101.66546 C85.6716631,102.054388 79.4899908,103.716944 62.7116783,109.197722 C59.9734132,110.092199 58.2519873,110.64787 56.4625698,111.20992 C37.002649,117.322218 25.6914684,118.282267 16.8654804,112.957098 C14.9739614,111.815848 12.5154166,112.424061 11.3741667,114.31558 C10.2329168,116.207099 10.84113,118.665644 12.7326489,119.806894 C19.0655164,123.627836 26.4866335,124.926678 35.1714596,124.189544 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/erase": { "title": "$:/core/images/erase", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-erase tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M60.0870401,127.996166 L123.102318,64.980888 C129.636723,58.4464827 129.629513,47.8655877 123.098967,41.3350425 L99.4657866,17.7018617 C92.927448,11.1635231 82.3486358,11.1698163 75.8199411,17.698511 L4.89768189,88.6207702 C-1.63672343,95.1551755 -1.6295126,105.736071 4.90103262,112.266616 L20.6305829,127.996166 L60.0870401,127.996166 Z M25.1375576,120.682546 L10.812569,106.357558 C7.5455063,103.090495 7.54523836,97.793808 10.8048093,94.5342371 L46.2691086,59.0699377 L81.7308914,94.5317205 L55.5800654,120.682546 L25.1375576,120.682546 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/excise": { "title": "$:/core/images/excise", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-excise tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M56,107.313709 L53.6568542,109.656854 C50.5326599,112.781049 45.4673401,112.781049 42.3431457,109.656854 C39.2189514,106.53266 39.2189514,101.46734 42.3431458,98.3431457 L58.3431458,82.3431457 C61.4673401,79.2189514 66.5326599,79.2189514 69.6568542,82.3431458 L85.6568542,98.3431458 C88.7810486,101.46734 88.7810486,106.53266 85.6568542,109.656854 C82.5326599,112.781049 77.4673401,112.781049 74.3431458,109.656854 L72,107.313708 L72,121.597798 C72,125.133636 68.418278,128 64,128 C59.581722,128 56,125.133636 56,121.597798 L56,107.313709 Z M0,40.0070969 C0,35.5848994 3.59071231,32 8,32 C12.418278,32 16,35.5881712 16,40.0070969 L16,71.9929031 C16,76.4151006 12.4092877,80 8,80 C3.581722,80 0,76.4118288 0,71.9929031 L0,40.0070969 Z M32,40.0070969 C32,35.5848994 35.5907123,32 40,32 C44.418278,32 48,35.5881712 48,40.0070969 L48,71.9929031 C48,76.4151006 44.4092877,80 40,80 C35.581722,80 32,76.4118288 32,71.9929031 L32,40.0070969 Z M80,40.0070969 C80,35.5848994 83.5907123,32 88,32 C92.418278,32 96,35.5881712 96,40.0070969 L96,71.9929031 C96,76.4151006 92.4092877,80 88,80 C83.581722,80 80,76.4118288 80,71.9929031 L80,40.0070969 Z M56,8.00709688 C56,3.58489938 59.5907123,0 64,0 C68.418278,0 72,3.58817117 72,8.00709688 L72,39.9929031 C72,44.4151006 68.4092877,48 64,48 C59.581722,48 56,44.4118288 56,39.9929031 L56,8.00709688 Z M112,40.0070969 C112,35.5848994 115.590712,32 120,32 C124.418278,32 128,35.5881712 128,40.0070969 L128,71.9929031 C128,76.4151006 124.409288,80 120,80 C115.581722,80 112,76.4118288 112,71.9929031 L112,40.0070969 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/export-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/export-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-export-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M8.00348646,127.999999 C8.00464867,128 8.00581094,128 8.00697327,128 L119.993027,128 C122.205254,128 124.207939,127.101378 125.657096,125.651198 L125.656838,125.65759 C127.104563,124.210109 128,122.21009 128,119.999949 L128,56.0000511 C128,51.5817449 124.409288,48 120,48 C115.581722,48 112,51.5797863 112,56.0000511 L112,112 L16,112 L16,56.0000511 C16,51.5817449 12.4092877,48 8,48 C3.581722,48 7.10542736e-15,51.5797863 7.10542736e-15,56.0000511 L7.10542736e-15,119.999949 C7.10542736e-15,124.418255 3.59071231,128 8,128 C8.00116233,128 8.0023246,128 8.00348681,127.999999 Z M56.6235633,27.3113724 L47.6580188,36.2769169 C44.5333664,39.4015692 39.4634864,39.4061295 36.339292,36.2819351 C33.2214548,33.1640979 33.2173444,28.0901742 36.3443103,24.9632084 L58.9616908,2.34582788 C60.5248533,0.782665335 62.5748436,0.000361191261 64.624516,2.38225238e-14 L64.6193616,0.00151809229 C66.6695374,0.000796251595 68.7211167,0.781508799 70.2854358,2.34582788 L92.9028163,24.9632084 C96.0274686,28.0878607 96.0320289,33.1577408 92.9078345,36.2819351 C89.7899973,39.3997724 84.7160736,39.4038827 81.5891078,36.2769169 L72.6235633,27.3113724 L72.6235633,88.5669606 C72.6235633,92.9781015 69.0418413,96.5662064 64.6235633,96.5662064 C60.2142756,96.5662064 56.6235633,92.984822 56.6235633,88.5669606 L56.6235633,27.3113724 L56.6235633,27.3113724 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/file": { "title": "$:/core/images/file", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-file tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"nonzero\">

<path d=\"M111.96811,30.5 L112,30.5 L112,119.999079 C112,124.417866 108.419113,128 104.000754,128 L23.9992458,128 C19.5813843,128 16,124.417687 16,119.999079 L16,8.00092105 C16,3.58213437 19.5808867,0 23.9992458,0 L81,0 L81,0.0201838424 C83.1589869,-0.071534047 85.3482153,0.707077645 86.9982489,2.35711116 L109.625176,24.9840387 C111.151676,26.510538 111.932942,28.4998414 111.96811,30.5 L111.96811,30.5 Z M81,8 L24,8 L24,120 L104,120 L104,30.5 L89.0003461,30.5 C84.5818769,30.5 81,26.9216269 81,22.4996539 L81,8 Z\"></path>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"36\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"52\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"68\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"84\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"100\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"20\" width=\"40\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fixed-height": { "title": "$:/core/images/fixed-height", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-fixed-height tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M60,35.6568542 L50.8284271,44.8284271 C49.26633,46.3905243 46.73367,46.3905243 45.1715729,44.8284271 C43.6094757,43.26633 43.6094757,40.73367 45.1715729,39.1715729 L61.1715729,23.1715729 C62.73367,21.6094757 65.2663299,21.6094757 66.8284271,23.1715728 L82.8284278,39.1715728 C84.390525,40.7336699 84.390525,43.2663299 82.8284279,44.8284271 C81.2663308,46.3905243 78.7336709,46.3905243 77.1715737,44.8284272 L68,35.6568539 L68,93.3431461 L77.1715737,84.1715728 C78.7336709,82.6094757 81.2663308,82.6094757 82.8284279,84.1715729 C84.390525,85.7336701 84.390525,88.2663301 82.8284278,89.8284272 L66.8284271,105.828427 C65.2663299,107.390524 62.73367,107.390524 61.1715729,105.828427 L45.1715729,89.8284271 C43.6094757,88.26633 43.6094757,85.73367 45.1715729,84.1715729 C46.73367,82.6094757 49.26633,82.6094757 50.8284271,84.1715729 L60,93.3431458 L60,35.6568542 L60,35.6568542 Z M16,116 L112,116 C114.209139,116 116,114.209139 116,112 C116,109.790861 114.209139,108 112,108 L16,108 C13.790861,108 12,109.790861 12,112 C12,114.209139 13.790861,116 16,116 L16,116 Z M16,20 L112,20 C114.209139,20 116,18.209139 116,16 C116,13.790861 114.209139,12 112,12 L16,12 C13.790861,12 12,13.790861 12,16 C12,18.209139 13.790861,20 16,20 L16,20 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-fold-all tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"0\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"64\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<path d=\"M64.0292774,58.6235628 C61.9791013,58.6242848 59.9275217,57.8435723 58.3632024,56.279253 L35.7458219,33.6618725 C32.6211696,30.5372202 32.6166093,25.4673401 35.7408036,22.3431458 C38.8586409,19.2253085 43.9325646,19.2211982 47.0595304,22.348164 L64.0250749,39.3137085 L80.9906194,22.348164 C84.1152717,19.2235117 89.1851518,19.2189514 92.3093461,22.3431458 C95.4271834,25.460983 95.4312937,30.5349067 92.3043279,33.6618725 L69.6869474,56.279253 C68.1237851,57.8424153 66.0737951,58.6247195 64.0241231,58.6250809 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.024316, 39.313708) scale(1, -1) translate(-64.024316, -39.313708) \"></path>

<path d=\"M64.0292774,123.621227 C61.9791013,123.621949 59.9275217,122.841236 58.3632024,121.276917 L35.7458219,98.6595365 C32.6211696,95.5348842 32.6166093,90.4650041 35.7408036,87.3408098 C38.8586409,84.2229725 43.9325646,84.2188622 47.0595304,87.345828 L64.0250749,104.311373 L80.9906194,87.345828 C84.1152717,84.2211757 89.1851518,84.2166154 92.3093461,87.3408098 C95.4271834,90.458647 95.4312937,95.5325707 92.3043279,98.6595365 L69.6869474,121.276917 C68.1237851,122.840079 66.0737951,123.622383 64.0241231,123.622745 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.024316, 104.311372) scale(1, -1) translate(-64.024316, -104.311372) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-fold tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"0\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<path d=\"M64.0292774,63.6235628 C61.9791013,63.6242848 59.9275217,62.8435723 58.3632024,61.279253 L35.7458219,38.6618725 C32.6211696,35.5372202 32.6166093,30.4673401 35.7408036,27.3431458 C38.8586409,24.2253085 43.9325646,24.2211982 47.0595304,27.348164 L64.0250749,44.3137085 L80.9906194,27.348164 C84.1152717,24.2235117 89.1851518,24.2189514 92.3093461,27.3431458 C95.4271834,30.460983 95.4312937,35.5349067 92.3043279,38.6618725 L69.6869474,61.279253 C68.1237851,62.8424153 66.0737951,63.6247195 64.0241231,63.6250809 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.024316, 44.313708) scale(1, -1) translate(-64.024316, -44.313708) \"></path>

<path d=\"M64.0049614,105.998482 C61.9547853,105.999204 59.9032057,105.218491 58.3388864,103.654172 L35.7215059,81.0367916 C32.5968535,77.9121393 32.5922933,72.8422592 35.7164876,69.7180649 C38.8343248,66.6002276 43.9082485,66.5961173 47.0352144,69.7230831 L64.0007589,86.6886276 L80.9663034,69.7230831 C84.0909557,66.5984308 89.1608358,66.5938705 92.2850301,69.7180649 C95.4028673,72.8359021 95.4069777,77.9098258 92.2800119,81.0367916 L69.6626314,103.654172 C68.099469,105.217334 66.0494791,105.999639 63.999807,106 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 86.688628) scale(1, -1) translate(-64.000000, -86.688628) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-others-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-others-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-fold-others tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"56.0314331\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<path d=\"M101.657101,104.948818 C100.207918,103.498614 98.2051847,102.599976 95.9929031,102.599976 L72,102.599976 L72,78.6070725 C72,76.3964271 71.1036108,74.3936927 69.6545293,72.9441002 L69.6571005,72.9488183 C68.2079177,71.4986143 66.2051847,70.5999756 63.9929031,70.5999756 L32.0070969,70.5999756 C27.5881712,70.5999756 24,74.1816976 24,78.5999756 C24,83.0092633 27.5848994,86.5999756 32.0070969,86.5999756 L56,86.5999756 L56,110.592879 C56,112.803524 56.8963895,114.806259 58.3454713,116.255852 L58.3429,116.251133 C59.7920828,117.701337 61.7948156,118.599976 64.0070969,118.599976 L88,118.599976 L88,142.592879 C88,147.011804 91.581722,150.599976 96,150.599976 C100.409288,150.599976 104,147.015076 104,142.592879 L104,110.607072 C104,108.396427 103.103611,106.393693 101.654529,104.9441 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 110.599976) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-64.000000, -110.599976) \"></path>

<path d=\"M101.725643,11.7488671 C100.27646,10.2986632 98.2737272,9.40002441 96.0614456,9.40002441 L72.0685425,9.40002441 L72.0685425,-14.5928787 C72.0685425,-16.8035241 71.1721533,-18.8062584 69.7230718,-20.255851 L69.725643,-20.2511329 C68.2764602,-21.7013368 66.2737272,-22.5999756 64.0614456,-22.5999756 L32.0756394,-22.5999756 C27.6567137,-22.5999756 24.0685425,-19.0182536 24.0685425,-14.5999756 C24.0685425,-10.1906879 27.6534419,-6.59997559 32.0756394,-6.59997559 L56.0685425,-6.59997559 L56.0685425,17.3929275 C56.0685425,19.6035732 56.964932,21.6063078 58.4140138,23.0559004 L58.4114425,23.0511823 C59.8606253,24.5013859 61.8633581,25.4000244 64.0756394,25.4000244 L88.0685425,25.4000244 L88.0685425,49.3929275 C88.0685425,53.8118532 91.6502645,57.4000244 96.0685425,57.4000244 C100.47783,57.4000244 104.068542,53.815125 104.068542,49.3929275 L104.068542,17.4071213 C104.068542,15.1964759 103.172153,13.1937416 101.723072,11.744149 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.068542, 17.400024) scale(1, -1) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-64.068542, -17.400024) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/folder": { "title": "$:/core/images/folder", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-folder tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M55.6943257,128.000004 L7.99859666,128.000004 C3.5810937,128.000004 0,124.413822 0,119.996384 L0,48.0036243 C0,43.5833471 3.58387508,40.0000044 7.99859666,40.0000044 L16,40.0000044 L16,31.9999914 C16,27.5817181 19.5783731,24 24.0003461,24 L55.9996539,24 C60.4181231,24 64,27.5800761 64,31.9999914 L64,40.0000044 L104.001403,40.0000044 C108.418906,40.0000044 112,43.5861868 112,48.0036243 L112,59.8298353 L104,59.7475921 L104,51.9994189 C104,49.7887607 102.207895,48.0000044 99.9972215,48.0000044 L56,48.0000044 L56,36.0000255 C56,33.7898932 54.2072328,32 51.9957423,32 L28.0042577,32 C25.7890275,32 24,33.7908724 24,36.0000255 L24,48.0000044 L12.0027785,48.0000044 C9.78987688,48.0000044 8,49.7906032 8,51.9994189 L8,116.00059 C8,118.211248 9.79210499,120.000004 12.0027785,120.000004 L58.7630167,120.000004 L55.6943257,128.000004 L55.6943257,128.000004 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M23.8728955,55.5 L119.875702,55.5 C124.293205,55.5 126.87957,59.5532655 125.650111,64.5630007 L112.305967,118.936999 C111.077582,123.942356 106.497904,128 102.083183,128 L6.08037597,128 C1.66287302,128 -0.923492342,123.946735 0.305967145,118.936999 L13.650111,64.5630007 C14.878496,59.5576436 19.4581739,55.5 23.8728955,55.5 L23.8728955,55.5 L23.8728955,55.5 Z M25.6530124,64 L113.647455,64 C115.858129,64 117.151473,66.0930612 116.538306,68.6662267 L105.417772,115.333773 C104.803671,117.910859 102.515967,120 100.303066,120 L12.3086228,120 C10.0979492,120 8.8046054,117.906939 9.41777189,115.333773 L20.5383062,68.6662267 C21.1524069,66.0891409 23.4401107,64 25.6530124,64 L25.6530124,64 L25.6530124,64 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/full-screen-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/full-screen-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-full-screen-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g>

<g>

<path d=\"M5.29777586e-31,8 C1.59060409e-15,3.581722 3.581722,0 8,0 L40,0 C44.418278,0 48,3.581722 48,8 C48,12.418278 44.418278,16 40,16 L16,16 L16,40 C16,44.418278 12.418278,48 8,48 C3.581722,48 -3.55271368e-15,44.418278 0,40 L3.55271368e-15,8 Z\"></path>

</g>

<g transform=\"translate(104.000000, 104.000000) rotate(-180.000000) translate(-104.000000, -104.000000) translate(80.000000, 80.000000)\">

<path d=\"M5.29777586e-31,8 C1.59060409e-15,3.581722 3.581722,0 8,0 L40,0 C44.418278,0 48,3.581722 48,8 C48,12.418278 44.418278,16 40,16 L16,16 L16,40 C16,44.418278 12.418278,48 8,48 C3.581722,48 -3.55271368e-15,44.418278 0,40 L3.55271368e-15,8 Z\"></path>

</g>

<g transform=\"translate(24.000000, 104.000000) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-24.000000, -104.000000) translate(0.000000, 80.000000)\">

<path d=\"M5.29777586e-31,8 C1.59060409e-15,3.581722 3.581722,0 8,0 L40,0 C44.418278,0 48,3.581722 48,8 C48,12.418278 44.418278,16 40,16 L16,16 L16,40 C16,44.418278 12.418278,48 8,48 C3.581722,48 -3.55271368e-15,44.418278 0,40 L3.55271368e-15,8 Z\"></path>

</g>

<g transform=\"translate(104.000000, 24.000000) rotate(90.000000) translate(-104.000000, -24.000000) translate(80.000000, 0.000000)\">

<path d=\"M5.29777586e-31,8 C1.59060409e-15,3.581722 3.581722,0 8,0 L40,0 C44.418278,0 48,3.581722 48,8 C48,12.418278 44.418278,16 40,16 L16,16 L16,40 C16,44.418278 12.418278,48 8,48 C3.581722,48 -3.55271368e-15,44.418278 0,40 L3.55271368e-15,8 Z\"></path>

</g>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/github": { "title": "$:/core/images/github", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-github tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M63.9383506,1.60695328 C28.6017227,1.60695328 -0.055756057,30.2970814 -0.055756057,65.6906208 C-0.055756057,94.003092 18.2804728,118.019715 43.7123154,126.493393 C46.9143781,127.083482 48.0812647,125.104717 48.0812647,123.405261 C48.0812647,121.886765 48.02626,117.85449 47.9948287,112.508284 C30.1929317,116.379268 26.4368926,103.916587 26.4368926,103.916587 C23.5255693,96.5129372 19.3294921,94.5420399 19.3294921,94.5420399 C13.5186324,90.5687739 19.7695302,90.6474524 19.7695302,90.6474524 C26.1933001,91.099854 29.5721638,97.2525155 29.5721638,97.2525155 C35.2808718,107.044059 44.5531024,104.215566 48.1991321,102.575118 C48.7806109,98.4366275 50.4346826,95.612068 52.2616263,94.0109598 C38.0507543,92.3941159 23.1091047,86.8944862 23.1091047,62.3389152 C23.1091047,55.3443933 25.6039634,49.6205298 29.6978889,45.1437211 C29.0378318,43.5229433 26.8415704,37.0044266 30.3265147,28.1845627 C30.3265147,28.1845627 35.6973364,26.4615028 47.9241083,34.7542205 C53.027764,33.330139 58.5046663,32.6220321 63.9462084,32.5944947 C69.3838216,32.6220321 74.856795,33.330139 79.9683085,34.7542205 C92.1872225,26.4615028 97.5501864,28.1845627 97.5501864,28.1845627 C101.042989,37.0044266 98.8467271,43.5229433 98.190599,45.1437211 C102.292382,49.6205298 104.767596,55.3443933 104.767596,62.3389152 C104.767596,86.9574291 89.8023734,92.3744463 75.5482834,93.9598188 C77.8427675,95.9385839 79.8897303,99.8489072 79.8897303,105.828476 C79.8897303,114.392635 79.8111521,121.304544 79.8111521,123.405261 C79.8111521,125.120453 80.966252,127.114954 84.2115327,126.489459 C109.623731,117.996111 127.944244,93.9952241 127.944244,65.6906208 C127.944244,30.2970814 99.2867652,1.60695328 63.9383506,1.60695328\"></path>

</g>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/globe": { "title": "$:/core/images/globe", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-globe tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M72.8111354,37.1275855 C72.8111354,37.9789875 72.8111354,38.8303894 72.8111354,39.6817913 C72.8111354,41.8784743 73.7885604,46.5631866 72.8111354,48.5143758 C71.3445471,51.4420595 68.1617327,52.0543531 66.4170946,54.3812641 C65.2352215,55.9575873 61.7987417,64.9821523 62.7262858,67.3005778 C66.6959269,77.2228204 74.26087,70.4881886 80.6887657,76.594328 C81.5527211,77.415037 83.5758191,78.8666631 83.985137,79.8899578 C87.2742852,88.1128283 76.4086873,94.8989524 87.7419325,106.189751 C88.9872885,107.430443 91.555495,102.372895 91.8205061,101.575869 C92.6726866,99.0129203 98.5458765,96.1267309 100.908882,94.5234439 C102.928056,93.1534443 105.782168,91.8557166 107.236936,89.7775886 C109.507391,86.5342557 108.717505,82.2640435 110.334606,79.0328716 C112.473794,74.7585014 114.163418,69.3979002 116.332726,65.0674086 C120.230862,57.2857361 121.054075,67.1596684 121.400359,67.5059523 C121.757734,67.8633269 122.411167,67.5059523 122.916571,67.5059523 C123.011132,67.5059523 124.364019,67.6048489 124.432783,67.5059523 C125.0832,66.5705216 123.390209,49.5852316 123.114531,48.2089091 C121.710578,41.1996597 116.17083,32.4278331 111.249523,27.7092761 C104.975994,21.6942076 104.160516,11.5121686 92.9912146,12.7547535 C92.7872931,12.7774397 87.906794,22.9027026 85.2136766,26.2672064 C81.486311,30.9237934 82.7434931,22.1144904 78.6876623,22.1144904 C78.6065806,22.1144904 77.5045497,22.0107615 77.4353971,22.1144904 C76.8488637,22.9942905 75.9952305,26.0101404 75.1288269,26.5311533 C74.8635477,26.6906793 73.4071369,26.2924966 73.2826811,26.5311533 C71.0401728,30.8313939 81.5394677,28.7427264 79.075427,34.482926 C76.7225098,39.9642538 72.747373,32.4860199 72.747373,43.0434079\"></path>

<path d=\"M44.4668556,7.01044608 C54.151517,13.1403033 45.1489715,19.2084878 47.1611905,23.2253896 C48.8157833,26.5283781 51.4021933,28.6198851 48.8753629,33.038878 C46.8123257,36.6467763 42.0052989,37.0050492 39.251679,39.7621111 C36.2115749,42.8060154 33.7884281,48.7028116 32.4624592,52.6732691 C30.8452419,57.5158356 47.0088721,59.5388126 44.5246867,63.6811917 C43.1386839,65.9923513 37.7785192,65.1466282 36.0880227,63.8791519 C34.9234453,63.0059918 32.4946425,63.3331166 31.6713597,62.0997342 C29.0575851,58.1839669 29.4107339,54.0758543 28.0457962,49.9707786 C27.1076833,47.1493864 21.732611,47.8501656 20.2022714,49.3776393 C19.6790362,49.8998948 19.8723378,51.1703278 19.8723378,51.8829111 C19.8723378,57.1682405 26.9914913,55.1986414 26.9914913,58.3421973 C26.9914913,72.9792302 30.9191897,64.8771867 38.1313873,69.6793121 C48.1678018,76.3618966 45.9763926,76.981595 53.0777543,84.0829567 C56.7511941,87.7563965 60.8192437,87.7689005 62.503478,93.3767069 C64.1046972,98.7081071 53.1759798,98.7157031 50.786754,100.825053 C49.663965,101.816317 47.9736094,104.970571 46.5680513,105.439676 C44.7757187,106.037867 43.334221,105.93607 41.6242359,107.219093 C39.1967302,109.040481 37.7241465,112.151588 37.6034934,112.030935 C35.4555278,109.88297 34.0848666,96.5511248 33.7147244,93.7726273 C33.1258872,89.3524817 28.1241923,88.2337027 26.7275443,84.7420826 C25.1572737,80.8164061 28.2518481,75.223612 25.599097,70.9819941 C19.0797019,60.557804 13.7775712,56.4811506 10.2493953,44.6896152 C9.3074899,41.5416683 13.5912267,38.1609942 15.1264825,35.8570308 C17.0029359,33.0410312 17.7876232,30.0028946 19.8723378,27.2224065 C22.146793,24.1888519 40.8551166,9.46076832 43.8574051,8.63490613 L44.4668556,7.01044608 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M64,126 C98.2416545,126 126,98.2416545 126,64 C126,29.7583455 98.2416545,2 64,2 C29.7583455,2 2,29.7583455 2,64 C2,98.2416545 29.7583455,126 64,126 Z M64,120 C94.927946,120 120,94.927946 120,64 C120,33.072054 94.927946,8 64,8 C33.072054,8 8,33.072054 8,64 C8,94.927946 33.072054,120 64,120 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-1": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-1", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-1 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M14,30 L27.25,30 L27.25,60.104 L61.7,60.104 L61.7,30 L74.95,30 L74.95,105.684 L61.7,105.684 L61.7,71.552 L27.25,71.552 L27.25,105.684 L14,105.684 L14,30 Z M84.3350766,43.78 C86.8790893,43.78 89.3523979,43.5680021 91.7550766,43.144 C94.1577553,42.7199979 96.3307336,42.0133383 98.2740766,41.024 C100.21742,40.0346617 101.87807,38.7626744 103.256077,37.208 C104.634084,35.6533256 105.535075,33.7453446 105.959077,31.484 L115.817077,31.484 L115.817077,105.684 L102.567077,105.684 L102.567077,53.32 L84.3350766,53.32 L84.3350766,43.78 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-2": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-2", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-2 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M6,30 L19.25,30 L19.25,60.104 L53.7,60.104 L53.7,30 L66.95,30 L66.95,105.684 L53.7,105.684 L53.7,71.552 L19.25,71.552 L19.25,105.684 L6,105.684 L6,30 Z M125.519077,105.684 L74.8510766,105.684 C74.9217436,99.5359693 76.4057288,94.1653563 79.3030766,89.572 C82.2004244,84.9786437 86.1577182,80.986017 91.1750766,77.594 C93.5777553,75.8273245 96.0863969,74.113675 98.7010766,72.453 C101.315756,70.792325 103.718399,69.0080095 105.909077,67.1 C108.099754,65.1919905 109.901736,63.1250111 111.315077,60.899 C112.728417,58.6729889 113.47041,56.1113478 113.541077,53.214 C113.541077,51.8713266 113.382078,50.4403409 113.064077,48.921 C112.746075,47.4016591 112.127748,45.9883399 111.209077,44.681 C110.290405,43.3736601 109.018418,42.2783377 107.393077,41.395 C105.767735,40.5116622 103.647756,40.07 101.033077,40.07 C98.6303979,40.07 96.6340846,40.5469952 95.0440766,41.501 C93.4540687,42.4550048 92.1820814,43.762325 91.2280766,45.423 C90.2740719,47.083675 89.5674123,49.0446554 89.1080766,51.306 C88.648741,53.5673446 88.3837436,56.0053203 88.3130766,58.62 L76.2290766,58.62 C76.2290766,54.5213128 76.7767378,50.7230175 77.8720766,47.225 C78.9674154,43.7269825 80.610399,40.7060127 82.8010766,38.162 C84.9917542,35.6179873 87.6593942,33.6216739 90.8040766,32.173 C93.948759,30.7243261 97.6057224,30 101.775077,30 C106.297766,30 110.078395,30.7419926 113.117077,32.226 C116.155758,33.7100074 118.611401,35.5826554 120.484077,37.844 C122.356753,40.1053446 123.681739,42.5609868 124.459077,45.211 C125.236414,47.8610133 125.625077,50.3873213 125.625077,52.79 C125.625077,55.7580148 125.165748,58.4433213 124.247077,60.846 C123.328405,63.2486787 122.091751,65.4569899 120.537077,67.471 C118.982402,69.4850101 117.215753,71.3399915 115.237077,73.036 C113.2584,74.7320085 111.209087,76.3219926 109.089077,77.806 C106.969066,79.2900074 104.849087,80.7033266 102.729077,82.046 C100.609066,83.3886734 98.6480856,84.7313266 96.8460766,86.074 C95.0440676,87.4166734 93.47175,88.8123261 92.1290766,90.261 C90.7864032,91.7096739 89.8677458,93.2466585 89.3730766,94.872 L125.519077,94.872 L125.519077,105.684 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-3": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-3", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-3 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M6,30 L19.25,30 L19.25,60.104 L53.7,60.104 L53.7,30 L66.95,30 L66.95,105.684 L53.7,105.684 L53.7,71.552 L19.25,71.552 L19.25,105.684 L6,105.684 L6,30 Z M94.8850766,62.224 C96.8637532,62.294667 98.8424001,62.1533351 100.821077,61.8 C102.799753,61.4466649 104.566402,60.8283378 106.121077,59.945 C107.675751,59.0616623 108.930072,57.8426744 109.884077,56.288 C110.838081,54.7333256 111.315077,52.8253446 111.315077,50.564 C111.315077,47.3839841 110.237421,44.8400095 108.082077,42.932 C105.926733,41.0239905 103.153094,40.07 99.7610766,40.07 C97.641066,40.07 95.8037511,40.4939958 94.2490766,41.342 C92.6944022,42.1900042 91.4047484,43.3383261 90.3800766,44.787 C89.3554048,46.2356739 88.5957458,47.860991 88.1010766,49.663 C87.6064075,51.465009 87.3944096,53.3199905 87.4650766,55.228 L75.3810766,55.228 C75.5224107,51.623982 76.1937373,48.2850154 77.3950766,45.211 C78.596416,42.1369846 80.2393995,39.4693446 82.3240766,37.208 C84.4087537,34.9466554 86.9350618,33.1800064 89.9030766,31.908 C92.8710915,30.6359936 96.2277246,30 99.9730766,30 C102.870424,30 105.714729,30.4239958 108.506077,31.272 C111.297424,32.1200042 113.806065,33.3566585 116.032077,34.982 C118.258088,36.6073415 120.042403,38.6743208 121.385077,41.183 C122.72775,43.6916792 123.399077,46.5713171 123.399077,49.822 C123.399077,53.5673521 122.551085,56.8356527 120.855077,59.627 C119.159068,62.4183473 116.509095,64.4499936 112.905077,65.722 L112.905077,65.934 C117.145098,66.7820042 120.448731,68.8843166 122.816077,72.241 C125.183422,75.5976835 126.367077,79.6786426 126.367077,84.484 C126.367077,88.017351 125.660417,91.1796527 124.247077,93.971 C122.833736,96.7623473 120.925755,99.129657 118.523077,101.073 C116.120398,103.016343 113.329093,104.517995 110.149077,105.578 C106.969061,106.638005 103.612428,107.168 100.079077,107.168 C95.7683884,107.168 92.005426,106.549673 88.7900766,105.313 C85.5747272,104.076327 82.8894207,102.327345 80.7340766,100.066 C78.5787325,97.8046554 76.9357489,95.0840159 75.8050766,91.904 C74.6744043,88.7239841 74.0737436,85.1906861 74.0030766,81.304 L86.0870766,81.304 C85.9457426,85.8266893 87.0587315,89.5896517 89.4260766,92.593 C91.7934218,95.5963483 95.3443863,97.098 100.079077,97.098 C104.107097,97.098 107.481396,95.9496782 110.202077,93.653 C112.922757,91.3563219 114.283077,88.0880212 114.283077,83.848 C114.283077,80.9506522 113.717749,78.6540085 112.587077,76.958 C111.456404,75.2619915 109.972419,73.9723378 108.135077,73.089 C106.297734,72.2056623 104.230755,71.6580011 101.934077,71.446 C99.6373985,71.2339989 97.2877553,71.163333 94.8850766,71.234 L94.8850766,62.224 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-4": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-4", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-4 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M8,30 L21.25,30 L21.25,60.104 L55.7,60.104 L55.7,30 L68.95,30 L68.95,105.684 L55.7,105.684 L55.7,71.552 L21.25,71.552 L21.25,105.684 L8,105.684 L8,30 Z M84.5890766,78.548 L107.061077,78.548 L107.061077,45.9 L106.849077,45.9 L84.5890766,78.548 Z M128.049077,88.088 L118.509077,88.088 L118.509077,105.684 L107.061077,105.684 L107.061077,88.088 L75.2610766,88.088 L75.2610766,76.11 L107.061077,31.484 L118.509077,31.484 L118.509077,78.548 L128.049077,78.548 L128.049077,88.088 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-5": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-5", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-5 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M6,30 L19.25,30 L19.25,60.104 L53.7,60.104 L53.7,30 L66.95,30 L66.95,105.684 L53.7,105.684 L53.7,71.552 L19.25,71.552 L19.25,105.684 L6,105.684 L6,30 Z M83.7550766,31.484 L122.127077,31.484 L122.127077,42.296 L92.7650766,42.296 L88.9490766,61.164 L89.1610766,61.376 C90.7864181,59.5386575 92.8533974,58.1430048 95.3620766,57.189 C97.8707558,56.2349952 100.361731,55.758 102.835077,55.758 C106.509762,55.758 109.795729,56.3763272 112.693077,57.613 C115.590424,58.8496729 118.0284,60.5809889 120.007077,62.807 C121.985753,65.0330111 123.487405,67.6653181 124.512077,70.704 C125.536748,73.7426819 126.049077,77.028649 126.049077,80.562 C126.049077,83.5300148 125.572081,86.5863176 124.618077,89.731 C123.664072,92.8756824 122.144754,95.7376538 120.060077,98.317 C117.9754,100.896346 115.30776,103.016325 112.057077,104.677 C108.806394,106.337675 104.919766,107.168 100.397077,107.168 C96.7930586,107.168 93.454092,106.691005 90.3800766,105.737 C87.3060613,104.782995 84.6030883,103.35201 82.2710766,101.444 C79.939065,99.5359905 78.0840835,97.1863473 76.7060766,94.395 C75.3280697,91.6036527 74.5684107,88.3353521 74.4270766,84.59 L86.5110766,84.59 C86.8644117,88.6180201 88.2423979,91.7096559 90.6450766,93.865 C93.0477553,96.0203441 96.2277235,97.098 100.185077,97.098 C102.729089,97.098 104.884401,96.6740042 106.651077,95.826 C108.417752,94.9779958 109.848738,93.8120074 110.944077,92.328 C112.039415,90.8439926 112.816741,89.1126766 113.276077,87.134 C113.735412,85.1553234 113.965077,83.0353446 113.965077,80.774 C113.965077,78.7246564 113.682413,76.763676 113.117077,74.891 C112.55174,73.018324 111.703749,71.3753404 110.573077,69.962 C109.442404,68.5486596 107.976086,67.4180042 106.174077,66.57 C104.372068,65.7219958 102.269755,65.298 99.8670766,65.298 C97.3230639,65.298 94.9380878,65.7749952 92.7120766,66.729 C90.4860655,67.6830048 88.8784149,69.4673203 87.8890766,72.082 L75.8050766,72.082 L83.7550766,31.484 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-6": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-6", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-heading-6 tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M6,30 L19.25,30 L19.25,60.104 L53.7,60.104 L53.7,30 L66.95,30 L66.95,105.684 L53.7,105.684 L53.7,71.552 L19.25,71.552 L19.25,105.684 L6,105.684 L6,30 Z M112.587077,50.246 C112.304409,47.2073181 111.226753,44.751676 109.354077,42.879 C107.481401,41.006324 104.955093,40.07 101.775077,40.07 C99.584399,40.07 97.6940846,40.4763293 96.1040766,41.289 C94.5140687,42.1016707 93.1714154,43.1793266 92.0760766,44.522 C90.9807378,45.8646734 90.0974133,47.401658 89.4260766,49.133 C88.7547399,50.864342 88.2070787,52.6839905 87.7830766,54.592 C87.3590745,56.5000095 87.0587442,58.390324 86.8820766,60.263 C86.7054091,62.135676 86.5464107,63.8846585 86.4050766,65.51 L86.6170766,65.722 C88.2424181,62.7539852 90.4860623,60.5456739 93.3480766,59.097 C96.2100909,57.6483261 99.3017267,56.924 102.623077,56.924 C106.297762,56.924 109.583729,57.5599936 112.481077,58.832 C115.378424,60.1040064 117.834067,61.8529889 119.848077,64.079 C121.862087,66.3050111 123.399071,68.9373181 124.459077,71.976 C125.519082,75.0146819 126.049077,78.300649 126.049077,81.834 C126.049077,85.438018 125.466082,88.7769846 124.300077,91.851 C123.134071,94.9250154 121.455754,97.6103219 119.265077,99.907 C117.074399,102.203678 114.459758,103.987994 111.421077,105.26 C108.382395,106.532006 105.025762,107.168 101.351077,107.168 C95.9097161,107.168 91.4400941,106.16101 87.9420766,104.147 C84.4440591,102.13299 81.6880867,99.3770175 79.6740766,95.879 C77.6600666,92.3809825 76.2644138,88.2823568 75.4870766,83.583 C74.7097394,78.8836432 74.3210766,73.8133605 74.3210766,68.372 C74.3210766,63.9199777 74.7980719,59.4326893 75.7520766,54.91 C76.7060814,50.3873107 78.278399,46.2710186 80.4690766,42.561 C82.6597542,38.8509815 85.5393921,35.8300117 89.1080766,33.498 C92.6767611,31.1659883 97.0757171,30 102.305077,30 C105.273091,30 108.064397,30.4946617 110.679077,31.484 C113.293756,32.4733383 115.608067,33.8513245 117.622077,35.618 C119.636087,37.3846755 121.27907,39.5046543 122.551077,41.978 C123.823083,44.4513457 124.529743,47.2073181 124.671077,50.246 L112.587077,50.246 Z M100.927077,97.098 C103.117754,97.098 105.025735,96.6563378 106.651077,95.773 C108.276418,94.8896623 109.636738,93.7413404 110.732077,92.328 C111.827415,90.9146596 112.640074,89.271676 113.170077,87.399 C113.700079,85.526324 113.965077,83.6006766 113.965077,81.622 C113.965077,79.6433234 113.700079,77.7353425 113.170077,75.898 C112.640074,74.0606575 111.827415,72.4530069 110.732077,71.075 C109.636738,69.6969931 108.276418,68.5840042 106.651077,67.736 C105.025735,66.8879958 103.117754,66.464 100.927077,66.464 C98.736399,66.464 96.8107516,66.8703293 95.1500766,67.683 C93.4894017,68.4956707 92.0937489,69.5909931 90.9630766,70.969 C89.8324043,72.3470069 88.9844128,73.9546575 88.4190766,75.792 C87.8537405,77.6293425 87.5710766,79.5726564 87.5710766,81.622 C87.5710766,83.6713436 87.8537405,85.6146575 88.4190766,87.452 C88.9844128,89.2893425 89.8324043,90.9323261 90.9630766,92.381 C92.0937489,93.8296739 93.4894017,94.9779958 95.1500766,95.826 C96.8107516,96.6740042 98.736399,97.098 100.927077,97.098 L100.927077,97.098 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/help": { "title": "$:/core/images/help", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-help tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M36.0548906,111.44117 C30.8157418,115.837088 20.8865444,118.803477 9.5,118.803477 C7.86465619,118.803477 6.25937294,118.742289 4.69372699,118.624467 C12.612543,115.984876 18.7559465,110.02454 21.0611049,102.609942 C8.74739781,92.845129 1.04940554,78.9359851 1.04940554,63.5 C1.04940554,33.9527659 29.2554663,10 64.0494055,10 C98.8433448,10 127.049406,33.9527659 127.049406,63.5 C127.049406,93.0472341 98.8433448,117 64.0494055,117 C53.9936953,117 44.48824,114.999337 36.0548906,111.44117 L36.0548906,111.44117 Z M71.4042554,77.5980086 C71.406883,77.2865764 71.4095079,76.9382011 71.4119569,76.5610548 C71.4199751,75.3262169 71.4242825,74.0811293 71.422912,72.9158546 C71.4215244,71.736154 71.4143321,70.709635 71.4001396,69.8743525 C71.4078362,68.5173028 71.9951951,67.7870427 75.1273009,65.6385471 C75.2388969,65.5619968 76.2124091,64.8981068 76.5126553,64.6910879 C79.6062455,62.5580654 81.5345849,60.9050204 83.2750652,58.5038955 C85.6146327,55.2762841 86.8327108,51.426982 86.8327108,46.8554323 C86.8327108,33.5625756 76.972994,24.9029551 65.3778484,24.9029551 C54.2752771,24.9029551 42.8794554,34.5115163 41.3121702,47.1975534 C40.9043016,50.4989536 43.2499725,53.50591 46.5513726,53.9137786 C49.8527728,54.3216471 52.8597292,51.9759763 53.2675978,48.6745761 C54.0739246,42.1479456 60.2395837,36.9492759 65.3778484,36.9492759 C70.6427674,36.9492759 74.78639,40.5885487 74.78639,46.8554323 C74.78639,50.4892974 73.6853224,52.008304 69.6746221,54.7736715 C69.4052605,54.9593956 68.448509,55.6118556 68.3131127,55.7047319 C65.6309785,57.5445655 64.0858213,58.803255 62.6123358,60.6352315 C60.5044618,63.2559399 59.3714208,66.3518252 59.3547527,69.9487679 C59.3684999,70.8407274 59.3752803,71.8084521 59.3765995,72.9300232 C59.3779294,74.0607297 59.3737237,75.2764258 59.36589,76.482835 C59.3634936,76.8518793 59.3609272,77.1924914 59.3583633,77.4963784 C59.3568319,77.6778944 59.3556368,77.8074256 59.3549845,77.8730928 C59.3219814,81.1994287 61.9917551,83.9227111 65.318091,83.9557142 C68.644427,83.9887173 71.3677093,81.3189435 71.4007124,77.9926076 C71.4014444,77.9187458 71.402672,77.7856841 71.4042554,77.5980086 Z M65.3778489,102.097045 C69.5359735,102.097045 72.9067994,98.7262189 72.9067994,94.5680944 C72.9067994,90.4099698 69.5359735,87.0391439 65.3778489,87.0391439 C61.2197243,87.0391439 57.8488984,90.4099698 57.8488984,94.5680944 C57.8488984,98.7262189 61.2197243,102.097045 65.3778489,102.097045 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/home-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/home-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-home-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M112.9847,119.501583 C112.99485,119.336814 113,119.170705 113,119.003406 L113,67.56802 C116.137461,70.5156358 121.076014,70.4518569 124.133985,67.3938855 C127.25818,64.2696912 127.260618,59.2068102 124.131541,56.0777326 L70.3963143,2.34250601 C68.8331348,0.779326498 66.7828947,-0.000743167069 64.7337457,1.61675364e-05 C62.691312,-0.00409949529 60.6426632,0.777559815 59.077717,2.34250601 L33,28.420223 L33,28.420223 L33,8.00697327 C33,3.58484404 29.4092877,0 25,0 C20.581722,0 17,3.59075293 17,8.00697327 L17,44.420223 L5.3424904,56.0777326 C2.21694607,59.2032769 2.22220878,64.2760483 5.34004601,67.3938855 C8.46424034,70.5180798 13.5271213,70.5205187 16.6561989,67.3914411 L17,67.04764 L17,119.993027 C17,119.994189 17.0000002,119.995351 17.0000007,119.996514 C17.0000002,119.997675 17,119.998838 17,120 C17,124.418278 20.5881049,128 24.9992458,128 L105.000754,128 C109.418616,128 113,124.409288 113,120 C113,119.832611 112.99485,119.666422 112.9847,119.501583 Z M97,112 L97,51.5736087 L97,51.5736087 L64.7370156,19.3106244 L33,51.04764 L33,112 L97,112 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/import-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/import-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-import-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M105.449437,94.2138951 C105.449437,94.2138951 110.049457,94.1897106 110.049457,99.4026111 C110.049457,104.615512 105.163246,104.615511 105.163246,104.615511 L45.0075072,105.157833 C45.0075072,105.157833 0.367531803,106.289842 0.367532368,66.6449212 C0.367532934,27.0000003 45.0428249,27.0000003 45.0428249,27.0000003 L105.532495,27.0000003 C105.532495,27.0000003 138.996741,25.6734987 138.996741,55.1771866 C138.996741,84.6808745 105.727102,82.8457535 105.727102,82.8457535 L56.1735087,82.8457535 C56.1735087,82.8457535 22.6899229,85.1500223 22.6899229,66.0913753 C22.6899229,47.0327282 56.1735087,49.3383013 56.1735087,49.3383013 L105.727102,49.3383013 C105.727102,49.3383013 111.245209,49.3383024 111.245209,54.8231115 C111.245209,60.3079206 105.727102,60.5074524 105.727102,60.5074524 L56.1735087,60.5074524 C56.1735087,60.5074524 37.48913,60.5074528 37.48913,66.6449195 C37.48913,72.7823862 56.1735087,71.6766023 56.1735087,71.6766023 L105.727102,71.6766029 C105.727102,71.6766029 127.835546,73.1411469 127.835546,55.1771866 C127.835546,35.5304025 105.727102,38.3035317 105.727102,38.3035317 L45.0428249,38.3035317 C45.0428249,38.3035317 11.5287276,38.3035313 11.5287276,66.6449208 C11.5287276,94.9863103 45.0428244,93.9579678 45.0428244,93.9579678 L105.449437,94.2138951 Z\" transform=\"translate(69.367532, 66.000000) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-69.367532, -66.000000) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/info-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/info-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-info-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<g transform=\"translate(0.049406, 0.000000)\">

<path d=\"M64,128 C99.346224,128 128,99.346224 128,64 C128,28.653776 99.346224,0 64,0 C28.653776,0 0,28.653776 0,64 C0,99.346224 28.653776,128 64,128 Z M64,112 C90.509668,112 112,90.509668 112,64 C112,37.490332 90.509668,16 64,16 C37.490332,16 16,37.490332 16,64 C16,90.509668 37.490332,112 64,112 Z\"></path>

<circle cx=\"64\" cy=\"32\" r=\"8\"></circle>

<rect x=\"56\" y=\"48\" width=\"16\" height=\"56\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

</g>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/italic": { "title": "$:/core/images/italic", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-italic tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<polygon points=\"66.7114846 0 89.1204482 0 62.4089636 128 40 128\"></polygon>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/left-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/left-arrow", "created": "20150315234410875", "modified": "20150315235324760", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-left-arrow tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<path transform=\"rotate(135, 63.8945, 64.1752)\" d=\"m109.07576,109.35336c-1.43248,1.43361 -3.41136,2.32182 -5.59717,2.32182l-79.16816,0c-4.36519,0 -7.91592,-3.5444 -7.91592,-7.91666c0,-4.36337 3.54408,-7.91667 7.91592,-7.91667l71.25075,0l0,-71.25075c0,-4.3652 3.54442,-7.91592 7.91667,-7.91592c4.36336,0 7.91667,3.54408 7.91667,7.91592l0,79.16815c0,2.1825 -0.88602,4.16136 -2.3185,5.59467l-0.00027,-0.00056z\"/>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/line-width": { "title": "$:/core/images/line-width", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-line-width tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M128,-97 L112.992786,-97 C112.452362,-97 112,-96.5522847 112,-96 C112,-95.4438648 112.444486,-95 112.992786,-95 L128,-95 L128,-97 Z M128,-78.6794919 L111.216185,-88.3696322 C110.748163,-88.6398444 110.132549,-88.4782926 109.856406,-88 C109.578339,-87.5183728 109.741342,-86.9117318 110.216185,-86.6375814 L128,-76.3700908 L128,-78.6794919 Z M78.6794919,-128 L88.3696322,-111.216185 C88.6437826,-110.741342 88.4816272,-110.134474 88,-109.856406 C87.5217074,-109.580264 86.9077936,-109.748163 86.6375814,-110.216185 L76.3700908,-128 L78.6794919,-128 Z M97,-128 L97,-112.992786 C97,-112.444486 96.5561352,-112 96,-112 C95.4477153,-112 95,-112.452362 95,-112.992786 L95,-128 L97,-128 Z M115.629909,-128 L105.362419,-110.216185 C105.088268,-109.741342 104.481627,-109.578339 104,-109.856406 C103.521707,-110.132549 103.360156,-110.748163 103.630368,-111.216185 L113.320508,-128 L115.629909,-128 Z M128,-113.320508 L111.216185,-103.630368 C110.741342,-103.356217 110.134474,-103.518373 109.856406,-104 C109.580264,-104.478293 109.748163,-105.092206 110.216185,-105.362419 L128,-115.629909 L128,-113.320508 Z M48,-96 C48,-96.5522847 48.4523621,-97 48.9927864,-97 L79.0072136,-97 C79.5555144,-97 80,-96.5561352 80,-96 C80,-95.4477153 79.5476379,-95 79.0072136,-95 L48.9927864,-95 C48.4444856,-95 48,-95.4438648 48,-96 Z M54.4307806,-120 C54.706923,-120.478293 55.3225377,-120.639844 55.7905589,-120.369632 L81.7838153,-105.362419 C82.2586577,-105.088268 82.4216611,-104.481627 82.1435935,-104 C81.8674512,-103.521707 81.2518365,-103.360156 80.7838153,-103.630368 L54.7905589,-118.637581 C54.3157165,-118.911732 54.152713,-119.518373 54.4307806,-120 Z M104,-82.1435935 C104.478293,-82.4197359 105.092206,-82.2518365 105.362419,-81.7838153 L120.369632,-55.7905589 C120.643783,-55.3157165 120.481627,-54.7088482 120,-54.4307806 C119.521707,-54.1546382 118.907794,-54.3225377 118.637581,-54.7905589 L103.630368,-80.7838153 C103.356217,-81.2586577 103.518373,-81.865526 104,-82.1435935 Z M96,-80 C96.5522847,-80 97,-79.5476379 97,-79.0072136 L97,-48.9927864 C97,-48.4444856 96.5561352,-48 96,-48 C95.4477153,-48 95,-48.4523621 95,-48.9927864 L95,-79.0072136 C95,-79.5555144 95.4438648,-80 96,-80 Z M88,-82.1435935 C88.4782926,-81.8674512 88.6398444,-81.2518365 88.3696322,-80.7838153 L73.3624186,-54.7905589 C73.0882682,-54.3157165 72.4816272,-54.152713 72,-54.4307806 C71.5217074,-54.706923 71.3601556,-55.3225377 71.6303678,-55.7905589 L86.6375814,-81.7838153 C86.9117318,-82.2586577 87.5183728,-82.4216611 88,-82.1435935 Z M82.1435935,-88 C82.4197359,-87.5217074 82.2518365,-86.9077936 81.7838153,-86.6375814 L55.7905589,-71.6303678 C55.3157165,-71.3562174 54.7088482,-71.5183728 54.4307806,-72 C54.1546382,-72.4782926 54.3225377,-73.0922064 54.7905589,-73.3624186 L80.7838153,-88.3696322 C81.2586577,-88.6437826 81.865526,-88.4816272 82.1435935,-88 Z M1.30626177e-08,-41.9868843 L15.0170091,-57.9923909 L20.7983821,-52.9749272 L44.7207091,-81.2095939 L73.4260467,-42.1002685 L85.984793,-56.6159488 L104.48741,-34.0310661 L127.969109,-47.4978019 L127.969109,7.99473128e-07 L1.30626177e-08,7.99473128e-07 L1.30626177e-08,-41.9868843 Z M96,-84 C102.627417,-84 108,-89.372583 108,-96 C108,-102.627417 102.627417,-108 96,-108 C89.372583,-108 84,-102.627417 84,-96 C84,-89.372583 89.372583,-84 96,-84 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M16,18 L112,18 C113.104569,18 114,17.1045695 114,16 C114,14.8954305 113.104569,14 112,14 L16,14 C14.8954305,14 14,14.8954305 14,16 C14,17.1045695 14.8954305,18 16,18 L16,18 Z M16,35 L112,35 C114.209139,35 116,33.209139 116,31 C116,28.790861 114.209139,27 112,27 L16,27 C13.790861,27 12,28.790861 12,31 C12,33.209139 13.790861,35 16,35 L16,35 Z M16,56 L112,56 C115.313708,56 118,53.3137085 118,50 C118,46.6862915 115.313708,44 112,44 L16,44 C12.6862915,44 10,46.6862915 10,50 C10,53.3137085 12.6862915,56 16,56 L16,56 Z M16,85 L112,85 C117.522847,85 122,80.5228475 122,75 C122,69.4771525 117.522847,65 112,65 L16,65 C10.4771525,65 6,69.4771525 6,75 C6,80.5228475 10.4771525,85 16,85 L16,85 Z M16,128 L112,128 C120.836556,128 128,120.836556 128,112 C128,103.163444 120.836556,96 112,96 L16,96 C7.163444,96 0,103.163444 0,112 C0,120.836556 7.163444,128 16,128 L16,128 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/link": { "title": "$:/core/images/link", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-link tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M128.719999,57.568543 C130.219553,53.8628171 131.045202,49.8121445 131.045202,45.5685425 C131.045202,27.8915447 116.718329,13.5685425 99.0452364,13.5685425 L67.0451674,13.5685425 C49.3655063,13.5685425 35.0452019,27.8954305 35.0452019,45.5685425 C35.0452019,63.2455403 49.3720745,77.5685425 67.0451674,77.5685425 L99.0452364,77.5685425 C100.406772,77.5685425 101.748384,77.4835732 103.065066,77.3186499 C96.4792444,73.7895096 91.1190212,68.272192 87.7873041,61.5685425 L67.0506214,61.5685425 C58.2110723,61.5685425 51.0452019,54.4070414 51.0452019,45.5685425 C51.0452019,36.7319865 58.2005234,29.5685425 67.0506214,29.5685425 L99.0397824,29.5685425 C107.879331,29.5685425 115.045202,36.7300436 115.045202,45.5685425 C115.045202,48.9465282 113.99957,52.0800164 112.21335,54.6623005 C114.314383,56.4735917 117.050039,57.5685425 120.041423,57.5685425 L128.720003,57.5685425 Z\" transform=\"translate(83.045202, 45.568542) rotate(-225.000000) translate(-83.045202, -45.568542)\"></path>

<path d=\"M-0.106255113,71.0452019 C-1.60580855,74.7509276 -2.43145751,78.8016001 -2.43145751,83.0452019 C-2.43145751,100.7222 11.8954151,115.045202 29.568508,115.045202 L61.568577,115.045202 C79.2482381,115.045202 93.5685425,100.718314 93.5685425,83.0452019 C93.5685425,65.3682041 79.2416699,51.0452019 61.568577,51.0452019 L29.568508,51.0452019 C28.206973,51.0452019 26.8653616,51.1301711 25.5486799,51.2950943 C32.1345,54.8242347 37.4947231,60.3415524 40.8264403,67.0452019 L61.563123,67.0452019 C70.4026721,67.0452019 77.5685425,74.206703 77.5685425,83.0452019 C77.5685425,91.8817579 70.413221,99.0452019 61.563123,99.0452019 L29.573962,99.0452019 C20.7344129,99.0452019 13.5685425,91.8837008 13.5685425,83.0452019 C13.5685425,79.6672162 14.6141741,76.533728 16.4003949,73.9514439 C14.2993609,72.1401527 11.5637054,71.0452019 8.5723215,71.0452019 L-0.106255113,71.0452019 Z\" transform=\"translate(45.568542, 83.045202) rotate(-225.000000) translate(-45.568542, -83.045202)\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/linkify": { "title": "$:/core/images/linkify", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-linkify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\"><path d=\"M17.031 31.919H9.048V96.85h7.983v6.92H0V25h17.031v6.919zm24.66 0h-7.983V96.85h7.983v6.92H24.66V25h17.03v6.919zM67.77 56.422l11.975-3.903 2.306 7.096-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.379-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.2-5.943-4.523L58.1 63.518 45.95 59.35l2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.825h7.45v12.596zM86.31 96.85h7.982V31.92H86.31V25h17.031v78.77H86.31v-6.92zm24.659 0h7.983V31.92h-7.983V25H128v78.77h-17.031v-6.92z\" fill-rule=\"evenodd\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list-bullet": { "title": "$:/core/images/list-bullet", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-list-bullet tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M11.6363636,40.2727273 C18.0629498,40.2727273 23.2727273,35.0629498 23.2727273,28.6363636 C23.2727273,22.2097775 18.0629498,17 11.6363636,17 C5.20977746,17 0,22.2097775 0,28.6363636 C0,35.0629498 5.20977746,40.2727273 11.6363636,40.2727273 Z M11.6363636,75.1818182 C18.0629498,75.1818182 23.2727273,69.9720407 23.2727273,63.5454545 C23.2727273,57.1188684 18.0629498,51.9090909 11.6363636,51.9090909 C5.20977746,51.9090909 0,57.1188684 0,63.5454545 C0,69.9720407 5.20977746,75.1818182 11.6363636,75.1818182 Z M11.6363636,110.090909 C18.0629498,110.090909 23.2727273,104.881132 23.2727273,98.4545455 C23.2727273,92.0279593 18.0629498,86.8181818 11.6363636,86.8181818 C5.20977746,86.8181818 0,92.0279593 0,98.4545455 C0,104.881132 5.20977746,110.090909 11.6363636,110.090909 Z M34.9090909,22.8181818 L128,22.8181818 L128,34.4545455 L34.9090909,34.4545455 L34.9090909,22.8181818 Z M34.9090909,57.7272727 L128,57.7272727 L128,69.3636364 L34.9090909,69.3636364 L34.9090909,57.7272727 Z M34.9090909,92.6363636 L128,92.6363636 L128,104.272727 L34.9090909,104.272727 L34.9090909,92.6363636 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list-number": { "title": "$:/core/images/list-number", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-list-number tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M33.8390805,22.3563218 L128,22.3563218 L128,34.1264368 L33.8390805,34.1264368 L33.8390805,22.3563218 Z M33.8390805,57.6666667 L128,57.6666667 L128,69.4367816 L33.8390805,69.4367816 L33.8390805,57.6666667 Z M33.8390805,92.9770115 L128,92.9770115 L128,104.747126 L33.8390805,104.747126 L33.8390805,92.9770115 Z M0.379509711,42.6307008 L0.379509711,40.4082314 L1.37821948,40.4082314 C2.20382368,40.4082314 2.82301754,40.268077 3.23581964,39.9877642 C3.64862174,39.7074513 3.85501969,39.0400498 3.85501969,37.9855395 L3.85501969,22.7686318 C3.85501969,21.3270228 3.66193774,20.4327047 3.27576803,20.0856507 C2.88959832,19.7385967 1.79768657,19.5650723 0,19.5650723 L0,17.4226919 C3.50215975,17.2758613 6.25191314,16.4683055 8.24934266,15 L10.3666074,15 L10.3666074,37.865406 C10.3666074,38.786434 10.5164123,39.4404875 10.8160268,39.8275862 C11.1156412,40.2146849 11.764796,40.4082314 12.7635108,40.4082314 L13.7622206,40.4082314 L13.7622206,42.6307008 L0.379509711,42.6307008 Z M0.0798967812,77.9873934 L0.0798967812,76.0852799 C7.27064304,69.5312983 10.8659622,63.5046623 10.8659622,58.005191 C10.8659622,56.4434479 10.5397203,55.195407 9.88722667,54.2610308 C9.23473303,53.3266546 8.36253522,52.8594735 7.27060709,52.8594735 C6.3784219,52.8594735 5.61608107,53.1764892 4.98356173,53.8105302 C4.35104238,54.4445712 4.03478745,55.1753759 4.03478745,56.0029663 C4.03478745,56.9773871 4.28113339,57.8316611 4.77383268,58.5658139 C4.88036225,58.7259926 4.93362624,58.8461249 4.93362624,58.9262143 C4.93362624,59.0730449 4.77383427,59.2065252 4.45424555,59.3266593 C4.2411864,59.4067486 3.70188852,59.6336652 2.83633573,60.0074156 C1.99741533,60.3811661 1.47809145,60.5680386 1.2783485,60.5680386 C1.03865696,60.5680386 0.765679018,60.1976307 0.459406492,59.4568039 C0.153133966,58.715977 0,57.9184322 0,57.0641453 C0,55.1153036 0.848894811,53.5202138 2.5467099,52.2788283 C4.24452499,51.0374428 6.34512352,50.4167594 8.84856852,50.4167594 C11.3120649,50.4167594 13.3793735,51.0874979 15.0505562,52.4289952 C16.7217389,53.7704924 17.5573177,55.5224215 17.5573177,57.684835 C17.5573177,58.9662652 17.2743527,60.2076321 16.7084144,61.4089729 C16.142476,62.6103138 14.7875733,64.4623531 12.6436656,66.9651465 C10.4997579,69.4679398 8.40914641,71.7804862 6.3717683,73.902855 L17.8169822,73.902855 L16.7982982,79.6292176 L14.6810335,79.6292176 C14.7609307,79.3489048 14.8008787,79.0952922 14.8008787,78.8683723 C14.8008787,78.4812736 14.7010087,78.237672 14.5012658,78.1375603 C14.3015228,78.0374485 13.9020429,77.9873934 13.3028141,77.9873934 L0.0798967812,77.9873934 Z M12.2042333,97.1935484 C13.9486551,97.2335931 15.4400468,97.8309175 16.6784531,98.9855395 C17.9168594,100.140162 18.5360532,101.75861 18.5360532,103.840934 C18.5360532,106.830938 17.4041935,109.233584 15.14044,111.048943 C12.8766866,112.864303 10.1402492,113.771969 6.93104577,113.771969 C4.92030005,113.771969 3.26245842,113.388213 1.95747114,112.62069 C0.652483855,111.853166 0,110.848727 0,109.607341 C0,108.833144 0.26964894,108.209124 0.808954909,107.735261 C1.34826088,107.261399 1.93749375,107.024472 2.57667119,107.024472 C3.21584864,107.024472 3.73850152,107.224692 4.14464552,107.625139 C4.55078953,108.025586 4.92696644,108.67964 5.27318756,109.587319 C5.73925445,110.855401 6.51158227,111.489433 7.59019421,111.489433 C8.85523291,111.489433 9.87723568,111.012241 10.6562332,110.057842 C11.4352307,109.103444 11.8247236,107.371536 11.8247236,104.862069 C11.8247236,103.153495 11.7048796,101.838714 11.4651881,100.917686 C11.2254966,99.9966584 10.6728827,99.5361513 9.80732989,99.5361513 C9.22141723,99.5361513 8.62219737,99.843156 8.00965231,100.457175 C7.51695303,100.951059 7.07752513,101.197998 6.69135542,101.197998 C6.3584505,101.197998 6.08880156,101.051169 5.88240051,100.757508 C5.67599946,100.463847 5.57280049,100.183539 5.57280049,99.916574 C5.57280049,99.5962164 5.67599946,99.3225818 5.88240051,99.0956618 C6.08880156,98.8687419 6.57150646,98.5016711 7.33052967,97.9944383 C10.2068282,96.0722929 11.6449559,93.9766521 11.6449559,91.7074527 C11.6449559,90.5194601 11.3386879,89.615131 10.7261429,88.9944383 C10.1135978,88.3737455 9.37455999,88.0634038 8.5090072,88.0634038 C7.71003539,88.0634038 6.98431355,88.3270274 6.33181991,88.8542825 C5.67932627,89.3815377 5.35308434,90.0122321 5.35308434,90.7463849 C5.35308434,91.3871 5.60608828,91.9810874 6.11210376,92.5283648 C6.28521432,92.7285883 6.3717683,92.8954387 6.3717683,93.028921 C6.3717683,93.1490551 5.80250943,93.4560598 4.6639746,93.9499444 C3.52543978,94.4438289 2.80970494,94.6907675 2.51674861,94.6907675 C2.10394651,94.6907675 1.76771758,94.3570667 1.50805174,93.6896552 C1.24838591,93.0222436 1.11855494,92.4082342 1.11855494,91.8476085 C1.11855494,90.0989901 2.04734573,88.6240327 3.90495518,87.4226919 C5.76256463,86.2213511 7.86982116,85.6206897 10.226788,85.6206897 C12.2907985,85.6206897 14.0784711,86.0678487 15.5898594,86.9621802 C17.1012478,87.8565117 17.8569306,89.0778566 17.8569306,90.6262514 C17.8569306,91.987771 17.2876717,93.2491599 16.1491369,94.4104561 C15.0106021,95.5717522 13.6956474,96.4994404 12.2042333,97.1935484 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list": { "title": "$:/core/images/list", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-list tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M0.719999312,185.568543 C2.21955287,181.862817 3.0452019,177.812144 3.0452019,173.568542 C3.0452019,155.891545 -11.2816707,141.568542 -28.9547636,141.568542 L-60.9548326,141.568542 C-78.6344937,141.568542 -92.9547981,155.895431 -92.9547981,173.568542 C-92.9547981,191.24554 -78.6279255,205.568542 -60.9548326,205.568542 L-28.9547636,205.568542 C-27.593228,205.568542 -26.2516158,205.483573 -24.9349335,205.31865 C-31.5207556,201.78951 -36.8809788,196.272192 -40.2126959,189.568542 L-60.9493786,189.568542 C-69.7889277,189.568542 -76.9547981,182.407041 -76.9547981,173.568542 C-76.9547981,164.731986 -69.7994766,157.568542 -60.9493786,157.568542 L-28.9602176,157.568542 C-20.1206685,157.568542 -12.9547981,164.730044 -12.9547981,173.568542 C-12.9547981,176.946528 -14.0004297,180.080016 -15.7866505,182.6623 C-13.6856165,184.473592 -10.949961,185.568542 -7.9585771,185.568542 L0.720002586,185.568542 Z\" transform=\"translate(-44.954798, 173.568542) rotate(-225.000000) translate(44.954798, -173.568542) \"></path>

<path d=\"M87.7480315,128 L23.9992458,128 C19.5813843,128 16,124.409247 16,119.993027 L16,8.00697327 C16,3.58484404 19.5881049,0 23.9992458,0 L104.000754,0 C108.418616,0 112,3.59075293 112,8.00697327 L112,104 L91.2492027,104 C90.2848199,104 89.410573,104.391703 88.7768998,105.025201 C88.1373658,105.661376 87.7480315,106.53563 87.7480315,107.501171 L87.7480315,128 Z M95.7480315,127.879386 L111.627417,112 L95.7480315,112 L95.7480315,127.879386 Z M40,15.5089165 C40,13.5709954 41.5636015,12 43.4998101,12 L98.5001899,12 C100.433082,12 102,13.5614718 102,15.5089165 L102,16.4910835 C102,18.4290046 100.436399,20 98.5001899,20 L43.4998101,20 C41.5669183,20 40,18.4385282 40,16.4910835 L40,15.5089165 Z M32,22 C35.3137085,22 38,19.3137085 38,16 C38,12.6862915 35.3137085,10 32,10 C28.6862915,10 26,12.6862915 26,16 C26,19.3137085 28.6862915,22 32,22 Z M40,31.5089165 C40,29.5709954 41.5636015,28 43.4998101,28 L98.5001899,28 C100.433082,28 102,29.5614718 102,31.5089165 L102,32.4910835 C102,34.4290046 100.436399,36 98.5001899,36 L43.4998101,36 C41.5669183,36 40,34.4385282 40,32.4910835 L40,31.5089165 Z M40,47.5089165 C40,45.5709954 41.5636015,44 43.4998101,44 L98.5001899,44 C100.433082,44 102,45.5614718 102,47.5089165 L102,48.4910835 C102,50.4290046 100.436399,52 98.5001899,52 L43.4998101,52 C41.5669183,52 40,50.4385282 40,48.4910835 L40,47.5089165 Z M40,63.5089165 C40,61.5709954 41.5636015,60 43.4998101,60 L98.5001899,60 C100.433082,60 102,61.5614718 102,63.5089165 L102,64.4910835 C102,66.4290046 100.436399,68 98.5001899,68 L43.4998101,68 C41.5669183,68 40,66.4385282 40,64.4910835 L40,63.5089165 Z M40,79.5089165 C40,77.5709954 41.5636015,76 43.4998101,76 L98.5001899,76 C100.433082,76 102,77.5614718 102,79.5089165 L102,80.4910835 C102,82.4290046 100.436399,84 98.5001899,84 L43.4998101,84 C41.5669183,84 40,82.4385282 40,80.4910835 L40,79.5089165 Z M40,95.5089165 C40,93.5709954 41.5636015,92 43.4998101,92 L98.5001899,92 C100.433082,92 102,93.5614718 102,95.5089165 L102,96.4910835 C102,98.4290046 100.436399,100 98.5001899,100 L43.4998101,100 C41.5669183,100 40,98.4385282 40,96.4910835 L40,95.5089165 Z M40,111.508916 C40,109.570995 41.5680474,108 43.4972017,108 L76.5027983,108 C78.4342495,108 80,109.561472 80,111.508916 L80,112.491084 C80,114.429005 78.4319526,116 76.5027983,116 L43.4972017,116 C41.5657505,116 40,114.438528 40,112.491084 L40,111.508916 Z M32,38 C35.3137085,38 38,35.3137085 38,32 C38,28.6862915 35.3137085,26 32,26 C28.6862915,26 26,28.6862915 26,32 C26,35.3137085 28.6862915,38 32,38 Z M32,54 C35.3137085,54 38,51.3137085 38,48 C38,44.6862915 35.3137085,42 32,42 C28.6862915,42 26,44.6862915 26,48 C26,51.3137085 28.6862915,54 32,54 Z M32,70 C35.3137085,70 38,67.3137085 38,64 C38,60.6862915 35.3137085,58 32,58 C28.6862915,58 26,60.6862915 26,64 C26,67.3137085 28.6862915,70 32,70 Z M32,86 C35.3137085,86 38,83.3137085 38,80 C38,76.6862915 35.3137085,74 32,74 C28.6862915,74 26,76.6862915 26,80 C26,83.3137085 28.6862915,86 32,86 Z M32,102 C35.3137085,102 38,99.3137085 38,96 C38,92.6862915 35.3137085,90 32,90 C28.6862915,90 26,92.6862915 26,96 C26,99.3137085 28.6862915,102 32,102 Z M32,118 C35.3137085,118 38,115.313708 38,112 C38,108.686292 35.3137085,106 32,106 C28.6862915,106 26,108.686292 26,112 C26,115.313708 28.6862915,118 32,118 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/locked-padlock": { "title": "$:/core/images/locked-padlock", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-locked-padlock tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M96.4723753,64 L105,64 L105,96.0097716 C105,113.673909 90.6736461,128 73.001193,128 L55.998807,128 C38.3179793,128 24,113.677487 24,96.0097716 L24,64 L32.0000269,64 C32.0028554,48.2766389 32.3030338,16.2688026 64.1594984,16.2688041 C95.9543927,16.2688056 96.4648869,48.325931 96.4723753,64 Z M80.5749059,64 L48.4413579,64 C48.4426205,47.71306 48.5829272,31.9999996 64.1595001,31.9999996 C79.8437473,31.9999996 81.1369461,48.1359182 80.5749059,64 Z M67.7315279,92.3641717 C70.8232551,91.0923621 73,88.0503841 73,84.5 C73,79.8055796 69.1944204,76 64.5,76 C59.8055796,76 56,79.8055796 56,84.5 C56,87.947435 58.0523387,90.9155206 61.0018621,92.2491029 L55.9067479,115.020857 L72.8008958,115.020857 L67.7315279,92.3641717 L67.7315279,92.3641717 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mail": { "title": "$:/core/images/mail", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-mail tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M122.826782,104.894066 C121.945525,105.22777 120.990324,105.41043 119.993027,105.41043 L8.00697327,105.41043 C7.19458381,105.41043 6.41045219,105.289614 5.67161357,105.064967 L5.67161357,105.064967 L39.8346483,70.9019325 L60.6765759,91.7438601 C61.6118278,92.679112 62.8865166,93.0560851 64.0946097,92.8783815 C65.2975108,93.0473238 66.5641085,92.6696979 67.4899463,91.7438601 L88.5941459,70.6396605 C88.6693095,70.7292352 88.7490098,70.8162939 88.8332479,70.9005321 L122.826782,104.894066 Z M127.903244,98.6568194 C127.966933,98.2506602 128,97.8343714 128,97.4103789 L128,33.410481 C128,32.7414504 127.917877,32.0916738 127.763157,31.4706493 L94.2292399,65.0045665 C94.3188145,65.0797417 94.4058701,65.1594458 94.4901021,65.2436778 L127.903244,98.6568194 Z M0.205060636,99.2178117 C0.0709009529,98.6370366 0,98.0320192 0,97.4103789 L0,33.410481 C0,32.694007 0.0944223363,31.9995312 0.27147538,31.3387595 L0.27147538,31.3387595 L34.1777941,65.2450783 L0.205060636,99.2178117 L0.205060636,99.2178117 Z M5.92934613,25.6829218 C6.59211333,25.5051988 7.28862283,25.4104299 8.00697327,25.4104299 L119.993027,25.4104299 C120.759109,25.4104299 121.500064,25.5178649 122.201605,25.7184927 L122.201605,25.7184927 L64.0832611,83.8368368 L5.92934613,25.6829218 L5.92934613,25.6829218 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/menu-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/menu-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-menu-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"16\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"56\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"96\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mono-block": { "title": "$:/core/images/mono-block", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-mono-block tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M23.9653488,32.9670593 L24.3217888,32.9670593 C25.0766067,32.9670593 25.6497006,33.1592554 26.0410876,33.5436534 C26.4324747,33.9280514 26.6281653,34.4906619 26.6281653,35.2315017 C26.6281653,36.0562101 26.4219913,36.6502709 26.009637,37.0137017 C25.5972828,37.3771326 24.9158602,37.5588453 23.9653488,37.5588453 L17.6542639,37.5588453 C16.6897744,37.5588453 16.0048573,37.380627 15.5994921,37.0241852 C15.1941269,36.6677435 14.9914474,36.0701882 14.9914474,35.2315017 C14.9914474,34.4207713 15.1941269,33.8406885 15.5994921,33.4912358 C16.0048573,33.141783 16.6897744,32.9670593 17.6542639,32.9670593 L18.388111,32.9670593 L17.5284616,30.5139133 L8.47069195,30.5139133 L7.5691084,32.9670593 L8.30295547,32.9670593 C9.25346691,32.9670593 9.93488953,33.1452775 10.3472438,33.5017193 C10.759598,33.8581611 10.965772,34.4347494 10.965772,35.2315017 C10.965772,36.0562101 10.759598,36.6502709 10.3472438,37.0137017 C9.93488953,37.3771326 9.25346691,37.5588453 8.30295547,37.5588453 L2.89345418,37.5588453 C1.92896463,37.5588453 1.24404754,37.3771326 0.838682371,37.0137017 C0.433317198,36.6502709 0.230637652,36.0562101 0.230637652,35.2315017 C0.230637652,34.4906619 0.426328248,33.9280514 0.817715312,33.5436534 C1.20910238,33.1592554 1.78219626,32.9670593 2.53701417,32.9670593 L2.89345418,32.9670593 L8.51262607,17.3256331 L6.83526132,17.3256331 C5.88474988,17.3256331 5.20332727,17.1439204 4.79097304,16.7804895 C4.37861882,16.4170587 4.1724448,15.8299869 4.1724448,15.0192565 C4.1724448,14.1945481 4.37861882,13.6004873 4.79097304,13.2370565 C5.20332727,12.8736257 5.88474988,12.691913 6.83526132,12.691913 L14.6979086,12.691913 C15.9419603,12.691913 16.815579,13.3628521 17.318791,14.7047506 L17.318791,14.7676518 L23.9653488,32.9670593 Z M12.9786097,17.3256331 L9.9383861,26.1737321 L16.0188333,26.1737321 L12.9786097,17.3256331 Z M35.3809383,26.6979086 L35.3809383,33.0928616 L38.5259972,33.0928616 C40.7485166,33.0928616 42.3140414,32.8482484 43.2226185,32.3590146 C44.1311956,31.8697807 44.5854773,31.0520736 44.5854773,29.9058686 C44.5854773,28.7456855 44.1521624,27.9209895 43.2855197,27.4317556 C42.4188769,26.9425218 40.9022748,26.6979086 38.7356678,26.6979086 L35.3809383,26.6979086 Z M46.0741385,24.370565 C47.5977525,24.9296893 48.7159844,25.6949794 49.428868,26.666458 C50.1417516,27.6379366 50.498188,28.8784752 50.498188,30.388111 C50.498188,31.6601189 50.1906743,32.8202846 49.5756374,33.8686428 C48.9606006,34.917001 48.0799929,35.7766419 46.933788,36.4475911 C46.2628387,36.8389782 45.5115266,37.1220307 44.6798291,37.296757 C43.8481316,37.4714834 42.6704935,37.5588453 41.1468796,37.5588453 L39.3856466,37.5588453 L30.2020747,37.5588453 C29.2795194,37.5588453 28.6190637,37.3771326 28.2206876,37.0137017 C27.8223114,36.6502709 27.6231264,36.0562101 27.6231264,35.2315017 C27.6231264,34.4906619 27.811828,33.9280514 28.189237,33.5436534 C28.5666459,33.1592554 29.118773,32.9670593 29.8456347,32.9670593 L30.2020747,32.9670593 L30.2020747,17.3256331 L29.8456347,17.3256331 C29.118773,17.3256331 28.5666459,17.1299425 28.189237,16.7385554 C27.811828,16.3471683 27.6231264,15.7740744 27.6231264,15.0192565 C27.6231264,14.2085262 27.8258059,13.6179599 28.2311711,13.24754 C28.6365363,12.8771201 29.2934976,12.691913 30.2020747,12.691913 L39.8469219,12.691913 C42.796303,12.691913 45.0362615,13.2650068 46.5668644,14.4112118 C48.0974674,15.5574168 48.8627574,17.2347648 48.8627574,19.443306 C48.8627574,20.5335986 48.6286276,21.4945792 48.1603609,22.3262767 C47.6920943,23.1579742 46.9966938,23.8393968 46.0741385,24.370565 L46.0741385,24.370565 Z M35.3809383,17.1998307 L35.3809383,22.4835296 L38.2114913,22.4835296 C39.9307988,22.4835296 41.1433816,22.2808501 41.8492761,21.8754849 C42.5551706,21.4701197 42.9081126,20.7852027 42.9081126,19.8207131 C42.9081126,18.912136 42.5901154,18.2481858 41.9541114,17.8288425 C41.3181074,17.4094992 40.2872373,17.1998307 38.8614701,17.1998307 L35.3809383,17.1998307 Z M71.244119,13.3838259 C71.5236812,12.880614 71.8102281,12.5241775 72.1037684,12.3145059 C72.3973087,12.1048342 72.7677231,12 73.2150226,12 C73.8999499,12 74.3856819,12.1817127 74.6722332,12.5451435 C74.9587844,12.9085744 75.1020579,13.5305909 75.1020579,14.4112118 L75.143992,19.8626472 C75.143992,20.8271368 74.9867406,21.4771091 74.6722332,21.8125837 C74.3577257,22.1480584 73.7881263,22.3157932 72.9634178,22.3157932 C72.3763372,22.3157932 71.92555,22.1760142 71.6110425,21.896452 C71.2965351,21.6168898 71.0274605,21.0997075 70.8038107,20.3448896 C70.4403799,19.0169692 69.8602971,18.0629775 69.0635448,17.482886 C68.2667926,16.9027945 67.1625385,16.612753 65.7507494,16.612753 C63.5981206,16.612753 61.9487284,17.3396038 60.8025235,18.7933272 C59.6563185,20.2470506 59.0832246,22.3507245 59.0832246,25.104412 C59.0832246,27.8441215 59.6633074,29.9477954 60.8234905,31.4154969 C61.9836736,32.8831984 63.6400547,33.6170381 65.7926836,33.6170381 C67.2603851,33.6170381 68.878327,33.1278116 70.6465578,32.149344 C72.4147886,31.1708763 73.5295261,30.6816498 73.9908037,30.6816498 C74.53595,30.6816498 74.9937262,30.9122852 75.3641461,31.3735628 C75.734566,31.8348404 75.9197732,32.4079343 75.9197732,33.0928616 C75.9197732,34.3229353 74.836486,35.4831009 72.669879,36.5733935 C70.5032721,37.663686 68.0641285,38.2088241 65.3523753,38.2088241 C61.6901107,38.2088241 58.7267959,36.9997358 56.4623422,34.5815228 C54.1978885,32.1633099 53.0656786,29.0043046 53.0656786,25.104412 C53.0656786,21.3443006 54.2118664,18.22024 56.5042763,15.7321366 C58.7966863,13.2440331 61.7040894,12 65.226573,12 C66.2190187,12 67.1974717,12.1118232 68.1619613,12.3354729 C69.1264508,12.5591227 70.1538264,12.9085702 71.244119,13.3838259 L71.244119,13.3838259 Z M81.4645862,32.9670593 L81.4645862,17.3256331 L81.1081461,17.3256331 C80.3533282,17.3256331 79.7802344,17.1299425 79.3888473,16.7385554 C78.9974602,16.3471683 78.8017696,15.7740744 78.8017696,15.0192565 C78.8017696,14.2085262 79.0114381,13.6179599 79.4307814,13.24754 C79.8501247,12.8771201 80.5280528,12.691913 81.4645862,12.691913 L85.4063933,12.691913 L86.6434498,12.691913 C89.5648747,12.691913 91.7034933,12.8177141 93.0593699,13.06932 C94.4152465,13.320926 95.5684233,13.740263 96.5189347,14.3273436 C98.210286,15.3337675 99.5067362,16.7699967 100.408324,18.6360743 C101.309912,20.5021519 101.7607,22.6582429 101.7607,25.104412 C101.7607,27.6903623 101.247012,29.9512876 100.219621,31.8872557 C99.1922296,33.8232239 97.7350336,35.2874089 95.8479888,36.2798546 C94.9953241,36.7271541 93.9959043,37.0521403 92.8496993,37.2548229 C91.7034944,37.4575055 89.9981906,37.5588453 87.7337369,37.5588453 L85.4063933,37.5588453 L81.4645862,37.5588453 C80.5000966,37.5588453 79.8151795,37.380627 79.4098143,37.0241852 C79.0044492,36.6677435 78.8017696,36.0701882 78.8017696,35.2315017 C78.8017696,34.4906619 78.9974602,33.9280514 79.3888473,33.5436534 C79.7802344,33.1592554 80.3533282,32.9670593 81.1081461,32.9670593 L81.4645862,32.9670593 Z M86.8740874,17.2417648 L86.8740874,32.9670593 L88.0692098,32.9670593 C90.7110725,32.9670593 92.6609895,32.3205814 93.9190194,31.0276063 C95.1770492,29.7346312 95.8060547,27.7462749 95.8060547,25.0624779 C95.8060547,22.4206153 95.1665658,20.4497314 93.8875688,19.1497672 C92.6085718,17.849803 90.6831161,17.1998307 88.1111439,17.1998307 C87.7756693,17.1998307 87.5205727,17.2033252 87.3458463,17.2103142 C87.1711199,17.2173033 87.0138685,17.2277867 86.8740874,17.2417648 L86.8740874,17.2417648 Z M121.94052,17.1159625 L112.190837,17.1159625 L112.190837,22.4835296 L115.88104,22.4835296 L115.88104,22.2319249 C115.88104,21.4351727 116.055763,20.841112 116.405216,20.4497249 C116.754669,20.0583378 117.285829,19.8626472 117.998713,19.8626472 C118.627728,19.8626472 119.141415,20.0408655 119.539792,20.3973072 C119.938168,20.753749 120.137353,21.2045363 120.137353,21.7496826 C120.137353,21.7776388 120.144342,21.8684951 120.15832,22.0222543 C120.172298,22.1760135 120.179287,22.3297704 120.179287,22.4835296 L120.179287,26.8237109 C120.179287,27.7602442 120.011552,28.4311834 119.676077,28.8365486 C119.340603,29.2419138 118.795465,29.4445933 118.040647,29.4445933 C117.327763,29.4445933 116.789614,29.2558917 116.426183,28.8784827 C116.062752,28.5010738 115.88104,27.9419578 115.88104,27.201118 L115.88104,26.8237109 L112.190837,26.8237109 L112.190837,33.0928616 L121.94052,33.0928616 L121.94052,30.5977816 C121.94052,29.6612482 122.118738,28.9903091 122.47518,28.5849439 C122.831622,28.1795787 123.415199,27.9768992 124.225929,27.9768992 C125.022682,27.9768992 125.592281,28.1760842 125.934745,28.5744604 C126.277208,28.9728365 126.448438,29.6472701 126.448438,30.5977816 L126.448438,35.6718099 C126.448438,36.4266278 126.30167,36.9298322 126.008129,37.1814382 C125.714589,37.4330442 125.134506,37.5588453 124.267863,37.5588453 L107.095842,37.5588453 C106.173287,37.5588453 105.512831,37.3771326 105.114455,37.0137017 C104.716079,36.6502709 104.516894,36.0562101 104.516894,35.2315017 C104.516894,34.4906619 104.705595,33.9280514 105.083004,33.5436534 C105.460413,33.1592554 106.01254,32.9670593 106.739402,32.9670593 L107.095842,32.9670593 L107.095842,17.3256331 L106.739402,17.3256331 C106.026518,17.3256331 105.477886,17.126448 105.093488,16.7280719 C104.70909,16.3296957 104.516894,15.7600963 104.516894,15.0192565 C104.516894,14.2085262 104.719573,13.6179599 105.124938,13.24754 C105.530304,12.8771201 106.187265,12.691913 107.095842,12.691913 L124.267863,12.691913 C125.120528,12.691913 125.697116,12.8212085 125.997646,13.0798036 C126.298175,13.3383986 126.448438,13.8520864 126.448438,14.6208824 L126.448438,19.3175037 C126.448438,20.2680151 126.273714,20.9494377 125.924261,21.361792 C125.574808,21.7741462 125.008703,21.9803202 124.225929,21.9803202 C123.415199,21.9803202 122.831622,21.7706517 122.47518,21.3513084 C122.118738,20.9319652 121.94052,20.254037 121.94052,19.3175037 L121.94052,17.1159625 Z M19.7719369,47.6405477 C20.037521,47.1373358 20.3205734,46.7808993 20.6211028,46.5712277 C20.9216322,46.361556 21.295541,46.2567218 21.7428405,46.2567218 C22.4277678,46.2567218 22.9134998,46.4384345 23.2000511,46.8018653 C23.4866023,47.1652962 23.6298758,47.7873127 23.6298758,48.6679336 L23.6718099,54.119369 C23.6718099,55.0838586 23.5145586,55.7338309 23.2000511,56.0693055 C22.8855436,56.4047802 22.3089553,56.572515 21.4702687,56.572515 C20.8831881,56.572515 20.4254119,56.4292415 20.0969263,56.1426902 C19.7684407,55.856139 19.4993662,55.3424512 19.2896945,54.6016114 C18.9122856,53.2597129 18.3322027,52.3022267 17.5494286,51.7291243 C16.7666545,51.1560218 15.6693894,50.8694748 14.2576003,50.8694748 C12.1049715,50.8694748 10.4590738,51.5963256 9.31985785,53.050049 C8.18064193,54.5037724 7.61104252,56.6074463 7.61104252,59.3611338 C7.61104252,62.1148214 8.20859773,64.2429566 9.40372609,65.7456034 C10.5988544,67.2482501 12.2936748,67.9995623 14.488238,67.9995623 C14.9914499,67.9995623 15.5645438,67.9401562 16.2075368,67.8213423 C16.8505299,67.7025283 17.6053364,67.5173212 18.4719792,67.2657152 L18.4719792,63.9529198 L16.1027015,63.9529198 C15.1521901,63.9529198 14.4777564,63.7781961 14.0793803,63.4287433 C13.6810042,63.0792906 13.4818191,62.4992078 13.4818191,61.6884774 C13.4818191,60.8497908 13.6810042,60.2522356 14.0793803,59.8957938 C14.4777564,59.5393521 15.1521901,59.3611338 16.1027015,59.3611338 L23.6718099,59.3611338 C24.6502776,59.3611338 25.3386891,59.5358576 25.7370653,59.8853103 C26.1354414,60.2347631 26.3346265,60.8218348 26.3346265,61.6465433 C26.3346265,62.3873831 26.1354414,62.9569825 25.7370653,63.3553586 C25.3386891,63.7537347 24.7621008,63.9529198 24.0072829,63.9529198 L23.6718099,63.9529198 L23.6718099,68.9430799 L23.6718099,69.1946846 C23.6718099,69.6419841 23.6228873,69.9529924 23.5250405,70.1277188 C23.4271937,70.3024451 23.2315031,70.4806634 22.9379628,70.6623788 C22.1412106,71.1376345 20.8762107,71.5569715 19.1429251,71.9204023 C17.4096396,72.2838332 15.6554131,72.4655459 13.8801932,72.4655459 C10.2179286,72.4655459 7.25461383,71.2564576 4.99016011,68.8382446 C2.72570638,66.4200317 1.59349651,63.2610264 1.59349651,59.3611338 C1.59349651,55.6010224 2.73968428,52.4769618 5.03209423,49.9888583 C7.32450417,47.5007549 10.2319073,46.2567218 13.7543909,46.2567218 C14.7328585,46.2567218 15.7078171,46.368545 16.6792957,46.5921947 C17.6507743,46.8158445 18.6816444,47.165292 19.7719369,47.6405477 L19.7719369,47.6405477 Z M35.611576,51.5823548 L35.611576,56.4047785 L42.4678043,56.4047785 L42.4678043,51.5823548 L42.1323314,51.5823548 C41.3775135,51.5823548 40.8009251,51.3866642 40.402549,50.9952772 C40.0041729,50.6038901 39.8049878,50.0307962 39.8049878,49.2759783 C39.8049878,48.4512699 40.0111618,47.8572091 40.4235161,47.4937783 C40.8358703,47.1303474 41.5172929,46.9486347 42.4678043,46.9486347 L47.8773056,46.9486347 C48.8278171,46.9486347 49.5022507,47.1303474 49.9006269,47.4937783 C50.299003,47.8572091 50.498188,48.4512699 50.498188,49.2759783 C50.498188,50.0307962 50.3059919,50.6038901 49.9215939,50.9952772 C49.5371959,51.3866642 48.9745854,51.5823548 48.2337456,51.5823548 L47.8773056,51.5823548 L47.8773056,67.2237811 L48.2337456,67.2237811 C48.9885636,67.2237811 49.5616574,67.4159772 49.9530445,67.8003752 C50.3444316,68.1847732 50.5401222,68.7473837 50.5401222,69.4882235 C50.5401222,70.3129319 50.3374426,70.9069927 49.9320774,71.2704235 C49.5267123,71.6338543 48.8417952,71.815567 47.8773056,71.815567 L42.4678043,71.815567 C41.5033148,71.815567 40.8183977,71.6373488 40.4130325,71.280907 C40.0076674,70.9244652 39.8049878,70.32691 39.8049878,69.4882235 C39.8049878,68.7473837 40.0041729,68.1847732 40.402549,67.8003752 C40.8009251,67.4159772 41.3775135,67.2237811 42.1323314,67.2237811 L42.4678043,67.2237811 L42.4678043,61.0384986 L35.611576,61.0384986 L35.611576,67.2237811 L35.9470489,67.2237811 C36.7018668,67.2237811 37.2784552,67.4159772 37.6768313,67.8003752 C38.0752074,68.1847732 38.2743925,68.7473837 38.2743925,69.4882235 C38.2743925,70.3129319 38.0682185,70.9069927 37.6558642,71.2704235 C37.24351,71.6338543 36.5620874,71.815567 35.611576,71.815567 L30.2020747,71.815567 C29.2375851,71.815567 28.552668,71.6373488 28.1473029,71.280907 C27.7419377,70.9244652 27.5392581,70.32691 27.5392581,69.4882235 C27.5392581,68.7473837 27.7349487,68.1847732 28.1263358,67.8003752 C28.5177229,67.4159772 29.0908168,67.2237811 29.8456347,67.2237811 L30.2020747,67.2237811 L30.2020747,51.5823548 L29.8456347,51.5823548 C29.1047949,51.5823548 28.5421844,51.3866642 28.1577864,50.9952772 C27.7733884,50.6038901 27.5811923,50.0307962 27.5811923,49.2759783 C27.5811923,48.4512699 27.7803773,47.8572091 28.1787534,47.4937783 C28.5771296,47.1303474 29.2515632,46.9486347 30.2020747,46.9486347 L35.611576,46.9486347 C36.5481093,46.9486347 37.2260374,47.1303474 37.6453807,47.4937783 C38.064724,47.8572091 38.2743925,48.4512699 38.2743925,49.2759783 C38.2743925,50.0307962 38.0752074,50.6038901 37.6768313,50.9952772 C37.2784552,51.3866642 36.7018668,51.5823548 35.9470489,51.5823548 L35.611576,51.5823548 Z M67.365213,51.5823548 L67.365213,67.2237811 L70.887679,67.2237811 C71.8381904,67.2237811 72.519613,67.4019993 72.9319673,67.7584411 C73.3443215,68.1148829 73.5504955,68.6914712 73.5504955,69.4882235 C73.5504955,70.2989538 73.340827,70.8895201 72.9214837,71.25994 C72.5021404,71.6303599 71.8242123,71.815567 70.887679,71.815567 L58.4332458,71.815567 C57.4827343,71.815567 56.8013117,71.6338543 56.3889575,71.2704235 C55.9766033,70.9069927 55.7704292,70.3129319 55.7704292,69.4882235 C55.7704292,68.6774931 55.9731088,68.0974103 56.378474,67.7479575 C56.7838391,67.3985048 57.4687562,67.2237811 58.4332458,67.2237811 L61.9557117,67.2237811 L61.9557117,51.5823548 L58.4332458,51.5823548 C57.4827343,51.5823548 56.8013117,51.4006421 56.3889575,51.0372113 C55.9766033,50.6737805 55.7704292,50.0867087 55.7704292,49.2759783 C55.7704292,48.4512699 55.9731088,47.8641981 56.378474,47.5147453 C56.7838391,47.1652926 57.4687562,46.9905689 58.4332458,46.9905689 L70.887679,46.9905689 C71.8801247,46.9905689 72.5720308,47.1652926 72.9634178,47.5147453 C73.3548049,47.8641981 73.5504955,48.4512699 73.5504955,49.2759783 C73.5504955,50.0867087 73.347816,50.6737805 72.9424508,51.0372113 C72.5370856,51.4006421 71.8521685,51.5823548 70.887679,51.5823548 L67.365213,51.5823548 Z M97.8608265,51.5823548 L97.8608265,63.1771386 L97.8608265,63.5755127 C97.8608265,65.4485794 97.7385199,66.8044357 97.493903,67.6431222 C97.2492861,68.4818088 96.8404325,69.2296264 96.26733,69.8865976 C95.5264902,70.7392623 94.4991146,71.3822457 93.1851723,71.815567 C91.87123,72.2488884 90.2917273,72.4655459 88.4466169,72.4655459 C87.1466527,72.4655459 85.8921362,72.3397448 84.6830298,72.0881388 C83.4739233,71.8365328 82.3102631,71.4591296 81.1920144,70.9559176 C80.5769776,70.6763554 80.175113,70.31293 79.9864085,69.8656305 C79.797704,69.418331 79.7033532,68.6914802 79.7033532,67.6850564 L79.7033532,63.3658422 C79.7033532,62.1637247 79.8780769,61.3250508 80.2275297,60.849795 C80.5769824,60.3745393 81.185021,60.136915 82.0516638,60.136915 C83.2957156,60.136915 83.9806326,61.0524675 84.1064356,62.8835998 C84.1204137,63.2050963 84.1413806,63.4497096 84.1693368,63.6174469 C84.3370741,65.2389076 84.7144774,66.3466561 85.301558,66.9407258 C85.8886386,67.5347954 86.8251579,67.8318258 88.1111439,67.8318258 C89.7046484,67.8318258 90.8263749,67.4089943 91.476357,66.5633187 C92.126339,65.7176431 92.4513252,64.1765796 92.4513252,61.9400821 L92.4513252,51.5823548 L88.9288593,51.5823548 C87.9783478,51.5823548 87.2969252,51.4006421 86.884571,51.0372113 C86.4722168,50.6737805 86.2660427,50.0867087 86.2660427,49.2759783 C86.2660427,48.4512699 86.4652278,47.8641981 86.8636039,47.5147453 C87.26198,47.1652926 87.9503916,46.9905689 88.9288593,46.9905689 L99.6220595,46.9905689 C100.600527,46.9905689 101.288939,47.1652926 101.687315,47.5147453 C102.085691,47.8641981 102.284876,48.4512699 102.284876,49.2759783 C102.284876,50.0867087 102.078702,50.6737805 101.666348,51.0372113 C101.253994,51.4006421 100.572571,51.5823548 99.6220595,51.5823548 L97.8608265,51.5823548 Z M112.505343,51.5823548 L112.505343,57.9353738 L118.984165,51.4565525 C118.257303,51.3726838 117.747109,51.1665098 117.453569,50.8380242 C117.160029,50.5095387 117.013261,49.9888619 117.013261,49.2759783 C117.013261,48.4512699 117.212446,47.8572091 117.610822,47.4937783 C118.009198,47.1303474 118.683632,46.9486347 119.634143,46.9486347 L124.771073,46.9486347 C125.721584,46.9486347 126.396018,47.1303474 126.794394,47.4937783 C127.19277,47.8572091 127.391955,48.4512699 127.391955,49.2759783 C127.391955,50.0447743 127.19277,50.6213627 126.794394,51.0057607 C126.396018,51.3901587 125.812441,51.5823548 125.043645,51.5823548 L124.561402,51.5823548 L118.459988,57.641835 C119.592215,58.4805215 120.626579,59.5812811 121.563113,60.9441468 C122.499646,62.3070125 123.596911,64.400203 124.854941,67.2237811 L125.127513,67.2237811 L125.546854,67.2237811 C126.371563,67.2237811 126.98659,67.4124827 127.391955,67.7898917 C127.79732,68.1673006 128,68.7334056 128,69.4882235 C128,70.3129319 127.793826,70.9069927 127.381472,71.2704235 C126.969118,71.6338543 126.287695,71.815567 125.337183,71.815567 L122.758235,71.815567 C121.626008,71.815567 120.710456,71.0537715 120.01155,69.5301576 C119.885747,69.2505954 119.787902,69.026949 119.718012,68.8592117 C118.795456,66.9022764 117.949793,65.3926632 117.180997,64.3303269 C116.412201,63.2679906 115.510627,62.2965265 114.476247,61.4159056 L112.505343,63.302941 L112.505343,67.2237811 L112.840816,67.2237811 C113.595634,67.2237811 114.172222,67.4159772 114.570599,67.8003752 C114.968975,68.1847732 115.16816,68.7473837 115.16816,69.4882235 C115.16816,70.3129319 114.961986,70.9069927 114.549631,71.2704235 C114.137277,71.6338543 113.455855,71.815567 112.505343,71.815567 L107.095842,71.815567 C106.131352,71.815567 105.446435,71.6373488 105.04107,71.280907 C104.635705,70.9244652 104.433025,70.32691 104.433025,69.4882235 C104.433025,68.7473837 104.628716,68.1847732 105.020103,67.8003752 C105.41149,67.4159772 105.984584,67.2237811 106.739402,67.2237811 L107.095842,67.2237811 L107.095842,51.5823548 L106.739402,51.5823548 C105.998562,51.5823548 105.435952,51.3866642 105.051554,50.9952772 C104.667156,50.6038901 104.474959,50.0307962 104.474959,49.2759783 C104.474959,48.4512699 104.674145,47.8572091 105.072521,47.4937783 C105.470897,47.1303474 106.14533,46.9486347 107.095842,46.9486347 L112.505343,46.9486347 C113.441877,46.9486347 114.119805,47.1303474 114.539148,47.4937783 C114.958491,47.8572091 115.16816,48.4512699 115.16816,49.2759783 C115.16816,50.0307962 114.968975,50.6038901 114.570599,50.9952772 C114.172222,51.3866642 113.595634,51.5823548 112.840816,51.5823548 L112.505343,51.5823548 Z M13.439885,96.325622 L17.4445933,84.4372993 C17.6961993,83.6545252 18.0456468,83.0849258 18.4929463,82.728484 C18.9402458,82.3720422 19.5343065,82.193824 20.2751463,82.193824 L23.5460076,82.193824 C24.496519,82.193824 25.1779416,82.3755367 25.5902958,82.7389675 C26.0026501,83.1023984 26.2088241,83.6964591 26.2088241,84.5211676 C26.2088241,85.2759855 26.009639,85.8490794 25.6112629,86.2404664 C25.2128868,86.6318535 24.6362984,86.8275441 23.8814805,86.8275441 L23.5460076,86.8275441 L24.1330852,102.46897 L24.4895252,102.46897 C25.2443431,102.46897 25.8104481,102.661166 26.187857,103.045564 C26.565266,103.429962 26.7539676,103.992573 26.7539676,104.733413 C26.7539676,105.558121 26.5547826,106.152182 26.1564064,106.515613 C25.7580303,106.879044 25.0835967,107.060756 24.1330852,107.060756 L19.4154969,107.060756 C18.4649855,107.060756 17.7905518,106.882538 17.3921757,106.526096 C16.9937996,106.169654 16.7946145,105.572099 16.7946145,104.733413 C16.7946145,103.992573 16.9868106,103.429962 17.3712086,103.045564 C17.7556066,102.661166 18.325206,102.46897 19.0800239,102.46897 L19.4154969,102.46897 L19.1219581,89.6790642 L16.0607674,99.1981091 C15.8371177,99.9109927 15.5191204,100.42468 15.1067662,100.739188 C14.694412,101.053695 14.1248126,101.210947 13.3979509,101.210947 C12.6710892,101.210947 12.0945008,101.053695 11.6681685,100.739188 C11.2418362,100.42468 10.91685,99.9109927 10.6932002,99.1981091 L7.65297664,89.6790642 L7.35943781,102.46897 L7.69491075,102.46897 C8.44972866,102.46897 9.01932808,102.661166 9.40372609,103.045564 C9.78812409,103.429962 9.98032022,103.992573 9.98032022,104.733413 C9.98032022,105.558121 9.77764067,106.152182 9.3722755,106.515613 C8.96691032,106.879044 8.29597114,107.060756 7.35943781,107.060756 L2.62088241,107.060756 C1.68434908,107.060756 1.01340989,106.879044 0.608044719,106.515613 C0.202679546,106.152182 0,105.558121 0,104.733413 C0,103.992573 0.192196121,103.429962 0.57659413,103.045564 C0.960992139,102.661166 1.53059155,102.46897 2.28540946,102.46897 L2.62088241,102.46897 L3.22892713,86.8275441 L2.89345418,86.8275441 C2.13863627,86.8275441 1.56204791,86.6318535 1.16367179,86.2404664 C0.765295672,85.8490794 0.5661106,85.2759855 0.5661106,84.5211676 C0.5661106,83.6964591 0.772284622,83.1023984 1.18463885,82.7389675 C1.59699308,82.3755367 2.27841569,82.193824 3.22892713,82.193824 L6.49978838,82.193824 C7.22665007,82.193824 7.81022738,82.3685477 8.25053783,82.7180005 C8.69084827,83.0674532 9.05077919,83.6405471 9.33034138,84.4372993 L13.439885,96.325622 Z M43.8935644,98.3803938 L43.8935644,86.8275441 L42.7403761,86.8275441 C41.8178209,86.8275441 41.1573651,86.6458314 40.758989,86.2824006 C40.3606129,85.9189697 40.1614278,85.3318979 40.1614278,84.5211676 C40.1614278,83.7104372 40.3606129,83.119871 40.758989,82.7494511 C41.1573651,82.3790312 41.8178209,82.193824 42.7403761,82.193824 L48.6950209,82.193824 C49.6035981,82.193824 50.2605593,82.3790312 50.6659245,82.7494511 C51.0712897,83.119871 51.2739692,83.7104372 51.2739692,84.5211676 C51.2739692,85.2620074 51.0817731,85.8316068 50.6973751,86.2299829 C50.3129771,86.628359 49.7643445,86.8275441 49.051461,86.8275441 L48.6950209,86.8275441 L48.6950209,105.865634 C48.6950209,106.522605 48.6251315,106.934953 48.4853504,107.10269 C48.3455693,107.270428 48.0310665,107.354295 47.5418327,107.354295 L45.4451268,107.354295 C44.7741775,107.354295 44.3024234,107.284406 44.0298503,107.144625 C43.7572771,107.004843 43.5231473,106.76023 43.3274538,106.410777 L34.6051571,91.0838571 L34.6051571,102.46897 L35.8212466,102.46897 C36.7298237,102.46897 37.379796,102.643694 37.7711831,102.993147 C38.1625701,103.3426 38.3582607,103.922682 38.3582607,104.733413 C38.3582607,105.558121 38.1590757,106.152182 37.7606995,106.515613 C37.3623234,106.879044 36.7158456,107.060756 35.8212466,107.060756 L29.8037005,107.060756 C28.8951234,107.060756 28.2381621,106.879044 27.832797,106.515613 C27.4274318,106.152182 27.2247522,105.558121 27.2247522,104.733413 C27.2247522,103.992573 27.4134539,103.429962 27.7908629,103.045564 C28.1682718,102.661166 28.7273878,102.46897 29.4682276,102.46897 L29.8037005,102.46897 L29.8037005,86.8275441 L29.4682276,86.8275441 C28.755344,86.8275441 28.203217,86.628359 27.8118299,86.2299829 C27.4204428,85.8316068 27.2247522,85.2620074 27.2247522,84.5211676 C27.2247522,83.7104372 27.4309263,83.119871 27.8432805,82.7494511 C28.2556347,82.3790312 28.9091015,82.193824 29.8037005,82.193824 L33.2422983,82.193824 C34.0670067,82.193824 34.6261227,82.3021527 34.919663,82.5188134 C35.2132033,82.7354741 35.5416839,83.1722835 35.9051148,83.8292546 L43.8935644,98.3803938 Z M64.6604624,86.3662688 C62.8572863,86.3662688 61.4420239,87.0931196 60.4146329,88.546843 C59.3872418,90.0005663 58.873554,92.0203728 58.873554,94.6063231 C58.873554,97.1922733 59.3907363,99.2190688 60.4251164,100.68677 C61.4594965,102.154472 62.8712644,102.888312 64.6604624,102.888312 C66.4636385,102.888312 67.8823953,102.157966 68.9167754,100.697254 C69.9511555,99.2365414 70.4683378,97.2062514 70.4683378,94.6063231 C70.4683378,92.0203728 69.95465,90.0005663 68.9272589,88.546843 C67.8998679,87.0931196 66.4776166,86.3662688 64.6604624,86.3662688 L64.6604624,86.3662688 Z M64.6604624,81.501911 C68.0990773,81.501911 70.929602,82.7319662 73.1521214,85.1921135 C75.3746408,87.6522607 76.4858838,90.7902992 76.4858838,94.6063231 C76.4858838,98.4503032 75.3816297,101.595331 73.1730884,104.0415 C70.9645471,106.487669 68.1270335,107.710735 64.6604624,107.710735 C61.2358256,107.710735 58.4053009,106.477185 56.1688034,104.010049 C53.9323059,101.542913 52.8140739,98.4083688 52.8140739,94.6063231 C52.8140739,90.7763211 53.9218224,87.6347881 56.1373528,85.1816299 C58.3528831,82.7284717 61.1938912,81.501911 64.6604624,81.501911 L64.6604624,81.501911 Z M87.4611651,98.1707232 L87.4611651,102.46897 L89.6207722,102.46897 C90.5293493,102.46897 91.1758272,102.643694 91.5602252,102.993147 C91.9446232,103.3426 92.1368193,103.922682 92.1368193,104.733413 C92.1368193,105.558121 91.9411287,106.152182 91.5497417,106.515613 C91.1583546,106.879044 90.5153712,107.060756 89.6207722,107.060756 L82.3661697,107.060756 C81.4436145,107.060756 80.7831587,106.879044 80.3847826,106.515613 C79.9864065,106.152182 79.7872214,105.558121 79.7872214,104.733413 C79.7872214,103.992573 79.9759231,103.429962 80.353332,103.045564 C80.730741,102.661166 81.282868,102.46897 82.0097297,102.46897 L82.3661697,102.46897 L82.3661697,86.8275441 L82.0097297,86.8275441 C81.2968461,86.8275441 80.7482136,86.628359 80.3638155,86.2299829 C79.9794175,85.8316068 79.7872214,85.2620074 79.7872214,84.5211676 C79.7872214,83.7104372 79.989901,83.119871 80.3952661,82.7494511 C80.8006313,82.3790312 81.4575926,82.193824 82.3661697,82.193824 L91.0255652,82.193824 C94.450202,82.193824 97.0396079,82.8507853 98.7938606,84.1647276 C100.548113,85.4786699 101.425227,87.414609 101.425227,89.972603 C101.425227,92.6703781 100.551608,94.7111515 98.8043442,96.0949843 C97.0570805,97.4788171 94.4641801,98.1707232 91.0255652,98.1707232 L87.4611651,98.1707232 Z M87.4611651,86.8275441 L87.4611651,93.4531348 L90.4384875,93.4531348 C92.0879044,93.4531348 93.328443,93.1735768 94.1601405,92.6144525 C94.9918381,92.0553281 95.4076806,91.2166541 95.4076806,90.0984053 C95.4076806,89.0500471 94.9778602,88.2428234 94.1182064,87.67671 C93.2585527,87.1105966 92.031992,86.8275441 90.4384875,86.8275441 L87.4611651,86.8275441 Z M114.727851,107.396229 L113.092421,109.03166 C113.69348,108.835966 114.284046,108.689198 114.864137,108.591352 C115.444229,108.493505 116.013828,108.444582 116.572953,108.444582 C117.677223,108.444582 118.840883,108.608823 120.063968,108.937308 C121.287053,109.265794 122.031376,109.430034 122.29696,109.430034 C122.744259,109.430034 123.327837,109.279772 124.047709,108.979242 C124.767582,108.678713 125.253314,108.52845 125.50492,108.52845 C126.02211,108.52845 126.45193,108.727636 126.794394,109.126012 C127.136858,109.524388 127.308087,110.024098 127.308087,110.625156 C127.308087,111.421909 126.836333,112.099837 125.892811,112.658961 C124.949288,113.218086 123.792617,113.497643 122.422762,113.497643 C121.486229,113.497643 120.28413,113.277492 118.816428,112.837181 C117.348727,112.396871 116.286406,112.176719 115.629435,112.176719 C114.636989,112.176719 113.518757,112.449288 112.274706,112.994434 C111.030654,113.53958 110.261869,113.812149 109.968329,113.812149 C109.36727,113.812149 108.857077,113.612964 108.437734,113.214588 C108.01839,112.816212 107.808722,112.337469 107.808722,111.778345 C107.808722,111.386958 107.941512,110.971115 108.207096,110.530805 C108.47268,110.090494 108.94094,109.520895 109.611889,108.821989 L111.729562,106.683349 C109.395218,105.830685 107.536157,104.29661 106.152324,102.08108 C104.768491,99.8655494 104.076585,97.3180772 104.076585,94.4385866 C104.076585,90.6365409 105.180839,87.5299526 107.389381,85.1187288 C109.597922,82.7075049 112.442425,81.501911 115.922974,81.501911 C119.389545,81.501911 122.227059,82.7109994 124.4356,85.1292123 C126.644141,87.5474252 127.748395,90.650519 127.748395,94.4385866 C127.748395,98.2126762 126.65113,101.322759 124.456567,103.768928 C122.262004,106.215097 119.480402,107.438163 116.111677,107.438163 C115.888028,107.438163 115.660887,107.434669 115.430248,107.42768 C115.199609,107.420691 114.965479,107.410207 114.727851,107.396229 L114.727851,107.396229 Z M115.922974,86.3662688 C114.119798,86.3662688 112.704535,87.0931196 111.677144,88.546843 C110.649753,90.0005663 110.136065,92.0203728 110.136065,94.6063231 C110.136065,97.1922733 110.653248,99.2190688 111.687628,100.68677 C112.722008,102.154472 114.133776,102.888312 115.922974,102.888312 C117.72615,102.888312 119.144907,102.157966 120.179287,100.697254 C121.213667,99.2365414 121.730849,97.2062514 121.730849,94.6063231 C121.730849,92.0203728 121.217161,90.0005663 120.18977,88.546843 C119.162379,87.0931196 117.740128,86.3662688 115.922974,86.3662688 L115.922974,86.3662688 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mono-line": { "title": "$:/core/images/mono-line", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-mono-line tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M60.4374591,84.522627 L61.3450888,84.522627 C63.2671377,84.522627 64.7264493,85.0120303 65.7230673,85.9908515 C66.7196852,86.9696727 67.2179868,88.4022896 67.2179868,90.288745 C67.2179868,92.3887615 66.6929905,93.9014625 65.6429823,94.8268935 C64.5929741,95.7523244 62.857817,96.215033 60.4374591,96.215033 L44.3670747,96.215033 C41.9111232,96.215033 40.1670679,95.7612227 39.1348565,94.8535884 C38.102645,93.9459542 37.586547,92.424355 37.586547,90.288745 C37.586547,88.2243221 38.102645,86.747214 39.1348565,85.8573766 C40.1670679,84.9675391 41.9111232,84.522627 44.3670747,84.522627 L46.235724,84.522627 L44.0467348,78.2759992 L20.9822627,78.2759992 L18.6864935,84.522627 L20.5551429,84.522627 C22.9755008,84.522627 24.7106579,84.9764373 25.7606661,85.8840716 C26.8106743,86.7917058 27.3356705,88.2599156 27.3356705,90.288745 C27.3356705,92.3887615 26.8106743,93.9014625 25.7606661,94.8268935 C24.7106579,95.7523244 22.9755008,96.215033 20.5551429,96.215033 L6.78052766,96.215033 C4.32457622,96.215033 2.58052094,95.7523244 1.54830946,94.8268935 C0.516097994,93.9014625 0,92.3887615 0,90.288745 C0,88.4022896 0.498301511,86.9696727 1.49491948,85.9908515 C2.49153745,85.0120303 3.95084902,84.522627 5.87289797,84.522627 L6.78052766,84.522627 L21.0890427,44.6937008 L16.8178442,44.6937008 C14.3974863,44.6937008 12.6623292,44.2309922 11.612321,43.3055613 C10.5623128,42.3801303 10.0373165,40.8852258 10.0373165,38.8208028 C10.0373165,36.7207864 10.5623128,35.2080854 11.612321,34.2826544 C12.6623292,33.3572234 14.3974863,32.8945149 16.8178442,32.8945149 L36.8390873,32.8945149 C40.0069087,32.8945149 42.231469,34.6029772 43.512835,38.0199531 L43.512835,38.180123 L60.4374591,84.522627 Z M32.4611088,44.6937008 L24.7195615,67.224273 L40.2026561,67.224273 L32.4611088,44.6937008 Z M89.5058233,68.5590225 L89.5058233,84.8429669 L97.5143205,84.8429669 C103.173687,84.8429669 107.160099,84.22009 109.473676,82.9743176 C111.787254,81.7285451 112.944025,79.6463566 112.944025,76.7276897 C112.944025,73.7734293 111.840643,71.6734444 109.633846,70.4276719 C107.427049,69.1818994 103.565213,68.5590225 98.0482204,68.5590225 L89.5058233,68.5590225 Z M116.734714,62.6327346 C120.614405,64.0564746 123.461842,66.0051894 125.277111,68.4789376 C127.092379,70.9526857 128,74.1115614 128,77.9556593 C128,81.1946677 127.216955,84.1488838 125.650841,86.8183962 C124.084727,89.4879087 121.84237,91.676876 118.923703,93.385364 C117.215215,94.3819819 115.302093,95.1027395 113.18428,95.5476582 C111.066467,95.9925769 108.06776,96.215033 104.188068,96.215033 L99.7033098,96.215033 L76.3184979,96.215033 C73.9693269,96.215033 72.2875593,95.7523244 71.2731446,94.8268935 C70.2587299,93.9014625 69.7515301,92.3887615 69.7515301,90.288745 C69.7515301,88.4022896 70.2320352,86.9696727 71.1930596,85.9908515 C72.1540841,85.0120303 73.5600062,84.522627 75.4108682,84.522627 L76.3184979,84.522627 L76.3184979,44.6937008 L75.4108682,44.6937008 C73.5600062,44.6937008 72.1540841,44.1953993 71.1930596,43.1987813 C70.2320352,42.2021633 69.7515301,40.7428518 69.7515301,38.8208028 C69.7515301,36.7563799 70.2676281,35.2525771 71.2998396,34.3093494 C72.3320511,33.3661217 74.0049204,32.8945149 76.3184979,32.8945149 L100.877889,32.8945149 C108.388118,32.8945149 114.09189,34.3538264 117.989378,37.2724934 C121.886867,40.1911603 123.835581,44.4623161 123.835581,50.0860889 C123.835581,52.8623819 123.239399,55.3093982 122.047017,57.4272114 C120.854635,59.5450246 119.083885,61.2801816 116.734714,62.6327346 L116.734714,62.6327346 Z M89.5058233,44.3733609 L89.5058233,57.8276363 L96.7134708,57.8276363 C101.091471,57.8276363 104.179161,57.3115383 105.976633,56.2793268 C107.774104,55.2471153 108.672827,53.50306 108.672827,51.0471086 C108.672827,48.7335312 107.863087,47.0428653 106.243583,45.9750604 C104.624078,44.9072554 101.999097,44.3733609 98.3685602,44.3733609 L89.5058233,44.3733609 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-new-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M56,72 L8.00697327,72 C3.59075293,72 0,68.418278 0,64 C0,59.5907123 3.58484404,56 8.00697327,56 L56,56 L56,8.00697327 C56,3.59075293 59.581722,0 64,0 C68.4092877,0 72,3.58484404 72,8.00697327 L72,56 L119.993027,56 C124.409247,56 128,59.581722 128,64 C128,68.4092877 124.415156,72 119.993027,72 L72,72 L72,119.993027 C72,124.409247 68.418278,128 64,128 C59.5907123,128 56,124.415156 56,119.993027 L56,72 L56,72 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-here-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-here-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-new-here-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

\t<g transform=\"translate(52.233611, 64.389922) rotate(75.000000) translate(-52.233611, -64.389922) translate(-7.734417, 3.702450)\">

\t <path d=\"M18.9270186,45.959338 L18.9080585,49.6521741 C18.8884833,53.4648378 21.0574548,58.7482162 23.7526408,61.4434022 L78.5671839,116.257945 C81.2617332,118.952495 85.6348701,118.950391 88.3334363,116.251825 L115.863237,88.7220241 C118.555265,86.0299959 118.564544,81.6509578 115.869358,78.9557717 L61.0548144,24.1412286 C58.3602652,21.4466794 53.0787224,19.2788426 49.2595808,19.3006519 L25.9781737,19.4336012 C22.1633003,19.4553862 19.0471195,22.5673232 19.0275223,26.3842526 L18.9871663,34.2443819 C19.0818862,34.255617 19.1779758,34.2665345 19.2754441,34.2771502 C22.6891275,34.6489512 27.0485594,34.2348566 31.513244,33.2285542 C31.7789418,32.8671684 32.075337,32.5211298 32.4024112,32.1940556 C34.8567584,29.7397084 38.3789778,29.0128681 41.4406288,30.0213822 C41.5958829,29.9543375 41.7503946,29.8866669 41.9041198,29.8183808 L42.1110981,30.2733467 C43.1114373,30.6972371 44.0473796,31.3160521 44.8614145,32.1300869 C48.2842088,35.5528813 48.2555691,41.130967 44.7974459,44.5890903 C41.4339531,47.952583 36.0649346,48.0717177 32.6241879,44.9262969 C27.8170558,45.8919233 23.0726921,46.2881596 18.9270186,45.959338 Z\"></path>

\t <path d=\"M45.4903462,38.8768094 C36.7300141,42.6833154 26.099618,44.7997354 18.1909048,43.9383587 C7.2512621,42.7468685 1.50150083,35.8404432 4.66865776,24.7010202 C7.51507386,14.6896965 15.4908218,6.92103848 24.3842626,4.38423012 C34.1310219,1.60401701 42.4070208,6.15882777 42.4070209,16.3101169 L34.5379395,16.310117 C34.5379394,11.9285862 31.728784,10.3825286 26.5666962,11.8549876 C20.2597508,13.6540114 14.3453742,19.4148216 12.2444303,26.8041943 C10.4963869,32.9523565 12.6250796,35.5092726 19.0530263,36.2093718 C25.5557042,36.9176104 35.0513021,34.9907189 42.7038419,31.5913902 L42.7421786,31.6756595 C44.3874154,31.5384763 47.8846101,37.3706354 45.9274416,38.6772897 L45.9302799,38.6835285 C45.9166992,38.6895612 45.9031139,38.6955897 45.8895238,38.7016142 C45.8389288,38.7327898 45.7849056,38.7611034 45.7273406,38.7863919 C45.6506459,38.8200841 45.571574,38.8501593 45.4903462,38.8768094 Z\"></path>

</g>

<rect x=\"96\" y=\"80\" width=\"16\" height=\"48\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"80\" y=\"96\" width=\"48\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

</g>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-image-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-image-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-new-image-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M81.3619177,73.6270062 L97.1875317,46.2162388 C97.91364,44.9585822 97.4824378,43.3533085 96.2260476,42.6279312 L46.2162388,13.7547547 C44.9585822,13.0286463 43.3533085,13.4598485 42.6279312,14.7162388 L30.0575956,36.4886988 L40.0978909,31.2276186 C43.1404959,29.6333041 46.8692155,31.3421319 47.6479264,34.6877101 L51.2545483,52.3903732 L61.1353556,53.2399953 C63.2899974,53.4346096 65.1046382,54.9309951 65.706105,57.0091178 C65.7395572,57.1246982 65.8069154,57.3539875 65.9047035,57.6813669 C66.0696435,58.2335608 66.2581528,58.852952 66.4667073,59.5238092 C67.0618822,61.4383079 67.6960725,63.3742727 68.3393254,65.2021174 C68.5462918,65.7902259 68.7511789,66.3583016 68.953259,66.9034738 C69.5777086,68.5881157 70.1617856,70.0172008 70.6783305,71.110045 C70.9334784,71.6498566 71.1627732,72.0871602 71.4035746,72.5373068 C71.6178999,72.7492946 71.9508843,72.9623307 72.4151452,73.1586945 C73.5561502,73.6412938 75.1990755,73.899146 77.0720271,73.9171651 C77.9355886,73.9254732 78.7819239,73.8832103 79.5638842,73.8072782 C80.0123946,73.7637257 80.3172916,73.7224469 80.4352582,73.7027375 C80.7503629,73.6500912 81.0598053,73.6256267 81.3619177,73.6270062 L81.3619177,73.6270062 L81.3619177,73.6270062 L81.3619177,73.6270062 Z M37.4707881,2.64867269 C38.9217993,0.135447653 42.1388058,-0.723707984 44.6486727,0.725364314 L108.293614,37.4707881 C110.806839,38.9217993 111.665994,42.1388058 110.216922,44.6486727 L73.4714982,108.293614 C72.0204871,110.806839 68.8034805,111.665994 66.2936136,110.216922 L2.64867269,73.4714982 C0.135447653,72.0204871 -0.723707984,68.8034805 0.725364314,66.2936136 L37.4707881,2.64867269 L37.4707881,2.64867269 L37.4707881,2.64867269 L37.4707881,2.64867269 Z M80.3080975,53.1397764 C82.8191338,54.5895239 86.0299834,53.7291793 87.4797308,51.218143 C88.9294783,48.7071068 88.0691338,45.4962571 85.5580975,44.0465097 C83.0470612,42.5967622 79.8362116,43.4571068 78.3864641,45.968143 C76.9367166,48.4791793 77.7970612,51.6900289 80.3080975,53.1397764 L80.3080975,53.1397764 L80.3080975,53.1397764 L80.3080975,53.1397764 Z M96,112 L88.0070969,112 C83.5881712,112 80,108.418278 80,104 C80,99.5907123 83.5848994,96 88.0070969,96 L96,96 L96,88.0070969 C96,83.5881712 99.581722,80 104,80 C108.409288,80 112,83.5848994 112,88.0070969 L112,96 L119.992903,96 C124.411829,96 128,99.581722 128,104 C128,108.409288 124.415101,112 119.992903,112 L112,112 L112,119.992903 C112,124.411829 108.418278,128 104,128 C99.5907123,128 96,124.415101 96,119.992903 L96,112 L96,112 Z M33.3471097,51.7910932 C40.7754579,59.7394511 42.3564368,62.4818351 40.7958321,65.1848818 C39.2352273,67.8879286 26.9581062,62.8571718 24.7019652,66.7649227 C22.4458242,70.6726735 23.7947046,70.0228006 22.2648667,72.6725575 L41.9944593,84.0634431 C41.9944593,84.0634431 36.3904568,75.8079231 37.7602356,73.4353966 C40.2754811,69.0788636 46.5298923,72.1787882 48.1248275,69.4162793 C50.538989,65.234829 43.0222016,59.7770885 33.3471097,51.7910932 L33.3471097,51.7910932 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-journal-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-journal-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-new-journal-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M102.545455,112.818182 L102.545455,124.636364 L102.545455,124.636364 L102.545455,124.636364 C102.545455,125.941761 103.630828,127 104.969697,127 L111.030303,127 C112.369172,127 113.454545,125.941761 113.454545,124.636364 L113.454545,112.818182 L125.575758,112.818182 C126.914626,112.818182 128,111.759982 128,110.454545 L128,104.545455 C128,103.240018 126.914626,102.181818 125.575758,102.181818 L113.454545,102.181818 L113.454545,90.3636364 C113.454545,89.0582 112.369172,88 111.030303,88 L104.969697,88 L104.969697,88 C103.630828,88 102.545455,89.0582 102.545455,90.3636364 L102.545455,102.181818 L90.4242424,102.181818 L90.4242424,102.181818 C89.0853705,102.181818 88,103.240018 88,104.545455 L88,110.454545 L88,110.454545 L88,110.454545 C88,111.759982 89.0853705,112.818182 90.4242424,112.818182 L102.545455,112.818182 Z\"></path>

<g transform=\"translate(59.816987, 64.316987) rotate(30.000000) translate(-59.816987, -64.316987) translate(20.316987, 12.816987)\">

<g transform=\"translate(0.000000, 0.000000)\">

<path d=\"M9.99631148,0 C4.4755011,0 -2.27373675e-13,4.48070044 -2.27373675e-13,9.99759461 L-2.27373675e-13,91.6128884 C-2.27373675e-13,97.1344074 4.46966773,101.610483 9.99631148,101.610483 L68.9318917,101.610483 C74.4527021,101.610483 78.9282032,97.1297826 78.9282032,91.6128884 L78.9282032,9.99759461 C78.9282032,4.47607557 74.4585355,0 68.9318917,0 L9.99631148,0 Z M20.8885263,26 C24.2022348,26 26.8885263,23.3137085 26.8885263,20 C26.8885263,16.6862915 24.2022348,14 20.8885263,14 C17.5748178,14 14.8885263,16.6862915 14.8885263,20 C14.8885263,23.3137085 17.5748178,26 20.8885263,26 Z M57.3033321,25.6783342 C60.6170406,25.6783342 63.3033321,22.9920427 63.3033321,19.6783342 C63.3033321,16.3646258 60.6170406,13.6783342 57.3033321,13.6783342 C53.9896236,13.6783342 51.3033321,16.3646258 51.3033321,19.6783342 C51.3033321,22.9920427 53.9896236,25.6783342 57.3033321,25.6783342 Z\"></path>

<text font-family=\"Helvetica\" font-size=\"47.1724138\" font-weight=\"bold\" fill=\"#FFFFFF\">

<tspan x=\"42\" y=\"77.4847912\" text-anchor=\"middle\"><<now \"DD\">></tspan>

</text>

</g>

</g>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/opacity": { "title": "$:/core/images/opacity", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-opacity tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M102.361773,65 C101.833691,67.051742 101.183534,69.0544767 100.419508,71 L82.5835324,71 C83.7602504,69.1098924 84.7666304,67.1027366 85.581205,65 L102.361773,65 Z M102.834311,63 C103.256674,61.0388326 103.568427,59.0365486 103.762717,57 L87.6555706,57 C87.3692052,59.0609452 86.9083652,61.0660782 86.2884493,63 L102.834311,63 Z M99.5852583,73 C98.6682925,75.0747721 97.6196148,77.0783056 96.4498253,79 L75.8124196,79 C77.8387053,77.2115633 79.6621163,75.1985844 81.2437158,73 L99.5852583,73 Z M95.1689122,81 C93.7449202,83.1155572 92.1695234,85.1207336 90.458251,87 L60.4614747,87 C65.1836162,85.86248 69.5430327,83.794147 73.3347255,81 L95.1689122,81 Z M87.6555706,47 L103.762717,47 C101.246684,20.6269305 79.0321807,0 52,0 C23.281193,0 0,23.281193 0,52 C0,77.2277755 17.9651296,98.2595701 41.8000051,103 L62.1999949,103 C67.8794003,101.870444 73.2255333,99.8158975 78.074754,97 L39,97 L39,95 L81.2493857,95 C83.8589242,93.2215015 86.2981855,91.2116653 88.5376609,89 L39,89 L39,87 L43.5385253,87 C27.7389671,83.1940333 16,68.967908 16,52 C16,32.117749 32.117749,16 52,16 C70.1856127,16 85.2217929,29.4843233 87.6555706,47 Z M87.8767787,49 L103.914907,49 C103.971379,49.9928025 104,50.9930589 104,52 C104,53.0069411 103.971379,54.0071975 103.914907,55 L87.8767787,55 C87.958386,54.0107999 88,53.0102597 88,52 C88,50.9897403 87.958386,49.9892001 87.8767787,49 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M76,128 C104.718807,128 128,104.718807 128,76 C128,47.281193 104.718807,24 76,24 C47.281193,24 24,47.281193 24,76 C24,104.718807 47.281193,128 76,128 L76,128 Z M76,112 C95.882251,112 112,95.882251 112,76 C112,56.117749 95.882251,40 76,40 C56.117749,40 40,56.117749 40,76 C40,95.882251 56.117749,112 76,112 L76,112 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M37,58 L90,58 L90,62 L37,62 L37,58 L37,58 Z M40,50 L93,50 L93,54 L40,54 L40,50 L40,50 Z M40,42 L93,42 L93,46 L40,46 L40,42 L40,42 Z M32,66 L85,66 L85,70 L32,70 L32,66 L32,66 Z M30,74 L83,74 L83,78 L30,78 L30,74 L30,74 Z M27,82 L80,82 L80,86 L27,86 L27,82 L27,82 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/open-window": { "title": "$:/core/images/open-window", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-open-window tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M16,112 L104.993898,112 C108.863261,112 112,115.590712 112,120 C112,124.418278 108.858091,128 104.993898,128 L7.00610161,128 C3.13673853,128 0,124.409288 0,120 C0,119.998364 4.30952878e-07,119.996727 1.29273572e-06,119.995091 C4.89579306e-07,119.993456 0,119.99182 0,119.990183 L0,24.0098166 C0,19.586117 3.59071231,16 8,16 C12.418278,16 16,19.5838751 16,24.0098166 L16,112 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M96,43.1959595 L96,56 C96,60.418278 99.581722,64 104,64 C108.418278,64 112,60.418278 112,56 L112,24 C112,19.5907123 108.415101,16 103.992903,16 L72.0070969,16 C67.5881712,16 64,19.581722 64,24 C64,28.4092877 67.5848994,32 72.0070969,32 L84.5685425,32 L48.2698369,68.2987056 C45.1421332,71.4264093 45.1434327,76.4904296 48.267627,79.614624 C51.3854642,82.7324612 56.4581306,82.7378289 59.5835454,79.6124141 L96,43.1959595 Z M32,7.9992458 C32,3.58138434 35.5881049,0 39.9992458,0 L120.000754,0 C124.418616,0 128,3.5881049 128,7.9992458 L128,88.0007542 C128,92.4186157 124.411895,96 120.000754,96 L39.9992458,96 C35.5813843,96 32,92.4118951 32,88.0007542 L32,7.9992458 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/options-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/options-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-options-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M110.48779,76.0002544 C109.354214,80.4045063 107.611262,84.5641217 105.354171,88.3838625 L105.354171,88.3838625 L112.07833,95.1080219 C115.20107,98.2307613 115.210098,103.299824 112.089164,106.420759 L106.420504,112.089418 C103.301049,115.208874 98.2346851,115.205502 95.1077675,112.078585 L88.3836082,105.354425 C84.5638673,107.611516 80.4042519,109.354468 76,110.488045 L76,110.488045 L76,119.993281 C76,124.409501 72.4220153,128.000254 68.0083475,128.000254 L59.9916525,128.000254 C55.5800761,128.000254 52,124.41541 52,119.993281 L52,110.488045 C47.5957481,109.354468 43.4361327,107.611516 39.6163918,105.354425 L32.8922325,112.078585 C29.7694931,115.201324 24.7004301,115.210353 21.5794957,112.089418 L15.9108363,106.420759 C12.7913807,103.301303 12.7947522,98.2349395 15.9216697,95.1080219 L22.6458291,88.3838625 C20.3887383,84.5641217 18.6457859,80.4045063 17.5122098,76.0002544 L8.00697327,76.0002544 C3.59075293,76.0002544 2.19088375e-16,72.4222697 4.89347582e-16,68.0086019 L9.80228577e-16,59.9919069 C1.25035972e-15,55.5803305 3.58484404,52.0002544 8.00697327,52.0002544 L17.5122098,52.0002544 C18.6457859,47.5960025 20.3887383,43.4363871 22.6458291,39.6166462 L15.9216697,32.8924868 C12.7989304,29.7697475 12.7899019,24.7006845 15.9108363,21.5797501 L21.5794957,15.9110907 C24.6989513,12.7916351 29.7653149,12.7950065 32.8922325,15.9219241 L39.6163918,22.6460835 C43.4361327,20.3889927 47.5957481,18.6460403 52,17.5124642 L52,8.00722764 C52,3.5910073 55.5779847,0.000254375069 59.9916525,0.000254375069 L68.0083475,0.000254375069 C72.4199239,0.000254375069 76,3.58509841 76,8.00722764 L76,17.5124642 C80.4042519,18.6460403 84.5638673,20.3889927 88.3836082,22.6460835 L95.1077675,15.9219241 C98.2305069,12.7991848 103.29957,12.7901562 106.420504,15.9110907 L112.089164,21.5797501 C115.208619,24.6992057 115.205248,29.7655693 112.07833,32.8924868 L105.354171,39.6166462 L105.354171,39.6166462 C107.611262,43.4363871 109.354214,47.5960025 110.48779,52.0002544 L119.993027,52.0002544 C124.409247,52.0002544 128,55.5782391 128,59.9919069 L128,68.0086019 C128,72.4201783 124.415156,76.0002544 119.993027,76.0002544 L110.48779,76.0002544 L110.48779,76.0002544 Z M64,96.0002544 C81.673112,96.0002544 96,81.6733664 96,64.0002544 C96,46.3271424 81.673112,32.0002544 64,32.0002544 C46.326888,32.0002544 32,46.3271424 32,64.0002544 C32,81.6733664 46.326888,96.0002544 64,96.0002544 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/paint": { "title": "$:/core/images/paint", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-paint tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M83.5265806,76.1907935 C90.430962,69.2864121 91.8921169,59.0000433 87.9100453,50.6642209 L125.812763,12.7615036 C128.732035,9.84223095 128.72611,5.10322984 125.812796,2.18991592 C122.893542,-0.729338085 118.161775,-0.730617045 115.241209,2.18994966 L77.3384914,40.092667 C69.002669,36.1105954 58.7163002,37.5717503 51.8119188,44.4761317 L83.5265806,76.1907935 L83.5265806,76.1907935 L83.5265806,76.1907935 L83.5265806,76.1907935 Z M80.8836921,78.8336819 L49.1690303,47.1190201 C49.1690303,47.1190201 8.50573364,81.242543 0,80.2820711 C0,80.2820711 3.78222974,85.8744423 6.82737483,88.320684 C20.8514801,82.630792 44.1526049,63.720771 44.1526049,63.720771 L44.8144806,64.3803375 C44.8144806,64.3803375 19.450356,90.2231043 9.18040433,92.0477601 C10.4017154,93.4877138 13.5343883,96.1014812 15.4269991,97.8235871 C20.8439164,96.3356979 50.1595367,69.253789 50.1595367,69.253789 L50.8214124,69.9133555 L18.4136144,100.936036 L23.6993903,106.221812 L56.1060358,75.2002881 L56.7679115,75.8598546 C56.7679115,75.8598546 28.9040131,106.396168 28.0841366,108.291555 C28.0841366,108.291555 34.1159238,115.144621 35.6529617,116.115796 C36.3545333,113.280171 63.5365402,82.6307925 63.5365402,82.6307925 L64.1984159,83.290359 C64.1984159,83.290359 43.6013016,107.04575 39.2343772,120.022559 C42.443736,123.571575 46.7339155,125.159692 50.1595362,126.321151 C47.9699978,114.504469 80.8836921,78.8336819 80.8836921,78.8336819 L80.8836921,78.8336819 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/palette": { "title": "$:/core/images/palette", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-palette tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M80.2470434,39.1821571 C75.0645698,38.2680897 69.6261555,37.7814854 64.0193999,37.7814854 C28.6624616,37.7814854 0,57.1324214 0,81.0030106 C0,90.644534 4.67604329,99.5487133 12.5805659,106.738252 C23.5031767,91.1899067 26.3405471,72.3946229 36.8885698,63.5622337 C52.0716764,50.8486559 63.4268694,55.7343343 63.4268694,55.7343343 L80.2470434,39.1821571 Z M106.781666,48.8370714 C119.830962,56.749628 128.0388,68.229191 128.0388,81.0030106 C128.0388,90.3534932 128.557501,98.4142085 116.165191,106.082518 C105.367708,112.763955 112.341384,99.546808 104.321443,95.1851533 C96.3015017,90.8234987 84.3749007,96.492742 86.1084305,103.091059 C89.3087234,115.272303 105.529892,114.54645 92.4224435,119.748569 C79.3149955,124.950687 74.2201582,124.224536 64.0193999,124.224536 C56.1979176,124.224536 48.7040365,123.277578 41.7755684,121.544216 C51.620343,117.347916 69.6563669,109.006202 75.129737,102.088562 C82.7876655,92.4099199 87.3713218,80.0000002 83.3235694,72.4837191 C83.1303943,72.1250117 94.5392656,60.81569 106.781666,48.8370714 Z M1.13430476,123.866563 C0.914084026,123.867944 0.693884185,123.868637 0.473712455,123.868637 C33.9526848,108.928928 22.6351223,59.642592 59.2924543,59.6425917 C59.6085574,61.0606542 59.9358353,62.5865065 60.3541977,64.1372318 C34.4465025,59.9707319 36.7873124,112.168427 1.13429588,123.866563 L1.13430476,123.866563 Z M1.84669213,123.859694 C40.7185279,123.354338 79.9985412,101.513051 79.9985401,79.0466836 C70.7284906,79.0466835 65.9257264,75.5670082 63.1833375,71.1051511 C46.585768,64.1019718 32.81846,116.819636 1.84665952,123.859695 L1.84669213,123.859694 Z M67.1980193,59.8524981 C62.748213,63.9666823 72.0838429,76.2846822 78.5155805,71.1700593 C89.8331416,59.8524993 112.468264,37.2173758 123.785825,25.8998146 C135.103386,14.5822535 123.785825,3.26469247 112.468264,14.5822535 C101.150703,25.8998144 78.9500931,48.9868127 67.1980193,59.8524981 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/permalink-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/permalink-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-permalink-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M80.4834582,48 L73.0956761,80 L73.0956761,80 L47.5165418,80 L54.9043239,48 L80.4834582,48 Z M84.1773493,32 L89.8007299,7.64246248 C90.7941633,3.33942958 95.0918297,0.64641956 99.3968675,1.64031585 C103.693145,2.63218977 106.385414,6.93288901 105.390651,11.2416793 L100.598215,32 L104.000754,32 C108.411895,32 112,35.581722 112,40 C112,44.4092877 108.418616,48 104.000754,48 L96.9043239,48 L89.5165418,80 L104.000754,80 C108.411895,80 112,83.581722 112,88 C112,92.4092877 108.418616,96 104.000754,96 L85.8226507,96 L80.1992701,120.357538 C79.2058367,124.66057 74.9081703,127.35358 70.6031325,126.359684 C66.3068546,125.36781 63.6145865,121.067111 64.6093491,116.758321 L69.401785,96 L43.8226507,96 L38.1992701,120.357538 C37.2058367,124.66057 32.9081703,127.35358 28.6031325,126.359684 C24.3068546,125.36781 21.6145865,121.067111 22.6093491,116.758321 L27.401785,96 L23.9992458,96 C19.5881049,96 16,92.418278 16,88 C16,83.5907123 19.5813843,80 23.9992458,80 L31.0956761,80 L38.4834582,48 L23.9992458,48 C19.5881049,48 16,44.418278 16,40 C16,35.5907123 19.5813843,32 23.9992458,32 L42.1773493,32 L47.8007299,7.64246248 C48.7941633,3.33942958 53.0918297,0.64641956 57.3968675,1.64031585 C61.6931454,2.63218977 64.3854135,6.93288901 63.3906509,11.2416793 L58.598215,32 L84.1773493,32 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/permaview-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/permaview-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-permaview-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M81.4834582,48 L79.6365127,56 L79.6365127,56 L74.0573784,56 L75.9043239,48 L81.4834582,48 Z M85.1773493,32 L90.8007299,7.64246248 C91.7941633,3.33942958 96.0918297,0.64641956 100.396867,1.64031585 C104.693145,2.63218977 107.385414,6.93288901 106.390651,11.2416793 L101.598215,32 L104.000754,32 C108.411895,32 112,35.581722 112,40 C112,44.4092877 108.418616,48 104.000754,48 L97.9043239,48 L96.0573784,56 L104.000754,56 C108.411895,56 112,59.581722 112,64 C112,68.4092877 108.418616,72 104.000754,72 L92.3634873,72 L90.5165418,80 L104.000754,80 C108.411895,80 112,83.581722 112,88 C112,92.4092877 108.418616,96 104.000754,96 L86.8226507,96 L81.1992701,120.357538 C80.2058367,124.66057 75.9081703,127.35358 71.6031325,126.359684 C67.3068546,125.36781 64.6145865,121.067111 65.6093491,116.758321 L70.401785,96 L64.8226507,96 L59.1992701,120.357538 C58.2058367,124.66057 53.9081703,127.35358 49.6031325,126.359684 C45.3068546,125.36781 42.6145865,121.067111 43.6093491,116.758321 L48.401785,96 L42.8226507,96 L37.1992701,120.357538 C36.2058367,124.66057 31.9081703,127.35358 27.6031325,126.359684 C23.3068546,125.36781 20.6145865,121.067111 21.6093491,116.758321 L26.401785,96 L23.9992458,96 C19.5881049,96 16,92.418278 16,88 C16,83.5907123 19.5813843,80 23.9992458,80 L30.0956761,80 L31.9426216,72 L23.9992458,72 C19.5881049,72 16,68.418278 16,64 C16,59.5907123 19.5813843,56 23.9992458,56 L35.6365127,56 L37.4834582,48 L23.9992458,48 C19.5881049,48 16,44.418278 16,40 C16,35.5907123 19.5813843,32 23.9992458,32 L41.1773493,32 L46.8007299,7.64246248 C47.7941633,3.33942958 52.0918297,0.64641956 56.3968675,1.64031585 C60.6931454,2.63218977 63.3854135,6.93288901 62.3906509,11.2416793 L57.598215,32 L63.1773493,32 L68.8007299,7.64246248 C69.7941633,3.33942958 74.0918297,0.64641956 78.3968675,1.64031585 C82.6931454,2.63218977 85.3854135,6.93288901 84.3906509,11.2416793 L79.598215,32 L85.1773493,32 Z M53.9043239,48 L52.0573784,56 L57.6365127,56 L59.4834582,48 L53.9043239,48 Z M75.9426216,72 L74.0956761,80 L74.0956761,80 L68.5165418,80 L70.3634873,72 L75.9426216,72 L75.9426216,72 Z M48.3634873,72 L46.5165418,80 L52.0956761,80 L53.9426216,72 L48.3634873,72 L48.3634873,72 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/picture": { "title": "$:/core/images/picture", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-picture tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M112,68.2332211 L112,20.0027785 C112,17.7898769 110.207895,16 107.997221,16 L20.0027785,16 C17.7898769,16 16,17.792105 16,20.0027785 L16,58.312373 L25.2413115,43.7197989 C28.041793,39.297674 34.2643908,38.7118128 37.8410347,42.5335275 L56.0882845,63.1470817 L69.7748997,56.7400579 C72.766567,55.3552503 76.3013751,55.9473836 78.678437,58.2315339 C78.8106437,58.3585731 79.0742301,58.609836 79.4527088,58.9673596 C80.0910923,59.570398 80.8117772,60.2441563 81.598127,60.9705595 C83.8422198,63.043576 86.1541548,65.1151944 88.3956721,67.0372264 C89.1168795,67.6556396 89.8200801,68.2492007 90.5021258,68.8146755 C92.6097224,70.5620551 94.4693308,72.0029474 95.9836366,73.0515697 C96.7316295,73.5695379 97.3674038,73.9719282 98.0281481,74.3824999 C98.4724987,74.4989557 99.0742374,74.5263881 99.8365134,74.4317984 C101.709944,74.1993272 104.074502,73.2878514 106.559886,71.8846196 C107.705822,71.2376318 108.790494,70.5370325 109.764561,69.8410487 C110.323259,69.4418522 110.694168,69.1550757 110.834827,69.0391868 C111.210545,68.7296319 111.600264,68.4615815 112,68.2332211 L112,68.2332211 Z M0,8.00697327 C0,3.58484404 3.59075293,0 8.00697327,0 L119.993027,0 C124.415156,0 128,3.59075293 128,8.00697327 L128,119.993027 C128,124.415156 124.409247,128 119.993027,128 L8.00697327,128 C3.58484404,128 0,124.409247 0,119.993027 L0,8.00697327 L0,8.00697327 Z M95,42 C99.418278,42 103,38.418278 103,34 C103,29.581722 99.418278,26 95,26 C90.581722,26 87,29.581722 87,34 C87,38.418278 90.581722,42 95,42 L95,42 Z M32,76 C47.8587691,80.8294182 52.0345556,83.2438712 52.0345556,88 C52.0345556,92.7561288 32,95.4712486 32,102.347107 C32,109.222965 33.2849191,107.337637 33.2849191,112 L67.999999,112 C67.999999,112 54.3147136,105.375255 54.3147136,101.200691 C54.3147136,93.535181 64.9302432,92.860755 64.9302432,88 C64.9302432,80.6425555 50.8523779,79.167282 32,76 L32,76 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M61.2072232,68.1369825 C56.8829239,70.9319564 54.2082892,74.793177 54.2082892,79.0581634 C54.2082892,86.9638335 63.3980995,93.4821994 75.2498076,94.3940006 C77.412197,98.2964184 83.8475284,101.178858 91.5684735,101.403106 C86.4420125,100.27851 82.4506393,97.6624107 80.9477167,94.3948272 C92.8046245,93.4861461 102,86.9662269 102,79.0581634 C102,70.5281905 91.3014611,63.6132813 78.1041446,63.6132813 C71.5054863,63.6132813 65.5315225,65.3420086 61.2072232,68.1369825 Z M74.001066,53.9793443 C69.6767667,56.7743182 63.7028029,58.5030456 57.1041446,58.5030456 C54.4851745,58.5030456 51.9646095,58.2307276 49.6065315,57.7275105 C46.2945155,59.9778212 41.2235699,61.4171743 35.5395922,61.4171743 C35.4545771,61.4171743 35.3696991,61.4168523 35.2849622,61.4162104 C39.404008,60.5235193 42.7961717,58.6691298 44.7630507,56.286533 C37.8379411,53.5817651 33.2082892,48.669413 33.2082892,43.0581634 C33.2082892,34.5281905 43.9068281,27.6132812 57.1041446,27.6132812 C70.3014611,27.6132812 81,34.5281905 81,43.0581634 C81,47.3231498 78.3253653,51.1843704 74.001066,53.9793443 Z M64,0 L118.5596,32 L118.5596,96 L64,128 L9.44039956,96 L9.44039956,32 L64,0 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M40.3972881,76.4456988 L40.3972881,95.3404069 L54.5170166,95.3404069 L54.5170166,95.3404069 C54.5165526,95.3385183 54.516089,95.3366295 54.515626,95.3347404 C54.6093153,95.3385061 54.7034848,95.3404069 54.7980982,95.3404069 C58.6157051,95.3404069 61.710487,92.245625 61.710487,88.4280181 C61.710487,86.6197822 61.01617,84.9737128 59.8795929,83.7418666 L59.8795929,83.7418666 C59.8949905,83.7341665 59.9104102,83.7265043 59.925852,83.7188798 C58.8840576,82.5086663 58.2542926,80.9336277 58.2542926,79.2114996 C58.2542926,75.3938927 61.3490745,72.2991108 65.1666814,72.2991108 C68.9842884,72.2991108 72.0790703,75.3938927 72.0790703,79.2114996 C72.0790703,81.1954221 71.2432806,82.9841354 69.9045961,84.2447446 L69.9045961,84.2447446 C69.9333407,84.2629251 69.9619885,84.281245 69.9905383,84.2997032 L69.9905383,84.2997032 C69.1314315,85.4516923 68.6228758,86.8804654 68.6228758,88.4280181 C68.6228758,91.8584969 71.1218232,94.7053153 74.3986526,95.2474079 C74.3913315,95.2784624 74.3838688,95.3094624 74.3762652,95.3404069 L95.6963988,95.3404069 L95.6963988,75.5678578 L95.6963988,75.5678578 C95.6466539,75.5808558 95.5967614,75.5934886 95.5467242,75.6057531 C95.5504899,75.5120637 95.5523907,75.4178943 95.5523907,75.3232809 C95.5523907,71.505674 92.4576088,68.4108921 88.6400019,68.4108921 C86.831766,68.4108921 85.1856966,69.105209 83.9538504,70.2417862 L83.9538504,70.2417862 C83.9461503,70.2263886 83.938488,70.2109688 83.9308636,70.1955271 C82.7206501,71.2373215 81.1456115,71.8670865 79.4234834,71.8670865 C75.6058765,71.8670865 72.5110946,68.7723046 72.5110946,64.9546976 C72.5110946,61.1370907 75.6058765,58.0423088 79.4234834,58.0423088 C81.4074059,58.0423088 83.1961192,58.8780985 84.4567284,60.2167829 L84.4567284,60.2167829 C84.4749089,60.1880383 84.4932288,60.1593906 84.511687,60.1308407 L84.511687,60.1308407 C85.6636761,60.9899475 87.0924492,61.4985032 88.6400019,61.4985032 C92.0704807,61.4985032 94.9172991,58.9995558 95.4593917,55.7227265 C95.538755,55.7414363 95.6177614,55.761071 95.6963988,55.7816184 L95.6963988,40.0412962 L74.3762652,40.0412962 L74.3762652,40.0412962 C74.3838688,40.0103516 74.3913315,39.9793517 74.3986526,39.9482971 L74.3986526,39.9482971 C71.1218232,39.4062046 68.6228758,36.5593862 68.6228758,33.1289073 C68.6228758,31.5813547 69.1314315,30.1525815 69.9905383,29.0005925 C69.9619885,28.9821342 69.9333407,28.9638143 69.9045961,28.9456339 C71.2432806,27.6850247 72.0790703,25.8963113 72.0790703,23.9123888 C72.0790703,20.0947819 68.9842884,17 65.1666814,17 C61.3490745,17 58.2542926,20.0947819 58.2542926,23.9123888 C58.2542926,25.6345169 58.8840576,27.2095556 59.925852,28.419769 L59.925852,28.419769 C59.9104102,28.4273935 59.8949905,28.4350558 59.8795929,28.4427558 C61.01617,29.674602 61.710487,31.3206715 61.710487,33.1289073 C61.710487,36.9465143 58.6157051,40.0412962 54.7980982,40.0412962 C54.7034848,40.0412962 54.6093153,40.0393953 54.515626,40.0356296 L54.515626,40.0356296 C54.516089,40.0375187 54.5165526,40.0394075 54.5170166,40.0412962 L40.3972881,40.0412962 L40.3972881,52.887664 L40.3972881,52.887664 C40.4916889,53.3430132 40.5412962,53.8147625 40.5412962,54.2980982 C40.5412962,58.1157051 37.4465143,61.210487 33.6289073,61.210487 C32.0813547,61.210487 30.6525815,60.7019313 29.5005925,59.8428245 C29.4821342,59.8713744 29.4638143,59.9000221 29.4456339,59.9287667 C28.1850247,58.5900823 26.3963113,57.7542926 24.4123888,57.7542926 C20.5947819,57.7542926 17.5,60.8490745 17.5,64.6666814 C17.5,68.4842884 20.5947819,71.5790703 24.4123888,71.5790703 C26.134517,71.5790703 27.7095556,70.9493053 28.919769,69.9075109 L28.919769,69.9075109 C28.9273935,69.9229526 28.9350558,69.9383724 28.9427558,69.95377 C30.174602,68.8171928 31.8206715,68.1228758 33.6289073,68.1228758 C37.4465143,68.1228758 40.5412962,71.2176578 40.5412962,75.0352647 C40.5412962,75.5186004 40.4916889,75.9903496 40.3972881,76.4456988 Z M64,0 L118.5596,32 L118.5596,96 L64,128 L9.44039956,96 L9.44039956,32 L64,0 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M29.4078519,91.4716406 L51.4693474,69.4101451 L51.4646675,69.4054652 C50.5969502,68.5377479 50.5929779,67.1348725 51.4693474,66.2585029 C52.3396494,65.3882009 53.7499654,65.3874786 54.6163097,66.2538229 L64.0805963,75.7181095 C64.9483136,76.5858268 64.9522859,77.9887022 64.0759163,78.8650718 C63.2056143,79.7353737 61.7952984,79.736096 60.9289541,78.8697517 L60.9242741,78.8650718 L60.9242741,78.8650718 L38.8627786,100.926567 C36.2518727,103.537473 32.0187578,103.537473 29.4078519,100.926567 C26.796946,98.3156614 26.796946,94.0825465 29.4078519,91.4716406 Z M60.8017407,66.3810363 C58.3659178,63.6765806 56.3370667,61.2899536 54.9851735,59.5123615 C48.1295381,50.4979488 44.671561,55.2444054 40.7586738,59.5123614 C36.8457866,63.7803174 41.789473,67.2384487 38.0759896,70.2532832 C34.3625062,73.2681177 34.5917646,74.3131575 28.3243876,68.7977024 C22.0570105,63.2822473 21.6235306,61.7636888 24.5005999,58.6166112 C27.3776691,55.4695337 29.7823103,60.4247912 35.6595047,54.8320442 C41.5366991,49.2392972 36.5996215,44.2825646 36.5996215,44.2825646 C36.5996215,44.2825646 48.8365511,19.267683 65.1880231,21.1152173 C81.5394952,22.9627517 59.0022276,18.7228947 53.3962199,38.3410355 C50.9960082,46.7405407 53.8429162,44.7613399 58.3941742,48.3090467 C59.7875202,49.3951602 64.4244828,52.7100463 70.1884353,56.9943417 L90.8648751,36.3179019 L92.4795866,31.5515482 L100.319802,26.8629752 L103.471444,30.0146174 L98.782871,37.8548326 L94.0165173,39.4695441 L73.7934912,59.6925702 C86.4558549,69.2403631 102.104532,81.8392557 102.104532,86.4016913 C102.104533,93.6189834 99.0337832,97.9277545 92.5695848,95.5655717 C87.8765989,93.8506351 73.8015497,80.3744087 63.8173444,69.668717 L60.9242741,72.5617873 L57.7726319,69.4101451 L60.8017407,66.3810363 L60.8017407,66.3810363 Z M63.9533761,1.42108547e-13 L118.512977,32 L118.512977,96 L63.9533761,128 L9.39377563,96 L9.39377563,32 L63.9533761,1.42108547e-13 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/preview-closed": { "title": "$:/core/images/preview-closed", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-preview-closed tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M0.0881363238,64 C-0.210292223,65.8846266 0.249135869,67.8634737 1.4664206,69.4579969 C16.2465319,88.8184886 39.1692554,100.414336 64,100.414336 C88.8307446,100.414336 111.753468,88.8184886 126.533579,69.4579969 C127.750864,67.8634737 128.210292,65.8846266 127.911864,64 C110.582357,78.4158332 88.3036732,87.0858436 64,87.0858436 C39.6963268,87.0858436 17.4176431,78.4158332 0.0881363238,64 Z\"></path>

<rect x=\"62\" y=\"96\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(80.000000, 101.000000) rotate(-5.000000) translate(-80.000000, -101.000000) \" x=\"78\" y=\"93\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(48.000000, 101.000000) rotate(-355.000000) translate(-48.000000, -101.000000) \" x=\"46\" y=\"93\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(32.000000, 96.000000) rotate(-350.000000) translate(-32.000000, -96.000000) \" x=\"30\" y=\"88\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(96.000000, 96.000000) rotate(-10.000000) translate(-96.000000, -96.000000) \" x=\"94\" y=\"88\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(112.000000, 88.000000) rotate(-20.000000) translate(-112.000000, -88.000000) \" x=\"110\" y=\"80\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect transform=\"translate(16.000000, 88.000000) rotate(-340.000000) translate(-16.000000, -88.000000) \" x=\"14\" y=\"80\" width=\"4\" height=\"16\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/preview-open": { "title": "$:/core/images/preview-open", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-preview-open tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M64.1099282,99.5876785 C39.2791836,99.5876785 16.3564602,87.9918313 1.57634884,68.6313396 C-0.378878622,66.070184 -0.378878622,62.5174945 1.57634884,59.9563389 C16.3564602,40.5958472 39.2791836,29 64.1099282,29 C88.9406729,29 111.863396,40.5958472 126.643508,59.9563389 C128.598735,62.5174945 128.598735,66.070184 126.643508,68.6313396 C111.863396,87.9918313 88.9406729,99.5876785 64.1099282,99.5876785 Z M110.213805,67.5808331 C111.654168,66.0569335 111.654168,63.9430665 110.213805,62.4191669 C99.3257042,50.8995835 82.4391647,44 64.1470385,44 C45.8549124,44 28.9683729,50.8995835 18.0802717,62.4191669 C16.6399094,63.9430665 16.6399094,66.0569335 18.0802717,67.5808331 C28.9683729,79.1004165 45.8549124,86 64.1470385,86 C82.4391647,86 99.3257042,79.1004165 110.213805,67.5808331 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M63.5,88 C76.4786916,88 87,77.4786916 87,64.5 C87,51.5213084 76.4786916,41 63.5,41 C50.5213084,41 40,51.5213084 40,64.5 C40,77.4786916 50.5213084,88 63.5,88 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/print-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/print-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-print-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M112,71 L112,30.5 L111.96811,30.5 L111.96811,30.5 C111.932942,28.4998414 111.151676,26.510538 109.625176,24.9840387 L86.9982489,2.35711116 C85.3482153,0.707077645 83.1589869,-0.071534047 81,0.0201838424 L81,0 L23.9992458,0 C19.5808867,0 16,3.58213437 16,8.00092105 L16,71 L24,71 L24,8 L81,8 L81,22.4996539 C81,26.9216269 84.5818769,30.5 89.0003461,30.5 L104,30.5 L104,71 L112,71 Z\"></path>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"36\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"52\" width=\"64\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<rect x=\"32\" y=\"20\" width=\"40\" height=\"8\" rx=\"4\"></rect>

<path d=\"M0,80.0054195 C0,71.1658704 7.15611005,64 16.0008841,64 L111.999116,64 C120.83616,64 128,71.1553215 128,80.0054195 L128,111.99458 C128,120.83413 120.84389,128 111.999116,128 L16.0008841,128 C7.16383982,128 0,120.844679 0,111.99458 L0,80.0054195 Z M104,96 C108.418278,96 112,92.418278 112,88 C112,83.581722 108.418278,80 104,80 C99.581722,80 96,83.581722 96,88 C96,92.418278 99.581722,96 104,96 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/quote": { "title": "$:/core/images/quote", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-quote tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M51.2188077,117.712501 L51.2188077,62.1993386 L27.4274524,62.1993386 C27.4274524,53.3075754 29.1096526,45.797753 32.4741035,39.669646 C35.8385544,33.541539 42.0867267,28.9154883 51.2188077,25.7913554 L51.2188077,2 C43.7689521,2.96127169 36.8599155,5.18417913 30.4914905,8.668789 C24.1230656,12.1533989 18.6559149,16.5391352 14.0898743,21.8261295 C9.52383382,27.1131238 5.97919764,33.2411389 3.45585945,40.2103586 C0.932521268,47.1795784 -0.208971741,54.6293222 0.0313461819,62.5598136 L0.0313461819,117.712501 L51.2188077,117.712501 Z M128,117.712501 L128,62.1993386 L104.208645,62.1993386 C104.208645,53.3075754 105.890845,45.797753 109.255296,39.669646 C112.619747,33.541539 118.867919,28.9154883 128,25.7913554 L128,2 C120.550144,2.96127169 113.641108,5.18417913 107.272683,8.668789 C100.904258,12.1533989 95.4371072,16.5391352 90.8710666,21.8261295 C86.3050261,27.1131238 82.7603899,33.2411389 80.2370517,40.2103586 C77.7137136,47.1795784 76.5722206,54.6293222 76.8125385,62.5598136 L76.8125385,117.712501 L128,117.712501 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/refresh-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/refresh-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-refresh-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M106.369002,39.4325143 C116.529932,60.3119371 112.939592,86.1974934 95.5979797,103.539105 C73.7286194,125.408466 38.2713806,125.408466 16.4020203,103.539105 C-5.46734008,81.6697449 -5.46734008,46.2125061 16.4020203,24.3431458 C19.5262146,21.2189514 24.5915344,21.2189514 27.7157288,24.3431458 C30.8399231,27.4673401 30.8399231,32.5326599 27.7157288,35.6568542 C12.0947571,51.2778259 12.0947571,76.6044251 27.7157288,92.2253967 C43.3367004,107.846368 68.6632996,107.846368 84.2842712,92.2253967 C97.71993,78.7897379 99.5995262,58.1740623 89.9230597,42.729491 L83.4844861,54.9932839 C81.4307001,58.9052072 76.5945372,60.4115251 72.682614,58.3577391 C68.7706907,56.3039532 67.2643728,51.4677903 69.3181587,47.555867 L84.4354914,18.7613158 C86.4966389,14.8353707 91.3577499,13.3347805 95.273202,15.415792 L124.145886,30.7612457 C128.047354,32.8348248 129.52915,37.6785572 127.455571,41.5800249 C125.381992,45.4814927 120.53826,46.9632892 116.636792,44.8897102 L106.369002,39.4325143 Z M98.1470904,27.0648707 C97.9798954,26.8741582 97.811187,26.6843098 97.6409651,26.4953413 L98.6018187,26.1987327 L98.1470904,27.0648707 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/right-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/right-arrow", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-right-arrow tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<path d=\"M80.3563798,109.353315 C78.9238993,110.786918 76.9450203,111.675144 74.7592239,111.675144 L-4.40893546,111.675144 C-8.77412698,111.675144 -12.3248558,108.130732 -12.3248558,103.758478 C-12.3248558,99.3951199 -8.78077754,95.8418109 -4.40893546,95.8418109 L66.8418109,95.8418109 L66.8418109,24.5910645 C66.8418109,20.225873 70.3862233,16.6751442 74.7584775,16.6751442 C79.1218352,16.6751442 82.6751442,20.2192225 82.6751442,24.5910645 L82.6751442,103.759224 C82.6751442,105.941695 81.7891419,107.920575 80.3566508,109.353886 Z\" transform=\"translate(35.175144, 64.175144) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-35.175144, -64.175144) \"></path>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/rotate-left": { "title": "$:/core/images/rotate-left", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-rotate-left tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"32\" height=\"80\" rx=\"8\"/><rect x=\"48\" y=\"96\" width=\"80\" height=\"32\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M61.32 36.65c19.743 2.45 35.023 19.287 35.023 39.693a4 4 0 0 1-8 0c0-15.663-11.254-28.698-26.117-31.46l3.916 3.916a4 4 0 1 1-5.657 5.657L49.172 43.142a4 4 0 0 1 0-5.657l11.313-11.313a4 4 0 1 1 5.657 5.656l-4.821 4.822z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/save-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/save-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-save-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M120.78304,34.329058 C125.424287,43.1924006 128.049406,53.2778608 128.049406,63.9764502 C128.049406,99.3226742 99.3956295,127.97645 64.0494055,127.97645 C28.7031816,127.97645 0.0494055385,99.3226742 0.0494055385,63.9764502 C0.0494055385,28.6302262 28.7031816,-0.0235498012 64.0494055,-0.0235498012 C82.8568763,-0.0235498012 99.769563,8.08898558 111.479045,21.0056358 L114.159581,18.3250998 C117.289194,15.1954866 122.356036,15.1939641 125.480231,18.3181584 C128.598068,21.4359957 128.601317,26.5107804 125.473289,29.6388083 L120.78304,34.329058 Z M108.72451,46.3875877 C110.870571,51.8341374 112.049406,57.767628 112.049406,63.9764502 C112.049406,90.4861182 90.5590735,111.97645 64.0494055,111.97645 C37.5397375,111.97645 16.0494055,90.4861182 16.0494055,63.9764502 C16.0494055,37.4667822 37.5397375,15.9764502 64.0494055,15.9764502 C78.438886,15.9764502 91.3495036,22.308215 100.147097,32.3375836 L58.9411255,73.5435552 L41.975581,56.5780107 C38.8486152,53.4510448 33.7746915,53.4551552 30.6568542,56.5729924 C27.5326599,59.6971868 27.5372202,64.7670668 30.6618725,67.8917192 L53.279253,90.5090997 C54.8435723,92.073419 56.8951519,92.8541315 58.9380216,92.8558261 C60.987971,92.8559239 63.0389578,92.0731398 64.6049211,90.5071765 L108.72451,46.3875877 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/size": { "title": "$:/core/images/size", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-size tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<path d=\"M92.3431458,26 L83.1715729,35.1715729 C81.6094757,36.73367 81.6094757,39.26633 83.1715729,40.8284271 C84.73367,42.3905243 87.26633,42.3905243 88.8284271,40.8284271 L104.828427,24.8284271 C106.390524,23.26633 106.390524,20.73367 104.828427,19.1715729 L88.8284271,3.17157288 C87.26633,1.60947571 84.73367,1.60947571 83.1715729,3.17157288 C81.6094757,4.73367004 81.6094757,7.26632996 83.1715729,8.82842712 L92.3431457,18 L22,18 C19.790861,18 18,19.790861 18,22 L18,92.3431458 L8.82842712,83.1715729 C7.26632996,81.6094757 4.73367004,81.6094757 3.17157288,83.1715729 C1.60947571,84.73367 1.60947571,87.26633 3.17157288,88.8284271 L19.1715729,104.828427 C20.73367,106.390524 23.26633,106.390524 24.8284271,104.828427 L40.8284271,88.8284271 C42.3905243,87.26633 42.3905243,84.73367 40.8284271,83.1715729 C39.26633,81.6094757 36.73367,81.6094757 35.1715729,83.1715729 L26,92.3431458 L26,22 L22,26 L92.3431458,26 L92.3431458,26 Z M112,52 L112,116 L116,112 L52,112 C49.790861,112 48,113.790861 48,116 C48,118.209139 49.790861,120 52,120 L116,120 C118.209139,120 120,118.209139 120,116 L120,52 C120,49.790861 118.209139,48 116,48 C113.790861,48 112,49.790861 112,52 L112,52 Z\"></path>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/spiral": { "title": "$:/core/images/spiral", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-spiral tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"nonzero\">

<path d=\"M64.534 68.348c3.39 0 6.097-2.62 6.476-5.968l-4.755-.538 4.75.583c.377-3.07-1.194-6.054-3.89-7.78-2.757-1.773-6.34-2.01-9.566-.7-3.46 1.403-6.14 4.392-7.35 8.148l-.01.026c-1.3 4.08-.72 8.64 1.58 12.52 2.5 4.2 6.77 7.2 11.76 8.27 5.37 1.15 11.11-.05 15.83-3.31 5.04-3.51 8.46-9.02 9.45-15.3 1.05-6.7-.72-13.63-4.92-19.19l.02.02c-4.42-5.93-11.2-9.82-18.78-10.78-7.96-1.01-16.13 1.31-22.59 6.43-6.81 5.39-11.18 13.41-12.11 22.26-.98 9.27 1.87 18.65 7.93 26.02 6.32 7.69 15.6 12.56 25.74 13.48 10.54.96 21.15-2.42 29.45-9.4l.01-.01c8.58-7.25 13.94-17.78 14.86-29.21.94-11.84-2.96-23.69-10.86-32.9-8.19-9.5-19.95-15.36-32.69-16.27-13.16-.94-26.24 3.49-36.34 12.34l.01-.01c-10.41 9.08-16.78 22.1-17.68 36.15-.93 14.44 4.03 28.77 13.79 39.78 10.03 11.32 24.28 18.2 39.6 19.09 15.73.92 31.31-4.56 43.24-15.234 12.23-10.954 19.61-26.44 20.5-43.074.14-2.64-1.89-4.89-4.52-5.03-2.64-.14-4.89 1.88-5.03 4.52-.75 14.1-7 27.2-17.33 36.45-10.03 8.98-23.11 13.58-36.3 12.81-12.79-.75-24.67-6.48-33-15.89-8.07-9.11-12.17-20.94-11.41-32.827.74-11.52 5.942-22.15 14.43-29.54l.01-.01c8.18-7.17 18.74-10.75 29.35-9.998 10.21.726 19.6 5.41 26.11 12.96 6.24 7.273 9.32 16.61 8.573 25.894-.718 8.9-4.88 17.064-11.504 22.66l.01-.007c-6.36 5.342-14.44 7.92-22.425 7.19-7.604-.68-14.52-4.314-19.21-10.027-4.44-5.4-6.517-12.23-5.806-18.94.67-6.3 3.76-11.977 8.54-15.766 4.46-3.54 10.05-5.128 15.44-4.44 5.03.63 9.46 3.18 12.32 7.01l.02.024c2.65 3.5 3.75 7.814 3.1 11.92-.59 3.71-2.58 6.925-5.45 8.924-2.56 1.767-5.61 2.403-8.38 1.81-2.42-.516-4.42-1.92-5.53-3.79-.93-1.56-1.15-3.3-.69-4.75l-4.56-1.446L59.325 65c.36-1.12 1.068-1.905 1.84-2.22.25-.103.48-.14.668-.13.06.006.11.015.14.025.01 0 .01 0-.01-.01-.02-.015-.054-.045-.094-.088-.06-.064-.12-.145-.17-.244-.15-.29-.23-.678-.18-1.11l-.005.04c.15-1.332 1.38-2.523 3.035-2.523-2.65 0-4.79 2.144-4.79 4.787s2.14 4.785 4.78 4.785z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/stamp": { "title": "$:/core/images/stamp", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-stamp tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M49.7334301,64 L16.0098166,64 C11.5838751,64 8,67.5829053 8,72.002643 L8,74.4986785 L8,97 L120,97 L120,74.4986785 L120,72.002643 C120,67.5737547 116.413883,64 111.990183,64 L78.2665699,64 C76.502049,60.7519149 75.5,57.0311962 75.5,53.0769231 C75.5,46.6017951 78.1869052,40.7529228 82.5087769,36.5800577 C85.3313113,32.7688808 87,28.0549983 87,22.952183 C87,10.2760423 76.7025492,0 64,0 C51.2974508,0 41,10.2760423 41,22.952183 C41,28.0549983 42.6686887,32.7688808 45.4912231,36.5800577 C49.8130948,40.7529228 52.5,46.6017951 52.5,53.0769231 C52.5,57.0311962 51.497951,60.7519149 49.7334301,64 Z M8,104 L120,104 L120,112 L8,112 L8,104 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/star-filled": { "title": "$:/core/images/star-filled", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-star-filled tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"nonzero\">

<path d=\"M61.8361286,96.8228569 L99.1627704,124.110219 C101.883827,126.099427 105.541968,123.420868 104.505636,120.198072 L90.2895569,75.9887263 L89.0292911,79.8977279 L126.314504,52.5528988 C129.032541,50.5595011 127.635256,46.2255025 124.273711,46.2229134 L78.1610486,46.1873965 L81.4604673,48.6032923 L67.1773543,4.41589688 C66.1361365,1.19470104 61.6144265,1.19470104 60.5732087,4.41589688 L46.2900957,48.6032923 L49.5895144,46.1873965 L3.47685231,46.2229134 C0.115307373,46.2255025 -1.28197785,50.5595011 1.43605908,52.5528988 L38.7212719,79.8977279 L37.4610061,75.9887263 L23.2449266,120.198072 C22.2085954,123.420868 25.8667356,126.099427 28.5877926,124.110219 L65.9144344,96.8228569 L61.8361286,96.8228569 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-classic": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-classic", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-storyview-classic tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M8.00697327,0 C3.58484404,0 0,3.59075293 0,8.00697327 L0,119.993027 C0,124.415156 3.59075293,128 8.00697327,128 L119.993027,128 C124.415156,128 128,124.409247 128,119.993027 L128,8.00697327 C128,3.58484404 124.409247,0 119.993027,0 L8.00697327,0 L8.00697327,0 Z M23.9992458,16 C19.5813843,16 16,19.5776607 16,23.9924054 L16,40.0075946 C16,44.4216782 19.5881049,48 23.9992458,48 L104.000754,48 C108.418616,48 112,44.4223393 112,40.0075946 L112,23.9924054 C112,19.5783218 108.411895,16 104.000754,16 L23.9992458,16 L23.9992458,16 Z M23.9992458,64 C19.5813843,64 16,67.5907123 16,72 C16,76.418278 19.5881049,80 23.9992458,80 L104.000754,80 C108.418616,80 112,76.4092877 112,72 C112,67.581722 108.411895,64 104.000754,64 L23.9992458,64 L23.9992458,64 Z M23.9992458,96 C19.5813843,96 16,99.5907123 16,104 C16,108.418278 19.5881049,112 23.9992458,112 L104.000754,112 C108.418616,112 112,108.409288 112,104 C112,99.581722 108.411895,96 104.000754,96 L23.9992458,96 L23.9992458,96 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-pop": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-pop", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-storyview-pop tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M8.00697327,0 C3.58484404,0 0,3.59075293 0,8.00697327 L0,119.993027 C0,124.415156 3.59075293,128 8.00697327,128 L119.993027,128 C124.415156,128 128,124.409247 128,119.993027 L128,8.00697327 C128,3.58484404 124.409247,0 119.993027,0 L8.00697327,0 L8.00697327,0 Z M23.9992458,16 C19.5813843,16 16,19.5776607 16,23.9924054 L16,40.0075946 C16,44.4216782 19.5881049,48 23.9992458,48 L104.000754,48 C108.418616,48 112,44.4223393 112,40.0075946 L112,23.9924054 C112,19.5783218 108.411895,16 104.000754,16 L23.9992458,16 L23.9992458,16 Z M16.0098166,56 C11.586117,56 8,59.5776607 8,63.9924054 L8,80.0075946 C8,84.4216782 11.5838751,88 16.0098166,88 L111.990183,88 C116.413883,88 120,84.4223393 120,80.0075946 L120,63.9924054 C120,59.5783218 116.416125,56 111.990183,56 L16.0098166,56 L16.0098166,56 Z M23.9992458,96 C19.5813843,96 16,99.5907123 16,104 C16,108.418278 19.5881049,112 23.9992458,112 L104.000754,112 C108.418616,112 112,108.409288 112,104 C112,99.581722 108.411895,96 104.000754,96 L23.9992458,96 L23.9992458,96 Z M23.9992458,64 C19.5813843,64 16,67.5907123 16,72 C16,76.418278 19.5881049,80 23.9992458,80 L104.000754,80 C108.418616,80 112,76.4092877 112,72 C112,67.581722 108.411895,64 104.000754,64 L23.9992458,64 L23.9992458,64 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-storyview-zoomin tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M8.00697327,0 C3.58484404,0 0,3.59075293 0,8.00697327 L0,119.993027 C0,124.415156 3.59075293,128 8.00697327,128 L119.993027,128 C124.415156,128 128,124.409247 128,119.993027 L128,8.00697327 C128,3.58484404 124.409247,0 119.993027,0 L8.00697327,0 L8.00697327,0 Z M23.9992458,16 C19.5813843,16 16,19.578055 16,24.0085154 L16,71.9914846 C16,76.4144655 19.5881049,80 23.9992458,80 L104.000754,80 C108.418616,80 112,76.421945 112,71.9914846 L112,24.0085154 C112,19.5855345 108.411895,16 104.000754,16 L23.9992458,16 L23.9992458,16 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/strikethrough": { "title": "$:/core/images/strikethrough", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-strikethrough tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M92.793842,38.7255689 L108.215529,38.7255689 C107.987058,31.985687 106.70193,26.1883331 104.360107,21.3333333 C102.018284,16.4783336 98.8197436,12.4516001 94.7643909,9.25301205 C90.7090382,6.05442399 85.9969032,3.71263572 80.6278447,2.22757697 C75.2587862,0.742518233 69.4328739,0 63.1499331,0 C57.552404,0 52.0977508,0.713959839 46.7858099,2.14190094 C41.473869,3.56984203 36.7331757,5.74027995 32.5635877,8.65327979 C28.3939997,11.5662796 25.0526676,15.2788708 22.5394913,19.7911647 C20.026315,24.3034585 18.7697456,29.6438781 18.7697456,35.8125837 C18.7697456,41.4101128 19.883523,46.0651309 22.1111111,49.7777778 C24.3386992,53.4904246 27.3087722,56.5176144 31.021419,58.8594378 C34.7340659,61.2012612 38.9321497,63.0861151 43.6157965,64.5140562 C48.2994433,65.9419973 53.068695,67.1985666 57.9236948,68.2838019 C62.7786945,69.3690371 67.5479462,70.4256977 72.231593,71.4538153 C76.9152398,72.4819329 81.1133237,73.8241773 84.8259705,75.480589 C88.5386174,77.1370007 91.5086903,79.2788802 93.7362784,81.9062918 C95.9638666,84.5337035 97.0776439,87.9607107 97.0776439,92.1874163 C97.0776439,96.6425926 96.1637753,100.298067 94.3360107,103.153949 C92.5082461,106.009831 90.109341,108.265944 87.1392236,109.922356 C84.1691061,111.578768 80.827774,112.749662 77.1151272,113.435074 C73.4024803,114.120485 69.7184476,114.463186 66.0629183,114.463186 C61.4935068,114.463186 57.0383974,113.892018 52.6974565,112.749665 C48.3565156,111.607312 44.5582492,109.836692 41.3025435,107.437751 C38.0468378,105.03881 35.4194656,101.983062 33.4203481,98.270415 C31.4212305,94.5577681 30.4216867,90.1312171 30.4216867,84.9906292 L15,84.9906292 C15,92.4159229 16.3422445,98.8415614 19.0267738,104.267738 C21.711303,109.693914 25.3667774,114.149023 29.9933066,117.633199 C34.6198357,121.117376 39.9888137,123.71619 46.1004016,125.429719 C52.2119895,127.143248 58.6947448,128 65.5488621,128 C71.1463912,128 76.7723948,127.343157 82.4270415,126.029451 C88.0816882,124.715745 93.1936407,122.602424 97.7630522,119.689424 C102.332464,116.776425 106.073613,113.006717 108.986613,108.380187 C111.899613,103.753658 113.356091,98.1847715 113.356091,91.6733601 C113.356091,85.6188899 112.242314,80.5926126 110.014726,76.5943775 C107.787137,72.5961424 104.817065,69.2833688 101.104418,66.6559572 C97.3917708,64.0285455 93.193687,61.9437828 88.5100402,60.4016064 C83.8263934,58.85943 79.0571416,57.5171855 74.2021419,56.3748327 C69.3471422,55.2324798 64.5778904,54.1758192 59.8942436,53.2048193 C55.2105968,52.2338193 51.012513,51.0058084 47.2998661,49.5207497 C43.5872193,48.0356909 40.6171463,46.1222786 38.3895582,43.7804552 C36.1619701,41.4386318 35.0481928,38.3828836 35.0481928,34.6131191 C35.0481928,30.6148841 35.8192694,27.273552 37.3614458,24.5890228 C38.9036222,21.9044935 40.9598265,19.762614 43.5301205,18.1633199 C46.1004145,16.5640259 49.041929,15.4216902 52.3547523,14.7362784 C55.6675757,14.0508667 59.0374661,13.708166 62.4645248,13.708166 C70.9179361,13.708166 77.8576257,15.6786952 83.2838019,19.6198126 C88.709978,23.56093 91.8799597,29.9294518 92.793842,38.7255689 L92.793842,38.7255689 Z\"></path>

<rect x=\"5\" y=\"54\" width=\"118\" height=\"16\"></rect>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/subscript": { "title": "$:/core/images/subscript", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-subscript tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M2.27170276,16 L22.1825093,16 L43.8305003,49.6746527 L66.4138983,16 L85.1220387,16 L53.5854592,61.9685735 L87.3937414,111.411516 L67.0820462,111.411516 L43.295982,74.9306422 L19.1090291,111.411516 L0,111.411516 L33.8082822,61.9685735 L2.27170276,16 Z M127.910914,128.411516 L85.3276227,128.411516 C85.3870139,123.24448 86.6342108,118.730815 89.0692508,114.870386 C91.5042907,111.009956 94.8301491,107.654403 99.0469256,104.803624 C101.066227,103.318844 103.174584,101.878629 105.372059,100.482935 C107.569534,99.0872413 109.588805,97.5876355 111.429933,95.9840726 C113.271061,94.3805097 114.785514,92.6433426 115.973338,90.7725192 C117.161163,88.9016958 117.784761,86.7487964 117.844152,84.3137564 C117.844152,83.1853233 117.710524,81.9826691 117.443264,80.7057579 C117.176003,79.4288467 116.656338,78.2410402 115.884252,77.1423026 C115.112166,76.0435651 114.04314,75.123015 112.677142,74.3806248 C111.311144,73.6382345 109.529434,73.267045 107.331959,73.267045 C105.312658,73.267045 103.634881,73.6679297 102.298579,74.4697112 C100.962276,75.2714926 99.8932503,76.3702137 99.0914688,77.7659073 C98.2896874,79.161601 97.6957841,80.8096826 97.3097412,82.7102016 C96.9236982,84.6107206 96.7009845,86.6596869 96.6415933,88.857162 L86.4857457,88.857162 C86.4857457,85.4124713 86.9460207,82.2202411 87.8665846,79.2803758 C88.7871485,76.3405105 90.1679736,73.801574 92.0091014,71.6634901 C93.8502292,69.5254062 96.092214,67.8476295 98.7351233,66.6301095 C101.378033,65.4125895 104.451482,64.8038386 107.955564,64.8038386 C111.756602,64.8038386 114.933984,65.4274371 117.487807,66.6746527 C120.041629,67.9218683 122.105443,69.4957119 123.67931,71.3962309 C125.253178,73.2967499 126.366746,75.3605638 127.02005,77.5877345 C127.673353,79.8149053 128,81.9381095 128,83.9574109 C128,86.4518421 127.613963,88.7086746 126.841877,90.727976 C126.069791,92.7472774 125.03046,94.6032252 123.723854,96.2958749 C122.417247,97.9885247 120.932489,99.5475208 119.269534,100.97291 C117.60658,102.398299 115.884261,103.734582 114.102524,104.981797 C112.320788,106.229013 110.539078,107.416819 108.757341,108.545253 C106.975605,109.673686 105.327523,110.802102 103.813047,111.930535 C102.298571,113.058968 100.977136,114.231927 99.8487031,115.449447 C98.7202699,116.666967 97.9481956,117.958707 97.5324571,119.324705 L127.910914,119.324705 L127.910914,128.411516 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/superscript": { "title": "$:/core/images/superscript", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-superscript tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M2.27170276,16 L22.1825093,16 L43.8305003,49.6746527 L66.4138983,16 L85.1220387,16 L53.5854592,61.9685735 L87.3937414,111.411516 L67.0820462,111.411516 L43.295982,74.9306422 L19.1090291,111.411516 L0,111.411516 L33.8082822,61.9685735 L2.27170276,16 Z M127.910914,63.4115159 L85.3276227,63.4115159 C85.3870139,58.2444799 86.6342108,53.7308149 89.0692508,49.8703857 C91.5042907,46.0099565 94.8301491,42.654403 99.0469256,39.8036245 C101.066227,38.318844 103.174584,36.8786285 105.372059,35.4829349 C107.569534,34.0872413 109.588805,32.5876355 111.429933,30.9840726 C113.271061,29.3805097 114.785514,27.6433426 115.973338,25.7725192 C117.161163,23.9016958 117.784761,21.7487964 117.844152,19.3137564 C117.844152,18.1853233 117.710524,16.9826691 117.443264,15.7057579 C117.176003,14.4288467 116.656338,13.2410402 115.884252,12.1423026 C115.112166,11.0435651 114.04314,10.123015 112.677142,9.38062477 C111.311144,8.63823453 109.529434,8.26704499 107.331959,8.26704499 C105.312658,8.26704499 103.634881,8.6679297 102.298579,9.46971115 C100.962276,10.2714926 99.8932503,11.3702137 99.0914688,12.7659073 C98.2896874,14.161601 97.6957841,15.8096826 97.3097412,17.7102016 C96.9236982,19.6107206 96.7009845,21.6596869 96.6415933,23.857162 L86.4857457,23.857162 C86.4857457,20.4124713 86.9460207,17.2202411 87.8665846,14.2803758 C88.7871485,11.3405105 90.1679736,8.80157397 92.0091014,6.6634901 C93.8502292,4.52540622 96.092214,2.84762946 98.7351233,1.63010947 C101.378033,0.412589489 104.451482,-0.196161372 107.955564,-0.196161372 C111.756602,-0.196161372 114.933984,0.427437071 117.487807,1.67465266 C120.041629,2.92186826 122.105443,4.49571195 123.67931,6.39623095 C125.253178,8.29674995 126.366746,10.3605638 127.02005,12.5877345 C127.673353,14.8149053 128,16.9381095 128,18.9574109 C128,21.4518421 127.613963,23.7086746 126.841877,25.727976 C126.069791,27.7472774 125.03046,29.6032252 123.723854,31.2958749 C122.417247,32.9885247 120.932489,34.5475208 119.269534,35.97291 C117.60658,37.3982993 115.884261,38.7345816 114.102524,39.9817972 C112.320788,41.2290128 110.539078,42.4168194 108.757341,43.5452525 C106.975605,44.6736857 105.327523,45.8021019 103.813047,46.9305351 C102.298571,48.0589682 100.977136,49.2319272 99.8487031,50.4494472 C98.7202699,51.6669672 97.9481956,52.9587068 97.5324571,54.3247048 L127.910914,54.3247048 L127.910914,63.4115159 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/tag-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/tag-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-tag-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M18.1643182,47.6600756 L18.1677196,51.7651887 C18.1708869,55.5878829 20.3581578,60.8623899 23.0531352,63.5573673 L84.9021823,125.406414 C87.5996731,128.103905 91.971139,128.096834 94.6717387,125.396234 L125.766905,94.3010679 C128.473612,91.5943612 128.472063,87.2264889 125.777085,84.5315115 L63.9280381,22.6824644 C61.2305472,19.9849735 55.9517395,17.801995 52.1318769,17.8010313 L25.0560441,17.7942007 C21.2311475,17.7932358 18.1421354,20.8872832 18.1452985,24.7049463 L18.1535504,34.6641936 C18.2481119,34.6754562 18.3439134,34.6864294 18.4409623,34.6971263 C22.1702157,35.1081705 26.9295004,34.6530132 31.806204,33.5444844 C32.1342781,33.0700515 32.5094815,32.6184036 32.9318197,32.1960654 C35.6385117,29.4893734 39.5490441,28.718649 42.94592,29.8824694 C43.0432142,29.8394357 43.1402334,29.7961748 43.2369683,29.7526887 L43.3646982,30.0368244 C44.566601,30.5115916 45.6933052,31.2351533 46.6655958,32.2074439 C50.4612154,36.0030635 50.4663097,42.1518845 46.6769742,45.94122 C43.0594074,49.5587868 37.2914155,49.7181264 33.4734256,46.422636 C28.1082519,47.5454734 22.7987486,48.0186448 18.1643182,47.6600756 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M47.6333528,39.5324628 L47.6562932,39.5834939 C37.9670934,43.9391617 26.0718874,46.3819521 17.260095,45.4107025 C5.27267473,44.0894301 -1.02778744,36.4307276 2.44271359,24.0779512 C5.56175386,12.9761516 14.3014034,4.36129832 24.0466405,1.54817001 C34.7269254,-1.53487574 43.7955833,3.51606438 43.7955834,14.7730751 L35.1728168,14.7730752 C35.1728167,9.91428944 32.0946059,8.19982862 26.4381034,9.83267419 C19.5270911,11.8276553 13.046247,18.2159574 10.7440788,26.4102121 C8.82861123,33.2280582 11.161186,36.0634845 18.2047888,36.8398415 C25.3302805,37.6252244 35.7353482,35.4884477 44.1208333,31.7188498 L44.1475077,31.7781871 C44.159701,31.7725635 44.1718402,31.7671479 44.1839238,31.7619434 C45.9448098,31.0035157 50.4503245,38.3109156 47.7081571,39.5012767 C47.6834429,39.512005 47.6585061,39.5223987 47.6333528,39.5324628 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/theme-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/theme-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-theme-button tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M55.854113,66.9453198 C54.3299482,65.1432292 53.0133883,63.518995 51.9542746,62.1263761 C40.8899947,47.578055 35.3091807,55.2383404 28.9941893,62.1263758 C22.6791979,69.0144112 30.6577916,74.5954741 24.6646171,79.4611023 C18.6714426,84.3267304 19.0414417,86.0133155 8.92654943,77.1119468 C-1.18834284,68.2105781 -1.88793412,65.7597832 2.7553553,60.6807286 C7.39864472,55.601674 11.2794845,63.5989423 20.7646627,54.5728325 C30.2498409,45.5467226 22.2819131,37.5470737 22.2819131,37.5470737 C22.2819131,37.5470737 42.0310399,-2.82433362 68.4206088,0.157393922 C94.8101776,3.13912147 58.4373806,-3.70356506 49.3898693,27.958066 C45.5161782,41.5139906 50.1107906,38.3197672 57.4560458,44.0453955 C59.1625767,45.3756367 63.8839488,48.777453 70.127165,53.3625321 C63.9980513,59.2416709 58.9704753,64.0315459 55.854113,66.9453198 Z M67.4952439,79.8919946 C83.5082212,96.9282402 105.237121,117.617674 112.611591,120.312493 C123.044132,124.12481 128.000001,117.170903 128,105.522947 C127.999999,98.3705516 104.170675,78.980486 84.0760493,63.7529565 C76.6683337,70.9090328 70.7000957,76.7055226 67.4952439,79.8919946 Z\"></path>

<path d=\"M58.2852966,138.232794 L58.2852966,88.3943645 C56.318874,88.3923153 54.7254089,86.7952906 54.7254089,84.8344788 C54.7254089,82.8684071 56.3175932,81.2745911 58.2890859,81.2745911 L79.6408336,81.2745911 C81.608998,81.2745911 83.2045105,82.8724076 83.2045105,84.8344788 C83.2045105,86.7992907 81.614366,88.3923238 79.6446228,88.3943645 L79.6446228,88.3943646 L79.6446228,138.232794 C79.6446228,144.131009 74.8631748,148.912457 68.9649597,148.912457 C63.0667446,148.912457 58.2852966,144.131009 58.2852966,138.232794 Z M65.405072,-14.8423767 L72.5248474,-14.8423767 L76.0847351,-0.690681892 L72.5248474,6.51694947 L72.5248474,81.2745911 L65.405072,81.2745911 L65.405072,6.51694947 L61.8451843,-0.690681892 L65.405072,-14.8423767 Z\" transform=\"translate(68.964960, 67.035040) rotate(45.000000) translate(-68.964960, -67.035040) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/timestamp-off": { "title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-off", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-timestamp-off tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10c-2.762 0-5-2.24-5-5-.004-2.756 2.238-5 5-5H66.69c2.762 0 5.002 2.24 5 5 .006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M58.25 35.88c-18.777 0-33.998 15.224-33.998 33.998 0 18.773 15.22 34.002 33.998 34.002 18.784 0 34.002-15.23 34.002-34.002 0-18.774-15.218-33.998-34.002-33.998zm-3.03 50.123H44.196v-34H55.22v34zm16.976 0H61.17v-34h11.025v34z\"/>

</g>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/timestamp-on": { "title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-on", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-timestamp-on tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10c-2.762 0-5-2.24-5-5-.004-2.756 2.238-5 5-5H66.69c2.762 0 5.002 2.24 5 5 .006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M13.41 27.178c-2.116 1.775-5.27 1.498-7.045-.613-1.772-2.11-1.498-5.27.616-7.047l9.95-8.348c2.115-1.774 5.27-1.5 7.045.618 1.775 2.108 1.498 5.27-.616 7.043l-9.95 8.348zM102.983 27.178c2.116 1.775 5.27 1.498 7.045-.613 1.772-2.11 1.498-5.27-.616-7.047l-9.95-8.348c-2.114-1.774-5.27-1.5-7.044.618-1.775 2.108-1.498 5.27.616 7.043l9.95 8.348zM65.097 71.072c0 3.826-3.09 6.928-6.897 6.928-3.804.006-6.9-3.102-6.903-6.928 0 0 4.76-39.072 6.903-39.072s6.897 39.072 6.897 39.072z\"/>

</g>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/tip": { "title": "$:/core/images/tip", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-tip tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M64,128.241818 C99.346224,128.241818 128,99.5880417 128,64.2418177 C128,28.8955937 99.346224,0.241817675 64,0.241817675 C28.653776,0.241817675 0,28.8955937 0,64.2418177 C0,99.5880417 28.653776,128.241818 64,128.241818 Z M75.9358659,91.4531941 C75.3115438,95.581915 70.2059206,98.8016748 64,98.8016748 C57.7940794,98.8016748 52.6884562,95.581915 52.0641341,91.4531941 C54.3299053,94.0502127 58.8248941,95.8192805 64,95.8192805 C69.1751059,95.8192805 73.6700947,94.0502127 75.9358659,91.4531941 L75.9358659,91.4531941 Z M75.9358659,95.9453413 C75.3115438,100.074062 70.2059206,103.293822 64,103.293822 C57.7940794,103.293822 52.6884562,100.074062 52.0641341,95.9453413 C54.3299053,98.5423599 58.8248941,100.311428 64,100.311428 C69.1751059,100.311428 73.6700947,98.5423599 75.9358659,95.9453413 L75.9358659,95.9453413 Z M75.9358659,100.40119 C75.3115438,104.529911 70.2059206,107.74967 64,107.74967 C57.7940794,107.74967 52.6884562,104.529911 52.0641341,100.40119 C54.3299053,102.998208 58.8248941,104.767276 64,104.767276 C69.1751059,104.767276 73.6700947,102.998208 75.9358659,100.40119 L75.9358659,100.40119 Z M75.9358659,104.893337 C75.3115438,109.022058 70.2059206,112.241818 64,112.241818 C57.7940794,112.241818 52.6884562,109.022058 52.0641341,104.893337 C54.3299053,107.490356 58.8248941,109.259423 64,109.259423 C69.1751059,109.259423 73.6700947,107.490356 75.9358659,104.893337 L75.9358659,104.893337 Z M64.3010456,24.2418177 C75.9193117,24.2418188 88.0000013,32.0619847 88,48.4419659 C87.9999987,64.8219472 75.9193018,71.7540963 75.9193021,83.5755932 C75.9193022,89.4486648 70.0521957,92.8368862 63.9999994,92.8368862 C57.947803,92.8368862 51.9731007,89.8295115 51.9731007,83.5755932 C51.9731007,71.1469799 39.9999998,65.4700602 40,48.4419647 C40.0000002,31.4138691 52.6827796,24.2418166 64.3010456,24.2418177 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/transcludify": { "title": "$:/core/images/transcludify", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-transcludify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\"><path d=\"M0 59.482c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 0 0 2.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 0 0 2.306-1.907c.651-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 0 0-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 0 0-2.75-1.02C1.36 67.377.591 67.288 0 67.288v-7.806zm24.66 0c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 0 0 2.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 0 0 2.306-1.907c.65-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 0 0-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 0 0-2.75-1.02c-.946-.177-1.715-.266-2.306-.266v-7.806zm43.965-3.538L80.6 52.041l2.306 7.097-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.378-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.201-5.943-4.524 7.628-10.023-12.152-4.17 2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.347h7.451v12.596zm34.425 11.344c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 0 0-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 0 0 .71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 0 0-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 0 0 2.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 0 0 2.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806zm24.66 0c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 0 0-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 0 0 .71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 0 0-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 0 0 2.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 0 0 2.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806z\" fill-rule=\"evenodd\"/></svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/twitter": { "title": "$:/core/images/twitter", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-twitter tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M41.6263422,115.803477 C27.0279663,115.803477 13.4398394,111.540813 1.99987456,104.234833 C4.02221627,104.472643 6.08004574,104.594302 8.16644978,104.594302 C20.277456,104.594302 31.4238403,100.47763 40.270894,93.5715185 C28.9590538,93.3635501 19.4123842,85.9189246 16.1230832,75.6885328 C17.7011365,75.9892376 19.320669,76.1503787 20.9862896,76.1503787 C23.344152,76.1503787 25.6278127,75.8359011 27.7971751,75.247346 C15.9709927,72.8821073 7.06079851,62.4745062 7.06079851,49.9982394 C7.06079851,49.8898938 7.06079851,49.7820074 7.06264203,49.67458 C10.5482779,51.6032228 14.5339687,52.7615103 18.7717609,52.8951059 C11.8355159,48.277565 7.2714207,40.3958845 7.2714207,31.4624258 C7.2714207,26.7434257 8.54621495,22.3200804 10.7713439,18.5169676 C23.5211299,34.0957738 42.568842,44.3472839 64.0532269,45.4210985 C63.6126256,43.5365285 63.3835682,41.5711584 63.3835682,39.5529928 C63.3835682,25.3326379 74.95811,13.8034766 89.2347917,13.8034766 C96.6697089,13.8034766 103.387958,16.930807 108.103682,21.9353619 C113.991886,20.780288 119.52429,18.6372496 124.518847,15.6866694 C122.588682,21.6993889 118.490075,26.7457211 113.152623,29.9327334 C118.381769,29.3102055 123.363882,27.926045 127.999875,25.8780385 C124.534056,31.0418981 120.151087,35.5772616 115.100763,39.2077561 C115.150538,40.3118708 115.175426,41.4224128 115.175426,42.538923 C115.175426,76.5663154 89.1744164,115.803477 41.6263422,115.803477\"></path>

</g>

</svg>

" }, "$:/core/images/underline": { "title": "$:/core/images/underline", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-underline tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M7,117.421488 L121.247934,117.421488 L121.247934,128 L7,128 L7,117.421488 Z M104.871212,98.8958333 L104.871212,0 L88.6117424,0 L88.6117424,55.8560606 C88.6117424,60.3194668 88.0060035,64.432115 86.7945076,68.1941288 C85.5830116,71.9561425 83.7657949,75.239885 81.342803,78.0454545 C78.9198111,80.8510241 75.8911167,83.0189317 72.2566288,84.5492424 C68.6221409,86.0795531 64.3182067,86.844697 59.344697,86.844697 C53.0959284,86.844697 48.1862552,85.0593613 44.6155303,81.4886364 C41.0448054,77.9179114 39.2594697,73.0720003 39.2594697,66.9507576 L39.2594697,0 L23,0 L23,65.0378788 C23,70.3939662 23.5419769,75.2717583 24.625947,79.6714015 C25.709917,84.0710447 27.5908957,87.864883 30.2689394,91.0530303 C32.9469831,94.2411776 36.4538925,96.6960141 40.7897727,98.4176136 C45.125653,100.139213 50.545422,101 57.0492424,101 C64.3182182,101 70.630655,99.5653553 75.9867424,96.6960227 C81.3428298,93.8266902 85.742407,89.33147 89.1856061,83.2102273 L89.5681818,83.2102273 L89.5681818,98.8958333 L104.871212,98.8958333 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unfold-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/unfold-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-unfold-all tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"0\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"64\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<path d=\"M85.598226,8.34884273 C84.1490432,6.89863875 82.1463102,6 79.9340286,6 L47.9482224,6 C43.5292967,6 39.9411255,9.581722 39.9411255,14 C39.9411255,18.4092877 43.5260249,22 47.9482224,22 L71.9411255,22 L71.9411255,45.9929031 C71.9411255,50.4118288 75.5228475,54 79.9411255,54 C84.3504132,54 87.9411255,50.4151006 87.9411255,45.9929031 L87.9411255,14.0070969 C87.9411255,11.7964515 87.0447363,9.79371715 85.5956548,8.34412458 Z\" transform=\"translate(63.941125, 30.000000) scale(1, -1) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-63.941125, -30.000000) \"></path>

<path d=\"M85.6571005,72.2899682 C84.2079177,70.8397642 82.2051847,69.9411255 79.9929031,69.9411255 L48.0070969,69.9411255 C43.5881712,69.9411255 40,73.5228475 40,77.9411255 C40,82.3504132 43.5848994,85.9411255 48.0070969,85.9411255 L72,85.9411255 L72,109.934029 C72,114.352954 75.581722,117.941125 80,117.941125 C84.4092877,117.941125 88,114.356226 88,109.934029 L88,77.9482224 C88,75.737577 87.1036108,73.7348426 85.6545293,72.2852501 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 93.941125) scale(1, -1) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-64.000000, -93.941125) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unfold-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/unfold-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-unfold tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<rect x=\"0\" y=\"0\" width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"></rect>

<path d=\"M85.598226,11.3488427 C84.1490432,9.89863875 82.1463102,9 79.9340286,9 L47.9482224,9 C43.5292967,9 39.9411255,12.581722 39.9411255,17 C39.9411255,21.4092877 43.5260249,25 47.9482224,25 L71.9411255,25 L71.9411255,48.9929031 C71.9411255,53.4118288 75.5228475,57 79.9411255,57 C84.3504132,57 87.9411255,53.4151006 87.9411255,48.9929031 L87.9411255,17.0070969 C87.9411255,14.7964515 87.0447363,12.7937171 85.5956548,11.3441246 Z\" transform=\"translate(63.941125, 33.000000) scale(1, -1) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-63.941125, -33.000000) \"></path>

<path d=\"M85.6571005,53.4077172 C84.2079177,51.9575133 82.2051847,51.0588745 79.9929031,51.0588745 L48.0070969,51.0588745 C43.5881712,51.0588745 40,54.6405965 40,59.0588745 C40,63.4681622 43.5848994,67.0588745 48.0070969,67.0588745 L72,67.0588745 L72,91.0517776 C72,95.4707033 75.581722,99.0588745 80,99.0588745 C84.4092877,99.0588745 88,95.4739751 88,91.0517776 L88,59.0659714 C88,56.855326 87.1036108,54.8525917 85.6545293,53.4029991 Z\" transform=\"translate(64.000000, 75.058875) scale(1, -1) rotate(-45.000000) translate(-64.000000, -75.058875) \"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock": { "title": "$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-unlocked-padlock tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M48.6266053,64 L105,64 L105,96.0097716 C105,113.673909 90.6736461,128 73.001193,128 L55.998807,128 C38.3179793,128 24,113.677487 24,96.0097716 L24,64 L30.136303,64 C19.6806213,51.3490406 2.77158986,28.2115132 25.8366966,8.85759246 C50.4723026,-11.8141335 71.6711028,13.2108337 81.613302,25.0594855 C91.5555012,36.9081373 78.9368488,47.4964439 69.1559674,34.9513593 C59.375086,22.4062748 47.9893192,10.8049522 35.9485154,20.9083862 C23.9077117,31.0118202 34.192312,43.2685325 44.7624679,55.8655518 C47.229397,58.805523 48.403443,61.5979188 48.6266053,64 Z M67.7315279,92.3641717 C70.8232551,91.0923621 73,88.0503841 73,84.5 C73,79.8055796 69.1944204,76 64.5,76 C59.8055796,76 56,79.8055796 56,84.5 C56,87.947435 58.0523387,90.9155206 61.0018621,92.2491029 L55.9067479,115.020857 L72.8008958,115.020857 L67.7315279,92.3641717 L67.7315279,92.3641717 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/up-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/up-arrow", "created": "20150316000544368", "modified": "20150316000831867", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-up-arrow tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<path transform=\"rotate(-135, 63.8945, 64.1752)\" d=\"m109.07576,109.35336c-1.43248,1.43361 -3.41136,2.32182 -5.59717,2.32182l-79.16816,0c-4.36519,0 -7.91592,-3.5444 -7.91592,-7.91666c0,-4.36337 3.54408,-7.91667 7.91592,-7.91667l71.25075,0l0,-71.25074c0,-4.3652 3.54442,-7.91592 7.91667,-7.91592c4.36336,0 7.91667,3.54408 7.91667,7.91592l0,79.16815c0,2.1825 -0.88602,4.16136 -2.3185,5.59467l-0.00027,-0.00056l0.00001,-0.00001z\" />

</svg>



" }, "$:/core/images/video": { "title": "$:/core/images/video", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-video tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M64,12 C29.0909091,12 8.72727273,14.9166667 5.81818182,17.8333333 C2.90909091,20.75 1.93784382e-15,41.1666667 0,64.5 C1.93784382e-15,87.8333333 2.90909091,108.25 5.81818182,111.166667 C8.72727273,114.083333 29.0909091,117 64,117 C98.9090909,117 119.272727,114.083333 122.181818,111.166667 C125.090909,108.25 128,87.8333333 128,64.5 C128,41.1666667 125.090909,20.75 122.181818,17.8333333 C119.272727,14.9166667 98.9090909,12 64,12 Z M54.9161194,44.6182253 C51.102648,42.0759111 48.0112186,43.7391738 48.0112186,48.3159447 L48.0112186,79.6840553 C48.0112186,84.2685636 51.109784,85.9193316 54.9161194,83.3817747 L77.0838806,68.6032672 C80.897352,66.0609529 80.890216,61.9342897 77.0838806,59.3967328 L54.9161194,44.6182253 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/core/images/warning": { "title": "$:/core/images/warning", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg class=\"tc-image-warning tc-image-button\" width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\">

<g fill-rule=\"evenodd\">

<path d=\"M57.0717968,11 C60.1509982,5.66666667 67.8490018,5.66666667 70.9282032,11 L126.353829,107 C129.433031,112.333333 125.584029,119 119.425626,119 L8.57437416,119 C2.41597129,119 -1.43303051,112.333333 1.64617093,107 L57.0717968,11 Z M64,37 C59.581722,37 56,40.5820489 56,44.9935776 L56,73.0064224 C56,77.4211534 59.5907123,81 64,81 C68.418278,81 72,77.4179511 72,73.0064224 L72,44.9935776 C72,40.5788466 68.4092877,37 64,37 Z M64,104 C68.418278,104 72,100.418278 72,96 C72,91.581722 68.418278,88 64,88 C59.581722,88 56,91.581722 56,96 C56,100.418278 59.581722,104 64,104 Z\"></path>

</g>

</svg>" }, "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption", "text": "advanced search" }, "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint", "text": "Advanced search" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption", "text": "cancel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint", "text": "Discard changes to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption", "text": "clone" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint", "text": "Clone this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption", "text": "close" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint", "text": "Close this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption", "text": "close all" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint", "text": "Close all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption", "text": "close others" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint", "text": "Close other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption", "text": "control panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint", "text": "Open control panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption", "text": "copy to clipboard" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint", "text": "Copy this text to the clipboard" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption", "text": "delete" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint", "text": "Delete this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption", "text": "edit" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint", "text": "Edit this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption", "text": "encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint", "text": "Set or clear a password for saving this wiki" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption", "text": "clear password" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint", "text": "Clear the password and save this wiki without encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption", "text": "set password" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint", "text": "Set a password for saving this wiki with encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption", "text": "export all" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint", "text": "Export all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption", "text": "export tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint", "text": "Export tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption", "text": "export tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint", "text": "Export tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption", "text": "fold tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint", "text": "Fold the body of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption", "text": "fold-bar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint", "text": "Optional bars to fold and unfold tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption", "text": "unfold tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint", "text": "Unfold the body of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption", "text": "fold other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint", "text": "Fold the bodies of other opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption", "text": "fold all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint", "text": "Fold the bodies of all opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption", "text": "unfold all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint", "text": "Unfold the bodies of all opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption", "text": "full-screen" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint", "text": "Enter or leave full-screen mode" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption", "text": "help" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint", "text": "Show help panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption", "text": "import" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint", "text": "Import many types of file including text, image, TiddlyWiki or JSON" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption", "text": "info" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint", "text": "Show information for this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption", "text": "home" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint", "text": "Open the default tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption", "text": "language" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint", "text": "Choose the user interface language" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption", "text": "tiddler manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint", "text": "Open tiddler manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption", "text": "more" }, "$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint", "text": "More actions" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption", "text": "new here" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint", "text": "Create a new tiddler tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption", "text": "new journal" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint", "text": "Create a new journal tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption", "text": "new journal here" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint", "text": "Create a new journal tiddler tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption", "text": "new image" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint", "text": "Create a new image tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption", "text": "new Markdown tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint", "text": "Create a new Markdown tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption", "text": "new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint", "text": "Create a new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption", "text": "open in new window" }, "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint", "text": "Open tiddler in new window" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption", "text": "palette" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint", "text": "Choose the colour palette" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption", "text": "permalink" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint", "text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption", "text": "permaview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint", "text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to all the tiddlers in this story" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption", "text": "print page" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint", "text": "Print the current page" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption", "text": "refresh" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint", "text": "Perform a full refresh of the wiki" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption", "text": "ok" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint", "text": "Confirm changes to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption", "text": "save changes" }, "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint", "text": "Save changes" }, "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption", "text": "storyview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint", "text": "Choose the story visualisation" }, "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption", "text": "hide sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint", "text": "Hide sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption", "text": "show sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint", "text": "Show sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption", "text": "tag manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint", "text": "Open tag manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption", "text": "timestamps" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint", "text": "Choose whether modifications update timestamps" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption", "text": "timestamps are on" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint", "text": "Update timestamps when tiddlers are modified" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption", "text": "timestamps are off" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint", "text": "Don't update timestamps when tiddlers are modified" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption", "text": "theme" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint", "text": "Choose the display theme" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption", "text": "bold" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint", "text": "Apply bold formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption", "text": "clear" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint", "text": "Clear image to solid colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption", "text": "editor height" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto", "text": "Automatically adjust height to fit content" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed", "text": "Fixed height:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint", "text": "Choose the height of the text editor" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption", "text": "excise" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise", "text": "Perform excision" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName", "text": "Macro name:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle", "text": "Title of new tiddler:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace", "text": "Replace excised text with:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro", "text": "macro" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link", "text": "link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion", "text": "transclusion" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag", "text": "Tag new tiddler with the title of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists", "text": "Warning: tiddler already exists" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint", "text": "Excise the selected text into a new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption", "text": "heading 1" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 1 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption", "text": "heading 2" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 2 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption", "text": "heading 3" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 3 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption", "text": "heading 4" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 4 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption", "text": "heading 5" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 5 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption", "text": "heading 6" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 6 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption", "text": "italic" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint", "text": "Apply italic formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption", "text": "line width" }, "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint", "text": "Set line width for painting" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption", "text": "link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint", "text": "Create wikitext link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption", "text": "wikilink" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint", "text": "Wrap selection in square brackets" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption", "text": "bulleted list" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint", "text": "Apply bulleted list formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption", "text": "numbered list" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint", "text": "Apply numbered list formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption", "text": "monospaced block" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint", "text": "Apply monospaced block formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption", "text": "monospaced" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint", "text": "Apply monospaced character formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption", "text": "opacity" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint", "text": "Set painting opacity" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption", "text": "paint colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint", "text": "Set painting colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption", "text": "picture" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint", "text": "Insert picture" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption", "text": "preview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint", "text": "Show preview pane" }, "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption", "text": "preview type" }, "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint", "text": "Choose preview type" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption", "text": "quote" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint", "text": "Apply quoted text formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption", "text": "rotate left" }, "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint", "text": "Rotate image left by 90 degrees" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption", "text": "image size" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height", "text": "Height:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize", "text": "Resize image" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width", "text": "Width:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint", "text": "Set image size" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption", "text": "stamp" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New", "text": "Add your own" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint", "text": "Insert a preconfigured snippet of text" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title", "text": "Name as shown in menu" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text", "text": "Text of snippet. (Remember to add a descriptive title in the caption field)." }, "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption", "text": "strikethrough" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint", "text": "Apply strikethrough formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption", "text": "subscript" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint", "text": "Apply subscript formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption", "text": "superscript" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint", "text": "Apply superscript formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption", "text": "transclusion" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint", "text": "Wrap selection in curly brackets" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption", "text": "underline" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint", "text": "Apply underline formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption", "text": "Advanced" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint", "text": "Internal information about this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption", "text": "Appearance" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint", "text": "Ways to customise the appearance of your TiddlyWiki." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt", "text": "Animation duration:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption", "text": "Basics" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint", "text": "Use [[double square brackets]] for titles with spaces. Or you can choose to <$button set=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\" setTo=\"[list[$:/StoryList]]\">retain story ordering</$button>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Default tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint", "text": "Choose which tiddlers are displayed at startup:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt", "text": "Hello! Current language:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt", "text": "Text for new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt", "text": "Tags for new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of new tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of overridden shadow tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of shadow tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt", "text": "Subtitle:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of system tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt", "text": "Number of tags:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of this ~TiddlyWiki:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt", "text": "Username for signing edits:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt", "text": "~TiddlyWiki version:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption", "text": "Editor Types" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption", "text": "Editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint", "text": "These tiddlers determine which editor is used to edit specific tiddler types." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption", "text": "Type" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption", "text": "Info" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint", "text": "Information about this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt", "text": "Type shortcut here" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption", "text": "add shortcut" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption", "text": "Keyboard Shortcuts" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint", "text": "Manage keyboard shortcut assignments" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption", "text": "No keyboard shortcuts assigned" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint", "text": "remove keyboard shortcut" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All", "text": "All platforms" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac", "text": "Macintosh platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac", "text": "Non-Macintosh platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux", "text": "Linux platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux", "text": "Non-Linux platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows", "text": "Windows platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows", "text": "Non-Windows platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption", "text": "Loaded Modules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint", "text": "These are the currently loaded tiddler modules linked to their source tiddlers. Any italicised modules lack a source tiddler, typically because they were setup during the boot process." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption", "text": "Palette" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption", "text": "clone" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt", "text": "It is recommended that you clone this shadow palette before editing it" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified", "text": "This shadow palette has been modified" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt", "text": "Editing" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption", "text": "reset" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption", "text": "hide editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt", "text": "Current palette:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption", "text": "show editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption", "text": "Parsing" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint", "text": "Here you can globally disable/enable wiki parser rules. For changes to take effect, save and reload your wiki. Disabling certain parser rules can prevent <$text text=\"TiddlyWiki\"/> from functioning correctly. Use [[safe mode|https://tiddlywiki.com/#SafeMode]] to restore normal operation." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption", "text": "Block Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption", "text": "Inline Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption", "text": "Pragma Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption", "text": "Get more plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint", "text": "Install plugins from the official library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint", "text": "This plugin is already installed at version <$text text=<<installedVersion>>/>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption", "text": "disable" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint", "text": "Disable this plugin when reloading page" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status", "text": "(disabled)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint", "text": "None" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption", "text": "enable" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint", "text": "Enable this plugin when reloading page" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption", "text": "install" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint", "text": "Currently installed plugins:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption", "text": "Languages" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint", "text": "Language pack plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint", "text": "No ''\"<$text text=<<currentTab>>/>\"'' found" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint", "text": "This plugin is not currently installed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary", "text": "open plugin library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary", "text": "close plugin library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption", "text": "reinstall" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption", "text": "Themes" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint", "text": "Theme plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption", "text": "Saving" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description", "text": "Permit automatic saving for the download saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint", "text": "Enable Autosave for Download Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption", "text": "Download Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint", "text": "These settings apply to the HTML5-compatible download saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption", "text": "General" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint", "text": "These settings apply to all the loaded savers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint", "text": "Settings used for saving the entire TiddlyWiki as a single file via a saver module" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading", "text": "Advanced Settings" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir", "text": "Backup Directory" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups", "text": "Backups" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption", "text": "~TiddlySpot Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description", "text": "These settings are only used when saving to http://tiddlyspot.com or a compatible remote server" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename", "text": "Upload Filename" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading", "text": "~TiddlySpot" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint", "text": "//The server URL defaults to `http://<wikiname>.tiddlyspot.com/store.cgi` and can be changed to use a custom server address, e.g. `http://example.com/store.php`.//" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password", "text": "Password" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL", "text": "Server URL" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir", "text": "Upload Directory" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName", "text": "Wiki Name" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption", "text": "Autosave" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description", "text": "Do not save changes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description", "text": "Save changes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint", "text": "Attempt to automatically save changes during editing when using a supporting saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption", "text": "Camel Case Wiki Links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint", "text": "You can globally disable automatic linking of ~CamelCase phrases. Requires reload to take effect" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description", "text": "Enable automatic ~CamelCase linking" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption", "text": "Settings" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption", "text": "Editor Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint", "text": "Enable or disable the editor toolbar:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description", "text": "Show editor toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Info Panel Mode" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint", "text": "Control when the tiddler info panel closes:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description", "text": "Tiddler info panel closes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description", "text": "Tiddler info panel stays open until explicitly closed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint", "text": "These settings let you customise the behaviour of TiddlyWiki." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption", "text": "Navigation Address Bar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint", "text": "Behaviour of the browser address bar when navigating to a tiddler:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description", "text": "Do not update the address bar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description", "text": "Include the target tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description", "text": "Include the target tiddler and the current story sequence" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption", "text": "Navigation History" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint", "text": "Update browser history when navigating to a tiddler:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description", "text": "Do not update history" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description", "text": "Update history" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption", "text": "Performance Instrumentation" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint", "text": "Displays performance statistics in the browser developer console. Requires reload to take effect" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description", "text": "Enable performance instrumentation" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption", "text": "Toolbar Button Style" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint", "text": "Choose the style for toolbar buttons:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless", "text": "Borderless" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed", "text": "Boxed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded", "text": "Rounded" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption", "text": "Toolbar Buttons" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint", "text": "Default toolbar button appearance:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description", "text": "Include icon" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description", "text": "Include text" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption", "text": "Default Sidebar Tab" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint", "text": "Specify which sidebar tab is displayed by default" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption", "text": "Default More Sidebar Tab" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint", "text": "Specify which More sidebar tab is displayed by default" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Opening Behaviour" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint", "text": "Navigation from //within// the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint", "text": "Navigation from //outside// the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove", "text": "Open above the current tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow", "text": "Open below the current tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop", "text": "Open at the top of the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom", "text": "Open at the bottom of the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Titles" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint", "text": "Optionally display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description", "text": "Do not display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description", "text": "Display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption", "text": "Wiki Links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint", "text": "Choose whether to link to tiddlers that do not exist yet" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description", "text": "Enable links to missing tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption", "text": "Story View" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt", "text": "Current view:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption", "text": "Stylesheets" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption", "text": "Expand All" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint", "text": "This is the rendered CSS of the current stylesheet tiddlers tagged with <<tag \"$:/tags/Stylesheet\">>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption", "text": "Restore" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption", "text": "Theme" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt", "text": "Current theme:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Fields" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint", "text": "This is the full set of TiddlerFields in use in this wiki (including system tiddlers but excluding shadow tiddlers)." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption", "text": "Toolbars" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption", "text": "Edit Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in edit mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint", "text": "Select which toolbar buttons are displayed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption", "text": "Page Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed on the main page toolbar. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption", "text": "Editor Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed in the editor toolbar. Note that some buttons will only appear when editing tiddlers of a certain type. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption", "text": "View Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in view mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption", "text": "Download full wiki" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2", "text": "nd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3", "text": "rd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22", "text": "nd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23", "text": "rd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0", "text": "Sunday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1", "text": "Monday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2", "text": "Tuesday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3", "text": "Wednesday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4", "text": "Thursday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5", "text": "Friday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6", "text": "Saturday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1", "text": "January" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2", "text": "February" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3", "text": "March" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4", "text": "April" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5", "text": "May" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6", "text": "June" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7", "text": "July" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8", "text": "August" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9", "text": "September" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10", "text": "October" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11", "text": "November" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12", "text": "December" }, "$:/language/Date/Period/am": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Period/am", "text": "am" }, "$:/language/Date/Period/pm": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Period/pm", "text": "pm" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0", "text": "Sun" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1", "text": "Mon" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2", "text": "Tue" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3", "text": "Wed" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4", "text": "Thu" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5", "text": "Fri" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6", "text": "Sat" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1", "text": "Jan" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2", "text": "Feb" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3", "text": "Mar" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4", "text": "Apr" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5", "text": "May" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6", "text": "Jun" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7", "text": "Jul" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8", "text": "Aug" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9", "text": "Sep" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10", "text": "Oct" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11", "text": "Nov" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12", "text": "Dec" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days", "text": "<<period>> days from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours", "text": "<<period>> hours from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes", "text": "<<period>> minutes from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months", "text": "<<period>> months from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second", "text": "1 second from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds", "text": "<<period>> seconds from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years", "text": "<<period>> years from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days", "text": "<<period>> days ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours", "text": "<<period>> hours ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes", "text": "<<period>> minutes ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months", "text": "<<period>> months ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second", "text": "1 second ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds", "text": "<<period>> seconds ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years", "text": "<<period>> years ago" }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator", "text": "A sub-operator for the ''all'' filter operator." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation", "text": "Animations that may be used with the RevealWidget." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation", "text": "A bitmap editor toolbar operation." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command", "text": "Commands that can be executed under Node.js." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config", "text": "Data to be inserted into `$tw.config`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator", "text": "Individual filter operator methods." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global", "text": "Global data to be inserted into `$tw`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info", "text": "Publishes system information via the [[$:/temp/info-plugin]] pseudo-plugin." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator", "text": "Operands for the ''is'' filter operator." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library", "text": "Generic module type for general purpose JavaScript modules." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro", "text": "JavaScript macro definitions." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser", "text": "Parsers for different content types." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver", "text": "Savers handle different methods for saving files from the browser." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup", "text": "Startup functions." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview", "text": "Story views customise the animation and behaviour of list widgets." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation", "text": "A text editor toolbar operation." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer", "text": "Converts different content types into tiddlers." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield", "text": "Defines the behaviour of an individual tiddler field." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod", "text": "Adds methods to the `$tw.Tiddler` prototype." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader", "text": "Applies upgrade processing to tiddlers during an upgrade/import." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils", "text": "Adds methods to `$tw.utils`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node", "text": "Adds Node.js-specific methods to `$tw.utils`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget", "text": "Widgets encapsulate DOM rendering and refreshing." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod", "text": "Adds methods to `$tw.Wiki`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule", "text": "Individual parser rules for the main WikiText parser." }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background", "text": "Alert background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border", "text": "Alert border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight", "text": "Alert highlight" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground", "text": "Alert muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background", "text": "General background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar", "text": "Blockquote bar" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background", "text": "Default button background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border", "text": "Default button border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground", "text": "Default button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator", "text": "Unsaved changes indicator" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background", "text": "Code background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border", "text": "Code border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground", "text": "Code foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background", "text": "Download button background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground", "text": "Download button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background", "text": "Dragger background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground", "text": "Dragger foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background", "text": "Dropdown background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border", "text": "Dropdown border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected", "text": "Dropdown tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background", "text": "Dropdown tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background", "text": "Dropzone background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover", "text": "External link background hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited", "text": "External link background visited" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background", "text": "External link background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover", "text": "External link foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited", "text": "External link foreground visited" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground", "text": "External link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground", "text": "General foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background", "text": "Message box background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border", "text": "Message box border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground", "text": "Message box foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop", "text": "Modal backdrop" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background", "text": "Modal background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border", "text": "Modal border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background", "text": "Modal footer background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border", "text": "Modal footer border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border", "text": "Modal header border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground", "text": "General muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background", "text": "Notification background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border", "text": "Notification border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background", "text": "Page background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background", "text": "Preformatted code background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border", "text": "Preformatted code border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary", "text": "General primary" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground", "text": "Sidebar button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar controls foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground", "text": "Sidebar controls foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow", "text": "Sidebar foreground shadow" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground", "text": "Sidebar foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar muted foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground", "text": "Sidebar muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background", "text": "Sidebar tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab border for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border", "text": "Sidebar tab border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider", "text": "Sidebar tab divider" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab foreground for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground", "text": "Sidebar tab foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground", "text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground", "text": "Site title foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground", "text": "Static alert foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected", "text": "Tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background", "text": "Tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected", "text": "Tab border for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border", "text": "Tab border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider", "text": "Tab divider" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected", "text": "Tab foreground for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground", "text": "Tab foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border", "text": "Table border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background", "text": "Table footer background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background", "text": "Table header background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background", "text": "Tag background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground", "text": "Tag foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background", "text": "Tiddler background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border", "text": "Tiddler border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground for selected controls" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background", "text": "Tiddler editor background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image", "text": "Tiddler editor border image" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border", "text": "Tiddler editor border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even", "text": "Tiddler editor background for even fields" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd", "text": "Tiddler editor background for odd fields" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background", "text": "Tiddler info panel background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border", "text": "Tiddler info panel border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background", "text": "Tiddler info panel tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background", "text": "Tiddler link background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground", "text": "Tiddler link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground", "text": "Tiddler subtitle foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground", "text": "Tiddler title foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button", "text": "Toolbar 'new tiddler' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button", "text": "Toolbar 'options' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button", "text": "Toolbar 'save' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button", "text": "Toolbar 'info' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button", "text": "Toolbar 'edit' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button", "text": "Toolbar 'close' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button", "text": "Toolbar 'delete' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button", "text": "Toolbar 'cancel' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button", "text": "Toolbar 'done' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background", "text": "Untagged pill background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground", "text": "Very muted foreground" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint", "text": "This tiddler shows content stored outside of the main TiddlyWiki file. You can edit the tags and fields but cannot directly edit the content itself" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder", "text": "Type the text for this tiddler" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output", "text": "output" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption", "text": "remove field" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint", "text": "Remove field" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "field list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show field list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button", "text": "add" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder", "text": "field name" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt", "text": "Add a new field:" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder", "text": "field value" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System", "text": "System fields" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User", "text": "User fields" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning", "text": "This is a shadow tiddler. Any changes you make will override the default version from the plugin <<pluginLink>>" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning", "text": "This is a modified shadow tiddler. You can revert to the default version in the plugin <<pluginLink>> by deleting this tiddler" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button", "text": "add" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder", "text": "tag name" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "tag list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show tag list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning", "text": "Warning: avoid using any of the characters <<bad-chars>> in tiddler titles" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt", "text": "Target tiddler already exists" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt", "text": "Update ''<$text text=<<fromTitle>>/>'' to ''<$text text=<<toTitle>>/>'' in the //tags// and //list// fields of other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "content type list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show content type list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption", "text": "delete content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint", "text": "Delete content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder", "text": "content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt", "text": "Type:" }, "$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver", "text": "Static HTML" }, "$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile", "text": "JSON file" }, "$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile", "text": "CSV file" }, "$:/language/Exporters/TidFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/TidFile", "text": "\".tid\" file" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri", "text": "The full URI of an external image tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag", "text": "The name of the bag from which a tiddler came" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption", "text": "The text to be displayed on a tab or button" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/color": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/color", "text": "The CSS color value associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/component": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/component", "text": "The name of the component responsible for an [[alert tiddler|AlertMechanism]]" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler", "text": "Used to cache the top tiddler in a [[history list|HistoryMechanism]]" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/created": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/created", "text": "The date a tiddler was created" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator", "text": "The name of the person who created a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents", "text": "For a plugin, lists the dependent plugin titles" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/description": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/description", "text": "The descriptive text for a plugin, or a modal dialogue" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of", "text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the title of the tiddler of which this is a draft" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title", "text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the proposed new title of the tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer", "text": "The footer text for a wizard" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/hack-to-give-us-something-to-compare-against": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/hack-to-give-us-something-to-compare-against", "text": "A temporary storage field used in [[$:/core/templates/static.content]]" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon", "text": "The title of the tiddler containing the icon associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/library": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/library", "text": "If set to \"yes\" indicates that a tiddler should be saved as a JavaScript library" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list", "text": "An ordered list of tiddler titles associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before", "text": "If set, the title of a tiddler before which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the start of the list if this field is present but empty" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after", "text": "If set, the title of the tiddler after which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the end of the list if this field is present but empty" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified", "text": "The date and time at which a tiddler was last modified" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier", "text": "The tiddler title associated with the person who last modified a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/name": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/name", "text": "The human readable name associated with a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority", "text": "A numerical value indicating the priority of a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type", "text": "The type of plugin in a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision", "text": "The revision of the tiddler held at the server" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/released": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/released", "text": "Date of a TiddlyWiki release" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/source": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/source", "text": "The source URL associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle", "text": "The subtitle text for a wizard" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags", "text": "A list of tags associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/text": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/text", "text": "The body text of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/title": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/title", "text": "The unique name of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/type": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/type", "text": "The content type of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/version": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/version", "text": "Version information for a plugin" }, "$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers", "text": "All tiddlers except system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers", "text": "Recently modified tiddlers, including system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers", "text": "Recently modified tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/AllTags": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTags", "text": "All tags except system tags" }, "$:/language/Filters/Missing": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Missing", "text": "Missing tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/Drafts": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Drafts", "text": "Draft tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/Orphans": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Orphans", "text": "Orphan tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers", "text": "System tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers", "text": "Shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers", "text": "Overridden shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/SystemTags": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTags", "text": "System tags" }, "$:/language/Filters/StoryList": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/StoryList", "text": "Tiddlers in the story river, excluding <$text text=\"$:/AdvancedSearch\"/>" }, "$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers", "text": "Non wiki-text tiddlers" }, "GettingStarted": { "title": "GettingStarted", "text": "\\define lingo-base() $:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/

Welcome to ~TiddlyWiki and the ~TiddlyWiki community



Before you start storing important information in ~TiddlyWiki it is vital to make sure that you can reliably save changes. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#GettingStarted for details



!! Set up this ~TiddlyWiki



<div class=\"tc-control-panel\">



|<$link to=\"$:/SiteTitle\"><<lingo Title/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteTitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |

|<$link to=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\"><<lingo Subtitle/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |

|<$link to=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"><<lingo DefaultTiddlers/Prompt>></$link> |<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/TopHint>><br> <$edit tag=\"textarea\" tiddler=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"/><br>//<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint>>// |

</div>



See the [[control panel|$:/ControlPanel]] for more options.

" }, "$:/language/Help/build": { "title": "$:/language/Help/build", "description": "Automatically run configured commands", "text": "Build the specified build targets for the current wiki. If no build targets are specified then all available targets will be built.



```

--build <target> [<target> ...]

```



Build targets are defined in the `tiddlywiki.info` file of a wiki folder.



" }, "$:/language/Help/clearpassword": { "title": "$:/language/Help/clearpassword", "description": "Clear a password for subsequent crypto operations", "text": "Clear the password for subsequent crypto operations



```

--clearpassword

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/default": { "title": "$:/language/Help/default", "text": "\\define commandTitle()

$:/language/Help/$(command)$

\\end

```

usage: tiddlywiki [<wikifolder>] [--<command> [<args>...]...]

```



Available commands:



<ul>

<$list filter=\"[commands[]sort[title]]\" variable=\"command\">

<li><$link to=<<commandTitle>>><$macrocall $name=\"command\" $type=\"text/plain\" $output=\"text/plain\"/></$link>: <$transclude tiddler=<<commandTitle>> field=\"description\"/></li>

</$list>

</ul>



To get detailed help on a command:



```

tiddlywiki --help <command>

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/editions": { "title": "$:/language/Help/editions", "description": "Lists the available editions of TiddlyWiki", "text": "Lists the names and descriptions of the available editions. You can create a new wiki of a specified edition with the `--init` command.



```

--editions

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/fetch": { "title": "$:/language/Help/fetch", "description": "Fetch tiddlers from wiki by URL", "text": "Fetch one or more files over HTTP/HTTPS, and import the tiddlers matching a filter, optionally transforming the incoming titles.



```

--fetch file <url> <import-filter> <transform-filter>

--fetch files <url-filter> <import-filter> <transform-filter>

--fetch raw-file <url> <transform-filter>

--fetch raw-files <url-filter> <transform-filter>

```



The \"file\" and \"files\" variants fetch the specified files and attempt to import the tiddlers within them (the same processing as if the files were dragged into the browser window). The \"raw-file\" and \"raw-files\" variants fetch the specified files and then store the raw file data in tiddlers, without applying the import logic.



With the \"file\" and \"raw-file\" variants only a single file is fetched and the first parameter is the URL of the file to read.



With the \"files\" and \"raw-files\" variants, multiple files are fetched and the first parameter is a filter yielding a list of URLs of the files to read. For example, given a set of tiddlers tagged \"remote-server\" that have a field \"url\" the filter `[tag[remote-server]get[url]]` will retrieve all the available URLs.



For the \"file\" and \"files\" variants, the `<import-filter>` parameter specifies a filter determining which tiddlers are imported. It defaults to `[all[tiddlers]]` if not provided.



For all variants, the `<transform-filter>` parameter specifies an optional filter that transforms the titles of the imported tiddlers. For example, `[addprefix[$:/myimports/]]` would add the prefix `$:/myimports/` to each title.



Preceding the `--fetch` command with `--verbose` will output progress information during the import.



Note that TiddlyWiki will not fetch an older version of an already loaded plugin.



The following example retrieves all the non-system tiddlers from https://tiddlywiki.com and saves them to a JSON file:



```

tiddlywiki --verbose --fetch file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/\" \"[!is[system]]\" \"\" --rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[!is[system]]\"

```



The following example retrieves the \"favicon\" file from tiddlywiki.com and saves it in a file called \"output.ico\". Note that the intermediate tiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" is quoted in the \"--fetch\" command because it is being used as a transformation filter to replace the default title, while there are no quotes for the \"--savetiddler\" command because it is being used directly as a title.



```

tiddlywiki --verbose --fetch raw-file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/favicon.ico\" \"[[Icon Tiddler]]\" --savetiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" output.ico

```



" }, "$:/language/Help/help": { "title": "$:/language/Help/help", "description": "Display help for TiddlyWiki commands", "text": "Displays help text for a command:



```

--help [<command>]

```



If the command name is omitted then a list of available commands is displayed.

" }, "$:/language/Help/import": { "title": "$:/language/Help/import", "description": "Import tiddlers from a file", "text": "Import tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The deserializer must be explicitly specified, unlike the `load` command which infers the deserializer from the file extension.



```

--import <filepath> <deserializer> [<title>] [<encoding>]

```



The deserializers in the core include:



* application/javascript

* application/json

* application/x-tiddler

* application/x-tiddler-html-div

* application/x-tiddlers

* text/html

* text/plain



The title of the imported tiddler defaults to the filename.



The encoding defaults to \"utf8\", but can be \"base64\" for importing binary files.



Note that TiddlyWiki will not import an older version of an already loaded plugin.

" }, "$:/language/Help/init": { "title": "$:/language/Help/init", "description": "Initialise a new wiki folder", "text": "Initialise an empty [[WikiFolder|WikiFolders]] with a copy of the specified edition.



```

--init <edition> [<edition> ...]

```



For example:



```

tiddlywiki ./MyWikiFolder --init empty

```



Note:



* The wiki folder directory will be created if necessary

* The \"edition\" defaults to ''empty''

* The init command will fail if the wiki folder is not empty

* The init command removes any `includeWikis` definitions in the edition's `tiddlywiki.info` file

* When multiple editions are specified, editions initialised later will overwrite any files shared with earlier editions (so, the final `tiddlywiki.info` file will be copied from the last edition)

* `--editions` returns a list of available editions

" }, "$:/language/Help/load": { "title": "$:/language/Help/load", "description": "Load tiddlers from a file", "text": "Load tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The processing applied to incoming files is determined by the file extension. Use the alternative `import` command if you need to specify the deserializer and encoding explicitly.



```

--load <filepath>

--load <dirpath>

```



To load tiddlers from an encrypted TiddlyWiki file you should first specify the password with the PasswordCommand. For example:



```

tiddlywiki ./MyWiki --password pa55w0rd --load my_encrypted_wiki.html

```



Note that TiddlyWiki will not load an older version of an already loaded plugin.

" }, "$:/language/Help/makelibrary": { "title": "$:/language/Help/makelibrary", "description": "Construct library plugin required by upgrade process", "text": "Constructs the `$:/UpgradeLibrary` tiddler for the upgrade process.



The upgrade library is formatted as an ordinary plugin tiddler with the plugin type `library`. It contains a copy of each of the plugins, themes and language packs available within the TiddlyWiki5 repository.



This command is intended for internal use; it is only relevant to users constructing a custom upgrade procedure.



```

--makelibrary <title>

```



The title argument defaults to `$:/UpgradeLibrary`.

" }, "$:/language/Help/notfound": { "title": "$:/language/Help/notfound", "text": "No such help item" }, "$:/language/Help/output": { "title": "$:/language/Help/output", "description": "Set the base output directory for subsequent commands", "text": "Sets the base output directory for subsequent commands. The default output directory is the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory.



```

--output <pathname>

```



If the specified pathname is relative then it is resolved relative to the current working directory. For example `--output .` sets the output directory to the current working directory.



" }, "$:/language/Help/password": { "title": "$:/language/Help/password", "description": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations", "text": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations



```

--password <password>

```



''Note'': This should not be used for serving TiddlyWiki with password protection. Instead, see the password option under the [[ServerCommand]].

" }, "$:/language/Help/render": { "title": "$:/language/Help/render", "description": "Renders individual tiddlers to files", "text": "Render individual tiddlers identified by a filter and save the results to the specified files.



Optionally, the title of a template tiddler can be specified. In this case, instead of directly rendering each tiddler, the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the title of the tiddler that is being rendered.



A name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.



```

--render <tiddler-filter> [<filename-filter>] [<render-type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]

```



* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be rendered

* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]addsuffix[.html]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename

* ''template'': Optional template through which each tiddler is rendered

* ''render-type'': Optional render type: `text/html` (the default) returns the full HTML text and `text/plain` just returns the text content (ie it ignores HTML tags and other unprintable material)

* ''name'': Name of optional variable

* ''value'': Value of optional variable



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Notes:



* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files

* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

* When referring to a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--render \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`

* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being rendered, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`

* The `--render` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--rendertiddler` and `--rendertiddlers` commands, which are deprecated



Examples:



* `--render \"[!is[system]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]addsuffix[.html]]\"` -- renders all non-system tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles and the extension HTML



" }, "$:/language/Help/rendertiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddler", "description": "Render an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType", "text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)



Render an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType, defaulting to `text/html` and save it to the specified filename.



Optionally the title of a template tiddler can be specified, in which case the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the tiddler that is being rendered (the first parameter value).



A name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.



```

--rendertiddler <title> <filename> [<type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]

```



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.



For example, the following command saves all tiddlers matching the filter `[tag[done]]` to a JSON file titled `output.json` by employing the core template `$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile`.



```

--rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[tag[done]]\"

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers", "description": "Render tiddlers matching a filter to a specified ContentType", "text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)



Render a set of tiddlers matching a filter to separate files of a specified ContentType (defaults to `text/html`) and extension (defaults to `.html`).



```

--rendertiddlers <filter> <template> <pathname> [<type>] [<extension>] [\"noclean\"]

```



For example:



```

--rendertiddlers [!is[system]] $:/core/templates/static.tiddler.html ./static text/plain

```



By default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any files in the target directory are deleted unless the ''noclean'' flag is specified. The target directory is recursively created if it is missing.

" }, "$:/language/Help/save": { "title": "$:/language/Help/save", "description": "Saves individual raw tiddlers to files", "text": "Saves individual tiddlers identified by a filter in their raw text or binary format to the specified files.



```

--save <tiddler-filter> <filename-filter>

```



* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be saved

* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Notes:



* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files

* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

* When saving a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--save \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`

* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being saved, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`

* The `--save` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--savetiddler` and `--savetiddlers` commands, which are deprecated



Examples:



* `--save \"[!is[system]is[image]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]]\"` -- saves all non-system image tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles

" }, "$:/language/Help/savetiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddler", "description": "Saves a raw tiddler to a file", "text": "(Note: The `--savetiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)



Saves an individual tiddler in its raw text or binary format to the specified filename.



```

--savetiddler <title> <filename>

```



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

" }, "$:/language/Help/savetiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddlers", "description": "Saves a group of raw tiddlers to a directory", "text": "(Note: The `--savetiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)



Saves a group of tiddlers in their raw text or binary format to the specified directory.



```

--savetiddlers <filter> <pathname> [\"noclean\"]

```



By default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



The output directory is cleared of existing files before saving the specified files. The deletion can be disabled by specifying the ''noclean'' flag.



Any missing directories in the pathname are automatically created.

" }, "$:/language/Help/server": { "title": "$:/language/Help/server", "description": "Provides an HTTP server interface to TiddlyWiki", "text": "The server built in to TiddlyWiki5 is very simple. Although compatible with TiddlyWeb it doesn't support many of the features needed for robust Internet-facing usage.



At the root, it serves a rendering of a specified tiddler. Away from the root, it serves individual tiddlers encoded in JSON, and supports the basic HTTP operations for `GET`, `PUT` and `DELETE`.



```

--server <port> <roottiddler> <rendertype> <servetype> <username> <password> <host> <pathprefix>

```



The parameters are:



* ''port'' - port number on which to listen; non-numeric values are interpreted as a system environment variable from which the port number is extracted (defaults to \"8080\")

* ''roottiddler'' - the tiddler to serve at the root (defaults to \"$:/core/save/all\")

* ''rendertype'' - the content type to which the root tiddler should be rendered (defaults to \"text/plain\")

* ''servetype'' - the content type with which the root tiddler should be served (defaults to \"text/html\")

* ''username'' - the default username for signing edits

* ''password'' - optional password for basic authentication

* ''host'' - optional hostname to serve from (defaults to \"127.0.0.1\" aka \"localhost\")

* ''pathprefix'' - optional prefix for paths



If the password parameter is specified then the browser will prompt the user for the username and password. Note that the password is transmitted in plain text so this implementation isn't suitable for general use.



For example:



```

--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd

```



The username and password can be specified as empty strings if you need to set the hostname or pathprefix and don't want to require a password:



```

--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html \"\" \"\" 192.168.0.245

```



To run multiple TiddlyWiki servers at the same time you'll need to put each one on a different port. It can be useful to use an environment variable to pass the port number to the Node.js process. This example references an environment variable called \"MY_PORT_NUMBER\":





```

--server MY_PORT_NUMBER $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/setfield": { "title": "$:/language/Help/setfield", "description": "Prepares external tiddlers for use", "text": "//Note that this command is experimental and may change or be replaced before being finalised//



Sets the specified field of a group of tiddlers to the result of wikifying a template tiddler with the `currentTiddler` variable set to the tiddler.



```

--setfield <filter> <fieldname> <templatetitle> <rendertype>

```



The parameters are:



* ''filter'' - filter identifying the tiddlers to be affected

* ''fieldname'' - the field to modify (defaults to \"text\")

* ''templatetitle'' - the tiddler to wikify into the specified field. If blank or missing then the specified field is deleted

* ''rendertype'' - the text type to render (defaults to \"text/plain\"; \"text/html\" can be used to include HTML tags)

" }, "$:/language/Help/unpackplugin": { "title": "$:/language/Help/unpackplugin", "description": "Unpack the payload tiddlers from a plugin", "text": "Extract the payload tiddlers from a plugin, creating them as ordinary tiddlers:



```

--unpackplugin <title>

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/verbose": { "title": "$:/language/Help/verbose", "description": "Triggers verbose output mode", "text": "Triggers verbose output, useful for debugging



```

--verbose

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/version": { "title": "$:/language/Help/version", "description": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki", "text": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki.



```

--version

```

" }, "$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint", "text": "The following tiddlers were imported:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption", "text": "Cancel" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint", "text": "These tiddlers are ready to import:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption", "text": "Import" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption", "text": "Select" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption", "text": "Status" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption", "text": "Title" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview", "text": "Preview:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text", "text": "Text" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw", "text": "Text (Raw)" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff", "text": "Diff" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields", "text": "Diff (Fields)" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible", "text": "Blocked incompatible or obsolete plugin" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version", "text": "Blocked plugin (due to incoming <<incoming>> being older than existing <<existing>>)" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded", "text": "Upgraded plugin from <<incoming>> to <<upgraded>>" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed", "text": "Blocked temporary state tiddler" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed", "text": "Blocked system tiddler" }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created", "text": "Migrated theme tweak from <$text text=<<from>>/>" }, "$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning": { "title": "$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning", "text": "It looks like you are trying to load a plugin designed for ~TiddlyWiki Classic. Please note that [[these plugins do not work with TiddlyWiki version 5.x.x|https://tiddlywiki.com/#TiddlyWikiClassic]]. ~TiddlyWiki Classic plugins detected:" }, "$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt", "text": "This tiddler contains binary data" }, "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint", "text": "This tiddler is written in TiddlyWiki Classic wiki text format, which is not fully compatible with TiddlyWiki version 5. See https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Upgrading.html for more details." }, "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption", "text": "upgrade" }, "$:/language/CloseAll/Button": { "title": "$:/language/CloseAll/Button", "text": "close all" }, "$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent": { "title": "$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent", "text": "Recent:" }, "$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to discard changes to the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to delete the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to overwrite the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler", "text": "You are about to edit a ShadowTiddler. Any changes will override the default system making future upgrades non-trivial. Are you sure you want to edit \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/Count": { "title": "$:/language/Count", "text": "count" }, "$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle": { "title": "$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle", "text": "New Tiddler" }, "$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage": { "title": "$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage", "text": "<<diff-count>> differences" }, "$:/language/DropMessage": { "title": "$:/language/DropMessage", "text": "Drop here (or use the 'Escape' key to cancel)" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Cancel": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Cancel", "text": "Cancel" }, "$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword", "text": "Do you wish to clear the password? This will remove the encryption applied when saving this wiki" }, "$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword", "text": "Set a new password for this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Username": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Username", "text": "Username" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Password": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Password", "text": "Password" }, "$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword", "text": "Repeat password" }, "$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch", "text": "Passwords do not match" }, "$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword", "text": "Set password" }, "$:/language/Error/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Error/Caption", "text": "Error" }, "$:/language/Error/EditConflict": { "title": "$:/language/Error/EditConflict", "text": "File changed on server" }, "$:/language/Error/Filter": { "title": "$:/language/Error/Filter", "text": "Filter error" }, "$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax": { "title": "$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax", "text": "Syntax error in filter expression" }, "$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator": { "title": "$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator", "text": "Filter Error: Unknown operand for the 'is' filter operator" }, "$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary", "text": "Error loading plugin library" }, "$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion": { "title": "$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion", "text": "Recursive transclusion error in transclude widget" }, "$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny": { "title": "$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny", "text": "Error retrieving skinny tiddler list" }, "$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit": { "title": "$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit", "text": "Error saving to TWEdit" }, "$:/language/Error/WhileSaving": { "title": "$:/language/Error/WhileSaving", "text": "Error while saving" }, "$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest": { "title": "$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest", "text": "XMLHttpRequest error code" }, "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title": { "title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title", "text": "Internal JavaScript Error" }, "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint", "text": "Well, this is embarrassing. It is recommended that you restart TiddlyWiki by refreshing your browser" }, "$:/language/InvalidFieldName": { "title": "$:/language/InvalidFieldName", "text": "Illegal characters in field name \"<$text text=<<fieldName>>/>\". Fields can only contain lowercase letters, digits and the characters underscore (`_`), hyphen (`-`) and period (`.`)" }, "$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning": { "title": "$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning", "text": "<p>Trying to load external content from ''<$text text={{!!_canonical_uri}}/>''</p><p>If this message doesn't disappear, either the tiddler content type doesn't match the type of the external content, or you may be using a browser that doesn't support external content for wikis loaded as standalone files. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#ExternalText</p>" }, "$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace": { "title": "$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace", "text": "Login to TiddlySpace" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None", "text": "(none)" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt", "text": "Filter by tag:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt", "text": "Reverse order" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder", "text": "Search" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt", "text": "Search:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags", "text": "tags" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers", "text": "tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt", "text": "Show:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt", "text": "Sort by:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour", "text": "Colour" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None", "text": "(none)" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon", "text": "Icon" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText", "text": "Raw text" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags", "text": "Tags" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText", "text": "Wikified text" }, "$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint", "text": "Missing tiddler \"<$text text=<<currentTiddler>>/>\" -- click {{||$:/core/ui/Buttons/edit}} to create" }, "$:/language/No": { "title": "$:/language/No", "text": "No" }, "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary", "text": "Official ~TiddlyWiki Plugin Library" }, "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint", "text": "The official ~TiddlyWiki plugin library at tiddlywiki.com. Plugins, themes and language packs are maintained by the core team." }, "$:/language/PluginReloadWarning": { "title": "$:/language/PluginReloadWarning", "text": "Please save {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/save-wiki}} and reload {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/refresh}} to allow changes to plugins to take effect" }, "$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat": { "title": "$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY" }, "$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip": { "title": "$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip", "text": "This is a system tiddler" }, "$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt", "text": "Include system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading", "text": "Colour" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading", "text": "Count" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading", "text": "Icon" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading", "text": "Info" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading", "text": "Tag" }, "$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat": { "title": "$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY at hh12:0mmam" }, "$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning": { "title": "$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning", "text": "You have unsaved changes in TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Yes": { "title": "$:/language/Yes", "text": "Yes" }, "$:/language/Modals/Download": { "title": "$:/language/Modals/Download", "subtitle": "Download changes", "footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>", "help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/DownloadingChanges.html", "text": "Your browser only supports manual saving.



To save your modified wiki, right click on the download link below and select \"Download file\" or \"Save file\", and then choose the folder and filename.



//You can marginally speed things up by clicking the link with the control key (Windows) or the options/alt key (Mac OS X). You will not be prompted for the folder or filename, but your browser is likely to give it an unrecognisable name -- you may need to rename the file to include an `.html` extension before you can do anything useful with it.//



On smartphones that do not allow files to be downloaded you can instead bookmark the link, and then sync your bookmarks to a desktop computer from where the wiki can be saved normally.

" }, "$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions": { "title": "$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions", "subtitle": "Save your work", "footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>", "help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/SavingChanges.html", "text": "Your changes to this wiki need to be saved as a ~TiddlyWiki HTML file.



!!! Desktop browsers



# Select ''Save As'' from the ''File'' menu

# Choose a filename and location

#* Some browsers also require you to explicitly specify the file saving format as ''Webpage, HTML only'' or similar

# Close this tab



!!! Smartphone browsers



# Create a bookmark to this page

#* If you've got iCloud or Google Sync set up then the bookmark will automatically sync to your desktop where you can open it and save it as above

# Close this tab



//If you open the bookmark again in Mobile Safari you will see this message again. If you want to go ahead and use the file, just click the ''close'' button below//

" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Title": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Title", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Text": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Text", "text": "" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Tags": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Tags", "text": "Journal" }, "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done", "text": "Saved wiki" }, "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting", "text": "Starting to save wiki" }, "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded", "text": "Copied!" }, "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed", "text": "Failed to copy to clipboard!" }, "$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption", "text": "List" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption", "text": "Filter" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint", "text": "Search via a [[filter expression|https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Filters.html]]" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches/All": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/All", "text": "All matches:" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches/Title": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/Title", "text": "Title matches:" }, "$:/language/Search/Search": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Search", "text": "Search" }, "$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort", "text": "Search text too short" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption", "text": "Shadows" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint", "text": "Search for shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption", "text": "Standard" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint", "text": "Search for standard tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Caption", "text": "System" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Hint", "text": "Search for system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption", "text": "All" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption", "text": "Contents" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption", "text": "Drafts" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption", "text": "Explorer" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption", "text": "Missing" }, "$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption", "text": "More" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption", "text": "Open" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption", "text": "Orphans" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption", "text": "Recent" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption", "text": "Shadows" }, "$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption", "text": "System" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption", "text": "Tags" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption", "text": "untagged" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption", "text": "Types" }, "$:/SiteSubtitle": { "title": "$:/SiteSubtitle", "text": "a non-linear personal web notebook" }, "$:/SiteTitle": { "title": "$:/SiteTitle", "text": "My ~TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "List of tiddlers by tag", "text": "<<list-links \"[tag[task]sort[title]]\">>

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Macro definition", "text": "\\define macroName(param1:\"default value\",param2)

Text of the macro

\\end

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Table with 4 columns by 3 rows", "text": "|! |!Alpha |!Beta |!Gamma |!Delta |

|!One | | | | |

|!Two | | | | |

|!Three | | | | |

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Table of Contents", "text": "<div class=\"tc-table-of-contents\">



<<toc-selective-expandable 'TableOfContents'>>



</div>" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks", "text": "Theme Tweaks" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint", "text": "You can tweak certain aspects of the ''Vanilla'' theme." }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options", "text": "Options" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout", "text": "Sidebar layout" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid", "text": "Fixed story, fluid sidebar" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed", "text": "Fluid story, fixed sidebar" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles", "text": "Sticky titles" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint", "text": "Causes tiddler titles to \"stick\" to the top of the browser window" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping", "text": "Wrap long lines in code blocks" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings", "text": "Settings" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily", "text": "Font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily", "text": "Code font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily", "text": "Editor font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage", "text": "Page background image" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment", "text": "Page background image attachment" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll", "text": "Scroll with tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Fixed", "text": "Fixed to window" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize", "text": "Page background image size" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Auto": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Auto", "text": "Auto" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Cover": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Cover", "text": "Cover" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Contain": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Contain", "text": "Contain" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics", "text": "Sizes" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/FontSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/FontSize", "text": "Font size" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/LineHeight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/LineHeight", "text": "Line height" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyFontSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyFontSize", "text": "Font size for tiddler body" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyLineHeight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyLineHeight", "text": "Line height for tiddler body" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft", "text": "Story left position" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft/Hint", "text": "how far the left margin of the story river<br>(tiddler area) is from the left of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop", "text": "Story top position" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop/Hint", "text": "how far the top margin of the story river<br>is from the top of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight", "text": "Story right" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight/Hint", "text": "how far the left margin of the sidebar <br>is from the left of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth", "text": "Story width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth/Hint", "text": "the overall width of the story river" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth", "text": "Tiddler width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth/Hint", "text": "within the story river" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint", "text": "Sidebar breakpoint" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint/Hint", "text": "the minimum page width at which the story<br>river and sidebar will appear side by side" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth", "text": "Sidebar width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth/Hint", "text": "the width of the sidebar in fluid-fixed layout" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/Caption", "text": "Advanced" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Empty/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Empty/Hint", "text": "none" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Heading", "text": "Plugin Details" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Hint", "text": "This plugin contains the following shadow tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Heading", "text": "Shadow Status" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/NotShadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/NotShadow/Hint", "text": "The tiddler <$link to=<<infoTiddler>>><$text text=<<infoTiddler>>/></$link> is not a shadow tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Hint", "text": "The tiddler <$link to=<<infoTiddler>>><$text text=<<infoTiddler>>/></$link> is a shadow tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Source": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Source", "text": "It is defined in the plugin <$link to=<<pluginTiddler>>><$text text=<<pluginTiddler>>/></$link>" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/OverriddenShadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/OverriddenShadow/Hint", "text": "It is overridden by an ordinary tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Fields/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Fields/Caption", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Caption", "text": "List" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Empty", "text": "This tiddler does not have a list" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Caption", "text": "Listed" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Empty", "text": "This tiddler is not listed by any others" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Caption", "text": "References" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Empty", "text": "No tiddlers link to this one" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Caption", "text": "Tagging" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Empty", "text": "No tiddlers are tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tools/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tools/Caption", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/javascript": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/javascript", "description": "JavaScript code", "name": "application/javascript", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/json": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/json", "description": "JSON data", "name": "application/json", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/x-tiddler-dictionary": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/x-tiddler-dictionary", "description": "Data dictionary", "name": "application/x-tiddler-dictionary", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/gif": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/gif", "description": "GIF image", "name": "image/gif", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/jpeg": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/jpeg", "description": "JPEG image", "name": "image/jpeg", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/png": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/png", "description": "PNG image", "name": "image/png", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/svg+xml": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/svg+xml", "description": "Structured Vector Graphics image", "name": "image/svg+xml", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/x-icon": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/x-icon", "description": "ICO format icon file", "name": "image/x-icon", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/css": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/css", "description": "Static stylesheet", "name": "text/css", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/html": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/html", "description": "HTML markup", "name": "text/html", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/plain": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/plain", "description": "Plain text", "name": "text/plain", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/vnd.tiddlywiki": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/vnd.tiddlywiki", "description": "TiddlyWiki 5", "name": "text/vnd.tiddlywiki", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/x-tiddlywiki": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/x-tiddlywiki", "description": "TiddlyWiki Classic", "name": "text/x-tiddlywiki", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/languages/en-GB/icon": { "title": "$:/languages/en-GB/icon", "type": "image/svg+xml", "text": "<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" viewBox=\"0 0 60 30\" width=\"1200\" height=\"600\">

<clipPath id=\"t\">

\t<path d=\"M30,15 h30 v15 z v15 h-30 z h-30 v-15 z v-15 h30 z\"/>

</clipPath>

<path d=\"M0,0 v30 h60 v-30 z\" fill=\"#00247d\"/>

<path d=\"M0,0 L60,30 M60,0 L0,30\" stroke=\"#fff\" stroke-width=\"6\"/>

<path d=\"M0,0 L60,30 M60,0 L0,30\" clip-path=\"url(#t)\" stroke=\"#cf142b\" stroke-width=\"4\"/>

<path d=\"M30,0 v30 M0,15 h60\" stroke=\"#fff\" stroke-width=\"10\"/>

<path d=\"M30,0 v30 M0,15 h60\" stroke=\"#cf142b\" stroke-width=\"6\"/>

</svg>

" }, "$:/languages/en-GB": { "title": "$:/languages/en-GB", "name": "en-GB", "description": "English (British)", "author": "JeremyRuston", "core-version": ">=5.0.0\"", "text": "Stub pseudo-plugin for the default language" }, "$:/core/modules/commander.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commander.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commander.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The $tw.Commander class is a command interpreter



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Parse a sequence of commands

\tcommandTokens: an array of command string tokens

\twiki: reference to the wiki store object

\tstreams: {output:, error:}, each of which has a write(string) method

\tcallback: a callback invoked as callback(err) where err is null if there was no error

*/

var Commander = function(commandTokens,callback,wiki,streams) {

\tvar path = require(\"path\");

\tthis.commandTokens = commandTokens;

\tthis.nextToken = 0;

\tthis.callback = callback;

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

\tthis.streams = streams;

\tthis.outputPath = path.resolve($tw.boot.wikiPath,$tw.config.wikiOutputSubDir);

};



/*

Log a string if verbose flag is set

*/

Commander.prototype.log = function(str) {

\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\tthis.streams.output.write(str + \"\

\");

\t}

};



/*

Write a string if verbose flag is set

*/

Commander.prototype.write = function(str) {

\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\tthis.streams.output.write(str);

\t}

};



/*

Add a string of tokens to the command queue

*/

Commander.prototype.addCommandTokens = function(commandTokens) {

\tvar params = commandTokens.slice(0);

\tparams.unshift(0);

\tparams.unshift(this.nextToken);

\tArray.prototype.splice.apply(this.commandTokens,params);

};



/*

Execute the sequence of commands and invoke a callback on completion

*/

Commander.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.executeNextCommand();

};



/*

Execute the next command in the sequence

*/

Commander.prototype.executeNextCommand = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Invoke the callback if there are no more commands

\tif(this.nextToken >= this.commandTokens.length) {

\t\tthis.callback(null);

\t} else {

\t\t// Get and check the command token

\t\tvar commandName = this.commandTokens[this.nextToken++];

\t\tif(commandName.substr(0,2) !== \"--\") {

\t\t\tthis.callback(\"Missing command: \" + commandName);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tcommandName = commandName.substr(2); // Trim off the --

\t\t\t// Accumulate the parameters to the command

\t\t\tvar params = [];

\t\t\twhile(this.nextToken < this.commandTokens.length &&

\t\t\t\tthis.commandTokens[this.nextToken].substr(0,2) !== \"--\") {

\t\t\t\tparams.push(this.commandTokens[this.nextToken++]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Get the command info

\t\t\tvar command = $tw.commands[commandName],

\t\t\t\tc,err;

\t\t\tif(!command) {

\t\t\t\tthis.callback(\"Unknown command: \" + commandName);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.streams.output.write(\"Executing command: \" + commandName + \" \" + params.join(\" \") + \"\

\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(command.info.synchronous) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Synchronous command

\t\t\t\t\tc = new command.Command(params,this);

\t\t\t\t\terr = c.execute();

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.executeNextCommand();

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// Asynchronous command

\t\t\t\t\tc = new command.Command(params,this,function(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tself.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tself.executeNextCommand();

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\terr = c.execute();

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

};



Commander.initCommands = function(moduleType) {

\tmoduleType = moduleType || \"command\";

\t$tw.commands = {};

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(moduleType,function(title,module) {

\t\tvar c = $tw.commands[module.info.name] = {};

\t\t// Add the methods defined by the module

\t\tfor(var f in module) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(module,f)) {

\t\t\t\tc[f] = module[f];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



exports.Commander = Commander;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/build.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/build.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/build.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to build a build target



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"build\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\t// Get the build targets defined in the wiki

\tvar buildTargets = $tw.boot.wikiInfo.build;

\tif(!buildTargets) {

\t\treturn \"No build targets defined\";

\t}

\t// Loop through each of the specified targets

\tvar targets;

\tif(this.params.length > 0) {

\t\ttargets = this.params;

\t} else {

\t\ttargets = Object.keys(buildTargets);

\t}

\tfor(var targetIndex=0; targetIndex<targets.length; targetIndex++) {

\t\tvar target = targets[targetIndex],

\t\t\tcommands = buildTargets[target];

\t\tif(!commands) {

\t\t\treturn \"Build target '\" + target + \"' not found\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Add the commands to the queue

\t\tthis.commander.addCommandTokens(commands);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Clear password for crypto operations



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"clearpassword\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(null);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/editions.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/editions.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/editions.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to list the available editions



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"editions\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Output the list

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Available editions:\

\

\");

\tvar editionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\t$tw.utils.each(editionInfo,function(info,name) {

\t\tself.commander.streams.output.write(\" \" + name + \": \" + info.description + \"\

\");

\t});

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"\

\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Commands to fetch external tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"fetch\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing subcommand and url\";

\t}

\tswitch(this.params[0]) {

\t\tcase \"raw-file\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\traw: true,

\t\t\t\turl: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[2] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"file\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\turl: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\timportFilter: this.params[2],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[3] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"raw-files\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\traw: true,

\t\t\t\turlFilter: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[2] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"files\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\turlFilter: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\timportFilter: this.params[2],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[3] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.fetchFiles = function(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Get the list of URLs

\tvar urls;

\tif(options.url) {

\t\turls = [options.url]

\t} else if(options.urlFilter) {

\t\turls = $tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(options.urlFilter);

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"Missing URL\";

\t}

\t// Process each URL in turn

\tvar next = 0;

\tvar getNextFile = function(err) {

\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\treturn options.callback(err);

\t\t}

\t\tif(next < urls.length) {

\t\t\tself.fetchFile(urls[next++],options,getNextFile);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\toptions.callback(null);

\t\t}

\t};

\tgetNextFile(null);

\t// Success

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.fetchFile = function(url,options,callback,redirectCount) {

\tif(redirectCount > 10) {

\t\treturn callback(\"Error too many redirects retrieving \" + url);

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tlib = url.substr(0,8) === \"https://\" ? require(\"https\") : require(\"http\");

\tlib.get(url).on(\"response\",function(response) {

\t var type = (response.headers[\"content-type\"] || \"\").split(\";\")[0],

\t \tdata = [];

\t self.commander.write(\"Reading \" + url + \": \");

\t response.on(\"data\",function(chunk) {

\t data.push(chunk);

\t self.commander.write(\".\");

\t });

\t response.on(\"end\",function() {

\t self.commander.write(\"\

\");

\t if(response.statusCode === 200) {

\t\t self.processBody(Buffer.concat(data),type,options,url);

\t\t callback(null);

\t } else {

\t \tif(response.statusCode === 302 || response.statusCode === 303 || response.statusCode === 307) {

\t \t\treturn self.fetchFile(response.headers.location,options,callback,redirectCount + 1);

\t \t} else {

\t\t \treturn callback(\"Error \" + response.statusCode + \" retrieving \" + url)\t \t\t

\t \t}

\t }

\t \t});

\t \tresponse.on(\"error\",function(e) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Error on GET request: \" + e);

\t\t\tcallback(e);

\t \t});

\t});

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.processBody = function(body,type,options,url) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Collect the tiddlers in a wiki

\tvar incomingWiki = new $tw.Wiki();

\tif(options.raw) {

\t\tvar typeInfo = type ? $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] : null,

\t\t\tencoding = typeInfo ? typeInfo.encoding : \"utf8\";

\t\tincomingWiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler({

\t\t\ttitle: url,

\t\t\ttype: type,

\t\t\ttext: body.toString(encoding)

\t\t}));

\t} else {

\t\t// Deserialise the file to extract the tiddlers

\t\tvar tiddlers = this.commander.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(type || \"text/html\",body.toString(\"utf8\"),{});

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\tincomingWiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Filter the tiddlers to select the ones we want

\tvar filteredTitles = incomingWiki.filterTiddlers(options.importFilter || \"[all[tiddlers]]\");

\t// Import the selected tiddlers

\tvar count = 0;

\tincomingWiki.each(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(filteredTitles.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\tvar newTiddler;

\t\t\tif(options.transformFilter) {

\t\t\t\tvar transformedTitle = (incomingWiki.filterTiddlers(options.transformFilter,null,self.commander.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title])) || [\"\"])[0];

\t\t\t\tif(transformedTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.commander.log(\"Importing \" + title + \" as \" + transformedTitle)

\t\t\t\t\tnewTiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler,{title: transformedTitle});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.commander.log(\"Importing \" + title)

\t\t\t\tnewTiddler = tiddler;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(newTiddler);

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t}

\t});

\tself.commander.log(\"Imported \" + count + \" tiddlers\")

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/help.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/help.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/help.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Help command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jshint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"help\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar subhelp = this.params[0] || \"default\",

\t\thelpBase = \"$:/language/Help/\",

\t\ttext;

\tif(!this.commander.wiki.getTiddler(helpBase + subhelp)) {

\t\tsubhelp = \"notfound\";

\t}

\t// Wikify the help as formatted text (ie block elements generate newlines)

\ttext = this.commander.wiki.renderTiddler(\"text/plain-formatted\",helpBase + subhelp);

\t// Remove any leading linebreaks

\ttext = text.replace(/^(\\r?\

)*/g,\"\");

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(text);

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/import.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/import.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/import.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to import tiddlers from a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"import\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing parameters\";

\t}

\tvar filename = self.params[0],

\t\tdeserializer = self.params[1],

\t\ttitle = self.params[2] || filename,

\t\tencoding = self.params[3] || \"utf8\",

\t\ttext = fs.readFileSync(filename,encoding),

\t\ttiddlers = this.commander.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(null,text,{title: title},{deserializer: deserializer});

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t});

\tthis.commander.log(tiddlers.length + \" tiddler(s) imported\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/init.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/init.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/init.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to initialise an empty wiki folder



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"init\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar fs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\t// Check that we don't already have a valid wiki folder

\tif($tw.boot.wikiTiddlersPath || ($tw.utils.isDirectory($tw.boot.wikiPath) && !$tw.utils.isDirectoryEmpty($tw.boot.wikiPath))) {

\t\treturn \"Wiki folder is not empty\";

\t}

\t// Loop through each of the specified editions

\tvar editions = this.params.length > 0 ? this.params : [\"empty\"];

\tfor(var editionIndex=0; editionIndex<editions.length; editionIndex++) {

\t\tvar editionName = editions[editionIndex];

\t\t// Check the edition exists

\t\tvar editionPath = $tw.findLibraryItem(editionName,$tw.getLibraryItemSearchPaths($tw.config.editionsPath,$tw.config.editionsEnvVar));

\t\tif(!$tw.utils.isDirectory(editionPath)) {

\t\t\treturn \"Edition '\" + editionName + \"' not found\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Copy the edition content

\t\tvar err = $tw.utils.copyDirectory(editionPath,$tw.boot.wikiPath);

\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Copied edition '\" + editionName + \"' to \" + $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"\

\");

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn err;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Tweak the tiddlywiki.info to remove any included wikis

\tvar packagePath = $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"/tiddlywiki.info\",

\t\tpackageJson = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(packagePath));

\tdelete packageJson.includeWikis;

\tfs.writeFileSync(packagePath,JSON.stringify(packageJson,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces));

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/load.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/load.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/load.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to load tiddlers from a file or directory



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"load\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar tiddlers = $tw.loadTiddlersFromPath(self.params[0]),

\t\tcount = 0;

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddlerInfo) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerInfo.tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t});

\t});

\tif(!count) {

\t\tself.callback(\"No tiddlers found in file \\\"\" + self.params[0] + \"\\\"\");

\t} else {

\t\tself.callback(null);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to pack all of the plugins in the library into a plugin tiddler of type \"library\"



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"makelibrary\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE = \"$:/UpgradeLibrary\";



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar wiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\tupgradeLibraryTitle = this.params[0] || UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE,

\t\ttiddlers = {};

\t// Collect up the library plugins

\tvar collectPlugins = function(folder) {

\t\t\tvar pluginFolders = fs.readdirSync(folder);

\t\t\tfor(var p=0; p<pluginFolders.length; p++) {

\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.boot.excludeRegExp.test(pluginFolders[p])) {

\t\t\t\t\tpluginFields = $tw.loadPluginFolder(path.resolve(folder,\"./\" + pluginFolders[p]));

\t\t\t\t\tif(pluginFields && pluginFields.title) {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[pluginFields.title] = pluginFields;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tcollectPublisherPlugins = function(folder) {

\t\t\tvar publisherFolders = fs.readdirSync(folder);

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<publisherFolders.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.boot.excludeRegExp.test(publisherFolders[t])) {

\t\t\t\t\tcollectPlugins(path.resolve(folder,\"./\" + publisherFolders[t]));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\tcollectPublisherPlugins(path.resolve($tw.boot.corePath,$tw.config.pluginsPath));

\tcollectPublisherPlugins(path.resolve($tw.boot.corePath,$tw.config.themesPath));

\tcollectPlugins(path.resolve($tw.boot.corePath,$tw.config.languagesPath));

\t// Save the upgrade library tiddler

\tvar pluginFields = {

\t\ttitle: upgradeLibraryTitle,

\t\ttype: \"application/json\",

\t\t\"plugin-type\": \"library\",

\t\t\"text\": JSON.stringify({tiddlers: tiddlers},null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces)

\t};

\twiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(pluginFields));

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/output.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/output.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/output.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to set the default output location (defaults to current working directory)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"output\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar fs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing output path\";

\t}

\tthis.commander.outputPath = path.resolve(process.cwd(),this.params[0]);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/password.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/password.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/password.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Save password for crypto operations



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"password\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing password\";

\t}

\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(this.params[0]);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/render.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/render.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/render.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Render individual tiddlers and save the results to the specified files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"render\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing tiddler filter\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\ttiddlerFilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfilenameFilter = this.params[1] || \"[is[tiddler]addsuffix[.html]]\",

\t\ttype = this.params[2] || \"text/html\",

\t\ttemplate = this.params[3],

\t\tvarName = this.params[4],

\t\tvarValue = this.params[5],

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(tiddlerFilter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(template || title),

\t\t\tvariables = {currentTiddler: title};

\t\tif(varName) {

\t\t\tvariables[varName] = varValue || \"\";

\t\t}

\t\tvar widgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: variables}),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\tvar text = type === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent,

\t\t\tfilepath = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,wiki.filterTiddlers(filenameFilter,$tw.rootWidget,wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]))[0]);

\t\tif(self.commander.verbose) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Rendering \\\"\" + title + \"\\\" to \\\"\" + filepath + \"\\\"\");

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filepath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filepath,text,\"utf8\");

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to render a tiddler and save it to a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"rendertiddler\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilename = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\ttype = this.params[2] || \"text/html\",

\t\ttemplate = this.params[3],

\t\tname = this.params[4],

\t\tvalue = this.params[5],

\t\tvariables = {};

\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filename);

\tif(template) {

\t\tvariables.currentTiddler = title;

\t\ttitle = template;

\t}

\tif(name && value) {

\t\tvariables[name] = value;

\t}

\tfs.writeFile(filename,this.commander.wiki.renderTiddler(type,title,{variables: variables}),\"utf8\",function(err) {

\t\tself.callback(err);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to render several tiddlers to a folder of files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"rendertiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\ttemplate = this.params[1],

\t\toutputPath = this.commander.outputPath,

\t\tpathname = path.resolve(outputPath,this.params[2]),\t\t

\t\ttype = this.params[3] || \"text/html\",

\t\textension = this.params[4] || \".html\",

\t\tdeleteDirectory = (this.params[5] || \"\").toLowerCase() !== \"noclean\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\tif(deleteDirectory) {

\t\t$tw.utils.deleteDirectory(pathname);

\t}

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(template),

\t\t\twidgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: {currentTiddler: title}}),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\tvar text = type === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent,

\t\t\texportPath = null;

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop($tw.macros,\"tv-get-export-path\")) {

\t\t\tvar macroPath = $tw.macros[\"tv-get-export-path\"].run.apply(self,[title]);

\t\t\tif(macroPath) {

\t\t\t\texportPath = path.resolve(outputPath,macroPath + extension);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tvar finalPath = exportPath || path.resolve(pathname,encodeURIComponent(title) + extension);

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(finalPath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(finalPath,text,\"utf8\");

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/save.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/save.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/save.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Saves individual tiddlers in their raw text or binary format to the specified files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"save\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename filter\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\ttiddlerFilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfilenameFilter = this.params[1] || \"[is[tiddler]]\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(tiddlerFilter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"},

\t\t\tfilepath = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,wiki.filterTiddlers(filenameFilter,$tw.rootWidget,wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]))[0]);

\t\tif(self.commander.verbose) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Saving \\\"\" + title + \"\\\" to \\\"\" + filepath + \"\\\"\");

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filepath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filepath,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save the subtiddlers of a bundle tiddler as a series of JSON files



--savelibrarytiddlers <tiddler> <pathname> <skinnylisting>



The tiddler identifies the bundle tiddler that contains the subtiddlers.



The pathname specifies the pathname to the folder in which the JSON files should be saved. The filename is the URL encoded title of the subtiddler.



The skinnylisting specifies the title of the tiddler to which a JSON catalogue of the subtiddlers will be saved. The JSON file contains the same data as the bundle tiddler but with the `text` field removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savelibrarytiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\tcontainerTitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilter = this.params[1],

\t\tbasepath = this.params[2],

\t\tskinnyListTitle = this.params[3];

\t// Get the container tiddler as data

\tvar containerData = self.commander.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(containerTitle,undefined);

\tif(!containerData) {

\t\treturn \"'\" + containerTitle + \"' is not a tiddler bundle\";

\t}

\t// Filter the list of plugins

\tvar pluginList = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(containerData.tiddlers,function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tpluginList.push(title);

\t});

\tvar filteredPluginList;

\tif(filter) {

\t\tfilteredPluginList = self.commander.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter,null,self.commander.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator(pluginList));

\t} else {

\t\tfilteredPluginList = pluginList;

\t}

\t// Iterate through the plugins

\tvar skinnyList = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(filteredPluginList,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = containerData.tiddlers[title];

\t\t// Save each JSON file and collect the skinny data

\t\tvar pathname = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,basepath + encodeURIComponent(title) + \".json\");

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(pathname);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(pathname,JSON.stringify(tiddler,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces),\"utf8\");

\t\t// Collect the skinny list data

\t\tvar pluginTiddlers = JSON.parse(tiddler.text),

\t\t\treadmeContent = (pluginTiddlers.tiddlers[title + \"/readme\"] || {}).text,

\t\t\ticonTiddler = pluginTiddlers.tiddlers[title + \"/icon\"] || {},

\t\t\ticonType = iconTiddler.type,

\t\t\ticonText = iconTiddler.text,

\t\t\ticonContent;

\t\tif(iconType && iconText) {

\t\t\ticonContent = $tw.utils.makeDataUri(iconText,iconType);

\t\t}

\t\tskinnyList.push($tw.utils.extend({},tiddler,{text: undefined, readme: readmeContent, icon: iconContent}));

\t});

\t// Save the catalogue tiddler

\tif(skinnyListTitle) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.setTiddlerData(skinnyListTitle,skinnyList);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save the content of a tiddler to a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savetiddler\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilename = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\ttiddler = this.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tvar type = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"};

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filename);

\t\tfs.writeFile(filename,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding,function(err) {

\t\t\tself.callback(err);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"Missing tiddler: \" + title;

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save several tiddlers to a folder of files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savetiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\tpathname = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\tdeleteDirectory = (this.params[2] || \"\").toLowerCase() !== \"noclean\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\tif(deleteDirectory) {

\t\t$tw.utils.deleteDirectory(pathname);

\t}

\t$tw.utils.createDirectory(pathname);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"},

\t\t\tfilename = path.resolve(pathname,encodeURIComponent(title));

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filename,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/server.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/server.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/server.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Serve tiddlers over http



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



if($tw.node) {

\tvar util = require(\"util\"),

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\turl = require(\"url\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\thttp = require(\"http\");

}



exports.info = {

\tname: \"server\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



/*

A simple HTTP server with regexp-based routes

*/

function SimpleServer(options) {

\tthis.routes = options.routes || [];

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.variables = options.variables || {};

}



SimpleServer.prototype.set = function(obj) {

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.utils.each(obj,function(value,name) {

\t\tself.variables[name] = value;

\t});

};



SimpleServer.prototype.get = function(name) {

\treturn this.variables[name];

};



SimpleServer.prototype.addRoute = function(route) {

\tthis.routes.push(route);

};



SimpleServer.prototype.findMatchingRoute = function(request,state) {

\tvar pathprefix = this.get(\"pathprefix\") || \"\";

\tfor(var t=0; t<this.routes.length; t++) {

\t\tvar potentialRoute = this.routes[t],

\t\t\tpathRegExp = potentialRoute.path,

\t\t\tpathname = state.urlInfo.pathname,

\t\t\tmatch;

\t\tif(pathprefix) {

\t\t\tif(pathname.substr(0,pathprefix.length) === pathprefix) {

\t\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(pathprefix.length);

\t\t\t\tmatch = potentialRoute.path.exec(pathname);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tmatch = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tmatch = potentialRoute.path.exec(pathname);

\t\t}

\t\tif(match && request.method === potentialRoute.method) {

\t\t\tstate.params = [];

\t\t\tfor(var p=1; p<match.length; p++) {

\t\t\t\tstate.params.push(match[p]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn potentialRoute;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn null;

};



SimpleServer.prototype.checkCredentials = function(request,incomingUsername,incomingPassword) {

\tvar header = request.headers.authorization || \"\",

\t\ttoken = header.split(/\\s+/).pop() || \"\",

\t\tauth = $tw.utils.base64Decode(token),

\t\tparts = auth.split(/:/),

\t\tusername = parts[0],

\t\tpassword = parts[1];

\tif(incomingUsername === username && incomingPassword === password) {

\t\treturn \"ALLOWED\";

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"DENIED\";

\t}

};



SimpleServer.prototype.requestHandler = function(request,response) {

\t// Compose the state object

\tvar self = this;

\tvar state = {};

\tstate.wiki = self.wiki;

\tstate.server = self;

\tstate.urlInfo = url.parse(request.url);

\t// Find the route that matches this path

\tvar route = self.findMatchingRoute(request,state);

\t// Check for the username and password if we've got one

\tvar username = self.get(\"username\"),

\t\tpassword = self.get(\"password\");

\tif(username && password) {

\t\t// Check they match

\t\tif(self.checkCredentials(request,username,password) !== \"ALLOWED\") {

\t\t\tvar servername = state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/SiteTitle\") || \"TiddlyWiki5\";

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(401,\"Authentication required\",{

\t\t\t\t\"WWW-Authenticate\": 'Basic realm=\"Please provide your username and password to login to ' + servername + '\"'

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresponse.end();

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Return a 404 if we didn't find a route

\tif(!route) {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(404);

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Set the encoding for the incoming request

\t// TODO: Presumably this would need tweaking if we supported PUTting binary tiddlers

\trequest.setEncoding(\"utf8\");

\t// Dispatch the appropriate method

\tswitch(request.method) {

\t\tcase \"GET\": // Intentional fall-through

\t\tcase \"DELETE\":

\t\t\troute.handler(request,response,state);

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"PUT\":

\t\t\tvar data = \"\";

\t\t\trequest.on(\"data\",function(chunk) {

\t\t\t\tdata += chunk.toString();

\t\t\t});

\t\t\trequest.on(\"end\",function() {

\t\t\t\tstate.data = data;

\t\t\t\troute.handler(request,response,state);

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

};

\t

SimpleServer.prototype.listen = function(port,host) {

\treturn http.createServer(this.requestHandler.bind(this)).listen(port,host);

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

\t// Set up server

\tthis.server = new SimpleServer({

\t\twiki: this.commander.wiki

\t});

\t// Add route handlers

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"PUT\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\t\t\t\tfields = JSON.parse(state.data);

\t\t\t// Pull up any subfields in the `fields` object

\t\t\tif(fields.fields) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(fields.fields,function(field,name) {

\t\t\t\t\tfields[name] = field;

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tdelete fields.fields;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Remove any revision field

\t\t\tif(fields.revision) {

\t\t\t\tdelete fields.revision;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tstate.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(state.wiki.getCreationFields(),fields,{title: title},state.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\t\t\tvar changeCount = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title).toString();

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(204, \"OK\",{

\t\t\t\tEtag: \"\\\"default/\" + encodeURIComponent(title) + \"/\" + changeCount + \":\\\"\",

\t\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresponse.end();

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"DELETE\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/bags\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]);

\t\t\tstate.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(204, \"OK\", {

\t\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresponse.end();

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"GET\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": state.server.get(\"serveType\")});

\t\t\tvar text = state.wiki.renderTiddler(state.server.get(\"renderType\"),state.server.get(\"rootTiddler\"));

\t\t\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"GET\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/status$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\t\t\tvar text = JSON.stringify({

\t\t\t\tusername: state.server.get(\"username\"),

\t\t\t\tspace: {

\t\t\t\t\trecipe: \"default\"

\t\t\t\t},

\t\t\t\ttiddlywiki_version: $tw.version

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"GET\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/favicon.ico$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"image/x-icon\"});

\t\t\tvar buffer = state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/favicon.ico\",\"\");

\t\t\tresponse.end(buffer,\"base64\");

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"GET\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers.json$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\t\t\tvar tiddlers = [];

\t\t\tstate.wiki.forEachTiddler({sortField: \"title\"},function(title,tiddler) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlerFields = {};

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddler.fields,function(field,name) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(name !== \"text\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields[name] = tiddler.getFieldString(name);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.revision = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title);

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.type = tiddlerFields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\ttiddlers.push(tiddlerFields);

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tvar text = JSON.stringify(tiddlers);

\t\t\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

\t\t}

\t});

\tthis.server.addRoute({

\t\tmethod: \"GET\",

\t\tpath: /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/,

\t\thandler: function(request,response,state) {

\t\t\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\t\t\t\ttiddler = state.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields = {},

\t\t\t\tknownFields = [

\t\t\t\t\t\"bag\", \"created\", \"creator\", \"modified\", \"modifier\", \"permissions\", \"recipe\", \"revision\", \"tags\", \"text\", \"title\", \"type\", \"uri\"

\t\t\t\t];

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddler.fields,function(field,name) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar value = tiddler.getFieldString(name);

\t\t\t\t\tif(knownFields.indexOf(name) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields[name] = value;

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.fields = tiddlerFields.fields || {};

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.fields[name] = value;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.revision = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title);

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.type = tiddlerFields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\t\t\t\tresponse.end(JSON.stringify(tiddlerFields),\"utf8\");

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(404);

\t\t\t\tresponse.end();

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(!$tw.boot.wikiTiddlersPath) {

\t\t$tw.utils.warning(\"Warning: Wiki folder '\" + $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"' does not exist or is missing a tiddlywiki.info file\");

\t}

\tvar port = this.params[0] || \"8080\",

\t\trootTiddler = this.params[1] || \"$:/core/save/all\",

\t\trenderType = this.params[2] || \"text/plain\",

\t\tserveType = this.params[3] || \"text/html\",

\t\tusername = this.params[4],

\t\tpassword = this.params[5],

\t\thost = this.params[6] || \"127.0.0.1\",

\t\tpathprefix = this.params[7];

\tif(parseInt(port,10).toString() !== port) {

\t\tport = process.env[port] || 8080;

\t}

\tthis.server.set({

\t\trootTiddler: rootTiddler,

\t\trenderType: renderType,

\t\tserveType: serveType,

\t\tusername: username,

\t\tpassword: password,

\t\tpathprefix: pathprefix

\t});

\tvar nodeServer = this.server.listen(port,host);

\t$tw.utils.log(\"Serving on \" + host + \":\" + port,\"brown/orange\");

\t$tw.utils.log(\"(press ctrl-C to exit)\",\"red\");

\t// Warn if required plugins are missing

\tif(!$tw.wiki.getTiddler(\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/tiddlyweb\") || !$tw.wiki.getTiddler(\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/filesystem\")) {

\t\t$tw.utils.warning(\"Warning: Plugins required for client-server operation (\\\"tiddlywiki/filesystem\\\" and \\\"tiddlywiki/tiddlyweb\\\") are missing from tiddlywiki.info file\");

\t}

\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook('th-server-command-post-start', this.server, nodeServer);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to modify selected tiddlers to set a field to the text of a template tiddler that has been wikified with the selected tiddler as the current tiddler.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"setfield\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 4) {

\t\treturn \"Missing parameters\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfieldname = this.params[1] || \"text\",

\t\ttemplatetitle = this.params[2],

\t\trendertype = this.params[3] || \"text/plain\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(templatetitle),

\t\t\tnewFields = {},

\t\t\ttiddler = wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(parser) {

\t\t\tvar widgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: {currentTiddler: title}});

\t\t\tvar container = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\t\tnewFields[fieldname] = rendertype === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tnewFields[fieldname] = undefined;

\t\t}

\t\twiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler,newFields));

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to extract the shadow tiddlers from within a plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"unpackplugin\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing plugin name\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tpluginData = this.commander.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title);

\tif(!pluginData) {

\t\treturn \"Plugin '\" + title + \"' not found\";

\t}

\t$tw.utils.each(pluginData.tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Verbose command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"verbose\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.commander.verbose = true;

\t// Output the boot message log

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Boot log:\

\" + $tw.boot.logMessages.join(\"\

\") + \"\

\");

\treturn null; // No error

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/version.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/version.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/version.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Version command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"version\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write($tw.version + \"\

\");

\treturn null; // No error

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/config.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/config.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/config.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: config



Core configuration constants



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.preferences = {};



exports.preferences.notificationDuration = 3 * 1000;

exports.preferences.jsonSpaces = 4;



exports.textPrimitives = {

\tupperLetter: \"[A-Z\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u0150\\u0170]\",

\tlowerLetter: \"[a-z\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0151\\u0171]\",

\tanyLetter: \"[A-Za-z0-9\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0150\\u0170\\u0151\\u0171]\",

\tblockPrefixLetters:\t\"[A-Za-z0-9-_\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0150\\u0170\\u0151\\u0171]\"

};



exports.textPrimitives.unWikiLink = \"~\";

exports.textPrimitives.wikiLink = exports.textPrimitives.upperLetter + \"+\" +

\texports.textPrimitives.lowerLetter + \"+\" +

\texports.textPrimitives.upperLetter +

\texports.textPrimitives.anyLetter + \"*\";



exports.htmlEntities = {quot:34, amp:38, apos:39, lt:60, gt:62, nbsp:160, iexcl:161, cent:162, pound:163, curren:164, yen:165, brvbar:166, sect:167, uml:168, copy:169, ordf:170, laquo:171, not:172, shy:173, reg:174, macr:175, deg:176, plusmn:177, sup2:178, sup3:179, acute:180, micro:181, para:182, middot:183, cedil:184, sup1:185, ordm:186, raquo:187, frac14:188, frac12:189, frac34:190, iquest:191, Agrave:192, Aacute:193, Acirc:194, Atilde:195, Auml:196, Aring:197, AElig:198, Ccedil:199, Egrave:200, Eacute:201, Ecirc:202, Euml:203, Igrave:204, Iacute:205, Icirc:206, Iuml:207, ETH:208, Ntilde:209, Ograve:210, Oacute:211, Ocirc:212, Otilde:213, Ouml:214, times:215, Oslash:216, Ugrave:217, Uacute:218, Ucirc:219, Uuml:220, Yacute:221, THORN:222, szlig:223, agrave:224, aacute:225, acirc:226, atilde:227, auml:228, aring:229, aelig:230, ccedil:231, egrave:232, eacute:233, ecirc:234, euml:235, igrave:236, iacute:237, icirc:238, iuml:239, eth:240, ntilde:241, ograve:242, oacute:243, ocirc:244, otilde:245, ouml:246, divide:247, oslash:248, ugrave:249, uacute:250, ucirc:251, uuml:252, yacute:253, thorn:254, yuml:255, OElig:338, oelig:339, Scaron:352, scaron:353, Yuml:376, fnof:402, circ:710, tilde:732, Alpha:913, Beta:914, Gamma:915, Delta:916, Epsilon:917, Zeta:918, Eta:919, Theta:920, Iota:921, Kappa:922, Lambda:923, Mu:924, Nu:925, Xi:926, Omicron:927, Pi:928, Rho:929, Sigma:931, Tau:932, Upsilon:933, Phi:934, Chi:935, Psi:936, Omega:937, alpha:945, beta:946, gamma:947, delta:948, epsilon:949, zeta:950, eta:951, theta:952, iota:953, kappa:954, lambda:955, mu:956, nu:957, xi:958, omicron:959, pi:960, rho:961, sigmaf:962, sigma:963, tau:964, upsilon:965, phi:966, chi:967, psi:968, omega:969, thetasym:977, upsih:978, piv:982, ensp:8194, emsp:8195, thinsp:8201, zwnj:8204, zwj:8205, lrm:8206, rlm:8207, ndash:8211, mdash:8212, lsquo:8216, rsquo:8217, sbquo:8218, ldquo:8220, rdquo:8221, bdquo:8222, dagger:8224, Dagger:8225, bull:8226, hellip:8230, permil:8240, prime:8242, Prime:8243, lsaquo:8249, rsaquo:8250, oline:8254, frasl:8260, euro:8364, image:8465, weierp:8472, real:8476, trade:8482, alefsym:8501, larr:8592, uarr:8593, rarr:8594, darr:8595, harr:8596, crarr:8629, lArr:8656, uArr:8657, rArr:8658, dArr:8659, hArr:8660, forall:8704, part:8706, exist:8707, empty:8709, nabla:8711, isin:8712, notin:8713, ni:8715, prod:8719, sum:8721, minus:8722, lowast:8727, radic:8730, prop:8733, infin:8734, ang:8736, and:8743, or:8744, cap:8745, cup:8746, int:8747, there4:8756, sim:8764, cong:8773, asymp:8776, ne:8800, equiv:8801, le:8804, ge:8805, sub:8834, sup:8835, nsub:8836, sube:8838, supe:8839, oplus:8853, otimes:8855, perp:8869, sdot:8901, lceil:8968, rceil:8969, lfloor:8970, rfloor:8971, lang:9001, rang:9002, loz:9674, spades:9824, clubs:9827, hearts:9829, diams:9830 };



exports.htmlVoidElements = \"area,base,br,col,command,embed,hr,img,input,keygen,link,meta,param,source,track,wbr\".split(\",\");



exports.htmlBlockElements = \"address,article,aside,audio,blockquote,canvas,dd,div,dl,fieldset,figcaption,figure,footer,form,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6,header,hgroup,hr,li,noscript,ol,output,p,pre,section,table,tfoot,ul,video\".split(\",\");



exports.htmlUnsafeElements = \"script\".split(\",\");



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "config" }, "$:/core/modules/deserializers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/deserializers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/deserializers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: tiddlerdeserializer



Functions to deserialise tiddlers from a block of text



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Utility function to parse an old-style tiddler DIV in a *.tid file. It looks like this:



<div title=\"Title\" creator=\"JoeBloggs\" modifier=\"JoeBloggs\" created=\"201102111106\" modified=\"201102111310\" tags=\"myTag [[my long tag]]\">

<pre>The text of the tiddler (without the expected HTML encoding).

</pre>

</div>



Note that the field attributes are HTML encoded, but that the body of the <PRE> tag is not encoded.



When these tiddler DIVs are encountered within a TiddlyWiki HTML file then the body is encoded in the usual way.

*/

var parseTiddlerDiv = function(text /* [,fields] */) {

\t// Slot together the default results

\tvar result = {};

\tif(arguments.length > 1) {

\t\tfor(var f=1; f<arguments.length; f++) {

\t\t\tvar fields = arguments[f];

\t\t\tfor(var t in fields) {

\t\t\t\tresult[t] = fields[t];\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Parse the DIV body

\tvar startRegExp = /^\\s*<div\\s+([^>]*)>(\\s*<pre>)?/gi,

\t\tendRegExp,

\t\tmatch = startRegExp.exec(text);

\tif(match) {

\t\t// Old-style DIVs don't have the <pre> tag

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tendRegExp = /<\\/pre>\\s*<\\/div>\\s*$/gi;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tendRegExp = /<\\/div>\\s*$/gi;

\t\t}

\t\tvar endMatch = endRegExp.exec(text);

\t\tif(endMatch) {

\t\t\t// Extract the text

\t\t\tresult.text = text.substring(match.index + match[0].length,endMatch.index);

\t\t\t// Process the attributes

\t\t\tvar attrRegExp = /\\s*([^=\\s]+)\\s*=\\s*(?:\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)')/gi,

\t\t\t\tattrMatch;

\t\t\tdo {

\t\t\t\tattrMatch = attrRegExp.exec(match[1]);

\t\t\t\tif(attrMatch) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar name = attrMatch[1];

\t\t\t\t\tvar value = attrMatch[2] !== undefined ? attrMatch[2] : attrMatch[3];

\t\t\t\t\tresult[name] = value;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} while(attrMatch);

\t\t\treturn result;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports[\"application/x-tiddler-html-div\"] = function(text,fields) {

\treturn [parseTiddlerDiv(text,fields)];

};



exports[\"application/json\"] = function(text,fields) {

\tvar incoming,

\t\tresults = [];

\ttry {

\t\tincoming = JSON.parse(text);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\tincoming = [{

\t\t\ttitle: \"JSON error: \" + e,

\t\t\ttext: \"\"

\t\t}]

\t}

\tif(!$tw.utils.isArray(incoming)) {

\t\tincoming = [incoming];

\t}

\tfor(var t=0; t<incoming.length; t++) {

\t\tvar incomingFields = incoming[t],

\t\t\tfields = {};

\t\tfor(var f in incomingFields) {

\t\t\tif(typeof incomingFields[f] === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\tfields[f] = incomingFields[f];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tresults.push(fields);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



/*

Parse an HTML file into tiddlers. There are three possibilities:

# A TiddlyWiki classic HTML file containing `text/x-tiddlywiki` tiddlers

# A TiddlyWiki5 HTML file containing `text/vnd.tiddlywiki` tiddlers

# An ordinary HTML file

*/

exports[\"text/html\"] = function(text,fields) {

\t// Check if we've got a store area

\tvar storeAreaMarkerRegExp = /<div id=[\"']?storeArea['\"]?( style=[\"']?display:none;[\"']?)?>/gi,

\t\tmatch = storeAreaMarkerRegExp.exec(text);

\tif(match) {

\t\t// If so, it's either a classic TiddlyWiki file or an unencrypted TW5 file

\t\t// First read the normal tiddlers

\t\tvar results = deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,storeAreaMarkerRegExp.lastIndex,!!match[1],fields);

\t\t// Then any system tiddlers

\t\tvar systemAreaMarkerRegExp = /<div id=[\"']?systemArea['\"]?( style=[\"']?display:none;[\"']?)?>/gi,

\t\t\tsysMatch = systemAreaMarkerRegExp.exec(text);

\t\tif(sysMatch) {

\t\t\tresults.push.apply(results,deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,systemAreaMarkerRegExp.lastIndex,!!sysMatch[1],fields));

\t\t}

\t\treturn results;

\t} else {

\t\t// Check whether we've got an encrypted file

\t\tvar encryptedStoreArea = $tw.utils.extractEncryptedStoreArea(text);

\t\tif(encryptedStoreArea) {

\t\t\t// If so, attempt to decrypt it using the current password

\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.decryptStoreArea(encryptedStoreArea);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// It's not a TiddlyWiki so we'll return the entire HTML file as a tiddler

\t\t\treturn deserializeHtmlFile(text,fields);

\t\t}

\t}

};



function deserializeHtmlFile(text,fields) {

\tvar result = {};

\t$tw.utils.each(fields,function(value,name) {

\t\tresult[name] = value;

\t});

\tresult.text = text;

\tresult.type = \"text/html\";

\treturn [result];

}



function deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,storeAreaEnd,isTiddlyWiki5,fields) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tendOfDivRegExp = /(<\\/div>\\s*)/gi,

\t\tstartPos = storeAreaEnd,

\t\tdefaultType = isTiddlyWiki5 ? undefined : \"text/x-tiddlywiki\";

\tendOfDivRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tvar match = endOfDivRegExp.exec(text);

\twhile(match) {

\t\tvar endPos = endOfDivRegExp.lastIndex,

\t\t\ttiddlerFields = parseTiddlerDiv(text.substring(startPos,endPos),fields,{type: defaultType});

\t\tif(!tiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerFields,function(value,name) {

\t\t\tif(typeof value === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields[name] = $tw.utils.htmlDecode(value);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\tif(tiddlerFields.text !== null) {

\t\t\tresults.push(tiddlerFields);

\t\t}

\t\tstartPos = endPos;

\t\tmatch = endOfDivRegExp.exec(text);

\t}

\treturn results;

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "tiddlerdeserializer" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Text editor engine based on a simple input or textarea within an iframe. This is done so that the selection is preserved even when clicking away from the textarea



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true,browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Height\";



function FramedEngine(options) {

\t// Save our options

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.widget = options.widget;

\tthis.value = options.value;

\tthis.parentNode = options.parentNode;

\tthis.nextSibling = options.nextSibling;

\t// Create our hidden dummy text area for reading styles

\tthis.dummyTextArea = this.widget.document.createElement(\"textarea\");

\tif(this.widget.editClass) {

\t\tthis.dummyTextArea.className = this.widget.editClass;

\t}

\tthis.dummyTextArea.setAttribute(\"hidden\",\"true\");

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.dummyTextArea,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.dummyTextArea);

\t// Create the iframe

\tthis.iframeNode = this.widget.document.createElement(\"iframe\");

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.iframeNode,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.iframeDoc = this.iframeNode.contentWindow.document;

\t// (Firefox requires us to put some empty content in the iframe)

\tthis.iframeDoc.open();

\tthis.iframeDoc.write(\"\");

\tthis.iframeDoc.close();

\t// Style the iframe

\tthis.iframeNode.className = this.dummyTextArea.className;

\tthis.iframeNode.style.border = \"none\";

\tthis.iframeNode.style.padding = \"0\";

\tthis.iframeNode.style.resize = \"none\";

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.style.margin = \"0\";

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.style.padding = \"0\";

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.iframeNode);

\t// Construct the textarea or input node

\tvar tag = this.widget.editTag;

\tif($tw.config.htmlUnsafeElements.indexOf(tag) !== -1) {

\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t}

\tthis.domNode = this.iframeDoc.createElement(tag);

\t// Set the text

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.appendChild(this.iframeDoc.createTextNode(this.value));

\t} else {

\t\tthis.domNode.value = this.value;

\t}

\t// Set the attributes

\tif(this.widget.editType) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"type\",this.widget.editType);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editPlaceholder) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"placeholder\",this.widget.editPlaceholder);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editSize) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"size\",this.widget.editSize);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editRows) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"rows\",this.widget.editRows);

\t}

\t// Copy the styles from the dummy textarea

\tthis.copyStyles();

\t// Add event listeners

\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(this.domNode,[

\t\t{name: \"click\",handlerObject: this,handlerMethod: \"handleClickEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"input\",handlerObject: this,handlerMethod: \"handleInputEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"keydown\",handlerObject: this.widget,handlerMethod: \"handleKeydownEvent\"}

\t]);

\t// Insert the element into the DOM

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.appendChild(this.domNode);

}



/*

Copy styles from the dummy text area to the textarea in the iframe

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.copyStyles = function() {

\t// Copy all styles

\t$tw.utils.copyStyles(this.dummyTextArea,this.domNode);

\t// Override the ones that should not be set the same as the dummy textarea

\tthis.domNode.style.display = \"block\";

\tthis.domNode.style.width = \"100%\";

\tthis.domNode.style.margin = \"0\";

\t// In Chrome setting -webkit-text-fill-color overrides the placeholder text colour

\tthis.domNode.style[\"-webkit-text-fill-color\"] = \"currentcolor\";

};



/*

Set the text of the engine if it doesn't currently have focus

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.setText = function(text,type) {

\tif(!this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\tif(this.domNode.ownerDocument.activeElement !== this.domNode) {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.value = text;

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix the height if needed

\t\tthis.fixHeight();

\t}

};



/*

Get the text of the engine

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.getText = function() {

\treturn this.domNode.value;

};



/*

Fix the height of textarea to fit content

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.fixHeight = function() {

\t// Make sure styles are updated

\tthis.copyStyles();

\t// Adjust height

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tif(this.widget.editAutoHeight) {

\t\t\tif(this.domNode && !this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\t\t\tvar newHeight = $tw.utils.resizeTextAreaToFit(this.domNode,this.widget.editMinHeight);

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeNode.style.height = (newHeight + 14) + \"px\"; // +14 for the border on the textarea

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tvar fixedHeight = parseInt(this.widget.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE,\"400px\"),10);

\t\t\tfixedHeight = Math.max(fixedHeight,20);

\t\t\tthis.domNode.style.height = fixedHeight + \"px\";

\t\t\tthis.iframeNode.style.height = (fixedHeight + 14) + \"px\";

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Focus the engine node

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.focus = function() {

\tif(this.domNode.focus && this.domNode.select) {

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.select();

\t}

};



/*

Handle a click

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.handleClickEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.fixHeight();

\treturn true;

};



/*

Handle a dom \"input\" event which occurs when the text has changed

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.handleInputEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.widget.saveChanges(this.getText());

\tthis.fixHeight();

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create a blank structure representing a text operation

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.createTextOperation = function() {

\tvar operation = {

\t\ttext: this.domNode.value,

\t\tselStart: this.domNode.selectionStart,

\t\tselEnd: this.domNode.selectionEnd,

\t\tcutStart: null,

\t\tcutEnd: null,

\t\treplacement: null,

\t\tnewSelStart: null,

\t\tnewSelEnd: null

\t};

\toperation.selection = operation.text.substring(operation.selStart,operation.selEnd);

\treturn operation;

};



/*

Execute a text operation

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.executeTextOperation = function(operation) {

\t// Perform the required changes to the text area and the underlying tiddler

\tvar newText = operation.text;

\tif(operation.replacement !== null) {

\t\tnewText = operation.text.substring(0,operation.cutStart) + operation.replacement + operation.text.substring(operation.cutEnd);

\t\t// Attempt to use a execCommand to modify the value of the control

\t\tif(this.iframeDoc.queryCommandSupported(\"insertText\") && this.iframeDoc.queryCommandSupported(\"delete\") && !$tw.browser.isFirefox) {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\t\tthis.domNode.setSelectionRange(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd);

\t\t\tif(operation.replacement === \"\") {

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeDoc.execCommand(\"delete\",false,\"\");

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeDoc.execCommand(\"insertText\",false,operation.replacement);

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.value = newText;

\t\t}

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.setSelectionRange(operation.newSelStart,operation.newSelEnd);

\t}

\tthis.domNode.focus();

\treturn newText;

};



exports.FramedEngine = FramedEngine;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Text editor engine based on a simple input or textarea tag



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Height\";



function SimpleEngine(options) {

\t// Save our options

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.widget = options.widget;

\tthis.value = options.value;

\tthis.parentNode = options.parentNode;

\tthis.nextSibling = options.nextSibling;

\t// Construct the textarea or input node

\tvar tag = this.widget.editTag;

\tif($tw.config.htmlUnsafeElements.indexOf(tag) !== -1) {

\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t}

\tthis.domNode = this.widget.document.createElement(tag);

\t// Set the text

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.appendChild(this.widget.document.createTextNode(this.value));

\t} else {

\t\tthis.domNode.value = this.value;

\t}

\t// Set the attributes

\tif(this.widget.editType) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"type\",this.widget.editType);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editPlaceholder) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"placeholder\",this.widget.editPlaceholder);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editSize) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"size\",this.widget.editSize);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editRows) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"rows\",this.widget.editRows);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editClass) {

\t\tthis.domNode.className = this.widget.editClass;

\t}

\t// Add an input event handler

\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(this.domNode,[

\t\t{name: \"focus\", handlerObject: this, handlerMethod: \"handleFocusEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"input\", handlerObject: this, handlerMethod: \"handleInputEvent\"}

\t]);

\t// Insert the element into the DOM

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.domNode,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.domNode);

}



/*

Set the text of the engine if it doesn't currently have focus

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.setText = function(text,type) {

\tif(!this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\tif(this.domNode.ownerDocument.activeElement !== this.domNode || text === \"\") {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.value = text;

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix the height if needed

\t\tthis.fixHeight();

\t}

};



/*

Get the text of the engine

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.getText = function() {

\treturn this.domNode.value;

};



/*

Fix the height of textarea to fit content

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.fixHeight = function() {

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tif(this.widget.editAutoHeight) {

\t\t\tif(this.domNode && !this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.resizeTextAreaToFit(this.domNode,this.widget.editMinHeight);

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tvar fixedHeight = parseInt(this.widget.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE,\"400px\"),10);

\t\t\tfixedHeight = Math.max(fixedHeight,20);

\t\t\tthis.domNode.style.height = fixedHeight + \"px\";

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Focus the engine node

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.focus = function() {

\tif(this.domNode.focus && this.domNode.select) {

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.select();

\t}

};



/*

Handle a dom \"input\" event which occurs when the text has changed

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.handleInputEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.widget.saveChanges(this.getText());

\tthis.fixHeight();

\treturn true;

};



/*

Handle a dom \"focus\" event

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.handleFocusEvent = function(event) {

\tif(this.widget.editFocusPopup) {

\t\t$tw.popup.triggerPopup({

\t\t\tdomNode: this.domNode,

\t\t\ttitle: this.widget.editFocusPopup,

\t\t\twiki: this.widget.wiki,

\t\t\tforce: true

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create a blank structure representing a text operation

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.createTextOperation = function() {

\treturn null;

};



/*

Execute a text operation

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.executeTextOperation = function(operation) {

};



exports.SimpleEngine = SimpleEngine;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/factory.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/factory.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/factory.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Factory for constructing text editor widgets with specified engines for the toolbar and non-toolbar cases



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var DEFAULT_MIN_TEXT_AREA_HEIGHT = \"100px\"; // Minimum height of textareas in pixels



// Configuration tiddlers

var HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Mode\";

var ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EnableToolbar\";



var Widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\").widget;



function editTextWidgetFactory(toolbarEngine,nonToolbarEngine) {



\tvar EditTextWidget = function(parseTreeNode,options) {

\t\t// Initialise the editor operations if they've not been done already

\t\tif(!this.editorOperations) {

\t\t\tEditTextWidget.prototype.editorOperations = {};

\t\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"texteditoroperation\",this.editorOperations);

\t\t}

\t\tthis.initialise(parseTreeNode,options);

\t};



\t/*

\tInherit from the base widget class

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype = new Widget();



\t/*

\tRender this widget into the DOM

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.render = function(parent,nextSibling) {

\t\t// Save the parent dom node

\t\tthis.parentDomNode = parent;

\t\t// Compute our attributes

\t\tthis.computeAttributes();

\t\t// Execute our logic

\t\tthis.execute();

\t\t// Create the wrapper for the toolbar and render its content

\t\tif(this.editShowToolbar) {

\t\t\tthis.toolbarNode = this.document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\tthis.toolbarNode.className = \"tc-editor-toolbar\";

\t\t\tparent.insertBefore(this.toolbarNode,nextSibling);

\t\t\tthis.renderChildren(this.toolbarNode,null);

\t\t\tthis.domNodes.push(this.toolbarNode);

\t\t}

\t\t// Create our element

\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo(),

\t\t\tEngine = this.editShowToolbar ? toolbarEngine : nonToolbarEngine;

\t\tthis.engine = new Engine({

\t\t\t\twidget: this,

\t\t\t\tvalue: editInfo.value,

\t\t\t\ttype: editInfo.type,

\t\t\t\tparentNode: parent,

\t\t\t\tnextSibling: nextSibling

\t\t\t});

\t\t// Call the postRender hook

\t\tif(this.postRender) {

\t\t\tthis.postRender();

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix height

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\t// Focus if required

\t\tif(this.editFocus === \"true\" || this.editFocus === \"yes\") {

\t\t\tthis.engine.focus();

\t\t}

\t\t// Add widget message listeners

\t\tthis.addEventListeners([

\t\t\t{type: \"tm-edit-text-operation\", handler: \"handleEditTextOperationMessage\"}

\t\t]);

\t};



\t/*

\tGet the tiddler being edited and current value

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.getEditInfo = function() {

\t\t// Get the edit value

\t\tvar self = this,

\t\t\tvalue,

\t\t\ttype = \"text/plain\",

\t\t\tupdate;

\t\tif(this.editIndex) {

\t\t\tvalue = this.wiki.extractTiddlerDataItem(this.editTitle,this.editIndex,this.editDefault);

\t\t\tupdate = function(value) {

\t\t\t\tvar data = self.wiki.getTiddlerData(self.editTitle,{});

\t\t\t\tif(data[self.editIndex] !== value) {

\t\t\t\t\tdata[self.editIndex] = value;

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.setTiddlerData(self.editTitle,data);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t};

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Get the current tiddler and the field name

\t\t\tvar tiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.editTitle);

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t// If we've got a tiddler, the value to display is the field string value

\t\t\t\tvalue = tiddler.getFieldString(this.editField);

\t\t\t\tif(this.editField === \"text\") {

\t\t\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Otherwise, we need to construct a default value for the editor

\t\t\t\tswitch(this.editField) {

\t\t\t\t\tcase \"text\":

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = \"Type the text for the tiddler '\" + this.editTitle + \"'\";

\t\t\t\t\t\ttype = \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t\tcase \"title\":

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = this.editTitle;

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = \"\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(this.editDefault !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalue = this.editDefault;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tupdate = function(value) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(self.editTitle),

\t\t\t\t\tupdateFields = {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: self.editTitle

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\tupdateFields[self.editField] = value;

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(self.wiki.getCreationFields(),tiddler,updateFields,self.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\t\t\t};

\t\t}

\t\tif(this.editType) {

\t\t\ttype = this.editType;

\t\t}

\t\treturn {value: value || \"\", type: type, update: update};

\t};



\t/*

\tHandle an edit text operation message from the toolbar

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.handleEditTextOperationMessage = function(event) {

\t\t// Prepare information about the operation

\t\tvar operation = this.engine.createTextOperation();

\t\t// Invoke the handler for the selected operation

\t\tvar handler = this.editorOperations[event.param];

\t\tif(handler) {

\t\t\thandler.call(this,event,operation);

\t\t}

\t\t// Execute the operation via the engine

\t\tvar newText = this.engine.executeTextOperation(operation);

\t\t// Fix the tiddler height and save changes

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\tthis.saveChanges(newText);

\t};



\t/*

\tCompute the internal state of the widget

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.execute = function() {

\t\t// Get our parameters

\t\tthis.editTitle = this.getAttribute(\"tiddler\",this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\"));

\t\tthis.editField = this.getAttribute(\"field\",\"text\");

\t\tthis.editIndex = this.getAttribute(\"index\");

\t\tthis.editDefault = this.getAttribute(\"default\");

\t\tthis.editClass = this.getAttribute(\"class\");

\t\tthis.editPlaceholder = this.getAttribute(\"placeholder\");

\t\tthis.editSize = this.getAttribute(\"size\");

\t\tthis.editRows = this.getAttribute(\"rows\");

\t\tthis.editAutoHeight = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE,\"auto\");

\t\tthis.editAutoHeight = this.getAttribute(\"autoHeight\",this.editAutoHeight === \"auto\" ? \"yes\" : \"no\") === \"yes\";

\t\tthis.editMinHeight = this.getAttribute(\"minHeight\",DEFAULT_MIN_TEXT_AREA_HEIGHT);

\t\tthis.editFocusPopup = this.getAttribute(\"focusPopup\");

\t\tthis.editFocus = this.getAttribute(\"focus\");

\t\t// Get the default editor element tag and type

\t\tvar tag,type;

\t\tif(this.editField === \"text\") {

\t\t\ttag = \"textarea\";

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t\t\tvar fieldModule = $tw.Tiddler.fieldModules[this.editField];

\t\t\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.editTag) {

\t\t\t\ttag = fieldModule.editTag;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.editType) {

\t\t\t\ttype = fieldModule.editType;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttype = type || \"text\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the rest of our parameters

\t\tthis.editTag = this.getAttribute(\"tag\",tag);

\t\tthis.editType = this.getAttribute(\"type\",type);

\t\t// Make the child widgets

\t\tthis.makeChildWidgets();

\t\t// Determine whether to show the toolbar

\t\tthis.editShowToolbar = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE,\"yes\");

\t\tthis.editShowToolbar = (this.editShowToolbar === \"yes\") && !!(this.children && this.children.length > 0) && (!this.document.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom);

\t};



\t/*

\tSelectively refreshes the widget if needed. Returns true if the widget or any of its children needed re-rendering

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.refresh = function(changedTiddlers) {

\t\tvar changedAttributes = this.computeAttributes();

\t\t// Completely rerender if any of our attributes have changed

\t\tif(changedAttributes.tiddler || changedAttributes.field || changedAttributes.index || changedAttributes[\"default\"] || changedAttributes[\"class\"] || changedAttributes.placeholder || changedAttributes.size || changedAttributes.autoHeight || changedAttributes.minHeight || changedAttributes.focusPopup || changedAttributes.rows || changedTiddlers[HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE] || changedTiddlers[ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE]) {

\t\t\tthis.refreshSelf();

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t} else if(changedTiddlers[this.editTitle]) {

\t\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo();

\t\t\tthis.updateEditor(editInfo.value,editInfo.type);

\t\t}

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\tif(this.editShowToolbar) {

\t\t\treturn this.refreshChildren(changedTiddlers);\t\t\t

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t}

\t};



\t/*

\tUpdate the editor with new text. This method is separate from updateEditorDomNode()

\tso that subclasses can override updateEditor() and still use updateEditorDomNode()

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.updateEditor = function(text,type) {

\t\tthis.updateEditorDomNode(text,type);

\t};



\t/*

\tUpdate the editor dom node with new text

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.updateEditorDomNode = function(text,type) {

\t\tthis.engine.setText(text,type);

\t};



\t/*

\tSave changes back to the tiddler store

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.saveChanges = function(text) {

\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo();

\t\tif(text !== editInfo.value) {

\t\t\teditInfo.update(text);

\t\t}

\t};



\t/*

\tHandle a dom \"keydown\" event, which we'll bubble up to our container for the keyboard widgets benefit

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.handleKeydownEvent = function(event) {

\t\t// Check for a keyboard shortcut

\t\tif(this.toolbarNode) {

\t\t\tvar shortcutElements = this.toolbarNode.querySelectorAll(\"[data-tw-keyboard-shortcut]\");

\t\t\tfor(var index=0; index<shortcutElements.length; index++) {

\t\t\t\tvar el = shortcutElements[index],

\t\t\t\t\tshortcutData = el.getAttribute(\"data-tw-keyboard-shortcut\"),

\t\t\t\t\tkeyInfoArray = $tw.keyboardManager.parseKeyDescriptors(shortcutData,{

\t\t\t\t\t\twiki: this.wiki

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif($tw.keyboardManager.checkKeyDescriptors(event,keyInfoArray)) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar clickEvent = this.document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\t\t\t clickEvent.initEvent(\"click\",true,false);

\t\t\t\t el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);

\t\t\t\t\tevent.preventDefault();

\t\t\t\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t\t\t\treturn true;\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Propogate the event to the container

\t\tif(this.propogateKeydownEvent(event)) {

\t\t\t// Ignore the keydown if it was already handled

\t\t\tevent.preventDefault();

\t\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Otherwise, process the keydown normally

\t\treturn false;

\t};



\t/*

\tPropogate keydown events to our container for the keyboard widgets benefit

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.propogateKeydownEvent = function(event) {

\t\tvar newEvent = this.document.createEventObject ? this.document.createEventObject() : this.document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\tif(newEvent.initEvent) {

\t\t\tnewEvent.initEvent(\"keydown\", true, true);

\t\t}

\t\tnewEvent.keyCode = event.keyCode;

\t\tnewEvent.which = event.which;

\t\tnewEvent.metaKey = event.metaKey;

\t\tnewEvent.ctrlKey = event.ctrlKey;

\t\tnewEvent.altKey = event.altKey;

\t\tnewEvent.shiftKey = event.shiftKey;

\t\treturn !this.parentDomNode.dispatchEvent(newEvent);

\t};



\treturn EditTextWidget;



}



exports.editTextWidgetFactory = editTextWidgetFactory;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to clear the image



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"clear\"] = function(event) {

\tvar ctx = this.canvasDomNode.getContext(\"2d\");

\tctx.globalAlpha = 1;

\tctx.fillStyle = event.paramObject.colour || \"white\";

\tctx.fillRect(0,0,this.canvasDomNode.width,this.canvasDomNode.height);

\t// Save changes

\tthis.strokeEnd();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to resize the image



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"resize\"] = function(event) {

\t// Get the new width

\tvar newWidth = parseInt(event.paramObject.width || this.canvasDomNode.width,10),

\t\tnewHeight = parseInt(event.paramObject.height || this.canvasDomNode.height,10);

\t// Update if necessary

\tif(newWidth > 0 && newHeight > 0 && !(newWidth === this.currCanvas.width && newHeight === this.currCanvas.height)) {

\t\tthis.changeCanvasSize(newWidth,newHeight);

\t}

\t// Update the input controls

\tthis.refreshToolbar();

\t// Save the image into the tiddler

\tthis.saveChanges();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to rotate the image left by 90 degrees



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"rotate-left\"] = function(event) {

\t// Rotate the canvas left by 90 degrees

\tthis.rotateCanvasLeft();

\t// Update the input controls

\tthis.refreshToolbar();

\t// Save the image into the tiddler

\tthis.saveChanges();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to excise the selection to a new tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"excise\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tvar editTiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.editTitle),

\t\teditTiddlerTitle = this.editTitle;

\tif(editTiddler && editTiddler.fields[\"draft.of\"]) {

\t\teditTiddlerTitle = editTiddler.fields[\"draft.of\"];

\t}

\tvar excisionTitle = event.paramObject.title || this.wiki.generateNewTitle(\"New Excision\");

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(

\t\tthis.wiki.getCreationFields(),

\t\tthis.wiki.getModificationFields(),

\t\t{

\t\t\ttitle: excisionTitle,

\t\t\ttext: operation.selection,

\t\t\ttags: event.paramObject.tagnew === \"yes\" ? [editTiddlerTitle] : []

\t\t}

\t));

\toperation.replacement = excisionTitle;

\tswitch(event.paramObject.type || \"transclude\") {

\t\tcase \"transclude\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"{{\" + operation.replacement+ \"}}\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"link\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + operation.replacement+ \"]]\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"macro\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"<<\" + (event.paramObject.macro || \"translink\") + \" \\\"\\\"\\\"\" + operation.replacement + \"\\\"\\\"\\\">>\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to make a link



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"make-link\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tif(operation.selection) {

\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + operation.selection + \"|\" + event.paramObject.text + \"]]\";

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t} else {

\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + event.paramObject.text + \"]]\";

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t}

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to add a prefix to the selected lines



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"prefix-lines\"] = function(event,operation) {

\t// Cut just past the preceding line break, or the start of the text

\toperation.cutStart = $tw.utils.findPrecedingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selStart);

\t// Cut to just past the following line break, or to the end of the text

\toperation.cutEnd = $tw.utils.findFollowingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selEnd);

\t// Compose the required prefix

\tvar prefix = $tw.utils.repeat(event.paramObject.character,event.paramObject.count);

\t// Process each line

\tvar lines = operation.text.substring(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd).split(/\\r?\

/mg);

\t$tw.utils.each(lines,function(line,index) {

\t\t// Remove and count any existing prefix characters

\t\tvar count = 0;

\t\twhile(line.charAt(0) === event.paramObject.character) {

\t\t\tline = line.substring(1);

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t}

\t\t// Remove any whitespace

\t\twhile(line.charAt(0) === \" \") {

\t\t\tline = line.substring(1);

\t\t}

\t\t// We're done if we removed the exact required prefix, otherwise add it

\t\tif(count !== event.paramObject.count) {

\t\t\t// Apply the prefix

\t\t\tline = prefix + \" \" + line;

\t\t}

\t\t// Save the modified line

\t\tlines[index] = line;

\t});

\t// Stitch the replacement text together and set the selection

\toperation.replacement = lines.join(\"\

\");

\tif(lines.length === 1) {

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t} else {

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to replace the entire text



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"replace-all\"] = function(event,operation) {

\toperation.cutStart = 0;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.text.length;

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.text;

\toperation.newSelStart = 0;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to replace the selection



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"replace-selection\"] = function(event,operation) {

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.text;

\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to wrap the selected lines with a prefix and suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"wrap-lines\"] = function(event,operation) {

\t// Cut just past the preceding line break, or the start of the text

\toperation.cutStart = $tw.utils.findPrecedingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selStart);

\t// Cut to just past the following line break, or to the end of the text

\toperation.cutEnd = $tw.utils.findFollowingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selEnd);

\t// Add the prefix and suffix

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + \"\

\" +

\t\t\t\toperation.text.substring(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd) + \"\

\" +

\t\t\t\tevent.paramObject.suffix + \"\

\";

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length + 1;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart + (operation.cutEnd - operation.cutStart);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to wrap the selection with the specified prefix and suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"wrap-selection\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tif(operation.selStart === operation.selEnd) {

\t\t// No selection; check if we're within the prefix/suffix

\t\tif(operation.text.substring(operation.selStart - event.paramObject.prefix.length,operation.selStart + event.paramObject.suffix.length) === event.paramObject.prefix + event.paramObject.suffix) {

\t\t\t// Remove the prefix and suffix unless they comprise the entire text

\t\t\tif(operation.selStart > event.paramObject.prefix.length || (operation.selEnd + event.paramObject.suffix.length) < operation.text.length ) {

\t\t\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart - event.paramObject.prefix.length;

\t\t\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd + event.paramObject.suffix.length;

\t\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"\";

\t\t\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart;

\t\t\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Wrap the cursor instead

\t\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\t\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + event.paramObject.suffix;

\t\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length;

\t\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t\t}

\t} else if(operation.text.substring(operation.selStart,operation.selStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length) === event.paramObject.prefix && operation.text.substring(operation.selEnd - event.paramObject.suffix.length,operation.selEnd) === event.paramObject.suffix) {

\t\t// Prefix and suffix are already present, so remove them

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\toperation.replacement = operation.selection.substring(event.paramObject.prefix.length,operation.selection.length - event.paramObject.suffix.length);

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t} else {

\t\t// Add the prefix and suffix

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + operation.selection + event.paramObject.suffix;

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for adding a prefix to each title in the list. This is

especially useful in contexts where only a filter expression is allowed

and macro substitution isn't available.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.addprefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(operator.operand + title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for adding a suffix to each title in the list. This is

especially useful in contexts where only a filter expression is allowed

and macro substitution isn't available.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.addsuffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title + operator.operand);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/after.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/after.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/after.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler from the current list that is after the tiddler named in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.after = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\tif(index === -1 || index > (results.length - 2)) {

\t\treturn [];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [results[index + 1]];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[current]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.current = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar currTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tif(currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\treturn [currTiddlerTitle];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[missing]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.missing = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.getMissingTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[orphans]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.orphans = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.getOrphanTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[shadows]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadows = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.allShadowTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[tags]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tags = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn Object.keys(options.wiki.getTagMap());

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[tiddlers]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tiddlers = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.allTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for selecting tiddlers



[all[shadows+tiddlers]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var allFilterOperators;



function getAllFilterOperators() {

\tif(!allFilterOperators) {

\t\tallFilterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"allfilteroperator\",allFilterOperators);

\t}

\treturn allFilterOperators;

}



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.all = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Get our suboperators

\tvar allFilterOperators = getAllFilterOperators();

\t// Cycle through the suboperators accumulating their results

\tvar results = [],

\t\tsubops = operator.operand.split(\"+\");

\t// Check for common optimisations

\tif(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"\") {

\t\treturn source;

\t} else if(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"tiddlers\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.each;

\t} else if(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"shadows\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachShadow;

\t} else if(subops.length === 2 && subops[0] === \"tiddlers\" && subops[1] === \"shadows\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachTiddlerPlusShadows;

\t} else if(subops.length === 2 && subops[0] === \"shadows\" && subops[1] === \"tiddlers\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachShadowPlusTiddlers;

\t}

\t// Do it the hard way

\tfor(var t=0; t<subops.length; t++) {

\t\tvar subop = allFilterOperators[subops[t]];

\t\tif(subop) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,subop(source,operator.prefix,options));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning all the backlinks from a tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.backlinks = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlerBacklinks(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/before.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/before.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/before.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler from the current list that is before the tiddler named in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.before = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\tif(index <= 0) {

\t\treturn [];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [results[index - 1]];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/commands.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/commands.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/commands.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the commands available in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.commands = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.commands,function(commandInfo,name) {

\t\tresults.push(name);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/count.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/count.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/count.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the number of entries in the current list.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.count = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = 0;

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tcount++;

\t});

\treturn [count + \"\"];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/days.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/days.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/days.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects tiddlers with a specified date field within a specified date interval.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.days = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.suffix || \"modified\",

\t\tdayInterval = (parseInt(operator.operand,10)||0),

\t\tdayIntervalSign = $tw.utils.sign(dayInterval),

\t\ttargetTimeStamp = (new Date()).setHours(0,0,0,0) + 1000*60*60*24*dayInterval,

\t\tisWithinDays = function(dateField) {

\t\t\tvar sign = $tw.utils.sign(targetTimeStamp - (new Date(dateField)).setHours(0,0,0,0));

\t\t\treturn sign === 0 || sign === dayIntervalSign;

\t\t};



\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\ttargetTimeStamp = targetTimeStamp - 1000*60*60*24*dayIntervalSign;

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\t\tif(!isWithinDays($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\t\tif(isWithinDays($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/each.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/each.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/each.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects one tiddler for each unique value of the specified field.

With suffix \"list\", selects all tiddlers that are values in a specified list field.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.each = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results =[] ,

\tvalue,values = {},

\tfield = operator.operand || \"title\";

\tif(operator.suffix === \"value\" && field === \"title\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,title)) {

\t\t\t\tvalues[title] = true;

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else if(operator.suffix !== \"list-item\") {

\t\tif(field === \"title\") {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && !$tw.utils.hop(values,title)) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalues[title] = true;

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalue = tiddler.getFieldString(field);

\t\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,value)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalues[value] = true;

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(

\t\t\t\t\toptions.wiki.getTiddlerList(title,field),

\t\t\t\t\tfunction(value) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,value)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvalues[value] = true;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(value);

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects one tiddler for each unique day covered by the specified date field



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.eachday = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tvalues = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.operand || \"modified\";

\t// Function to convert a date/time to a date integer

\tvar toDate = function(value) {

\t\tvalue = (new Date(value)).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t\treturn value+0;

\t};

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\tvar value = toDate($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]));

\t\t\tif(values.indexOf(value) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tvalues.push(value);

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the descriptions of the specified edition names



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.editiondescription = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\teditionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\tif(editionInfo) {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(editionInfo,title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(editionInfo[title].description || \"\");\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/editions.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/editions.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/editions.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the available editions in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.editions = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\teditionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\tif(editionInfo) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(editionInfo,function(info,name) {

\t\t\tresults.push(name);

\t\t});

\t}

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for applying decodeURIComponent() to each item.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter functions

*/



exports.decodeuricomponent = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(decodeURIComponent(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodeuricomponent = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(encodeURIComponent(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.decodeuri = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(decodeURI(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodeuri = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(encodeURI(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.decodehtml = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.htmlDecode(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodehtml = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.htmlEncode(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.stringify = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.stringify(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.jsonstringify = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.jsonStringify(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.escaperegexp = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.escapeRegExp(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning its operand parsed as a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.enlist = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar list = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand);

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t} else {

\t\treturn list;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/field.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/field.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/field.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for comparing fields for equality



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.field = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldname = (operator.suffix || operator.operator || \"title\").toLowerCase();

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tif(operator.regexp) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && !operator.regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && text !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(operator.regexp) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && !!operator.regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && text === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/fields.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/fields.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/fields.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the fields on the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.fields = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tfor(var fieldName in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/get.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/get.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/get.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for replacing tiddler titles by the value of the field specified in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.get = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tvar value = tiddler.getFieldString(operator.operand);

\t\t\tif(value) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(value);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



returns the value at a given index of datatiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.getindex = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar data,title,results = [];

\tif(operator.operand){

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\ttitle = tiddler ? tiddler.fields.title : title;

\t\t\tdata = options.wiki.extractTiddlerDataItem(tiddler,operator.operand);

\t\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(data);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/has.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/has.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/has.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a tiddler has the specified field



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.has = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tinvert = operator.prefix === \"!\";



\tif(operator.suffix === \"field\") {

\t\tif(invert) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || (tiddler && (!$tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand)))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(invert) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !$tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand) || (tiddler.fields[operator.operand] === \"\")) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand) && !(tiddler.fields[operator.operand] === \"\" || tiddler.fields[operator.operand].length === 0)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returns tiddlers from the list that have a non-zero changecount.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.haschanged = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.getChangeCount(title) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.getChangeCount(title) > 0) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the indexes of a data tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.indexes = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar data = options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title);

\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,Object.keys(data));

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Insert an item before another item in a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Order a list

*/

exports.insertbefore = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar target = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(operator.suffix || \"currentTiddler\");

\tif(target !== operator.operand) {

\t\t// Remove the entry from the list if it is present

\t\tvar pos = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\t\tif(pos !== -1) {

\t\t\tresults.splice(pos,1);

\t\t}

\t\t// Insert the entry before the target marker

\t\tpos = results.indexOf(target);

\t\tif(pos !== -1) {

\t\t\tresults.splice(pos,0,operator.operand);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresults.push(operator.operand);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[current]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.current = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title !== currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title === currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[image]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.image = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isImageTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isImageTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[missing]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.missing = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[orphan]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.orphan = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\torphanTitles = options.wiki.getOrphanTitles();

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(orphanTitles.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(orphanTitles.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[shadow]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadow = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isShadowTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isShadowTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[system]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.system = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[tag]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tag = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\ttagMap = options.wiki.getTagMap();

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(tagMap,title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(tagMap,title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[tiddler]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tiddler = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking tiddler properties



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var isFilterOperators;



function getIsFilterOperators() {

\tif(!isFilterOperators) {

\t\tisFilterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"isfilteroperator\",isFilterOperators);

\t}

\treturn isFilterOperators;

}



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.is = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Dispatch to the correct isfilteroperator

\tvar isFilterOperators = getIsFilterOperators();

\tif(operator.operand) {

\t\tvar isFilterOperator = isFilterOperators[operator.operand];

\t\tif(isFilterOperator) {

\t\t\treturn isFilterOperator(source,operator.prefix,options);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [$tw.language.getString(\"Error/IsFilterOperator\")];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// Return all tiddlers if the operand is missing

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t}

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/limit.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/limit.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/limit.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for chopping the results to a specified maximum number of entries



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.limit = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t// Convert to an array

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\t// Slice the array if necessary

\tvar limit = Math.min(results.length,parseInt(operator.operand,10));

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tresults = results.slice(-limit);

\t} else {

\t\tresults = results.slice(0,limit);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/links.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/links.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/links.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning all the links from a tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.links = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlerLinks(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/list.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/list.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/list.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddlers whose title is listed in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.list = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(operator.operand),

\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\"),

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(tr.title || currTiddlerTitle,tr.field,tr.index);

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tresults = list;

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/listed.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/listed.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/listed.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all tiddlers that have the selected tiddlers in a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.listed = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar field = operator.operand || \"list\",

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.findListingsOfTiddler(title,field));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/listops.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/listops.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/listops.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operators for manipulating the current selection list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Order a list

*/

exports.order = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.operand.toLowerCase() === \"reverse\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.unshift(title);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



/*

Reverse list

*/

exports.reverse = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.unshift(title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



/*

First entry/entries in list

*/

exports.first = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(0,count);

};



/*

Last entry/entries in list

*/

exports.last = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(-count);

};



/*

All but the first entry/entries of the list

*/

exports.rest = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(count);

};

exports.butfirst = exports.rest;

exports.bf = exports.rest;



/*

All but the last entry/entries of the list

*/

exports.butlast = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(0,-count);

};

exports.bl = exports.butlast;



/*

The nth member of the list

*/

exports.nth = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(count - 1,count);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that looks up values via a title prefix



[lookup:<field>[<prefix>]]



Prepends the prefix to the selected items and returns the specified field value



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.lookup = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(options.wiki.getTiddlerText(operator.operand + title) || options.wiki.getTiddlerText(operator.operand + operator.suffix));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for filtering out titles that don't meet the minimum length in the operand



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.minlength = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tminLength = parseInt(operator.operand || \"\",10) || 0;

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title.length >= minLength) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/modules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/modules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/modules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the titles of the modules of a given type in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.modules = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types[title],function(moduleInfo,moduleName) {

\t\t\tresults.push(moduleName);

\t\t});

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the module types in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.moduletypes = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types,function(moduleInfo,type) {

\t\tresults.push(type);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/next.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/next.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/next.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler whose title occurs next in the list supplied in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.next = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(operator.operand);

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar match = list.indexOf(title);

\t\t// increment match and then test if result is in range

\t\tmatch++;

\t\tif(match > 0 && match < list.length) {

\t\t\tresults.push(list[match]);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the titles of the shadow tiddlers within a plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.plugintiddlers = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar pluginInfo = options.wiki.getPluginInfo(title) || options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title,{tiddlers:[]});

\t\tif(pluginInfo && pluginInfo.tiddlers) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(pluginInfo.tiddlers,function(fields,title) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a title starts with a prefix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.prefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/previous.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/previous.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/previous.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler whose title occurs immediately prior in the list supplied in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.previous = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(operator.operand);

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar match = list.indexOf(title);

\t\t// increment match and then test if result is in range

\t\tmatch--;

\t\tif(match >= 0) {

\t\t\tresults.push(list[match]);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for regexp matching



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.regexp = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldname = (operator.suffix || \"title\").toLowerCase(),

\t\tregexpString, regexp, flags = \"\", match,

\t\tgetFieldString = function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\treturn tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t} else if(fieldname === \"title\") {

\t\t\t\treturn title;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\treturn null;

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Process flags and construct regexp

\tregexpString = operator.operand;

\tmatch = /^\\(\\?([gim]+)\\)/.exec(regexpString);

\tif(match) {

\t\tflags = match[1];

\t\tregexpString = regexpString.substr(match[0].length);

\t} else {

\t\tmatch = /\\(\\?([gim]+)\\)$/.exec(regexpString);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\tflags = match[1];

\t\t\tregexpString = regexpString.substr(0,regexpString.length - match[0].length);

\t\t}

\t}

\ttry {

\t\tregexp = new RegExp(regexpString,flags);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\treturn [\"\" + e];

\t}

\t// Process the incoming tiddlers

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tvar text = getFieldString(tiddler,title);

\t\t\tif(text !== null) {

\t\t\t\tif(!regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tvar text = getFieldString(tiddler,title);

\t\t\tif(text !== null) {

\t\t\t\tif(!!regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for removing a prefix from each title in the list. Titles that do not start with the prefix are removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.removeprefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title.substr(operator.operand.length));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for removing a suffix from each title in the list. Titles that do not end with the suffix are removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.removesuffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title.substr(-operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title.substr(0,title.length - operator.operand.length));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects tiddlers with a modified date field on the same day as the provided value.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.sameday = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.suffix || \"modified\",

\t\ttargetDate = (new Date($tw.utils.parseDate(operator.operand))).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t// Function to convert a date/time to a date integer

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler.getFieldDay(fieldName) === targetDate) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/search.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/search.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/search.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for searching for the text in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.search = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar invert = operator.prefix === \"!\";

\tif(operator.suffix) {

\t\treturn options.wiki.search(operator.operand,{

\t\t\tsource: source,

\t\t\tinvert: invert,

\t\t\tfield: operator.suffix

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\treturn options.wiki.search(operator.operand,{

\t\t\tsource: source,

\t\t\tinvert: invert

\t\t});

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the source plugins for shadow tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadowsource = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar source = options.wiki.getShadowSource(title);

\t\tif(source) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,source);

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/sort.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/sort.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/sort.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for sorting



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.sort = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",false,false);

\treturn results;

};



exports.nsort = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",false,true);

\treturn results;

};



exports.sortan = function(source, operator, options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results, operator.operand || \"title\", operator.prefix === \"!\",false,false,true);

\treturn results;

};



exports.sortcs = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",true,false);

\treturn results;

};



exports.nsortcs = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",true,true);

\treturn results;

};



var prepare_results = function (source) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that splits each result on the first occurance of the specified separator and returns the unique values.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.splitbefore = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar parts = title.split(operator.operand);

\t\tif(parts.length === 1) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,parts[0]);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,parts[0] + operator.operand);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the story views in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.storyviews = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tstoryviews = {};

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"storyview\",storyviews);

\t$tw.utils.each(storyviews,function(info,name) {

\t\tresults.push(name);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the fields on the selected subtiddlers of the plugin named in the operand



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.subtiddlerfields = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar subtiddler = options.wiki.getSubTiddler(operator.operand,title);

\t\tif(subtiddler) {

\t\t\tfor(var fieldName in subtiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a title ends with a suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.suffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(-operator.operand.length) !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(-operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tag.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tag.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tag.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking for the presence of a tag



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tag = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif((operator.suffix || \"\").toLowerCase() === \"strict\" && !operator.operand) {

\t\t// New semantics:

\t\t// Always return copy of input if operator.operand is missing

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\t// Old semantics:

\t\tvar tiddlers = options.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(operator.operand);

\t\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\t\t// Returns a copy of the input if operator.operand is missing

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Returns empty results if operator.operand is missing

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresults = options.wiki.sortByList(results,operator.operand);

\t\t}\t\t

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all tiddlers that are tagged with the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tagging = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tags.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tags.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tags.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all the tags of the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tags = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar tags = {};

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar t, length;

\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields.tags) {

\t\t\tfor(t=0, length=tiddler.fields.tags.length; t<length; t++) {

\t\t\t\ttags[tiddler.fields.tags[t]] = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn Object.keys(tags);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/title.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/title.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/title.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for comparing title fields for equality



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.title = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields.title !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tresults.push(operator.operand);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all the selected tiddlers that are untagged



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.untagged = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.isArray(tiddler.fields.tags) && tiddler.fields.tags.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !tiddler.hasField(\"tags\") || ($tw.utils.isArray(tiddler.fields.tags) && tiddler.fields.tags.length === 0)) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the wiki parser rules in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.wikiparserrules = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\toperand = operator.operand;

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types.wikirule,function(mod) {

\t\tvar exp = mod.exports;

\t\tif(!operand || exp.types[operand]) {

\t\t\tresults.push(exp.name);

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Extended filter operators to manipulate the current list.



\\*/

(function () {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Fetch titles from the current list

*/

var prepare_results = function (source) {

var results = [];

source(function (tiddler, title) {

results.push(title);

});

return results;

};



/*

Moves a number of items from the tail of the current list before the item named in the operand

*/

exports.putbefore = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

return (index === -1) ?

results.slice(0, -1) :

results.slice(0, index).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index, -count));

};



/*

Moves a number of items from the tail of the current list after the item named in the operand

*/

exports.putafter = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

return (index === -1) ?

results.slice(0, -1) :

results.slice(0, index + 1).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index + 1, -count));

};



/*

Replaces the item named in the operand with a number of items from the tail of the current list

*/

exports.replace = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

return (index === -1) ?

results.slice(0, -count) :

results.slice(0, index).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index + 1, -count));

};



/*

Moves a number of items from the tail of the current list to the head of the list

*/

exports.putfirst = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

return results.slice(-count).concat(results.slice(0, -count));

};



/*

Moves a number of items from the head of the current list to the tail of the list

*/

exports.putlast = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

return results.slice(count).concat(results.slice(0, count));

};



/*

Moves the item named in the operand a number of places forward or backward in the list

*/

exports.move = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1),

marker = results.splice(index, 1),

offset = (index + count) > 0 ? index + count : 0;

return results.slice(0, offset).concat(marker).concat(results.slice(offset));

};



/*

Returns the items from the current list that are after the item named in the operand

*/

exports.allafter = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

return (index === -1 || index > (results.length - 2)) ? [] :

(operator.suffix) ? results.slice(index) :

results.slice(index + 1);

};



/*

Returns the items from the current list that are before the item named in the operand

*/

exports.allbefore = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source),

index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

return (index < 0) ? [] :

(operator.suffix) ? results.slice(0, index + 1) :

results.slice(0, index);

};



/*

Appends the items listed in the operand array to the tail of the current list

*/

exports.append = function (source, operator) {

var append = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

results = prepare_results(source),

count = parseInt(operator.suffix) || append.length;

return (append.length === 0) ? results :

(operator.prefix) ? results.concat(append.slice(-count)) :

results.concat(append.slice(0, count));

};



/*

Prepends the items listed in the operand array to the head of the current list

*/

exports.prepend = function (source, operator) {

var prepend = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

results = prepare_results(source),

count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,prepend.length);

return (prepend.length === 0) ? results :

(operator.prefix) ? prepend.slice(-count).concat(results) :

prepend.slice(0, count).concat(results);

};



/*

Returns all items from the current list except the items listed in the operand array

*/

exports.remove = function (source, operator) {

var array = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

results = prepare_results(source),

count = parseInt(operator.suffix) || array.length,

p,

len,

index;

len = array.length - 1;

for (p = 0; p < count; ++p) {

if (operator.prefix) {

index = results.indexOf(array[len - p]);

} else {

index = results.indexOf(array[p]);

}

if (index !== -1) {

results.splice(index, 1);

}

}

return results;

};



/*

Returns all items from the current list sorted in the order of the items in the operand array

*/

exports.sortby = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source);

if (!results || results.length < 2) {

return results;

}

var lookup = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\");

results.sort(function (a, b) {

return lookup.indexOf(a) - lookup.indexOf(b);

});

return results;

};



/*

Removes all duplicate items from the current list

*/

exports.unique = function (source, operator) {

var results = prepare_results(source);

var set = results.reduce(function (a, b) {

if (a.indexOf(b) < 0) {

a.push(b);

}

return a;

}, []);

return set;

};

})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikimethod



Adds tiddler filtering methods to the $tw.Wiki object.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Parses an operation (i.e. a run) within a filter string

\toperators: Array of array of operator nodes into which results should be inserted

\tfilterString: filter string

\tp: start position within the string

Returns the new start position, after the parsed operation

*/

function parseFilterOperation(operators,filterString,p) {

\tvar nextBracketPos, operator;

\t// Skip the starting square bracket

\tif(filterString.charAt(p++) !== \"[\") {

\t\tthrow \"Missing [ in filter expression\";

\t}

\t// Process each operator in turn

\tdo {

\t\toperator = {};

\t\t// Check for an operator prefix

\t\tif(filterString.charAt(p) === \"!\") {

\t\t\toperator.prefix = filterString.charAt(p++);

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the operator name

\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.substring(p).search(/[\\[\\{<\\/]/);

\t\tif(nextBracketPos === -1) {

\t\t\tthrow \"Missing [ in filter expression\";

\t\t}

\t\tnextBracketPos += p;

\t\tvar bracket = filterString.charAt(nextBracketPos);

\t\toperator.operator = filterString.substring(p,nextBracketPos);



\t\t// Any suffix?

\t\tvar colon = operator.operator.indexOf(':');

\t\tif(colon > -1) {

\t\t\toperator.suffix = operator.operator.substring(colon + 1);

\t\t\toperator.operator = operator.operator.substring(0,colon) || \"field\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Empty operator means: title

\t\telse if(operator.operator === \"\") {

\t\t\toperator.operator = \"title\";

\t\t}



\t\tp = nextBracketPos + 1;

\t\tswitch (bracket) {

\t\t\tcase \"{\": // Curly brackets

\t\t\t\toperator.indirect = true;

\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\"}\",p);

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"[\": // Square brackets

\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\"]\",p);

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"<\": // Angle brackets

\t\t\t\toperator.variable = true;

\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\">\",p);

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"/\": // regexp brackets

\t\t\t\tvar rex = /^((?:[^\\\\\\/]*|\\\\.)*)\\/(?:\\(([mygi]+)\\))?/g,

\t\t\t\t\trexMatch = rex.exec(filterString.substring(p));

\t\t\t\tif(rexMatch) {

\t\t\t\t\toperator.regexp = new RegExp(rexMatch[1], rexMatch[2]);

// DEPRECATION WARNING

console.log(\"WARNING: Filter\",operator.operator,\"has a deprecated regexp operand\",operator.regexp);

\t\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = p + rex.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\telse {

\t\t\t\t\tthrow \"Unterminated regular expression in filter expression\";

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}



\t\tif(nextBracketPos === -1) {

\t\t\tthrow \"Missing closing bracket in filter expression\";

\t\t}

\t\tif(!operator.regexp) {

\t\t\toperator.operand = filterString.substring(p,nextBracketPos);

\t\t}

\t\tp = nextBracketPos + 1;



\t\t// Push this operator

\t\toperators.push(operator);

\t} while(filterString.charAt(p) !== \"]\");

\t// Skip the ending square bracket

\tif(filterString.charAt(p++) !== \"]\") {

\t\tthrow \"Missing ] in filter expression\";

\t}

\t// Return the parsing position

\treturn p;

}



/*

Parse a filter string

*/

exports.parseFilter = function(filterString) {

\tfilterString = filterString || \"\";

\tvar results = [], // Array of arrays of operator nodes {operator:,operand:}

\t\tp = 0, // Current position in the filter string

\t\tmatch;

\tvar whitespaceRegExp = /(\\s+)/mg,

\t\toperandRegExp = /((?:\\+|\\-)?)(?:(\\[)|(?:\"([^\"]*)\")|(?:'([^']*)')|([^\\s\\[\\]]+))/mg;

\twhile(p < filterString.length) {

\t\t// Skip any whitespace

\t\twhitespaceRegExp.lastIndex = p;

\t\tmatch = whitespaceRegExp.exec(filterString);

\t\tif(match && match.index === p) {

\t\t\tp = p + match[0].length;

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the start of the operation

\t\tif(p < filterString.length) {

\t\t\toperandRegExp.lastIndex = p;

\t\t\tmatch = operandRegExp.exec(filterString);

\t\t\tif(!match || match.index !== p) {

\t\t\t\tthrow $tw.language.getString(\"Error/FilterSyntax\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar operation = {

\t\t\t\tprefix: \"\",

\t\t\t\toperators: []

\t\t\t};

\t\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\t\toperation.prefix = match[1];

\t\t\t\tp++;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(match[2]) { // Opening square bracket

\t\t\t\tp = parseFilterOperation(operation.operators,filterString,p);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tp = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(match[3] || match[4] || match[5]) { // Double quoted string, single quoted string or unquoted title

\t\t\t\toperation.operators.push(

\t\t\t\t\t{operator: \"title\", operand: match[3] || match[4] || match[5]}

\t\t\t\t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tresults.push(operation);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



exports.getFilterOperators = function() {

\tif(!this.filterOperators) {

\t\t$tw.Wiki.prototype.filterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"filteroperator\",this.filterOperators);

\t}

\treturn this.filterOperators;

};



exports.filterTiddlers = function(filterString,widget,source) {

\tvar fn = this.compileFilter(filterString);

\treturn fn.call(this,source,widget);

};



/*

Compile a filter into a function with the signature fn(source,widget) where:

source: an iterator function for the source tiddlers, called source(iterator), where iterator is called as iterator(tiddler,title)

widget: an optional widget node for retrieving the current tiddler etc.

*/

exports.compileFilter = function(filterString) {

\tvar filterParseTree;

\ttry {

\t\tfilterParseTree = this.parseFilter(filterString);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\treturn function(source,widget) {

\t\t\treturn [$tw.language.getString(\"Error/Filter\") + \": \" + e];

\t\t};

\t}

\t// Get the hashmap of filter operator functions

\tvar filterOperators = this.getFilterOperators();

\t// Assemble array of functions, one for each operation

\tvar operationFunctions = [];

\t// Step through the operations

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.utils.each(filterParseTree,function(operation) {

\t\t// Create a function for the chain of operators in the operation

\t\tvar operationSubFunction = function(source,widget) {

\t\t\tvar accumulator = source,

\t\t\t\tresults = [],

\t\t\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = widget && widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(operation.operators,function(operator) {

\t\t\t\tvar operand = operator.operand,

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction;

\t\t\t\tif(!operator.operator) {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators.title;

\t\t\t\t} else if(!filterOperators[operator.operator]) {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators.field;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators[operator.operator];

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(operator.indirect) {

\t\t\t\t\toperand = self.getTextReference(operator.operand,\"\",currTiddlerTitle);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(operator.variable) {

\t\t\t\t\toperand = widget.getVariable(operator.operand,{defaultValue: \"\"});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Invoke the appropriate filteroperator module

\t\t\t\tresults = operatorFunction(accumulator,{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\toperator: operator.operator,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\toperand: operand,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tprefix: operator.prefix,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tsuffix: operator.suffix,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tregexp: operator.regexp

\t\t\t\t\t\t},{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\twiki: self,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\twidget: widget

\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif($tw.utils.isArray(results)) {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulator = self.makeTiddlerIterator(results);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulator = results;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.isArray(results)) {

\t\t\t\treturn results;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tvar resultArray = [];

\t\t\t\tresults(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\t\tresultArray.push(title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\treturn resultArray;

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t\t// Wrap the operator functions in a wrapper function that depends on the prefix

\t\toperationFunctions.push((function() {

\t\t\tswitch(operation.prefix || \"\") {

\t\t\t\tcase \"\": // No prefix means that the operation is unioned into the result

\t\t\t\t\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\tcase \"-\": // The results of this operation are removed from the main result

\t\t\t\t\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.removeArrayEntries(results,operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\tcase \"+\": // This operation is applied to the main results so far

\t\t\t\t\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// This replaces all the elements of the array, but keeps the actual array so that references to it are preserved

\t\t\t\t\t\tsource = self.makeTiddlerIterator(results);

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.splice(0,results.length);

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t}

\t\t})());

\t});

\t// Return a function that applies the operations to a source iterator of tiddler titles

\treturn $tw.perf.measure(\"filter\",function filterFunction(source,widget) {

\t\tif(!source) {

\t\t\tsource = self.each;

\t\t} else if(typeof source === \"object\") { // Array or hashmap

\t\t\tsource = self.makeTiddlerIterator(source);

\t\t}

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\t$tw.utils.each(operationFunctions,function(operationFunction) {

\t\t\toperationFunction(results,source,widget);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t});

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikimethod" }, "$:/core/modules/info/platform.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/info/platform.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/info/platform.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: info



Initialise basic platform $:/info/ tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.getInfoTiddlerFields = function() {

\tvar mapBoolean = function(value) {return value ? \"yes\" : \"no\";},

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields = [];

\t// Basics

\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser\", text: mapBoolean(!!$tw.browser)});

\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/node\", text: mapBoolean(!!$tw.node)});

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Document location

\t\tvar setLocationProperty = function(name,value) {

\t\t\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/url/\" + name, text: value});\t\t\t

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tlocation = document.location;

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"full\", (location.toString()).split(\"#\")[0]);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"host\", location.host);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"hostname\", location.hostname);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"protocol\", location.protocol);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"port\", location.port);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"pathname\", location.pathname);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"search\", location.search);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"origin\", location.origin);

\t\t// Screen size

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser/screen/width\", text: window.screen.width.toString()});

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser/screen/height\", text: window.screen.height.toString()});

\t}

\treturn infoTiddlerFields;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "info" }, "$:/core/modules/keyboard.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/keyboard.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/keyboard.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Keyboard handling utilities



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var namedKeys = {

\t\"cancel\": 3,

\t\"help\": 6,

\t\"backspace\": 8,

\t\"tab\": 9,

\t\"clear\": 12,

\t\"return\": 13,

\t\"enter\": 13,

\t\"pause\": 19,

\t\"escape\": 27,

\t\"space\": 32,

\t\"page_up\": 33,

\t\"page_down\": 34,

\t\"end\": 35,

\t\"home\": 36,

\t\"left\": 37,

\t\"up\": 38,

\t\"right\": 39,

\t\"down\": 40,

\t\"printscreen\": 44,

\t\"insert\": 45,

\t\"delete\": 46,

\t\"0\": 48,

\t\"1\": 49,

\t\"2\": 50,

\t\"3\": 51,

\t\"4\": 52,

\t\"5\": 53,

\t\"6\": 54,

\t\"7\": 55,

\t\"8\": 56,

\t\"9\": 57,

\t\"firefoxsemicolon\": 59,

\t\"firefoxequals\": 61,

\t\"a\": 65,

\t\"b\": 66,

\t\"c\": 67,

\t\"d\": 68,

\t\"e\": 69,

\t\"f\": 70,

\t\"g\": 71,

\t\"h\": 72,

\t\"i\": 73,

\t\"j\": 74,

\t\"k\": 75,

\t\"l\": 76,

\t\"m\": 77,

\t\"n\": 78,

\t\"o\": 79,

\t\"p\": 80,

\t\"q\": 81,

\t\"r\": 82,

\t\"s\": 83,

\t\"t\": 84,

\t\"u\": 85,

\t\"v\": 86,

\t\"w\": 87,

\t\"x\": 88,

\t\"y\": 89,

\t\"z\": 90,

\t\"numpad0\": 96,

\t\"numpad1\": 97,

\t\"numpad2\": 98,

\t\"numpad3\": 99,

\t\"numpad4\": 100,

\t\"numpad5\": 101,

\t\"numpad6\": 102,

\t\"numpad7\": 103,

\t\"numpad8\": 104,

\t\"numpad9\": 105,

\t\"multiply\": 106,

\t\"add\": 107,

\t\"separator\": 108,

\t\"subtract\": 109,

\t\"decimal\": 110,

\t\"divide\": 111,

\t\"f1\": 112,

\t\"f2\": 113,

\t\"f3\": 114,

\t\"f4\": 115,

\t\"f5\": 116,

\t\"f6\": 117,

\t\"f7\": 118,

\t\"f8\": 119,

\t\"f9\": 120,

\t\"f10\": 121,

\t\"f11\": 122,

\t\"f12\": 123,

\t\"f13\": 124,

\t\"f14\": 125,

\t\"f15\": 126,

\t\"f16\": 127,

\t\"f17\": 128,

\t\"f18\": 129,

\t\"f19\": 130,

\t\"f20\": 131,

\t\"f21\": 132,

\t\"f22\": 133,

\t\"f23\": 134,

\t\"f24\": 135,

\t\"firefoxminus\": 173,

\t\"semicolon\": 186,

\t\"equals\": 187,

\t\"comma\": 188,

\t\"dash\": 189,

\t\"period\": 190,

\t\"slash\": 191,

\t\"backquote\": 192,

\t\"openbracket\": 219,

\t\"backslash\": 220,

\t\"closebracket\": 221,

\t\"quote\": 222

};



function KeyboardManager(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\toptions = options || \"\";

\t// Save the named key hashmap

\tthis.namedKeys = namedKeys;

\t// Create a reverse mapping of code to keyname

\tthis.keyNames = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(namedKeys,function(keyCode,name) {

\t\tself.keyNames[keyCode] = name.substr(0,1).toUpperCase() + name.substr(1);

\t});

\t// Save the platform-specific name of the \"meta\" key

\tthis.metaKeyName = $tw.platform.isMac ? \"cmd-\" : \"win-\";

}



/*

Return an array of keycodes for the modifier keys ctrl, shift, alt, meta

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.getModifierKeys = function() {

\treturn [

\t\t16, // Shift

\t\t17, // Ctrl

\t\t18, // Alt

\t\t20, // CAPS LOCK

\t\t91, // Meta (left)

\t\t93, // Meta (right)

\t\t224 // Meta (Firefox)

\t]

};



/*

Parses a key descriptor into the structure:

{

\tkeyCode: numeric keycode

\tshiftKey: boolean

\taltKey: boolean

\tctrlKey: boolean

\tmetaKey: boolean

}

Key descriptors have the following format:

\tctrl+enter

\tctrl+shift+alt+A

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.parseKeyDescriptor = function(keyDescriptor) {

\tvar components = keyDescriptor.split(/\\+|\\-/),

\t\tinfo = {

\t\t\tkeyCode: 0,

\t\t\tshiftKey: false,

\t\t\taltKey: false,

\t\t\tctrlKey: false,

\t\t\tmetaKey: false

\t\t};

\tfor(var t=0; t<components.length; t++) {

\t\tvar s = components[t].toLowerCase(),

\t\t\tc = s.charCodeAt(0);

\t\t// Look for modifier keys

\t\tif(s === \"ctrl\") {

\t\t\tinfo.ctrlKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"shift\") {

\t\t\tinfo.shiftKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"alt\") {

\t\t\tinfo.altKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"meta\" || s === \"cmd\" || s === \"win\") {

\t\t\tinfo.metaKey = true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Replace named keys with their code

\t\tif(this.namedKeys[s]) {

\t\t\tinfo.keyCode = this.namedKeys[s];

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(info.keyCode) {

\t\treturn info;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Parse a list of key descriptors into an array of keyInfo objects. The key descriptors can be passed as an array of strings or a space separated string

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.parseKeyDescriptors = function(keyDescriptors,options) {

\tvar self = this;

\toptions = options || {};

\toptions.stack = options.stack || [];

\tvar wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

\tif(typeof keyDescriptors === \"string\" && keyDescriptors === \"\") {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

\tif(!$tw.utils.isArray(keyDescriptors)) {

\t\tkeyDescriptors = keyDescriptors.split(\" \");

\t}

\tvar result = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(keyDescriptors,function(keyDescriptor) {

\t\t// Look for a named shortcut

\t\tif(keyDescriptor.substr(0,2) === \"((\" && keyDescriptor.substr(-2,2) === \"))\") {

\t\t\tif(options.stack.indexOf(keyDescriptor) === -1) {

\t\t\t\toptions.stack.push(keyDescriptor);

\t\t\t\tvar name = keyDescriptor.substring(2,keyDescriptor.length - 2),

\t\t\t\t\tlookupName = function(configName) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tvar keyDescriptors = wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/\" + configName + \"/\" + name);

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(keyDescriptors) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresult.push.apply(result,self.parseKeyDescriptors(keyDescriptors,options));

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\tlookupName(\"shortcuts\");

\t\t\t\tlookupName($tw.platform.isMac ? \"shortcuts-mac\" : \"shortcuts-not-mac\");

\t\t\t\tlookupName($tw.platform.isWindows ? \"shortcuts-windows\" : \"shortcuts-not-windows\");

\t\t\t\tlookupName($tw.platform.isLinux ? \"shortcuts-linux\" : \"shortcuts-not-linux\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresult.push(self.parseKeyDescriptor(keyDescriptor));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn result;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.getPrintableShortcuts = function(keyInfoArray) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tresult = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(keyInfoArray,function(keyInfo) {

\t\tif(keyInfo) {

\t\t\tresult.push((keyInfo.ctrlKey ? \"ctrl-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.shiftKey ? \"shift-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.altKey ? \"alt-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.metaKey ? self.metaKeyName : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (self.keyNames[keyInfo.keyCode]));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn result;

}



KeyboardManager.prototype.checkKeyDescriptor = function(event,keyInfo) {

\treturn keyInfo &&

\t\t\tevent.keyCode === keyInfo.keyCode &&

\t\t\tevent.shiftKey === keyInfo.shiftKey &&

\t\t\tevent.altKey === keyInfo.altKey &&

\t\t\tevent.ctrlKey === keyInfo.ctrlKey &&

\t\t\tevent.metaKey === keyInfo.metaKey;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.checkKeyDescriptors = function(event,keyInfoArray) {

\tfor(var t=0; t<keyInfoArray.length; t++) {

\t\tif(this.checkKeyDescriptor(event,keyInfoArray[t])) {

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



exports.KeyboardManager = KeyboardManager;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/language.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/language.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/language.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The $tw.Language() manages translateable strings



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Create an instance of the language manager. Options include:

wiki: wiki from which to retrieve translation tiddlers

*/

function Language(options) {

\toptions = options || \"\";

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

}



/*

Return a wikified translateable string. The title is automatically prefixed with \"$:/language/\"

Options include:

variables: optional hashmap of variables to supply to the language wikification

*/

Language.prototype.getString = function(title,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\ttitle = \"$:/language/\" + title;

\treturn this.wiki.renderTiddler(\"text/plain\",title,{variables: options.variables});

};



/*

Return a raw, unwikified translateable string. The title is automatically prefixed with \"$:/language/\"

*/

Language.prototype.getRawString = function(title) {

\ttitle = \"$:/language/\" + title;

\treturn this.wiki.getTiddlerText(title);

};



exports.Language = Language;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return the changecount for the current tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"changecount\";



exports.params = [];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function() {

\treturn this.wiki.getChangeCount(this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\")) + \"\";

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to choose which of two colours has the highest contrast with a base colour



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"contrastcolour\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"target\"},

\t{name: \"fallbackTarget\"},

\t{name: \"colourA\"},

\t{name: \"colourB\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(target,fallbackTarget,colourA,colourB) {

\tvar rgbTarget = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(target) || $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(fallbackTarget);

\tif(!rgbTarget) {

\t\treturn colourA;

\t}

\tvar rgbColourA = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(colourA),

\t\trgbColourB = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(colourB);

\tif(rgbColourA && !rgbColourB) {

\t\treturn rgbColourA;

\t}

\tif(rgbColourB && !rgbColourA) {

\t\treturn rgbColourB;

\t}

\tif(!rgbColourA && !rgbColourB) {

\t\t// If neither colour is readable, return a crude inverse of the target

\t\treturn [255 - rgbTarget[0],255 - rgbTarget[1],255 - rgbTarget[2],rgbTarget[3]];

\t}

\t// Colour brightness formula derived from http://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/WD-AERT/#color-contrast

\tvar brightnessTarget = rgbTarget[0] * 0.299 + rgbTarget[1] * 0.587 + rgbTarget[2] * 0.114,

\t\tbrightnessA = rgbColourA[0] * 0.299 + rgbColourA[1] * 0.587 + rgbColourA[2] * 0.114,

\t\tbrightnessB = rgbColourB[0] * 0.299 + rgbColourB[1] * 0.587 + rgbColourB[2] * 0.114;

\treturn Math.abs(brightnessTarget - brightnessA) > Math.abs(brightnessTarget - brightnessB) ? colourA : colourB;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output tiddlers matching a filter to CSV



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"csvtiddlers\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"filter\"},

\t{name: \"format\"},

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(filter,format) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttiddlers = this.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter),

\t\ttiddler,

\t\tfields = [],

\t\tt,f;

\t// Collect all the fields

\tfor(t=0;t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlers[t]);

\t\tfor(f in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\tif(fields.indexOf(f) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tfields.push(f);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Sort the fields and bring the standard ones to the front

\tfields.sort();

\t\"title text modified modifier created creator\".split(\" \").reverse().forEach(function(value,index) {

\t\tvar p = fields.indexOf(value);

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\tfields.splice(p,1);

\t\t\tfields.unshift(value)

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Output the column headings

\tvar output = [], row = [];

\tfields.forEach(function(value) {

\t\trow.push(quoteAndEscape(value))

\t});

\toutput.push(row.join(\",\"));

\t// Output each tiddler

\tfor(var t=0;t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\trow = [];

\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlers[t]);

\t\t\tfor(f=0; f<fields.length; f++) {

\t\t\t\trow.push(quoteAndEscape(tiddler ? tiddler.getFieldString(fields[f]) || \"\" : \"\"));

\t\t\t}

\t\toutput.push(row.join(\",\"));

\t}

\treturn output.join(\"\

\");

};



function quoteAndEscape(value) {

\treturn \"\\\"\" + value.replace(/\"/mg,\"\\\"\\\"\") + \"\\\"\";

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to display a list of keyboard shortcuts in human readable form. Notably, it resolves named shortcuts like `((bold))` to the underlying keystrokes.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"displayshortcuts\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"shortcuts\"},

\t{name: \"prefix\"},

\t{name: \"separator\"},

\t{name: \"suffix\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(shortcuts,prefix,separator,suffix) {

\tvar shortcutArray = $tw.keyboardManager.getPrintableShortcuts($tw.keyboardManager.parseKeyDescriptors(shortcuts,{

\t\twiki: this.wiki

\t}));

\tif(shortcutArray.length > 0) {

\t\tshortcutArray.sort(function(a,b) {

\t\t return a.toLowerCase().localeCompare(b.toLowerCase());

\t\t})

\t\treturn prefix + shortcutArray.join(separator) + suffix;

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"\";

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/dumpvariables.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/dumpvariables.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/dumpvariables.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to dump all active variable values



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"dumpvariables\";



exports.params = [

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function() {

\tvar output = [\"|!Variable |!Value |\"],

\t\tvariables = [], variable;

\tfor(variable in this.variables) {

\t\tvariables.push(variable);

\t}

\tvariables.sort();

\tfor(var index=0; index<variables.length; index++) {

\t\tvar variable = variables[index];

\t\toutput.push(\"|\" + variable + \" |<input size=50 value=<<\" + variable + \">>/> |\")

\t}

\treturn output.join(\"\

\");

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output a single tiddler to JSON



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"jsontiddler\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"title\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(title) {

\ttitle = title || this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tvar tiddler = !!title && this.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\tfields = new Object();

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tfor(var field in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\tfields[field] = tiddler.getFieldString(field);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn JSON.stringify(fields,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output tiddlers matching a filter to JSON



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"jsontiddlers\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"filter\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(filter) {

\tvar tiddlers = this.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter),

\t\tdata = [];

\tfor(var t=0;t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\tvar tiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlers[t]);

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tvar fields = new Object();

\t\t\tfor(var field in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\tfields[field] = tiddler.getFieldString(field);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tdata.push(fields);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn JSON.stringify(data,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to convert a string of text to a data URI



<<makedatauri text:\"Text to be converted\" type:\"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\">>



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"makedatauri\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"text\"},

\t{name: \"type\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(text,type) {

\treturn $tw.utils.makeDataUri(text,type);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/now.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/now.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/now.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return a formatted version of the current time



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"now\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"format\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(format) {

\treturn $tw.utils.formatDateString(new Date(),format || \"0hh:0mm, DDth MMM YYYY\");

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to qualify a state tiddler title according



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"qualify\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"title\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(title) {

\treturn title + \"-\" + this.getStateQualifier();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Resolves a relative path for an absolute rootpath.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"resolvepath\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"source\"},

\t{name: \"root\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(source, root) {

\treturn $tw.utils.resolvePath(source, root);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/version.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/version.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/version.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return the TiddlyWiki core version number



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"version\";



exports.params = [];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function() {

\treturn $tw.version;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The audio parser parses an audio tiddler into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var AudioParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"audio\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tcontrols: {type: \"string\", value: \"controls\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"audio/ogg\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mpeg\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mp3\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mp4\"] = AudioParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The CSV text parser processes CSV files into a table wrapped in a scrollable widget



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var CsvParser = function(type,text,options) {

\t// Table framework

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\t\"type\": \"scrollable\", \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"table\", \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"tbody\", \"children\": []

\t\t\t}], \"attributes\": {

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"value\": \"tc-csv-table\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}]

\t}];

\t// Split the text into lines

\tvar lines = text.split(/\\r?\

/mg),

\t\ttag = \"th\";

\tfor(var line=0; line<lines.length; line++) {

\t\tvar lineText = lines[line];

\t\tif(lineText) {

\t\t\tvar row = {

\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"tr\", \"children\": []

\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\tvar columns = lineText.split(\",\");

\t\t\tfor(var column=0; column<columns.length; column++) {

\t\t\t\trow.children.push({

\t\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": tag, \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"text\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"text\": columns[column]

\t\t\t\t\t\t}]

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttag = \"td\";

\t\t\tthis.tree[0].children[0].children[0].children.push(row);

\t\t}

\t}

};



exports[\"text/csv\"] = CsvParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The HTML parser displays text as raw HTML



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HtmlParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar src;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\tsrc = options._canonical_uri;

\t} else if(text) {

\t\tsrc = \"data:text/html;charset=utf-8,\" + encodeURIComponent(text);

\t}

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"iframe\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tsrc: {type: \"string\", value: src},

\t\t\tsandbox: {type: \"string\", value: \"\"}

\t\t}

\t}];

};



exports[\"text/html\"] = HtmlParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The image parser parses an image into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var ImageParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"img\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\tif(type === \"image/svg+xml\" || type === \".svg\") {

\t\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:image/svg+xml,\" + encodeURIComponent(text)};

\t\t} else {

\t\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t\t}

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"image/svg+xml\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/jpg\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/jpeg\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/png\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/gif\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/x-icon\"] = ImageParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Utility functions concerned with parsing text into tokens.



Most functions have the following pattern:



* The parameters are:

** `source`: the source string being parsed

** `pos`: the current parse position within the string

** Any further parameters are used to identify the token that is being parsed

* The return value is:

** null if the token was not found at the specified position

** an object representing the token with the following standard fields:

*** `type`: string indicating the type of the token

*** `start`: start position of the token in the source string

*** `end`: end position of the token in the source string

*** Any further fields required to describe the token



The exception is `skipWhiteSpace`, which just returns the position after the whitespace.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Look for a whitespace token. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"whitespace\", start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseWhiteSpace = function(source,pos) {

\tvar p = pos,c;

\twhile(true) {

\t\tc = source.charAt(p);

\t\tif((c === \" \") || (c === \"\\f\") || (c === \"\

\") || (c === \"\\r\") || (c === \"\\t\") || (c === \"\\v\") || (c === \"\\u00a0\")) { // Ignores some obscure unicode spaces

\t\t\tp++;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(p === pos) {

\t\treturn null;

\t} else {

\t\treturn {

\t\t\ttype: \"whitespace\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tend: p

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Convenience wrapper for parseWhiteSpace. Returns the position after the whitespace

*/

exports.skipWhiteSpace = function(source,pos) {

\tvar c;

\twhile(true) {

\t\tc = source.charAt(pos);

\t\tif((c === \" \") || (c === \"\\f\") || (c === \"\

\") || (c === \"\\r\") || (c === \"\\t\") || (c === \"\\v\") || (c === \"\\u00a0\")) { // Ignores some obscure unicode spaces

\t\t\tpos++;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn pos;

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Look for a given string token. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"token\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTokenString = function(source,pos,token) {

\tvar match = source.indexOf(token,pos) === pos;

\tif(match) {

\t\treturn {

\t\t\ttype: \"token\",

\t\t\tvalue: token,

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tend: pos + token.length

\t\t};

\t}

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for a token matching a regex. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"regexp\", match:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTokenRegExp = function(source,pos,reToken) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"regexp\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\treToken.lastIndex = pos;

\tnode.match = reToken.exec(source);

\tif(node.match && node.match.index === pos) {

\t\tnode.end = pos + node.match[0].length;

\t\treturn node;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Look for a string literal. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"string\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseStringLiteral = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"string\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\tvar reString = /(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\")|(?:'([^']*)')/g;

\treString.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reString.exec(source);

\tif(match && match.index === pos) {

\t\tnode.value = match[1] !== undefined ? match[1] :(

\t\t\tmatch[2] !== undefined ? match[2] : match[3]

\t\t\t\t\t);

\t\tnode.end = pos + match[0].length;

\t\treturn node;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Look for a macro invocation parameter. Returns null if not found, or {type: \"macro-parameter\", name:, value:, start:, end:}

*/

exports.parseMacroParameter = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"macro-parameter\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\t// Define our regexp

\tvar reMacroParameter = /(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\\s>\"'=]+)))/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the parameter

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reMacroParameter);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the parameter details

\tnode.value = token.match[2] !== undefined ? token.match[2] : (

\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[3] !== undefined ? token.match[3] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[4] !== undefined ? token.match[4] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[5] !== undefined ? token.match[5] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[6] !== undefined ? token.match[6] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"\"

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t);

\tif(token.match[1]) {

\t\tnode.name = token.match[1];

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



/*

Look for a macro invocation. Returns null if not found, or {type: \"macrocall\", name:, parameters:, start:, end:}

*/

exports.parseMacroInvocation = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tstart: pos,

\t\tparams: []

\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reMacroName = /([^\\s>\"'=]+)/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a double less than sign

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"<<\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the macro name

\tvar name = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reMacroName);

\tif(!name) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.name = name.match[1];

\tpos = name.end;

\t// Process parameters

\tvar parameter = $tw.utils.parseMacroParameter(source,pos);

\twhile(parameter) {

\t\tnode.params.push(parameter);

\t\tpos = parameter.end;

\t\t// Get the next parameter

\t\tparameter = $tw.utils.parseMacroParameter(source,pos);

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a double greater than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\">>\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



/*

Look for an HTML attribute definition. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"attribute\", name:, valueType: \"string|indirect|macro\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseAttribute = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reAttributeName = /([^\\/\\s>\"'=]+)/g,

\t\treUnquotedAttribute = /([^\\/\\s<>\"'=]+)/g,

\t\treFilteredValue = /\\{\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}\\}/g,

\t\treIndirectValue = /\\{\\{([^\\}]+)\\}\\}/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Get the attribute name

\tvar name = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reAttributeName);

\tif(!name) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.name = name.match[1];

\tpos = name.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for an equals sign

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"=\");

\tif(token) {

\t\tpos = token.end;

\t\t// Skip whitespace

\t\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t\t// Look for a string literal

\t\tvar stringLiteral = $tw.utils.parseStringLiteral(source,pos);

\t\tif(stringLiteral) {

\t\t\tpos = stringLiteral.end;

\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\tnode.value = stringLiteral.value;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Look for a filtered value

\t\t\tvar filteredValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reFilteredValue);

\t\t\tif(filteredValue) {

\t\t\t\tpos = filteredValue.end;

\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"filtered\";

\t\t\t\tnode.filter = filteredValue.match[1];

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Look for an indirect value

\t\t\t\tvar indirectValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reIndirectValue);

\t\t\t\tif(indirectValue) {

\t\t\t\t\tpos = indirectValue.end;

\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"indirect\";

\t\t\t\t\tnode.textReference = indirectValue.match[1];

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// Look for a unquoted value

\t\t\t\t\tvar unquotedValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reUnquotedAttribute);

\t\t\t\t\tif(unquotedValue) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tpos = unquotedValue.end;

\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = unquotedValue.match[1];

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// Look for a macro invocation value

\t\t\t\t\t\tvar macroInvocation = $tw.utils.parseMacroInvocation(source,pos);

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(macroInvocation) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tpos = macroInvocation.end;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"macro\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = macroInvocation;

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = \"true\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\tnode.value = \"true\";

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The PDF parser embeds a PDF viewer



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var ImageParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"embed\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:application/pdf;base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"application/pdf\"] = ImageParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The plain text parser processes blocks of source text into a degenerate parse tree consisting of a single text node



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var TextParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\ttype: \"codeblock\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tcode: {type: \"string\", value: text},

\t\t\tlanguage: {type: \"string\", value: type}

\t\t}

\t}];

};



exports[\"text/plain\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"text/x-tiddlywiki\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/javascript\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/json\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"text/css\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/x-tiddler-dictionary\"] = TextParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The video parser parses a video tiddler into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var VideoParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"video\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tcontrols: {type: \"string\", value: \"controls\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"video/mp4\"] = VideoParser;

exports[\"video/quicktime\"] = VideoParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for code blocks. For example:



```

\t```

\tThis text will not be //wikified//

\t```

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"codeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match and get language if defined

\tthis.matchRegExp = /```([\\w-]*)\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /(\\r?\

```$)/mg;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Look for the end of the block

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the block

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\t// Return the $codeblock widget

\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"codeblock\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\t\tcode: {type: \"string\", value: text},

\t\t\t\t\tlanguage: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[1]}

\t\t\t}

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for code runs. For example:



```

\tThis is a `code run`.

\tThis is another ``code run``

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"codeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(``?)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar reEnd = new RegExp(this.match[1], \"mg\");

\t// Look for the end marker

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the text

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"code\",

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\ttext: text

\t\t}]

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for HTML comments. For example:



```

<!-- This is a comment -->

```



Note that the syntax for comments is simplified to an opening \"<!--\" sequence and a closing \"-->\" sequence -- HTML itself implements a more complex format (see http://ostermiller.org/findhtmlcomment.html)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"commentblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<!--/mg;

\tthis.endMatchRegExp = /-->/mg;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(this.match) {

\t\tthis.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos + this.match[0].length;

\t\tthis.endMatch = this.endMatchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(this.endMatch) {

\t\t\treturn this.match.index;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Don't return any elements

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for HTML comments. For example:



```

<!-- This is a comment -->

```



Note that the syntax for comments is simplified to an opening \"<!--\" sequence and a closing \"-->\" sequence -- HTML itself implements a more complex format (see http://ostermiller.org/findhtmlcomment.html)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"commentinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<!--/mg;

\tthis.endMatchRegExp = /-->/mg;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(this.match) {

\t\tthis.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos + this.match[0].length;

\t\tthis.endMatch = this.endMatchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(this.endMatch) {

\t\t\treturn this.match.index;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Don't return any elements

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for dashes. For example:



```

This is an en-dash: --



This is an em-dash: ---

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"dash\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /-{2,3}(?!-)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar dash = this.match[0].length === 2 ? \"–\" : \"—\";

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"entity\",

\t\tentity: dash

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - bold. For example:



```

\tThis is ''bold'' text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except bold

\\rules only bold

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"bold\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /''/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/''/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"strong\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - italic. For example:



```

\tThis is //italic// text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except italic

\\rules only italic

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"italic\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\/\\//mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/\\/\\//mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"em\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - strikethrough. For example:



```

\tThis is ~~strikethrough~~ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except strikethrough

\\rules only strikethrough

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"strikethrough\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /~~/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/~~/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"strike\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - subscript. For example:



```

\tThis is ,,subscript,, text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except subscript

\\rules only subscript

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"subscript\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /,,/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/,,/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"sub\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - superscript. For example:



```

\tThis is ^^superscript^^ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except superscript

\\rules only superscript

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"superscript\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\^\\^/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/\\^\\^/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"sup\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - underscore. For example:



```

\tThis is __underscore__ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except underscore

\\rules only underscore

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"underscore\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /__/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/__/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"u\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for HTML entities. For example:



```

\tThis is a copyright symbol: ©

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"entity\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(&#?[a-zA-Z0-9]{2,8};)/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar entityString = this.match[1];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Return the entity

\treturn [{type: \"entity\", entity: this.match[0]}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for external links. For example:



```

An external link: https://www.tiddlywiki.com/



A suppressed external link: ~http://www.tiddlyspace.com/

```



External links can be suppressed by preceding them with `~`.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"extlink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /~?(?:file|http|https|mailto|ftp|irc|news|data|skype):[^\\s<>{}\\[\\]`|\"\\\\^]+(?:\\/|\\b)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Create the link unless it is suppressed

\tif(this.match[0].substr(0,1) === \"~\") {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: this.match[0].substr(1)}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\thref: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[0]},

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t\ttarget: {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"},

\t\t\t\trel: {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: this.match[0]

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for block-level filtered transclusion. For example:



```

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] ||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}width:40;height:50;}.class.class

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"filteredtranscludeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{\\{([^\\|]+?)(?:\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}([^\\}]*)\\}(?:\\.(\\S+))?(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar filter = this.match[1],

\t\ttooltip = this.match[2],

\t\ttemplate = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[3]),

\t\tstyle = this.match[4],

\t\tclasses = this.match[5];

\t// Return the list widget

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"list\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tfilter: {type: \"string\", value: filter}

\t\t},

\t\tisBlock: true

\t};

\tif(tooltip) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: tooltip};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\tnode.attributes.template = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t}

\tif(style) {

\t\tnode.attributes.style = {type: \"string\", value: style};

\t}

\tif(classes) {

\t\tnode.attributes.itemClass = {type: \"string\", value: classes.split(\".\").join(\" \")};

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for inline filtered transclusion. For example:



```

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] ||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}width:40;height:50;}.class.class

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"filteredtranscludeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{\\{([^\\|]+?)(?:\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}([^\\}]*)\\}(?:\\.(\\S+))?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar filter = this.match[1],

\t\ttooltip = this.match[2],

\t\ttemplate = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[3]),

\t\tstyle = this.match[4],

\t\tclasses = this.match[5];

\t// Return the list widget

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"list\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tfilter: {type: \"string\", value: filter}

\t\t}

\t};

\tif(tooltip) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: tooltip};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\tnode.attributes.template = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t}

\tif(style) {

\t\tnode.attributes.style = {type: \"string\", value: style};

\t}

\tif(classes) {

\t\tnode.attributes.itemClass = {type: \"string\", value: classes.split(\".\").join(\" \")};

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for marking areas with hard line breaks. For example:



```

\"\"\"

This is some text

That is set like

It is a Poem

When it is

Clearly

Not

\"\"\"

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"hardlinebreaks\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\"\"\"(?:\\r?\

)?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /(\"\"\")|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttree = [],

\t\tmatch;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tdo {

\t\t// Parse the run up to the terminator

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd,{eatTerminator: false}));

\t\t// Redo the terminator match

\t\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tmatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = reEnd.lastIndex;

\t\t\t// Add a line break if the terminator was a line break

\t\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\t\ttree.push({type: \"element\", tag: \"br\"});

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} while(match && !match[1]);

\t// Return the nodes

\treturn tree;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for headings



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"heading\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(!{1,6})/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar headingLevel = this.match[1].length;

\t// Move past the !s

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse any classes, whitespace and then the heading itself

\tvar classes = this.parser.parseClasses();

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// Return the heading

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"h\" + headingLevel,

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: classes.join(\" \")}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};

})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for rules. For example:



```

---

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"horizrule\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /-{3,}\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\treturn [{type: \"element\", tag: \"hr\"}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for HTML elements and widgets. For example:



{{{

<aside>

This is an HTML5 aside element

</aside>



<$slider target=\"MyTiddler\">

This is a widget invocation

</$slider>



}}}



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"html\";

exports.types = {inline: true, block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextTag = this.findNextTag(this.parser.source,startPos,{

\t\trequireLineBreak: this.is.block

\t});

\treturn this.nextTag ? this.nextTag.start : undefined;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Retrieve the most recent match so that recursive calls don't overwrite it

\tvar tag = this.nextTag;

\tthis.nextTag = null;

\t// Advance the parser position to past the tag

\tthis.parser.pos = tag.end;

\t// Check for an immediately following double linebreak

\tvar hasLineBreak = !tag.isSelfClosing && !!$tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(this.parser.source,this.parser.pos,/([^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

(?:[^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

|$))/g);

\t// Set whether we're in block mode

\ttag.isBlock = this.is.block || hasLineBreak;

\t// Parse the body if we need to

\tif(!tag.isSelfClosing && $tw.config.htmlVoidElements.indexOf(tag.tag) === -1) {

\t\t\tvar reEndString = \"</\" + $tw.utils.escapeRegExp(tag.tag) + \">\",

\t\t\t\treEnd = new RegExp(\"(\" + reEndString + \")\",\"mg\");

\t\tif(hasLineBreak) {

\t\t\ttag.children = this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttag.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd);

\t\t}

\t\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tvar endMatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(endMatch && endMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = endMatch.index + endMatch[0].length;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Return the tag

\treturn [tag];

};



/*

Look for an HTML tag. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"element\", name:, attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTag = function(source,pos,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar token,

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reTagName = /([a-zA-Z0-9\\-\\$]+)/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a less than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"<\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the tag name

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reTagName);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.tag = token.match[1];

\tif(node.tag.slice(1).indexOf(\"$\") !== -1) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tif(node.tag.charAt(0) === \"$\") {

\t\tnode.type = node.tag.substr(1);

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Check that the tag is terminated by a space, / or >

\tif(!$tw.utils.parseWhiteSpace(source,pos) && !(source.charAt(pos) === \"/\") && !(source.charAt(pos) === \">\") ) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\t// Process attributes

\tvar attribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\twhile(attribute) {

\t\tnode.attributes[attribute.name] = attribute;

\t\tpos = attribute.end;

\t\t// Get the next attribute

\t\tattribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a closing slash

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"/\");

\tif(token) {

\t\tpos = token.end;

\t\tnode.isSelfClosing = true;

\t}

\t// Look for a greater than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\">\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Check for a required line break

\tif(options.requireLineBreak) {

\t\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,/([^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

(?:[^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

|$))/g);

\t\tif(!token) {

\t\t\treturn null;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



exports.findNextTag = function(source,pos,options) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate HTML tags

\tvar reLookahead = /<([a-zA-Z\\-\\$]+)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a tag

\t\tvar tag = this.parseTag(source,match.index,options);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(tag && this.isLegalTag(tag)) {

\t\t\treturn tag;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



exports.isLegalTag = function(tag) {

\t// Widgets are always OK

\tif(tag.type !== \"element\") {

\t\treturn true;

\t// If it's an HTML tag that starts with a dash then it's not legal

\t} else if(tag.tag.charAt(0) === \"-\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise it's OK

\t\treturn true;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for embedding images. For example:



```

[img[https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img width=23 height=24 [https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img width={{!!width}} height={{!!height}} [https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img[Description of image|https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img[TiddlerTitle]]

[img[Description of image|TiddlerTitle]]

```



Generates the `<$image>` widget.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"image\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextImage = this.findNextImage(this.parser.source,startPos);

\treturn this.nextImage ? this.nextImage.start : undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.nextImage.end;

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"image\",

\t\tattributes: this.nextImage.attributes

\t};

\treturn [node];

};



/*

Find the next image from the current position

*/

exports.findNextImage = function(source,pos) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate HTML tags

\tvar reLookahead = /(\\[img)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a tag

\t\tvar tag = this.parseImage(source,match.index);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(tag) {

\t\t\treturn tag;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for an image at the specified position. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"image\", attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseImage = function(source,pos) {

\tvar token,

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"image\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[img`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[img\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Process attributes

\tif(source.charAt(pos) !== \"[\") {

\t\tvar attribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t\twhile(attribute) {

\t\t\tnode.attributes[attribute.name] = attribute;

\t\t\tpos = attribute.end;

\t\t\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t\t\tif(source.charAt(pos) !== \"[\") {

\t\t\t\t// Get the next attribute

\t\t\t\tattribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tattribute = null;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[` after the attributes

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Get the source up to the terminating `]]`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,/(?:([^|\\]]*?)\\|)?([^\\]]+?)\\]\\]/g);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\tif(token.match[1]) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: token.match[1].trim()};

\t}

\tnode.attributes.source = {type: \"string\", value: (token.match[2] || \"\").trim()};

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for lists. For example:



```

* This is an unordered list

* It has two items



# This is a numbered list

## With a subitem

# And a third item



; This is a term that is being defined

: This is the definition of that term

```



Note that lists can be nested arbitrarily:



```

#** One

#* Two

#** Three

#**** Four

#**# Five

#**## Six

## Seven

### Eight

## Nine

```



A CSS class can be applied to a list item as follows:



```

* List item one

*.active List item two has the class `active`

* List item three

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"list\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /([\\*#;:>]+)/mg;

};



var listTypes = {

\t\"*\": {listTag: \"ul\", itemTag: \"li\"},

\t\"#\": {listTag: \"ol\", itemTag: \"li\"},

\t\";\": {listTag: \"dl\", itemTag: \"dt\"},

\t\":\": {listTag: \"dl\", itemTag: \"dd\"},

\t\">\": {listTag: \"blockquote\", itemTag: \"p\"}

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Array of parse tree nodes for the previous row of the list

\tvar listStack = [];

\t// Cycle through the items in the list

\twhile(true) {

\t\t// Match the list marker

\t\tvar reMatch = /([\\*#;:>]+)/mg;

\t\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(!match || match.index !== this.parser.pos) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Check whether the list type of the top level matches

\t\tvar listInfo = listTypes[match[0].charAt(0)];

\t\tif(listStack.length > 0 && listStack[0].tag !== listInfo.listTag) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Move past the list marker

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\t// Walk through the list markers for the current row

\t\tfor(var t=0; t<match[0].length; t++) {

\t\t\tlistInfo = listTypes[match[0].charAt(t)];

\t\t\t// Remove any stacked up element if we can't re-use it because the list type doesn't match

\t\t\tif(listStack.length > t && listStack[t].tag !== listInfo.listTag) {

\t\t\t\tlistStack.splice(t,listStack.length - t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Construct the list element or reuse the previous one at this level

\t\t\tif(listStack.length <= t) {

\t\t\t\tvar listElement = {type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.listTag, children: [

\t\t\t\t\t{type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.itemTag, children: []}

\t\t\t\t]};

\t\t\t\t// Link this list element into the last child item of the parent list item

\t\t\t\tif(t) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar prevListItem = listStack[t-1].children[listStack[t-1].children.length-1];

\t\t\t\t\tprevListItem.children.push(listElement);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Save this element in the stack

\t\t\t\tlistStack[t] = listElement;

\t\t\t} else if(t === (match[0].length - 1)) {

\t\t\t\tlistStack[t].children.push({type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.itemTag, children: []});

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tif(listStack.length > match[0].length) {

\t\t\tlistStack.splice(match[0].length,listStack.length - match[0].length);

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the body of the list item into the last list item

\t\tvar lastListChildren = listStack[listStack.length-1].children,

\t\t\tlastListItem = lastListChildren[lastListChildren.length-1],

\t\t\tclasses = this.parser.parseClasses();

\t\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\t\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t\tlastListItem.children.push.apply(lastListItem.children,tree);

\t\tif(classes.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(lastListItem,classes.join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\t// Consume any whitespace following the list item

\t\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace();

\t}

\t// Return the root element of the list

\treturn [listStack[0]];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for block macro calls



```

<<name value value2>>

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrocallblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<<([^>\\s]+)(?:\\s*)((?:[^>]|(?:>(?!>)))*?)>>(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar macroName = this.match[1],

\t\tparamString = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar params = [],

\t\treParam = /\\s*(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))/mg,

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t// Process this parameter

\t\tvar paramInfo = {

\t\t\tvalue: paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5] || paramMatch[6]

\t\t};

\t\tif(paramMatch[1]) {

\t\t\tparamInfo.name = paramMatch[1];

\t\t}

\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t// Find the next match

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tname: macroName,

\t\tparams: params,

\t\tisBlock: true

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for macro calls



```

<<name value value2>>

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrocallinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<<([^\\s>]+)\\s*([\\s\\S]*?)>>/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar macroName = this.match[1],

\t\tparamString = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar params = [],

\t\treParam = /\\s*(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))/mg,

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t// Process this parameter

\t\tvar paramInfo = {

\t\t\tvalue: paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5]|| paramMatch[6]

\t\t};

\t\tif(paramMatch[1]) {

\t\t\tparamInfo.name = paramMatch[1];

\t\t}

\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t// Find the next match

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tname: macroName,

\t\tparams: params

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for macro definitions



```

\\define name(param:defaultvalue,param2:defaultvalue)

definition text, including $param$ markers

\\end

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrodef\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\define\\s+([^(\\s]+)\\(\\s*([^)]*)\\)(\\s*\\r?\

)?/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the macro name and parameters

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse the parameters

\tvar paramString = this.match[2],

\t\tparams = [];

\tif(paramString !== \"\") {

\t\tvar reParam = /\\s*([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)(?:\\s*:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))?/mg,

\t\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t\t// Save the parameter details

\t\t\tvar paramInfo = {name: paramMatch[1]},

\t\t\t\tdefaultValue = paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5] || paramMatch[6];

\t\t\tif(defaultValue) {

\t\t\t\tparamInfo[\"default\"] = defaultValue;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t\t// Look for the next parameter

\t\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Is this a multiline definition?

\tvar reEnd;

\tif(this.match[3]) {

\t\t// If so, the end of the body is marked with \\end

\t\treEnd = /(\\r?\

\\\\end[^\\S\

\\r]*(?:$|\\r?\

))/mg;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise, the end of the definition is marked by the end of the line

\t\treEnd = /($|\\r?\

)/mg;

\t\t// Move past any whitespace

\t\tthis.parser.pos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(this.parser.source,this.parser.pos);

\t}

\t// Find the end of the definition

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar text,

\t\tendMatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(endMatch) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,endMatch.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = endMatch.index + endMatch[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\t// We didn't find the end of the definition, so we'll make it blank

\t\ttext = \"\";

\t}

\t// Save the macro definition

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"set\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tname: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[1]},

\t\t\tvalue: {type: \"string\", value: text}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [],

\t\tparams: params

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for external links. For example:



```

[ext[https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[ext[Tooltip|https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"prettyextlink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextLink = this.findNextLink(this.parser.source,startPos);

\treturn this.nextLink ? this.nextLink.start : undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.nextLink.end;

\treturn [this.nextLink];

};



/*

Find the next link from the current position

*/

exports.findNextLink = function(source,pos) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate links

\tvar reLookahead = /(\\[ext\\[)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a link

\t\tvar link = this.parseLink(source,match.index);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(link) {

\t\t\treturn link;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for an link at the specified position. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"element\", tag: \"a\", attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseLink = function(source,pos) {

\tvar token,

\t\ttextNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"text\"

\t\t},

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [textNode]

\t\t};

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[ext[`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[ext[\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Look ahead for the terminating `]]`

\tvar closePos = source.indexOf(\"]]\",pos);

\tif(closePos === -1) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\t// Look for a `|` separating the tooltip

\tvar splitPos = source.indexOf(\"|\",pos);

\tif(splitPos === -1 || splitPos > closePos) {

\t\tsplitPos = null;

\t}

\t// Pull out the tooltip and URL

\tvar tooltip, URL;

\tif(splitPos) {

\t\tURL = source.substring(splitPos + 1,closePos).trim();

\t\ttextNode.text = source.substring(pos,splitPos).trim();

\t} else {

\t\tURL = source.substring(pos,closePos).trim();

\t\ttextNode.text = URL;

\t}

\tnode.attributes.href = {type: \"string\", value: URL};

\tnode.attributes.target = {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"};

\tnode.attributes.rel = {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"};

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = closePos + 2;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for pretty links. For example:



```

[[Introduction]]



[[Link description|TiddlerTitle]]

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"prettylink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\[\\[(.*?)(?:\\|(.*?))?\\]\\]/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Process the link

\tvar text = this.match[1],

\t\tlink = this.match[2] || text;

\tif($tw.utils.isLinkExternal(link)) {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\thref: {type: \"string\", value: link},

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t\ttarget: {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"},

\t\t\t\trel: {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: link}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for quote blocks. For example:



```

\t<<<.optionalClass(es) optional cited from

\ta quote

\t<<<

\t

\t<<<.optionalClass(es)

\ta quote

\t<<< optional cited from

```



Quotes can be quoted by putting more <s



```

\t<<<

\tQuote Level 1

\t

\t<<<<

\tQuoteLevel 2

\t<<<<

\t

\t<<<

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"quoteblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(<<<+)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar classes = [\"tc-quote\"];

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar reEndString = \"^\" + this.match[1] + \"(?!<)\";

\t// Move past the <s

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t

\t// Parse any classes, whitespace and then the optional cite itself

\tclasses.push.apply(classes, this.parser.parseClasses());

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tvar cite = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// before handling the cite, parse the body of the quote

\tvar tree= this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\t// If we got a cite, put it before the text

\tif(cite.length > 0) {

\t\ttree.unshift({

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"cite\",

\t\t\tchildren: cite

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Parse any optional cite

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tcite = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// If we got a cite, push it

\tif(cite.length > 0) {

\t\ttree.push({

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"cite\",

\t\t\tchildren: cite

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Return the blockquote element

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"blockquote\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tclass: { type: \"string\", value: classes.join(\" \") },

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for rules specifications



```

\\rules except ruleone ruletwo rulethree

\\rules only ruleone ruletwo rulethree

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"rules\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\rules[^\\S\

]/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the pragma invocation

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse whitespace delimited tokens terminated by a line break

\tvar reMatch = /[^\\S\

]*(\\S+)|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttokens = [];

\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tthis.parser.pos = reMatch.lastIndex;

\t\t// Exit if we've got the line break

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the token

\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\ttokens.push(match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the next token

\t\tmatch = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\t// Process the tokens

\tif(tokens.length > 0) {

\t\tthis.parser.amendRules(tokens[0],tokens.slice(1));

\t}

\t// No parse tree nodes to return

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for assigning styles and classes to paragraphs and other blocks. For example:



```

@@.myClass

@@background-color:red;

This paragraph will have the CSS class `myClass`.



* The `<ul>` around this list will also have the class `myClass`

* List item 2



@@

```



Note that classes and styles can be mixed subject to the rule that styles must precede classes. For example



```

@@.myFirstClass.mySecondClass

@@width:100px;.myThirdClass

This is a paragraph

@@

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"styleblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /@@((?:[^\\.\\r\

\\s:]+:[^\\r\

;]+;)+)?(?:\\.([^\\r\

\\s]+))?\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEndString = \"^@@(?:\\\\r?\\\

)?\";

\tvar classes = [], styles = [];

\tdo {

\t\t// Get the class and style

\t\tif(this.match[1]) {

\t\t\tstyles.push(this.match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\tif(this.match[2]) {

\t\t\tclasses.push(this.match[2].split(\".\").join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\t// Move past the match

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t\t// Look for another line of classes and styles

\t\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t} while(this.match && this.match.index === this.parser.pos);

\t// Parse the body

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\tfor(var t=0; t<tree.length; t++) {

\t\tif(classes.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(tree[t],classes.join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\tif(styles.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(tree[t],\"style\",styles.join(\"\"));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for assigning styles and classes to inline runs. For example:



```

@@.myClass This is some text with a class@@

@@background-color:red;This is some text with a background colour@@

@@width:100px;.myClass This is some text with a class and a width@@

```





\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"styleinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /@@((?:[^\\.\\r\

\\s:]+:[^\\r\

;]+;)+)?(\\.(?:[^\\r\

\\s]+)\\s+)?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /@@/g;

\t// Get the styles and class

\tvar stylesString = this.match[1],

\t\tclassString = this.match[2] ? this.match[2].split(\".\").join(\" \") : undefined;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse the run up to the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd,{eatTerminator: true});

\t// Return the classed span

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"span\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-inline-style\"}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t};

\tif(classString) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(node,classString);

\t}

\tif(stylesString) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(node,\"style\",stylesString);

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for system tiddler links.

Can be suppressed preceding them with `~`.

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"syslink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = new RegExp(

\t\t\"~?\\\\$:\\\\/[\" +

\t\t$tw.config.textPrimitives.anyLetter.substr(1,$tw.config.textPrimitives.anyLetter.length - 2) +

\t\t\"\\/._-]+\",

\t\t\"mg\"

\t);

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar match = this.match[0];

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Create the link unless it is suppressed

\tif(match.substr(0,1) === \"~\") {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: match.substr(1)}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: match}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\t\ttext: match

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for tables.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"table\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\|(?:[^\

]*)\\|(?:[fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

};



var processRow = function(prevColumns) {

\tvar cellRegExp = /(?:\\|([^\

\\|]*)\\|)|(\\|[fhck]?\\r?(?:\

|$))/mg,

\t\tcellTermRegExp = /((?:\\x20*)\\|)/mg,

\t\ttree = [],

\t\tcol = 0,

\t\tcolSpanCount = 1,

\t\tprevCell,

\t\tvAlign;

\t// Match a single cell

\tcellRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar cellMatch = cellRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(cellMatch && cellMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tif(cellMatch[1] === \"~\") {

\t\t\t// Rowspan

\t\t\tvar last = prevColumns[col];

\t\t\tif(last) {

\t\t\t\tlast.rowSpanCount++;

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"rowspan\",last.rowSpanCount);

\t\t\t\tvAlign = $tw.utils.getAttributeValueFromParseTreeNode(last.element,\"valign\",\"center\");

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"valign\",vAlign);

\t\t\t\tif(colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[1] === \">\") {

\t\t\t// Colspan

\t\t\tcolSpanCount++;

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[1] === \"<\" && prevCell) {

\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1 + $tw.utils.getAttributeValueFromParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",1);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[2]) {

\t\t\t// End of row

\t\t\tif(prevCell && colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\tif(prevCell.attributes && prevCell.attributes && prevCell.attributes.colspan) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount += prevCell.attributes.colspan.value;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount -= 1;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// For ordinary cells, step beyond the opening `|`

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t// Look for a space at the start of the cell

\t\t\tvar spaceLeft = false;

\t\t\tvAlign = null;

\t\t\tif(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos).search(/^\\^([^\\^]|\\^\\^)/) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tvAlign = \"top\";

\t\t\t} else if(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos).search(/^,([^,]|,,)/) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tvAlign = \"bottom\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(vAlign) {

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar chr = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos,1);

\t\t\twhile(chr === \" \") {

\t\t\t\tspaceLeft = true;

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\tchr = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos,1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Check whether this is a heading cell

\t\t\tvar cell;

\t\t\tif(chr === \"!\") {

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\tcell = {type: \"element\", tag: \"th\", children: []};

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tcell = {type: \"element\", tag: \"td\", children: []};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttree.push(cell);

\t\t\t// Record information about this cell

\t\t\tprevCell = cell;

\t\t\tprevColumns[col] = {rowSpanCount:1,element:cell};

\t\t\t// Check for a colspan

\t\t\tif(colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Parse the cell

\t\t\tcell.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(cellTermRegExp,{eatTerminator: true});

\t\t\t// Set the alignment for the cell

\t\t\tif(vAlign) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"valign\",vAlign);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos - 2,1) === \" \") { // spaceRight

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"align\",spaceLeft ? \"center\" : \"left\");

\t\t\t} else if(spaceLeft) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"align\",\"right\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Move back to the closing `|`

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos--;

\t\t}

\t\tcol++;

\t\tcellRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tcellMatch = cellRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar rowContainerTypes = {\"c\":\"caption\", \"h\":\"thead\", \"\":\"tbody\", \"f\":\"tfoot\"},

\t\ttable = {type: \"element\", tag: \"table\", children: []},

\t\trowRegExp = /^\\|([^\

]*)\\|([fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg,

\t\trowTermRegExp = /(\\|(?:[fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$))/mg,

\t\tprevColumns = [],

\t\tcurrRowType,

\t\trowContainer,

\t\trowCount = 0;

\t// Match the row

\trowRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar rowMatch = rowRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(rowMatch && rowMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tvar rowType = rowMatch[2];

\t\t// Check if it is a class assignment

\t\tif(rowType === \"k\") {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(table,rowMatch[1]);

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = rowMatch.index + rowMatch[0].length;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Otherwise, create a new row if this one is of a different type

\t\t\tif(rowType !== currRowType) {

\t\t\t\trowContainer = {type: \"element\", tag: rowContainerTypes[rowType], children: []};

\t\t\t\ttable.children.push(rowContainer);

\t\t\t\tcurrRowType = rowType;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Is this a caption row?

\t\t\tif(currRowType === \"c\") {

\t\t\t\t// If so, move past the opening `|` of the row

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\t// Move the caption to the first row if it isn't already

\t\t\t\tif(table.children.length !== 1) {

\t\t\t\t\ttable.children.pop(); // Take rowContainer out of the children array

\t\t\t\t\ttable.children.splice(0,0,rowContainer); // Insert it at the bottom\t\t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Set the alignment - TODO: figure out why TW did this

//\t\t\t\trowContainer.attributes.align = rowCount === 0 ? \"top\" : \"bottom\";

\t\t\t\t// Parse the caption

\t\t\t\trowContainer.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(rowTermRegExp,{eatTerminator: true});

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Create the row

\t\t\t\tvar theRow = {type: \"element\", tag: \"tr\", children: []};

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(theRow,rowCount%2 ? \"oddRow\" : \"evenRow\");

\t\t\t\trowContainer.children.push(theRow);

\t\t\t\t// Process the row

\t\t\t\ttheRow.children = processRow.call(this,prevColumns);

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = rowMatch.index + rowMatch[0].length;

\t\t\t\t// Increment the row count

\t\t\t\trowCount++;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\trowMatch = rowRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\treturn [table];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for block-level transclusion. For example:



```

{{MyTiddler}}

{{MyTiddler||TemplateTitle}}

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"transcludeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{([^\\{\\}\\|]*)(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar template = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[2]),

\t\ttextRef = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[1]);

\t// Prepare the transclude widget

\tvar transcludeNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {},

\t\t\tisBlock: true

\t\t};

\t// Prepare the tiddler widget

\tvar tr, targetTitle, targetField, targetIndex, tiddlerNode;

\tif(textRef) {

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(textRef);

\t\ttargetTitle = tr.title;

\t\ttargetField = tr.field;

\t\ttargetIndex = tr.index;

\t\ttiddlerNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"tiddler\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tisBlock: true,

\t\t\tchildren: [transcludeNode]

\t\t};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle};

\t\t\tif(targetField) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.field = {type: \"string\", value: targetField};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(targetIndex) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.index = {type: \"string\", value: targetIndex};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for inline-level transclusion. For example:



```

{{MyTiddler}}

{{MyTiddler||TemplateTitle}}

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"transcludeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{([^\\{\\}\\|]*)(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar template = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[2]),

\t\ttextRef = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[1]);

\t// Prepare the transclude widget

\tvar transcludeNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Prepare the tiddler widget

\tvar tr, targetTitle, targetField, targetIndex, tiddlerNode;

\tif(textRef) {

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(textRef);

\t\ttargetTitle = tr.title;

\t\ttargetField = tr.field;

\t\ttargetIndex = tr.index;

\t\ttiddlerNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"tiddler\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [transcludeNode]

\t\t};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle};

\t\t\tif(targetField) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.field = {type: \"string\", value: targetField};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(targetIndex) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.index = {type: \"string\", value: targetIndex};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for typed blocks. For example:



```

$$$.js

This will be rendered as JavaScript

$$$



$$$.svg

<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" width=\"150\" height=\"100\">

<circle cx=\"100\" cy=\"50\" r=\"40\" stroke=\"black\" stroke-width=\"2\" fill=\"red\" />

</svg>

$$$



$$$text/vnd.tiddlywiki>text/html

This will be rendered as an //HTML representation// of WikiText

$$$

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.name = \"typedblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\$\\$\\$([^ >\\r\

]*)(?: *> *([^ \\r\

]+))?\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /\\r?\

\\$\\$\\$\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

\t// Save the type

\tvar parseType = this.match[1],

\t\trenderType = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Look for the end of the block

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the block

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\t// Parse the block according to the specified type

\tvar parser = this.parser.wiki.parseText(parseType,text,{defaultType: \"text/plain\"});

\t// If there's no render type, just return the parse tree

\tif(!renderType) {

\t\treturn parser.tree;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise, render to the rendertype and return in a <PRE> tag

\t\tvar widgetNode = this.parser.wiki.makeWidget(parser),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\ttext = renderType === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent;

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"pre\",

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\t\ttext: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for whitespace specifications



```

\\whitespace trim

\\whitespace notrim

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"whitespace\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\whitespace[^\\S\

]/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Move past the pragma invocation

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse whitespace delimited tokens terminated by a line break

\tvar reMatch = /[^\\S\

]*(\\S+)|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttokens = [];

\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tthis.parser.pos = reMatch.lastIndex;

\t\t// Exit if we've got the line break

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the token

\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\ttokens.push(match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the next token

\t\tmatch = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\t// Process the tokens

\t$tw.utils.each(tokens,function(token) {

\t\tswitch(token) {

\t\t\tcase \"trim\":

\t\t\t\tself.parser.configTrimWhiteSpace = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"notrim\":

\t\t\t\tself.parser.configTrimWhiteSpace = false;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t});

\t// No parse tree nodes to return

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for wiki links. For example:



```

AWikiLink

AnotherLink

~SuppressedLink

```



Precede a camel case word with `~` to prevent it from being recognised as a link.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"wikilink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = new RegExp($tw.config.textPrimitives.unWikiLink + \"?\" + $tw.config.textPrimitives.wikiLink,\"mg\");

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get the details of the match

\tvar linkText = this.match[0];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// If the link starts with the unwikilink character then just output it as plain text

\tif(linkText.substr(0,1) === $tw.config.textPrimitives.unWikiLink) {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: linkText.substr(1)}];

\t}

\t// If the link has been preceded with a blocked letter then don't treat it as a link

\tif(this.match.index > 0) {

\t\tvar preRegExp = new RegExp($tw.config.textPrimitives.blockPrefixLetters,\"mg\");

\t\tpreRegExp.lastIndex = this.match.index-1;

\t\tvar preMatch = preRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(preMatch && preMatch.index === this.match.index-1) {

\t\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: linkText}];

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: linkText}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\ttext: linkText

\t\t}]

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The wiki text parser processes blocks of source text into a parse tree.



The parse tree is made up of nested arrays of these JavaScript objects:



\t{type: \"element\", tag: <string>, attributes: {}, children: []} - an HTML element

\t{type: \"text\", text: <string>} - a text node

\t{type: \"entity\", value: <string>} - an entity

\t{type: \"raw\", html: <string>} - raw HTML



Attributes are stored as hashmaps of the following objects:



\t{type: \"string\", value: <string>} - literal string

\t{type: \"indirect\", textReference: <textReference>} - indirect through a text reference

\t{type: \"macro\", macro: <TBD>} - indirect through a macro invocation



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var WikiParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tvar self = this;

\t// Check for an externally linked tiddler

\tif($tw.browser && (text || \"\") === \"\" && options._canonical_uri) {

\t\tthis.loadRemoteTiddler(options._canonical_uri);

\t\ttext = $tw.language.getRawString(\"LazyLoadingWarning\");

\t}

\t// Initialise the classes if we don't have them already

\tif(!this.pragmaRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.pragmaRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"pragma\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.pragmaRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Pragmas/\");

\t}

\tif(!this.blockRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.blockRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"block\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.blockRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Block/\");

\t}

\tif(!this.inlineRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.inlineRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"inline\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.inlineRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Inline/\");

\t}

\t// Save the parse text

\tthis.type = type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\tthis.source = text || \"\";

\tthis.sourceLength = this.source.length;

\t// Flag for ignoring whitespace

\tthis.configTrimWhiteSpace = false;

\t// Set current parse position

\tthis.pos = 0;

\t// Instantiate the pragma parse rules

\tthis.pragmaRules = this.instantiateRules(this.pragmaRuleClasses,\"pragma\",0);

\t// Instantiate the parser block and inline rules

\tthis.blockRules = this.instantiateRules(this.blockRuleClasses,\"block\",0);

\tthis.inlineRules = this.instantiateRules(this.inlineRuleClasses,\"inline\",0);

\t// Parse any pragmas

\tthis.tree = [];

\tvar topBranch = this.parsePragmas();

\t// Parse the text into inline runs or blocks

\tif(options.parseAsInline) {

\t\ttopBranch.push.apply(topBranch,this.parseInlineRun());

\t} else {

\t\ttopBranch.push.apply(topBranch,this.parseBlocks());

\t}

\t// Return the parse tree

};



/*

*/

WikiParser.prototype.loadRemoteTiddler = function(url) {

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: url,

\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\tcallback: function(err,data) {

\t\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlers = self.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(\".tid\",data,self.wiki.getCreationFields());

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddler[\"_canonical_uri\"] = url;

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddlers(tiddlers);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

*/

WikiParser.prototype.setupRules = function(proto,configPrefix) {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(!$tw.safemode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(proto,function(object,name) {

\t\t\tif(self.wiki.getTiddlerText(configPrefix + name,\"enable\") !== \"enable\") {

\t\t\t\tdelete proto[name];

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Instantiate an array of parse rules

*/

WikiParser.prototype.instantiateRules = function(classes,type,startPos) {

\tvar rulesInfo = [],

\t\tself = this;

\t$tw.utils.each(classes,function(RuleClass) {

\t\t// Instantiate the rule

\t\tvar rule = new RuleClass(self);

\t\trule.is = {};

\t\trule.is[type] = true;

\t\trule.init(self);

\t\tvar matchIndex = rule.findNextMatch(startPos);

\t\tif(matchIndex !== undefined) {

\t\t\trulesInfo.push({

\t\t\t\trule: rule,

\t\t\t\tmatchIndex: matchIndex

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn rulesInfo;

};



/*

Skip any whitespace at the current position. Options are:

\ttreatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true if newlines are NOT to be treated as whitespace

*/

WikiParser.prototype.skipWhitespace = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar whitespaceRegExp = options.treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace ? /([^\\S\

]+)/mg : /(\\s+)/mg;

\twhitespaceRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar whitespaceMatch = whitespaceRegExp.exec(this.source);

\tif(whitespaceMatch && whitespaceMatch.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = whitespaceRegExp.lastIndex;

\t}

};



/*

Get the next match out of an array of parse rule instances

*/

WikiParser.prototype.findNextMatch = function(rules,startPos) {

\t// Find the best matching rule by finding the closest match position

\tvar matchingRule,

\t\tmatchingRulePos = this.sourceLength;

\t// Step through each rule

\tfor(var t=0; t<rules.length; t++) {

\t\tvar ruleInfo = rules[t];

\t\t// Ask the rule to get the next match if we've moved past the current one

\t\tif(ruleInfo.matchIndex !== undefined && ruleInfo.matchIndex < startPos) {

\t\t\truleInfo.matchIndex = ruleInfo.rule.findNextMatch(startPos);

\t\t}

\t\t// Adopt this match if it's closer than the current best match

\t\tif(ruleInfo.matchIndex !== undefined && ruleInfo.matchIndex <= matchingRulePos) {

\t\t\tmatchingRule = ruleInfo;

\t\t\tmatchingRulePos = ruleInfo.matchIndex;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn matchingRule;

};



/*

Parse any pragmas at the beginning of a block of parse text

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parsePragmas = function() {

\tvar currentTreeBranch = this.tree;

\twhile(true) {

\t\t// Skip whitespace

\t\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t\t// Check for the end of the text

\t\tif(this.pos >= this.sourceLength) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Check if we've arrived at a pragma rule match

\t\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.pragmaRules,this.pos);

\t\t// If not, just exit

\t\tif(!nextMatch || nextMatch.matchIndex !== this.pos) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the pragma rule

\t\tvar subTree = nextMatch.rule.parse();

\t\tif(subTree.length > 0) {

\t\t\t// Quick hack; we only cope with a single parse tree node being returned, which is true at the moment

\t\t\tcurrentTreeBranch.push.apply(currentTreeBranch,subTree);

\t\t\tsubTree[0].children = [];

\t\t\tcurrentTreeBranch = subTree[0].children;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn currentTreeBranch;

};



/*

Parse a block from the current position

\tterminatorRegExpString: optional regular expression string that identifies the end of plain paragraphs. Must not include capturing parenthesis

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlock = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tvar terminatorRegExp = terminatorRegExpString ? new RegExp(\"(\" + terminatorRegExpString + \"|\\\\r?\\\

\\\\r?\\\

)\",\"mg\") : /(\\r?\

\\r?\

)/mg;

\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\tif(this.pos >= this.sourceLength) {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

\t// Look for a block rule that applies at the current position

\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.blockRules,this.pos);

\tif(nextMatch && nextMatch.matchIndex === this.pos) {

\t\treturn nextMatch.rule.parse();

\t}

\t// Treat it as a paragraph if we didn't find a block rule

\treturn [{type: \"element\", tag: \"p\", children: this.parseInlineRun(terminatorRegExp)}];

};



/*

Parse a series of blocks of text until a terminating regexp is encountered or the end of the text

\tterminatorRegExpString: terminating regular expression

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocks = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tif(terminatorRegExpString) {

\t\treturn this.parseBlocksTerminated(terminatorRegExpString);

\t} else {

\t\treturn this.parseBlocksUnterminated();

\t}

};



/*

Parse a block from the current position to the end of the text

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocksUnterminated = function() {

\tvar tree = [];

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,this.parseBlock());

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Parse blocks of text until a terminating regexp is encountered

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocksTerminated = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tvar terminatorRegExp = new RegExp(\"(\" + terminatorRegExpString + \")\",\"mg\"),

\t\ttree = [];

\t// Skip any whitespace

\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t// Check if we've got the end marker

\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar match = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t// Parse the text into blocks

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && !(match && match.index === this.pos)) {

\t\tvar blocks = this.parseBlock(terminatorRegExpString);

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,blocks);

\t\t// Skip any whitespace

\t\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t\t// Check if we've got the end marker

\t\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\t\tmatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t}

\tif(match && match.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Parse a run of text at the current position

\tterminatorRegExp: a regexp at which to stop the run

\toptions: see below

Options available:

\teatTerminator: move the parse position past any encountered terminator (default false)

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRun = function(terminatorRegExp,options) {

\tif(terminatorRegExp) {

\t\treturn this.parseInlineRunTerminated(terminatorRegExp,options);

\t} else {

\t\treturn this.parseInlineRunUnterminated(options);

\t}

};



WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRunUnterminated = function(options) {

\tvar tree = [];

\t// Find the next occurrence of an inline rule

\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t// Loop around the matches until we've reached the end of the text

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && nextMatch) {

\t\t// Process the text preceding the run rule

\t\tif(nextMatch.matchIndex > this.pos) {

\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,nextMatch.matchIndex));

\t\t\tthis.pos = nextMatch.matchIndex;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the run rule

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,nextMatch.rule.parse());

\t\t// Look for the next run rule

\t\tnextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t}

\t// Process the remaining text

\tif(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substr(this.pos));

\t}

\tthis.pos = this.sourceLength;

\treturn tree;

};



WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRunTerminated = function(terminatorRegExp,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar tree = [];

\t// Find the next occurrence of the terminator

\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar terminatorMatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t// Find the next occurrence of a inlinerule

\tvar inlineRuleMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t// Loop around until we've reached the end of the text

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && (terminatorMatch || inlineRuleMatch)) {

\t\t// Return if we've found the terminator, and it precedes any inline rule match

\t\tif(terminatorMatch) {

\t\t\tif(!inlineRuleMatch || inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex >= terminatorMatch.index) {

\t\t\t\tif(terminatorMatch.index > this.pos) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,terminatorMatch.index));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tthis.pos = terminatorMatch.index;

\t\t\t\tif(options.eatTerminator) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.pos += terminatorMatch[0].length;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\treturn tree;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Process any inline rule, along with the text preceding it

\t\tif(inlineRuleMatch) {

\t\t\t// Preceding text

\t\t\tif(inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex > this.pos) {

\t\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex));

\t\t\t\tthis.pos = inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Process the inline rule

\t\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,inlineRuleMatch.rule.parse());

\t\t\t// Look for the next inline rule

\t\t\tinlineRuleMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t\t\t// Look for the next terminator match

\t\t\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\t\t\tterminatorMatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Process the remaining text

\tif(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substr(this.pos));

\t}

\tthis.pos = this.sourceLength;

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Push a text widget onto an array, respecting the configTrimWhiteSpace setting

*/

WikiParser.prototype.pushTextWidget = function(array,text) {

\tif(this.configTrimWhiteSpace) {

\t\ttext = $tw.utils.trim(text);

\t}

\tif(text) {

\t\tarray.push({type: \"text\", text: text});\t\t

\t}

};



/*

Parse zero or more class specifiers `.classname`

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseClasses = function() {

\tvar classRegExp = /\\.([^\\s\\.]+)/mg,

\t\tclassNames = [];

\tclassRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar match = classRegExp.exec(this.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\tclassNames.push(match[1]);

\t\tmatch = classRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t}

\treturn classNames;

};



/*

Amend the rules used by this instance of the parser

\ttype: `only` keeps just the named rules, `except` keeps all but the named rules

\tnames: array of rule names

*/

WikiParser.prototype.amendRules = function(type,names) {

\tnames = names || [];

\t// Define the filter function

\tvar keepFilter;

\tif(type === \"only\") {

\t\tkeepFilter = function(name) {

\t\t\treturn names.indexOf(name) !== -1;

\t\t};

\t} else if(type === \"except\") {

\t\tkeepFilter = function(name) {

\t\t\treturn names.indexOf(name) === -1;

\t\t};

\t} else {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Define a function to process each of our rule arrays

\tvar processRuleArray = function(ruleArray) {

\t\tfor(var t=ruleArray.length-1; t>=0; t--) {

\t\t\tif(!keepFilter(ruleArray[t].rule.name)) {

\t\t\t\truleArray.splice(t,1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t};

\t// Process each rule array

\tprocessRuleArray(this.pragmaRules);

\tprocessRuleArray(this.blockRules);

\tprocessRuleArray(this.inlineRules);

};



exports[\"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\"] = WikiParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Base class for wiki parser rules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

This constructor is always overridden with a blank constructor, and so shouldn't be used

*/

var WikiRuleBase = function() {

};



/*

To be overridden by individual rules

*/

WikiRuleBase.prototype.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



/*

Default implementation of findNextMatch uses RegExp matching

*/

WikiRuleBase.prototype.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\treturn this.match ? this.match.index : undefined;

};



exports.WikiRuleBase = WikiRuleBase;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Manages switching plugins for themes and languages.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

options:

wiki: wiki store to be used

pluginType: type of plugin to be switched

controllerTitle: title of tiddler used to control switching of this resource

defaultPlugins: array of default plugins to be used if nominated plugin isn't found

onSwitch: callback when plugin is switched (single parameter is array of plugin titles)

*/

function PluginSwitcher(options) {

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.pluginType = options.pluginType;

\tthis.controllerTitle = options.controllerTitle;

\tthis.defaultPlugins = options.defaultPlugins || [];

\tthis.onSwitch = options.onSwitch;

\t// Switch to the current plugin

\tthis.switchPlugins();

\t// Listen for changes to the selected plugin

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,self.controllerTitle)) {

\t\t\tself.switchPlugins();

\t\t}

\t});

}



PluginSwitcher.prototype.switchPlugins = function() {

\t// Get the name of the current theme

\tvar selectedPluginTitle = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.controllerTitle);

\t// If it doesn't exist, then fallback to one of the default themes

\tvar index = 0;

\twhile(!this.wiki.getTiddler(selectedPluginTitle) && index < this.defaultPlugins.length) {

\t\tselectedPluginTitle = this.defaultPlugins[index++];

\t}

\t// Accumulate the titles of the plugins that we need to load

\tvar plugins = [],

\t\tself = this,

\t\taccumulatePlugin = function(title) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.isPlugin() && plugins.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tplugins.push(title);

\t\t\t\tvar pluginInfo = JSON.parse(self.wiki.getTiddlerText(title)),

\t\t\t\t\tdependents = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(tiddler.fields.dependents || \"\");

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(dependents,function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulatePlugin(title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\taccumulatePlugin(selectedPluginTitle);

\t// Unregister any existing theme tiddlers

\tvar unregisteredTiddlers = $tw.wiki.unregisterPluginTiddlers(this.pluginType);

\t// Register any new theme tiddlers

\tvar registeredTiddlers = $tw.wiki.registerPluginTiddlers(this.pluginType,plugins);

\t// Unpack the current theme tiddlers

\t$tw.wiki.unpackPluginTiddlers();

\t// Call the switch handler

\tif(this.onSwitch) {

\t\tthis.onSwitch(plugins);

\t}

};



exports.PluginSwitcher = PluginSwitcher;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/saver-handler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/saver-handler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/saver-handler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The saver handler tracks changes to the store and handles saving the entire wiki via saver modules.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Instantiate the saver handler with the following options:

wiki: wiki to be synced

dirtyTracking: true if dirty tracking should be performed

*/

function SaverHandler(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.dirtyTracking = options.dirtyTracking;

\tthis.pendingAutoSave = false;

\t// Make a logger

\tthis.logger = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"saver-handler\");

\t// Initialise our savers

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\tthis.initSavers();

\t}

\t// Only do dirty tracking if required

\tif($tw.browser && this.dirtyTracking) {

\t\t// Compile the dirty tiddler filter

\t\tthis.filterFn = this.wiki.compileFilter(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncFilter));

\t\t// Count of changes that have not yet been saved

\t\tthis.numChanges = 0;

\t\t// Listen out for changes to tiddlers

\t\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t\t// Filter the changes so that we only count changes to tiddlers that we care about

\t\t\tvar filteredChanges = self.filterFn.call(self.wiki,function(iterator) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t\titerator(tiddler,title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t});

\t\t\t// Adjust the number of changes

\t\t\tself.numChanges += filteredChanges.length;

\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t// Do any autosave if one is pending and there's no more change events

\t\t\tif(self.pendingAutoSave && self.wiki.getSizeOfTiddlerEventQueue() === 0) {

\t\t\t\t// Check if we're dirty

\t\t\t\tif(self.numChanges > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\t\t\tmethod: \"autosave\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tself.pendingAutoSave = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the autosave event

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-auto-save-wiki\",function(event) {

\t\t\t// Do the autosave unless there are outstanding tiddler change events

\t\t\tif(self.wiki.getSizeOfTiddlerEventQueue() === 0) {

\t\t\t\t// Check if we're dirty

\t\t\t\tif(self.numChanges > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\t\t\tmethod: \"autosave\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Otherwise put ourselves in the \"pending autosave\" state and wait for the change event before we do the autosave

\t\t\t\tself.pendingAutoSave = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Set up our beforeunload handler

\t\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function(event) {

\t\t\tvar confirmationMessage;

\t\t\tif(self.isDirty()) {

\t\t\t\tconfirmationMessage = $tw.language.getString(\"UnsavedChangesWarning\");

\t\t\t\tevent.returnValue = confirmationMessage; // Gecko

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn confirmationMessage;

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Install the save action handlers

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-save-wiki\",function(event) {

\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\ttemplate: event.param,

\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\",

\t\t\t\tvariables: event.paramObject

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-download-file\",function(event) {

\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\tmethod: \"download\",

\t\t\t\ttemplate: event.param,

\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\",

\t\t\t\tvariables: event.paramObject

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t}

}



SaverHandler.prototype.titleSyncFilter = \"$:/config/SaverFilter\";

SaverHandler.prototype.titleAutoSave = \"$:/config/AutoSave\";

SaverHandler.prototype.titleSavedNotification = \"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver modules and set them up

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.initSavers = function(moduleType) {

\tmoduleType = moduleType || \"saver\";

\t// Instantiate the available savers

\tthis.savers = [];

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(moduleType,function(title,module) {

\t\tif(module.canSave(self)) {

\t\t\tself.savers.push(module.create(self.wiki));

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Sort the savers into priority order

\tthis.savers.sort(function(a,b) {

\t\tif(a.info.priority < b.info.priority) {

\t\t\treturn -1;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tif(a.info.priority > b.info.priority) {

\t\t\t\treturn +1;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\treturn 0;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Save the wiki contents. Options are:

\tmethod: \"save\", \"autosave\" or \"download\"

\ttemplate: the tiddler containing the template to save

\tdownloadType: the content type for the saved file

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.saveWiki = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmethod = options.method || \"save\",

\t\tvariables = options.variables || {},

\t\ttemplate = options.template || \"$:/core/save/all\",

\t\tdownloadType = options.downloadType || \"text/plain\",

\t\ttext = this.wiki.renderTiddler(downloadType,template,options),

\t\tcallback = function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/WhileSaving\") + \":\

\

\" + err);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Clear the task queue if we're saving (rather than downloading)

\t\t\t\tif(method !== \"download\") {

\t\t\t\t\tself.numChanges = 0;

\t\t\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t$tw.notifier.display(self.titleSavedNotification);

\t\t\t\tif(options.callback) {

\t\t\t\t\toptions.callback();

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Ignore autosave if disabled

\tif(method === \"autosave\" && this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleAutoSave,\"yes\") !== \"yes\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Call the highest priority saver that supports this method

\tfor(var t=this.savers.length-1; t>=0; t--) {

\t\tvar saver = this.savers[t];

\t\tif(saver.info.capabilities.indexOf(method) !== -1 && saver.save(text,method,callback,{variables: {filename: variables.filename}})) {

\t\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Saving wiki with method\",method,\"through saver\",saver.info.name);

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



/*

Checks whether the wiki is dirty (ie the window shouldn't be closed)

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.isDirty = function() {

\treturn this.numChanges > 0;

};



/*

Update the document body with the class \"tc-dirty\" if the wiki has unsaved/unsynced changes

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.updateDirtyStatus = function() {

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.utils.toggleClass(document.body,\"tc-dirty\",this.isDirty());

\t}

};



exports.SaverHandler = SaverHandler;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the AndTidWiki Android app



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var AndTidWiki = function(wiki) {

};



AndTidWiki.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the pathname of this document

\tvar pathname = decodeURIComponent(document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0]);

\t// Strip the file://

\tif(pathname.indexOf(\"file://\") === 0) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(7);

\t}

\t// Strip any query or location part

\tvar p = pathname.indexOf(\"?\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\tp = pathname.indexOf(\"#\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\t// Save the file

\twindow.twi.saveFile(pathname,text);

\t// Call the callback

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

AndTidWiki.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"andtidwiki\",

\tpriority: 1600,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.twi && !!window.twi.saveFile;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new AndTidWiki(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves files using the Beaker browser's (https://beakerbrowser.com) Dat protocol (https://datproject.org/)

Compatible with beaker >= V0.7.2



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Set up the saver

*/

var BeakerSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



BeakerSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar dat = new DatArchive(\"\" + window.location),

\t\tpathname = (\"\" + window.location.pathname).split(\"#\")[0];

\tdat.stat(pathname).then(function(value) {

\t\tif(value.isDirectory()) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname + \"/index.html\";

\t\t}

\t\tdat.writeFile(pathname,text,\"utf8\").then(function(value) {

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t},function(reason) {

\t\t\tcallback(\"Beaker Saver Write Error: \" + reason);

\t\t});

\t},function(reason) {

\t\tcallback(\"Beaker Saver Stat Error: \" + reason);

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

BeakerSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"beaker\",

\tpriority: 3000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.DatArchive && location.protocol===\"dat:\";

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new BeakerSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/download.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/download.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/download.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via HTML5's download APIs



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var DownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



DownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Get the current filename

\tvar filename = options.variables.filename;

\tif(!filename) {

\t\tvar p = document.location.pathname.lastIndexOf(\"/\");

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\t// We decode the pathname because document.location is URL encoded by the browser

\t\t\tfilename = decodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname.substr(p+1));

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(!filename) {

\t\tfilename = \"tiddlywiki.html\";

\t}

\t// Set up the link

\tvar link = document.createElement(\"a\");

\tif(Blob !== undefined) {

\t\tvar blob = new Blob([text], {type: \"text/html\"});

\t\tlink.setAttribute(\"href\", URL.createObjectURL(blob));

\t} else {

\t\tlink.setAttribute(\"href\",\"data:text/html,\" + encodeURIComponent(text));

\t}

\tlink.setAttribute(\"download\",filename);

\tdocument.body.appendChild(link);

\tlink.click();

\tdocument.body.removeChild(link);

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

DownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"download\",

\tpriority: 100

};



Object.defineProperty(DownloadSaver.prototype.info, \"capabilities\", {

\tget: function() {

\t\tvar capabilities = [\"save\", \"download\"];

\t\tif(($tw.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/config/DownloadSaver/AutoSave\") || \"\").toLowerCase() === \"yes\") {

\t\t\tcapabilities.push(\"autosave\");

\t\t}

\t\treturn capabilities;

\t}

});



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn document.createElement(\"a\").download !== undefined;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new DownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via MS FileSystemObject ActiveXObject



Note: Since TiddlyWiki's markup contains the MOTW, the FileSystemObject normally won't be available.

However, if the wiki is loaded as an .HTA file (Windows HTML Applications) then the FSO can be used.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var FSOSaver = function(wiki) {

};



FSOSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the pathname of this document

\tvar pathname = unescape(document.location.pathname);

\t// Test for a Windows path of the form /x:\\blah...

\tif(/^\\/[A-Z]\\:\\\\[^\\\\]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// ie: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+

\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t} else if(document.location.hostname !== \"\" && /^\\/\\\\[^\\\\]+\\\\[^\\\\]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// test for \\\\server\\share\\blah... - ^/[^/]+/[^/]+

\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t\t// reconstruct UNC path

\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + document.location.hostname + pathname;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Save the file (as UTF-16)

\tvar fso = new ActiveXObject(\"Scripting.FileSystemObject\");

\tvar file = fso.OpenTextFile(pathname,2,-1,-1);

\tfile.Write(text);

\tfile.Close();

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

FSOSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"FSOSaver\",

\tpriority: 120,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\ttry {

\t\treturn (window.location.protocol === \"file:\") && !!(new ActiveXObject(\"Scripting.FileSystemObject\"));

\t} catch(e) { return false; }

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new FSOSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via HTML5's download APIs



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Title of the tiddler containing the download message

var downloadInstructionsTitle = \"$:/language/Modals/Download\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var ManualDownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



ManualDownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t$tw.modal.display(downloadInstructionsTitle,{

\t\tdownloadLink: \"data:text/html,\" + encodeURIComponent(text)

\t});

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

ManualDownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"manualdownload\",

\tpriority: 0,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"download\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new ManualDownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via window.navigator.msSaveBlob()



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var MsDownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



MsDownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the current filename

\tvar filename = \"tiddlywiki.html\",

\t\tp = document.location.pathname.lastIndexOf(\"/\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tfilename = document.location.pathname.substr(p+1);

\t}

\t// Set up the link

\tvar blob = new Blob([text], {type: \"text/html\"});

\twindow.navigator.msSaveBlob(blob,filename);

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

MsDownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"msdownload\",

\tpriority: 110,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"download\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.navigator.msSaveBlob;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new MsDownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/put.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/put.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/put.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves wiki by performing a PUT request to the server



Works with any server which accepts a PUT request

to the current URL, such as a WebDAV server.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Retrieve ETag if available

*/

var RetrieveETag = function(self) {

\tvar headers = { \"Accept\": \"*/*;charset=UTF-8\" };

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: self.uri(),

\t\ttype: \"HEAD\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tcallback: function(err, data, xhr) {

\t\t\tif(err) return;

\t\t\tvar etag = xhr.getResponseHeader(\"ETag\");

\t\t\tif(!etag) return;

\t\t\tself.etag = etag.replace(/^W\\//,\"\");

\t\t}

\t});

};





/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var PutSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

\tvar self = this;

\tvar uri = this.uri();

\t// Async server probe. Until probe finishes, save will fail fast

\t// See also https://github.com/Jermolene/TiddlyWiki5/issues/2276

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri,

\t\ttype: \"OPTIONS\",

\t\tcallback: function(err, data, xhr) {

\t\t\t// Check DAV header http://www.webdav.org/specs/rfc2518.html#rfc.section.9.1

\t\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\t\tself.serverAcceptsPuts = xhr.status === 200 && !!xhr.getResponseHeader(\"dav\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\tRetrieveETag(this);

};



PutSaver.prototype.uri = function() {

\treturn document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0];

};



// TODO: in case of edit conflict

// Prompt: Do you want to save over this? Y/N

// Merging would be ideal, and may be possible using future generic merge flow

PutSaver.prototype.save = function(text, method, callback) {

\tif(!this.serverAcceptsPuts) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\tvar self = this;

\tvar headers = { \"Content-Type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\" };

\tif(this.etag) {

\t\theaders[\"If-Match\"] = this.etag;

\t}

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: this.uri(),

\t\ttype: \"PUT\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tdata: text,

\t\tcallback: function(err, data, xhr) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t// response is textual: \"XMLHttpRequest error code: 412\"

\t\t\t\tconst status = Number(err.substring(err.indexOf(':') + 2, err.length))

\t\t\t\tif(status === 412) { // edit conflict

\t\t\t\t\tvar message = $tw.language.getString(\"Error/EditConflict\");

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(message);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(err); // fail

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.etag = xhr.getResponseHeader(\"ETag\");

\t\t\t\tif (self.etag == null) {

\t\t\t\t\tRetrieveETag(self);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tcallback(null); // success

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

PutSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"put\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn /^https?:/.test(location.protocol);

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new PutSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the TiddlyFox file extension



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var TiddlyFoxSaver = function(wiki) {

};



TiddlyFoxSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar messageBox = document.getElementById(\"tiddlyfox-message-box\");

\tif(messageBox) {

\t\t// Get the pathname of this document

\t\tvar pathname = document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0];

\t\t// Replace file://localhost/ with file:///

\t\tif(pathname.indexOf(\"file://localhost/\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = \"file://\" + pathname.substr(16);

\t\t}

\t\t// Windows path file:///x:/blah/blah --> x:\\blah\\blah

\t\tif(/^file\\:\\/\\/\\/[A-Z]\\:\\//i.test(pathname)) {

\t\t\t// Remove the leading slash and convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(8).replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t// Firefox Windows network path file://///server/share/blah/blah --> //server/share/blah/blah

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file://///\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + unescape(pathname.substr(10)).replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t// Mac/Unix local path file:///path/path --> /path/path

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file:///\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = unescape(pathname.substr(7));

\t\t// Mac/Unix local path file:/path/path --> /path/path

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file:/\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = unescape(pathname.substr(5));

\t\t// Otherwise Windows networth path file://server/share/path/path --> \\\\server\\share\\path\\path

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + unescape(pathname.substr(7)).replace(new RegExp(\"/\",\"g\"),\"\\\\\");

\t\t}

\t\t// Create the message element and put it in the message box

\t\tvar message = document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\tmessage.setAttribute(\"data-tiddlyfox-path\",decodeURIComponent(pathname));

\t\tmessage.setAttribute(\"data-tiddlyfox-content\",text);

\t\tmessageBox.appendChild(message);

\t\t// Add an event handler for when the file has been saved

\t\tmessage.addEventListener(\"tiddlyfox-have-saved-file\",function(event) {

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t}, false);

\t\t// Create and dispatch the custom event to the extension

\t\tvar event = document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\tevent.initEvent(\"tiddlyfox-save-file\",true,false);

\t\tmessage.dispatchEvent(event);

\t\treturn true;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TiddlyFoxSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"tiddlyfox\",

\tpriority: 1500,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TiddlyFoxSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via Internet Explorer BHO extenion (TiddlyIE)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var TiddlyIESaver = function(wiki) {

};



TiddlyIESaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Check existence of TiddlyIE BHO extension (note: only works after document is complete)

\tif(typeof(window.TiddlyIE) != \"undefined\") {

\t\t// Get the pathname of this document

\t\tvar pathname = unescape(document.location.pathname);

\t\t// Test for a Windows path of the form /x:/blah...

\t\tif(/^\\/[A-Z]\\:\\/[^\\/]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// ie: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+ (is this better?: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+(/[^/]+)*\\.[^/]+ )

\t\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t\t\t// Convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t} else if(document.hostname !== \"\" && /^\\/[^\\/]+\\/[^\\/]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// test for \\\\server\\share\\blah... - ^/[^/]+/[^/]+

\t\t\t// Convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t\t// reconstruct UNC path

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + document.location.hostname + pathname;

\t\t} else return false;

\t\t// Prompt the user to save the file

\t\twindow.TiddlyIE.save(pathname, text);

\t\t// Callback that we succeeded

\t\tcallback(null);

\t\treturn true;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TiddlyIESaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"tiddlyiesaver\",

\tpriority: 1500,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn (window.location.protocol === \"file:\");

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TiddlyIESaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the TWEdit iOS app



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var TWEditSaver = function(wiki) {

};



TWEditSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Bail if we're not running under TWEdit

\tif(typeof DeviceInfo !== \"object\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Get the pathname of this document

\tvar pathname = decodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname);

\t// Strip any query or location part

\tvar p = pathname.indexOf(\"?\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\tp = pathname.indexOf(\"#\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\t// Remove the leading \"/Documents\" from path

\tvar prefix = \"/Documents\";

\tif(pathname.indexOf(prefix) === 0) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(prefix.length);

\t}

\t// Error handler

\tvar errorHandler = function(event) {

\t\t// Error

\t\tcallback($tw.language.getString(\"Error/SavingToTWEdit\") + \": \" + event.target.error.code);

\t};

\t// Get the file system

\twindow.requestFileSystem(LocalFileSystem.PERSISTENT,0,function(fileSystem) {

\t\t// Now we've got the filesystem, get the fileEntry

\t\tfileSystem.root.getFile(pathname, {create: true}, function(fileEntry) {

\t\t\t// Now we've got the fileEntry, create the writer

\t\t\tfileEntry.createWriter(function(writer) {

\t\t\t\twriter.onerror = errorHandler;

\t\t\t\twriter.onwrite = function() {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\twriter.position = 0;

\t\t\t\twriter.write(text);

\t\t\t},errorHandler);

\t\t}, errorHandler);

\t}, errorHandler);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TWEditSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"twedit\",

\tpriority: 1600,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TWEditSaver(wiki);

};



/////////////////////////// Hack

// HACK: This ensures that TWEdit recognises us as a TiddlyWiki document

if($tw.browser) {

\twindow.version = {title: \"TiddlyWiki\"};

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/upload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/upload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/upload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via upload to a server.



Designed to be compatible with BidiX's UploadPlugin at http://tiddlywiki.bidix.info/#UploadPlugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var UploadSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



UploadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the various parameters we need

\tvar backupDir = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadBackupDir\") || \".\",

\t\tusername = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadName\"),

\t\tpassword = $tw.utils.getPassword(\"upload\"),

\t\tuploadDir = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadDir\") || \".\",

\t\tuploadFilename = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadFilename\") || \"index.html\",

\t\turl = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadURL\");

\t// Bail out if we don't have the bits we need

\tif(!username || username.toString().trim() === \"\" || !password || password.toString().trim() === \"\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Construct the url if not provided

\tif(!url) {

\t\turl = \"http://\" + username + \".tiddlyspot.com/store.cgi\";

\t}

\t// Assemble the header

\tvar boundary = \"---------------------------\" + \"AaB03x\";\t

\tvar uploadFormName = \"UploadPlugin\";

\tvar head = [];

\thead.push(\"--\" + boundary + \"\\r\

Content-disposition: form-data; name=\\\"UploadPlugin\\\"\\r\

\");

\thead.push(\"backupDir=\" + backupDir + \";user=\" + username + \";password=\" + password + \";uploaddir=\" + uploadDir + \";;\");

\thead.push(\"\\r\

\" + \"--\" + boundary);

\thead.push(\"Content-disposition: form-data; name=\\\"userfile\\\"; filename=\\\"\" + uploadFilename + \"\\\"\");

\thead.push(\"Content-Type: text/html;charset=UTF-8\");

\thead.push(\"Content-Length: \" + text.length + \"\\r\

\");

\thead.push(\"\");

\t// Assemble the tail and the data itself

\tvar tail = \"\\r\

--\" + boundary + \"--\\r\

\",

\t\tdata = head.join(\"\\r\

\") + text + tail;

\t// Do the HTTP post

\tvar http = new XMLHttpRequest();

\thttp.open(\"POST\",url,true,username,password);

\thttp.setRequestHeader(\"Content-Type\",\"multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8; boundary=\" + boundary);

\thttp.onreadystatechange = function() {

\t\tif(http.readyState == 4 && http.status == 200) {

\t\t\tif(http.responseText.substr(0,4) === \"0 - \") {

\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tcallback(http.responseText);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t};

\ttry {

\t\thttp.send(data);

\t} catch(ex) {

\t\treturn callback($tw.language.getString(\"Error/Caption\") + \":\" + ex);

\t}

\t$tw.notifier.display(\"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting\");

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

UploadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"upload\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new UploadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Browser message handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"browser-messaging\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



/*

Load a specified url as an iframe and call the callback when it is loaded. If the url is already loaded then the existing iframe instance is used

*/

function loadIFrame(url,callback) {

\t// Check if iframe already exists

\tvar iframeInfo = $tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url];

\tif(iframeInfo) {

\t\t// We've already got the iframe

\t\tcallback(null,iframeInfo);

\t} else {

\t\t// Create the iframe and save it in the list

\t\tvar iframe = document.createElement(\"iframe\");

\t\tiframeInfo = {

\t\t\turl: url,

\t\t\tstatus: \"loading\",

\t\t\tdomNode: iframe

\t\t};

\t\t$tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url] = iframeInfo;

\t\tsaveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo);

\t\t// Add the iframe to the DOM and hide it

\t\tiframe.style.display = \"none\";

\t\tiframe.setAttribute(\"library\",\"true\");

\t\tdocument.body.appendChild(iframe);

\t\t// Set up onload

\t\tiframe.onload = function() {

\t\t\tiframeInfo.status = \"loaded\";

\t\t\tsaveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo);

\t\t\tcallback(null,iframeInfo);

\t\t};

\t\tiframe.onerror = function() {

\t\t\tcallback(\"Cannot load iframe\");

\t\t};

\t\ttry {

\t\t\tiframe.src = url;

\t\t} catch(ex) {

\t\t\tcallback(ex);

\t\t}

\t}

}



/*

Unload library iframe for given url

*/

function unloadIFrame(url){

\t$tw.utils.each(document.getElementsByTagName('iframe'), function(iframe) {

\t\tif(iframe.getAttribute(\"library\") === \"true\" &&

\t\t iframe.getAttribute(\"src\") === url) {

\t\t\tiframe.parentNode.removeChild(iframe);

\t\t}

\t});

}



function saveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo) {

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler($tw.wiki.getCreationFields(),{

\t\ttitle: \"$:/temp/ServerConnection/\" + iframeInfo.url,

\t\ttext: iframeInfo.status,

\t\ttags: [\"$:/tags/ServerConnection\"],

\t\turl: iframeInfo.url

\t},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields()));

}



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Initialise the store of iframes we've created

\t$tw.browserMessaging = {

\t\tiframeInfoMap: {} // Hashmap by URL of {url:,status:\"loading/loaded\",domNode:}

\t};

\t// Listen for widget messages to control loading the plugin library

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-load-plugin-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url;

\t\tif(url) {

\t\t\tloadIFrame(url,function(err,iframeInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/LoadingPluginLibrary\") + \": \" + url);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tiframeInfo.domNode.contentWindow.postMessage({

\t\t\t\t\t\tverb: \"GET\",

\t\t\t\t\t\turl: \"recipes/library/tiddlers.json\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tcookies: {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"save-info\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tinfoTitlePrefix: paramObject.infoTitlePrefix || \"$:/temp/RemoteAssetInfo/\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\turl: url

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t},\"*\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Listen for widget messages to control unloading the plugin library

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-unload-plugin-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url;

\t\t$tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url] = undefined;

\t\tif(url) {

\t\t\tunloadIFrame(url);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(\"[[$:/temp/ServerConnection/\" + url + \"]] [prefix[$:/temp/RemoteAssetInfo/\" + url + \"/]]\"),

\t\t\t\tfunction(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t);

\t\t}

\t});

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-load-plugin-from-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url,

\t\t\ttitle = paramObject.title;

\t\tif(url && title) {

\t\t\tloadIFrame(url,function(err,iframeInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/LoadingPluginLibrary\") + \": \" + url);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tiframeInfo.domNode.contentWindow.postMessage({

\t\t\t\t\t\tverb: \"GET\",

\t\t\t\t\t\turl: \"recipes/library/tiddlers/\" + encodeURIComponent(title) + \".json\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tcookies: {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"save-tiddler\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\turl: url

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t},\"*\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Listen for window messages from other windows

\twindow.addEventListener(\"message\",function listener(event){

\t\tconsole.log(\"browser-messaging: \",document.location.toString())

\t\tconsole.log(\"browser-messaging: Received message from\",event.origin);

\t\tconsole.log(\"browser-messaging: Message content\",event.data);

\t\tswitch(event.data.verb) {

\t\t\tcase \"GET-RESPONSE\":

\t\t\t\tif(event.data.status.charAt(0) === \"2\") {

\t\t\t\t\tif(event.data.cookies) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(event.data.cookies.type === \"save-info\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddlers = JSON.parse(event.data.body);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler($tw.wiki.getCreationFields(),tiddler,{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: event.data.cookies.infoTitlePrefix + event.data.cookies.url + \"/\" + tiddler.title,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-title\": tiddler.title,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttext: \"\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-type\": tiddler.type,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"plugin-type\": undefined,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-plugin-type\": tiddler[\"plugin-type\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"module-type\": undefined,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-module-type\": tiddler[\"module-type\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttags: [\"$:/tags/RemoteAssetInfo\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-tags\": $tw.utils.stringifyList(tiddler.tags || []),

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"server-url\": event.data.cookies.url

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else if(event.data.cookies.type === \"save-tiddler\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = JSON.parse(event.data.body);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t},false);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/commands.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/commands.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/commands.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Command processing



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"commands\";

exports.platforms = [\"node\"];

exports.after = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = false;



exports.startup = function(callback) {

\t// On the server, start a commander with the command line arguments

\tvar commander = new $tw.Commander(

\t\t$tw.boot.argv,

\t\tfunction(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.error(\"Error: \" + err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tcallback();

\t\t},

\t\t$tw.wiki,

\t\t{output: process.stdout, error: process.stderr}

\t);

\tcommander.execute();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Favicon handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"favicon\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;

\t\t

// Favicon tiddler

var FAVICON_TITLE = \"$:/favicon.ico\";



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Set up the favicon

\tsetFavicon();

\t// Reset the favicon when the tiddler changes

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,FAVICON_TITLE)) {

\t\t\tsetFavicon();

\t\t}

\t});

};



function setFavicon() {

\tvar tiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(FAVICON_TITLE);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tvar faviconLink = document.getElementById(\"faviconLink\");

\t\tfaviconLink.setAttribute(\"href\",\"data:\" + tiddler.fields.type + \";base64,\" + tiddler.fields.text);

\t}

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/info.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/info.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/info.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Initialise $:/info tiddlers via $:/temp/info-plugin pseudo-plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"info\";

exports.before = [\"startup\"];

exports.after = [\"load-modules\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Collect up the info tiddlers

\tvar infoTiddlerFields = {};

\t// Give each info module a chance to fill in as many info tiddlers as they want

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"info\",function(title,moduleExports) {

\t\tif(moduleExports && moduleExports.getInfoTiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tvar tiddlerFieldsArray = moduleExports.getInfoTiddlerFields(infoTiddlerFields);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerFieldsArray,function(fields) {

\t\t\t\tif(fields) {

\t\t\t\t\tinfoTiddlerFields[fields.title] = fields;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Bake the info tiddlers into a plugin

\tvar fields = {

\t\ttitle: \"$:/temp/info-plugin\",

\t\ttype: \"application/json\",

\t\t\"plugin-type\": \"info\",

\t\ttext: JSON.stringify({tiddlers: infoTiddlerFields},null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces)

\t};

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(fields));

\t$tw.wiki.readPluginInfo();

\t$tw.wiki.registerPluginTiddlers(\"info\");

\t$tw.wiki.unpackPluginTiddlers();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Load core modules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"load-modules\";

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Load modules

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"utils\",$tw.utils);

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"utils-node\",$tw.utils);

\t}

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"global\",$tw);

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"config\",$tw.config);

\t$tw.Tiddler.fieldModules = $tw.modules.getModulesByTypeAsHashmap(\"tiddlerfield\");

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"tiddlermethod\",$tw.Tiddler.prototype);

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"wikimethod\",$tw.Wiki.prototype);

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"tiddlerdeserializer\",$tw.Wiki.tiddlerDeserializerModules);

\t$tw.macros = $tw.modules.getModulesByTypeAsHashmap(\"macro\");

\t$tw.wiki.initParsers();

\t$tw.Commander.initCommands();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/password.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/password.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/password.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Password handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"password\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-set-password\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.passwordPrompt.createPrompt({

\t\t\tserviceName: $tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/PromptSetPassword\"),

\t\t\tnoUserName: true,

\t\t\tsubmitText: $tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/SetPassword\"),

\t\t\tcanCancel: true,

\t\t\trepeatPassword: true,

\t\t\tcallback: function(data) {

\t\t\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(data.password);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\treturn true; // Get rid of the password prompt

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t});

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-clear-password\",function(event) {

\t\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t\tif(!confirm($tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword\"))) {

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(null);

\t});

\t// Ensure that $:/isEncrypted is maintained properly

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,\"$:/isEncrypted\")) {

\t\t\t$tw.crypto.updateCryptoStateTiddler();

\t\t}

\t});

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/render.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/render.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/render.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Title, stylesheet and page rendering



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"render\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Default story and history lists

var PAGE_TITLE_TITLE = \"$:/core/wiki/title\";

var PAGE_STYLESHEET_TITLE = \"$:/core/ui/PageStylesheet\";

var PAGE_TEMPLATE_TITLE = \"$:/core/ui/PageTemplate\";



// Time (in ms) that we defer refreshing changes to draft tiddlers

var DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT_TITLE = \"$:/config/Drafts/TypingTimeout\";

var DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT = 400;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Set up the title

\t$tw.titleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_TITLE_TITLE,{document: $tw.fakeDocument, parseAsInline: true});

\t$tw.titleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t$tw.titleWidgetNode.render($tw.titleContainer,null);

\tdocument.title = $tw.titleContainer.textContent;

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.titleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,$tw.titleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\tdocument.title = $tw.titleContainer.textContent;

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Set up the styles

\t$tw.styleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_STYLESHEET_TITLE,{document: $tw.fakeDocument});

\t$tw.styleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t$tw.styleWidgetNode.render($tw.styleContainer,null);

\t$tw.styleElement = document.createElement(\"style\");

\t$tw.styleElement.innerHTML = $tw.styleContainer.textContent;

\tdocument.head.insertBefore($tw.styleElement,document.head.firstChild);

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",$tw.perf.report(\"styleRefresh\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.styleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,$tw.styleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\t$tw.styleElement.innerHTML = $tw.styleContainer.textContent;

\t\t}

\t}));

\t// Display the $:/core/ui/PageTemplate tiddler to kick off the display

\t$tw.perf.report(\"mainRender\",function() {

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_TEMPLATE_TITLE,{document: document, parentWidget: $tw.rootWidget});

\t\t$tw.pageContainer = document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass($tw.pageContainer,\"tc-page-container-wrapper\");

\t\tdocument.body.insertBefore($tw.pageContainer,document.body.firstChild);

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode.render($tw.pageContainer,null);

\t\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-page-refreshed\");

\t})();

\t// Prepare refresh mechanism

\tvar deferredChanges = Object.create(null),

\t\ttimerId;

\tfunction refresh() {

\t\t// Process the refresh

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode.refresh(deferredChanges);

\t\tdeferredChanges = Object.create(null);

\t\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-page-refreshed\");

\t}

\t// Add the change event handler

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",$tw.perf.report(\"mainRefresh\",function(changes) {

\t\t// Check if only drafts have changed

\t\tvar onlyDraftsHaveChanged = true;

\t\tfor(var title in changes) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !tiddler.hasField(\"draft.of\")) {

\t\t\t\tonlyDraftsHaveChanged = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Defer the change if only drafts have changed

\t\tif(timerId) {

\t\t\tclearTimeout(timerId);

\t\t}

\t\ttimerId = null;

\t\tif(onlyDraftsHaveChanged) {

\t\t\tvar timeout = parseInt($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT_TITLE,\"\"),10);

\t\t\tif(isNaN(timeout)) {

\t\t\t\ttimeout = DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttimerId = setTimeout(refresh,timeout);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.extend(deferredChanges,changes);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.extend(deferredChanges,changes);

\t\t\trefresh();

\t\t}

\t}));

\t// Fix up the link between the root widget and the page container

\t$tw.rootWidget.domNodes = [$tw.pageContainer];

\t$tw.rootWidget.children = [$tw.pageWidgetNode];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Setup the root widget and the core root widget handlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"rootwidget\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.before = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Install the modal message mechanism

\t$tw.modal = new $tw.utils.Modal($tw.wiki);

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-modal\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.modal.display(event.param,{variables: event.paramObject});

\t});

\t// Install the notification mechanism

\t$tw.notifier = new $tw.utils.Notifier($tw.wiki);

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-notify\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.notifier.display(event.param,{variables: event.paramObject});

\t});

\t// Install the copy-to-clipboard mechanism

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-copy-to-clipboard\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.utils.copyToClipboard(event.param);

\t});

\t// Install the scroller

\t$tw.pageScroller = new $tw.utils.PageScroller();

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-scroll\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.pageScroller.handleEvent(event);

\t});

\tvar fullscreen = $tw.utils.getFullScreenApis();

\tif(fullscreen) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-full-screen\",function(event) {

\t\t\tif(document[fullscreen._fullscreenElement]) {

\t\t\t\tdocument[fullscreen._exitFullscreen]();

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tdocument.documentElement[fullscreen._requestFullscreen](Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\t// If we're being viewed on a data: URI then give instructions for how to save

\tif(document.location.protocol === \"data:\") {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.dispatchEvent({

\t\t\ttype: \"tm-modal\",

\t\t\tparam: \"$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions\"

\t\t});

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Miscellaneous startup logic for both the client and server.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"startup\";

exports.after = [\"load-modules\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Set to `true` to enable performance instrumentation

var PERFORMANCE_INSTRUMENTATION_CONFIG_TITLE = \"$:/config/Performance/Instrumentation\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.startup = function() {

\tvar modules,n,m,f;

\t// Minimal browser detection

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.browser.isIE = (/msie|trident/i.test(navigator.userAgent));

\t\t$tw.browser.isFirefox = !!document.mozFullScreenEnabled;

\t}

\t// Platform detection

\t$tw.platform = {};

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.platform.isMac = /Mac/.test(navigator.platform);

\t\t$tw.platform.isWindows = /win/i.test(navigator.platform);

\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = /Linux/i.test(navigator.appVersion);

\t} else {

\t\tswitch(require(\"os\").platform()) {

\t\t\tcase \"darwin\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isMac = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"win32\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isWindows = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"freebsd\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"linux\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Initialise version

\t$tw.version = $tw.utils.extractVersionInfo();

\t// Set up the performance framework

\t$tw.perf = new $tw.Performance($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(PERFORMANCE_INSTRUMENTATION_CONFIG_TITLE,\"no\") === \"yes\");

\t// Kick off the language manager and switcher

\t$tw.language = new $tw.Language();

\t$tw.languageSwitcher = new $tw.PluginSwitcher({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tpluginType: \"language\",

\t\tcontrollerTitle: \"$:/language\",

\t\tdefaultPlugins: [

\t\t\t\"$:/languages/en-US\"

\t\t],

\t\tonSwitch: function(plugins) {

\t\t\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t\t\tvar pluginTiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(plugins[0]);

\t\t\t\tif(pluginTiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tdocument.documentElement.setAttribute(\"dir\",pluginTiddler.getFieldString(\"text-direction\") || \"auto\");

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tdocument.documentElement.removeAttribute(\"dir\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Kick off the theme manager

\t$tw.themeManager = new $tw.PluginSwitcher({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tpluginType: \"theme\",

\t\tcontrollerTitle: \"$:/theme\",

\t\tdefaultPlugins: [

\t\t\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/snowwhite\",

\t\t\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla\"

\t\t]

\t});

\t// Kick off the keyboard manager

\t$tw.keyboardManager = new $tw.KeyboardManager();

\t// Create a root widget for attaching event handlers. By using it as the parentWidget for another widget tree, one can reuse the event handlers

\t$tw.rootWidget = new widget.widget({

\t\ttype: \"widget\",

\t\tchildren: []

\t},{

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tdocument: $tw.browser ? document : $tw.fakeDocument

\t});

\t// Execute any startup actions

\tvar executeStartupTiddlers = function(tag) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each($tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(\"[all[shadows+tiddlers]tag[\" + tag + \"]!has[draft.of]]\"),function(title) {

\t\t\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionString($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(title),$tw.rootWidget);

\t\t});

\t};

\texecuteStartupTiddlers(\"$:/tags/StartupAction\");

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\texecuteStartupTiddlers(\"$:/tags/StartupAction/Browser\");\t\t

\t}

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\texecuteStartupTiddlers(\"$:/tags/StartupAction/Node\");\t\t

\t}

\t// Clear outstanding tiddler store change events to avoid an unnecessary refresh cycle at startup

\t$tw.wiki.clearTiddlerEventQueue();

\t// Find a working syncadaptor

\t$tw.syncadaptor = undefined;

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"syncadaptor\",function(title,module) {

\t\tif(!$tw.syncadaptor && module.adaptorClass) {

\t\t\t$tw.syncadaptor = new module.adaptorClass({wiki: $tw.wiki});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Set up the syncer object if we've got a syncadaptor

\tif($tw.syncadaptor) {

\t\t$tw.syncer = new $tw.Syncer({wiki: $tw.wiki, syncadaptor: $tw.syncadaptor});

\t}

\t// Setup the saver handler

\t$tw.saverHandler = new $tw.SaverHandler({wiki: $tw.wiki, dirtyTracking: !$tw.syncadaptor});

\t// Host-specific startup

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Install the popup manager

\t\t$tw.popup = new $tw.utils.Popup();

\t\t// Install the animator

\t\t$tw.anim = new $tw.utils.Animator();

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/story.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/story.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/story.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Load core modules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"story\";

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Default story and history lists

var DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE = \"$:/StoryList\";

var DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE = \"$:/HistoryList\";



// Default tiddlers

var DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE = \"$:/DefaultTiddlers\";



// Config

var CONFIG_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR = \"$:/config/Navigation/UpdateAddressBar\"; // Can be \"no\", \"permalink\", \"permaview\"

var CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY = \"$:/config/Navigation/UpdateHistory\"; // Can be \"yes\" or \"no\"



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Open startup tiddlers

\topenStartupTiddlers();

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Set up location hash update

\t\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE) || $tw.utils.hop(changes,DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE)) {

\t\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR,\"permaview\").trim(),

\t\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim()

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for changes to the browser location hash

\t\twindow.addEventListener(\"hashchange\",function() {

\t\t\tvar hash = $tw.utils.getLocationHash();

\t\t\tif(hash !== $tw.locationHash) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = hash;

\t\t\t\topenStartupTiddlers({defaultToCurrentStory: true});

\t\t\t}

\t\t},false);

\t\t// Listen for the tm-browser-refresh message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-browser-refresh\",function(event) {

\t\t\twindow.location.reload(true);

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-print message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-print\",function(event) {

\t\t\t(event.event.view || window).print();

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-home message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-home\",function(event) {

\t\t\twindow.location.hash = \"\";

\t\t\tvar storyFilter = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE),

\t\t\t\tstoryList = $tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(storyFilter);

\t\t\t//invoke any hooks that might change the default story list

\t\t\tstoryList = $tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-opening-default-tiddlers-list\",storyList);

\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE, text: \"\", list: storyList},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields());

\t\t\tif(storyList[0]) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addToHistory(storyList[0]);\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-permalink message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-permalink\",function(event) {

\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: \"permalink\",

\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim(),

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler: event.param || event.tiddlerTitle

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-permaview message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-permaview\",function(event) {

\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: \"permaview\",

\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim(),

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler: event.param || event.tiddlerTitle

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Process the location hash to open the specified tiddlers. Options:

defaultToCurrentStory: If true, the current story is retained as the default, instead of opening the default tiddlers

*/

function openStartupTiddlers(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Work out the target tiddler and the story filter. \"null\" means \"unspecified\"

\tvar target = null,

\t\tstoryFilter = null;

\tif($tw.locationHash.length > 1) {

\t\tvar hash = $tw.locationHash.substr(1),

\t\t\tsplit = hash.indexOf(\":\");

\t\tif(split === -1) {

\t\t\ttarget = decodeURIComponent(hash.trim());

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttarget = decodeURIComponent(hash.substr(0,split).trim());

\t\t\tstoryFilter = decodeURIComponent(hash.substr(split + 1).trim());

\t\t}

\t}

\t// If the story wasn't specified use the current tiddlers or a blank story

\tif(storyFilter === null) {

\t\tif(options.defaultToCurrentStory) {

\t\t\tvar currStoryList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerList(DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE);

\t\t\tstoryFilter = $tw.utils.stringifyList(currStoryList);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tif(target && target !== \"\") {

\t\t\t\tstoryFilter = \"\";

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tstoryFilter = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Process the story filter to get the story list

\tvar storyList = $tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(storyFilter);

\t// Invoke any hooks that want to change the default story list

\tstoryList = $tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-opening-default-tiddlers-list\",storyList);

\t// If the target tiddler isn't included then splice it in at the top

\tif(target && storyList.indexOf(target) === -1) {

\t\tstoryList.unshift(target);

\t}

\t// Save the story list

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE, text: \"\", list: storyList},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields());

\t// If a target tiddler was specified add it to the history stack

\tif(target && target !== \"\") {

\t\t// The target tiddler doesn't need double square brackets, but we'll silently remove them if they're present

\t\tif(target.indexOf(\"[[\") === 0 && target.substr(-2) === \"]]\") {

\t\t\ttarget = target.substr(2,target.length - 4);

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.wiki.addToHistory(target);

\t} else if(storyList.length > 0) {

\t\t$tw.wiki.addToHistory(storyList[0]);

\t}

}



/*

options: See below

options.updateAddressBar: \"permalink\", \"permaview\" or \"no\" (defaults to \"permaview\")

options.updateHistory: \"yes\" or \"no\" (defaults to \"no\")

options.targetTiddler: optional title of target tiddler for permalink

*/

function updateLocationHash(options) {

\tif(options.updateAddressBar !== \"no\") {

\t\t// Get the story and the history stack

\t\tvar storyList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerList(DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE),

\t\t\thistoryList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerData(DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE,[]),

\t\t\ttargetTiddler = \"\";

\t\tif(options.targetTiddler) {

\t\t\ttargetTiddler = options.targetTiddler;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// The target tiddler is the one at the top of the stack

\t\t\tif(historyList.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler = historyList[historyList.length-1].title;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Blank the target tiddler if it isn't present in the story

\t\t\tif(storyList.indexOf(targetTiddler) === -1) {

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler = \"\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Assemble the location hash

\t\tif(options.updateAddressBar === \"permalink\") {

\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler) + \":\" + encodeURIComponent($tw.utils.stringifyList(storyList));

\t\t}

\t\t// Only change the location hash if we must, thus avoiding unnecessary onhashchange events

\t\tif($tw.utils.getLocationHash() !== $tw.locationHash) {

\t\t\tif(options.updateHistory === \"yes\") {

\t\t\t\t// Assign the location hash so that history is updated

\t\t\t\twindow.location.hash = $tw.locationHash;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// We use replace so that browser history isn't affected

\t\t\t\twindow.location.replace(window.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0] + $tw.locationHash);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/windows.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/windows.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/windows.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Setup root widget handlers for the messages concerned with opening external browser windows



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"windows\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Global to keep track of open windows (hashmap by title)

var windows = {};



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Handle open window message

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-open-window\",function(event) {

\t\t// Get the parameters

\t\tvar refreshHandler,

\t\t\ttitle = event.param || event.tiddlerTitle,

\t\t\tparamObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\ttemplate = paramObject.template || \"$:/core/templates/single.tiddler.window\",

\t\t\twidth = paramObject.width || \"700\",

\t\t\theight = paramObject.height || \"600\",

\t\t\tvariables = $tw.utils.extend({},paramObject,{currentTiddler: title});

\t\t// Open the window

\t\tvar srcWindow = window.open(\"\",\"external-\" + title,\"scrollbars,width=\" + width + \",height=\" + height),

\t\t\tsrcDocument = srcWindow.document;

\t\twindows[title] = srcWindow;

\t\t// Check for reopening the same window

\t\tif(srcWindow.haveInitialisedWindow) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Initialise the document

\t\tsrcDocument.write(\"<html><head></head><body class='tc-body tc-single-tiddler-window'></body></html>\");

\t\tsrcDocument.close();

\t\tsrcDocument.title = title;

\t\tsrcWindow.addEventListener(\"beforeunload\",function(event) {

\t\t\tdelete windows[title];

\t\t\t$tw.wiki.removeEventListener(\"change\",refreshHandler);

\t\t},false);

\t\t// Set up the styles

\t\tvar styleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(\"$:/core/ui/PageStylesheet\",{

\t\t\t\tdocument: $tw.fakeDocument,

\t\t\t\tvariables: variables,

\t\t\t\timportPageMacros: true}),

\t\t\tstyleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t\tstyleWidgetNode.render(styleContainer,null);

\t\tvar styleElement = srcDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t\tstyleElement.innerHTML = styleContainer.textContent;

\t\tsrcDocument.head.insertBefore(styleElement,srcDocument.head.firstChild);

\t\t// Render the text of the tiddler

\t\tvar parser = $tw.wiki.parseTiddler(template),

\t\t\twidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeWidget(parser,{document: srcDocument, parentWidget: $tw.rootWidget, variables: variables});

\t\twidgetNode.render(srcDocument.body,srcDocument.body.firstChild);

\t\t// Function to handle refreshes

\t\trefreshHandler = function(changes) {

\t\t\tif(styleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,styleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\t\tstyleElement.innerHTML = styleContainer.textContent;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\twidgetNode.refresh(changes);

\t\t};

\t\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",refreshHandler);

\t\tsrcWindow.haveInitialisedWindow = true;

\t});

\t// Close open windows when unloading main window

\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(windows,function(win) {

\t\t\twin.close();

\t\t});

\t});



};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/story.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/story.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/story.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Lightweight object for managing interactions with the story and history lists.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Construct Story object with options:

wiki: reference to wiki object to use to resolve tiddler titles

storyTitle: title of story list tiddler

historyTitle: title of history list tiddler

*/

function Story(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

\tthis.storyTitle = options.storyTitle || \"$:/StoryList\";

\tthis.historyTitle = options.historyTitle || \"$:/HistoryList\";

};



Story.prototype.navigateTiddler = function(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle,navigateFromClientRect) {

\tthis.addToStory(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle);

\tthis.addToHistory(navigateTo,navigateFromClientRect);

};



Story.prototype.getStoryList = function() {

\treturn this.wiki.getTiddlerList(this.storyTitle) || [];

};



Story.prototype.addToStory = function(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar storyList = this.getStoryList();

\t// See if the tiddler is already there

\tvar slot = storyList.indexOf(navigateTo);

\t// Quit if it already exists in the story river

\tif(slot >= 0) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// First we try to find the position of the story element we navigated from

\tvar fromIndex = storyList.indexOf(navigateFromTitle);

\tif(fromIndex >= 0) {

\t\t// The tiddler is added from inside the river

\t\t// Determine where to insert the tiddler; Fallback is \"below\"

\t\tswitch(options.openLinkFromInsideRiver) {

\t\t\tcase \"top\":

\t\t\t\tslot = 0;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"bottom\":

\t\t\t\tslot = storyList.length;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"above\":

\t\t\t\tslot = fromIndex;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"below\": // Intentional fall-through

\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\tslot = fromIndex + 1;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// The tiddler is opened from outside the river. Determine where to insert the tiddler; default is \"top\"

\t\tif(options.openLinkFromOutsideRiver === \"bottom\") {

\t\t\t// Insert at bottom

\t\t\tslot = storyList.length;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Insert at top

\t\t\tslot = 0;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Add the tiddler

\tstoryList.splice(slot,0,navigateTo);

\t// Save the story

\tthis.saveStoryList(storyList);

};



Story.prototype.saveStoryList = function(storyList) {

\tvar storyTiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.storyTitle);

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(

\t\tthis.wiki.getCreationFields(),

\t\t{title: this.storyTitle},

\t\tstoryTiddler,

\t\t{list: storyList},

\t\tthis.wiki.getModificationFields()

\t));

};



Story.prototype.addToHistory = function(navigateTo,navigateFromClientRect) {

\tvar titles = $tw.utils.isArray(navigateTo) ? navigateTo : [navigateTo];

\t// Add a new record to the top of the history stack

\tvar historyList = this.wiki.getTiddlerData(this.historyTitle,[]);

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\thistoryList.push({title: title, fromPageRect: navigateFromClientRect});

\t});

\tthis.wiki.setTiddlerData(this.historyTitle,historyList,{\"current-tiddler\": titles[titles.length-1]});

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseAllTiddlers = function() {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseOtherTiddlers = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyEditTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyDeleteTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storySaveTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCancelTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyNewTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



exports.Story = Story;





})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Views the story as a linear sequence



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var easing = \"cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1)\"; // From http://easings.net/#easeInOutCubic



var ClassicStoryView = function(listWidget) {

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar listElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Scroll the node into view

\tthis.listWidget.dispatchEvent({type: \"tm-scroll\", target: targetElement});

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Get the current height of the tiddler

\tvar computedStyle = window.getComputedStyle(targetElement),

\t\tcurrMarginBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.marginBottom,10),

\t\tcurrMarginTop = parseInt(computedStyle.marginTop,10),

\t\tcurrHeight = targetElement.offsetHeight + currMarginTop;

\t// Reset the margin once the transition is over

\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: \"\"}

\t\t]);

\t},duration);

\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: (-currHeight) + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t// Transition to the final position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{marginBottom: currMarginBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t};

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Get the current height of the tiddler

\tvar currWidth = targetElement.offsetWidth,

\t\tcomputedStyle = window.getComputedStyle(targetElement),

\t\tcurrMarginBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.marginBottom,10),

\t\tcurrMarginTop = parseInt(computedStyle.marginTop,10),

\t\tcurrHeight = targetElement.offsetHeight + currMarginTop;

\t// Remove the dom nodes of the widget at the end of the transition

\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t// Animate the closure

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px)\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: currMarginBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(-\" + currWidth + \"px)\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: (-currHeight) + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

};



exports.classic = ClassicStoryView;



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Animates list insertions and removals



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var PopStoryView = function(listWidget) {

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

};



PopStoryView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar listElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Scroll the node into view

\tthis.listWidget.dispatchEvent({type: \"tm-scroll\", target: targetElement});

};



PopStoryView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Reset once the transition is over

\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"none\"}

\t\t]);

\t},duration);

\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(2)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t// Transition to the final position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

};



PopStoryView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\tif(targetElement.parentNode) {

\t\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Remove the element at the end of the transition

\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t// Animate the closure

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(0.1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

};



exports.pop = PopStoryView;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Zooms between individual tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var easing = \"cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1)\"; // From http://easings.net/#easeInOutCubic



var ZoominListView = function(listWidget) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

\t// Get the index of the tiddler that is at the top of the history

\tvar history = this.listWidget.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(this.listWidget.historyTitle,[]),

\t\ttargetTiddler;

\tif(history.length > 0) {

\t\ttargetTiddler = history[history.length-1].title;

\t}

\t// Make all the tiddlers position absolute, and hide all but the top (or first) one

\t$tw.utils.each(this.listWidget.children,function(itemWidget,index) {

\t\tvar domNode = itemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\t\tif(!(domNode instanceof Element)) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\tif((targetTiddler && targetTiddler !== itemWidget.parseTreeNode.itemTitle) || (!targetTiddler && index)) {

\t\t\tdomNode.style.display = \"none\";

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tself.currentTiddlerDomNode = domNode;

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass(domNode,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t});

};



ZoominListView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar duration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tlistElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Make the new tiddler be position absolute and visible so that we can measure it

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"0 0\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

\t// Get the position of the source node, or use the centre of the window as the source position

\tvar sourceBounds = historyInfo.fromPageRect || {

\t\t\tleft: window.innerWidth/2 - 2,

\t\t\ttop: window.innerHeight/2 - 2,

\t\t\twidth: window.innerWidth/8,

\t\t\theight: window.innerHeight/8

\t\t};

\t// Try to find the title node in the target tiddler

\tvar titleDomNode = findTitleDomNode(listItemWidget) || listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tzoomBounds = titleDomNode.getBoundingClientRect();

\t// Compute the transform for the target tiddler to make the title lie over the source rectange

\tvar targetBounds = targetElement.getBoundingClientRect(),

\t\tscale = sourceBounds.width / zoomBounds.width,

\t\tx = sourceBounds.left - targetBounds.left - (zoomBounds.left - targetBounds.left) * scale,

\t\ty = sourceBounds.top - targetBounds.top - (zoomBounds.top - targetBounds.top) * scale;

\t// Transform the target tiddler to its starting position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(\" + x + \"px) translateY(\" + y + \"px) scale(\" + scale + \")\"}

\t]);

\t// Force layout

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t// Apply the ending transitions with a timeout to ensure that the previously applied transformations are applied first

\tvar self = this,

\t\tprevCurrentTiddler = this.currentTiddlerDomNode;

\tthis.currentTiddlerDomNode = targetElement;

\t// Transform the target tiddler to its natural size

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"500\"},

\t]);

\t// Transform the previous tiddler out of the way and then hide it

\tif(prevCurrentTiddler && prevCurrentTiddler !== targetElement) {

\t\tscale = zoomBounds.width / sourceBounds.width;

\t\tx = zoomBounds.left - targetBounds.left - (sourceBounds.left - targetBounds.left) * scale;

\t\ty = zoomBounds.top - targetBounds.top - (sourceBounds.top - targetBounds.top) * scale;

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(prevCurrentTiddler,[

\t\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"},

\t\t\t{transformOrigin: \"0 0\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(\" + x + \"px) translateY(\" + y + \"px) scale(\" + scale + \")\"},

\t\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t\t]);

\t\t// Hide the tiddler when the transition has finished

\t\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t\tif(self.currentTiddlerDomNode !== prevCurrentTiddler) {

\t\t\t\tprevCurrentTiddler.style.display = \"none\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t},duration);

\t}

\t// Scroll the target into view

//\t$tw.pageScroller.scrollIntoView(targetElement);

};



/*

Find the first child DOM node of a widget that has the class \"tc-title\"

*/

function findTitleDomNode(widget,targetClass) {

\ttargetClass = targetClass || \"tc-title\";

\tvar domNode = widget.findFirstDomNode();

\tif(domNode && domNode.querySelector) {

\t\treturn domNode.querySelector(\".\" + targetClass);

\t}

\treturn null;

}



ZoominListView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Make the newly inserted node position absolute and hidden

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"none\"}

\t]);

};



ZoominListView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t};

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Abandon if hidden

\tif(targetElement.style.display != \"block\" ) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Set up the tiddler that is being closed

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t]);

\t// We'll move back to the previous or next element in the story

\tvar toWidget = widget.previousSibling();

\tif(!toWidget) {

\t\ttoWidget = widget.nextSibling();

\t}

\tvar toWidgetDomNode = toWidget && toWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Set up the tiddler we're moving back in

\tif(toWidgetDomNode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass(toWidgetDomNode,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(toWidgetDomNode,[

\t\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(10)\"},

\t\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0\"},

\t\t\t{zIndex: \"500\"}

\t\t]);

\t\tthis.currentTiddlerDomNode = toWidgetDomNode;

\t}

\t// Animate them both

\t// Force layout

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(this.listWidget.parentDomNode);

\t// First, the tiddler we're closing

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(0.1)\"},

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{opacity: \"0\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t]);

\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t// Now the tiddler we're going back to

\tif(toWidgetDomNode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(toWidgetDomNode,[

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"1\"}

\t\t]);

\t}

\treturn true; // Indicate that we'll delete the DOM node

};



exports.zoomin = ZoominListView;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/syncer.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/syncer.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/syncer.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The syncer tracks changes to the store. If a syncadaptor is used then individual tiddlers are synchronised through it. If there is no syncadaptor then the entire wiki is saved via saver modules.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Defaults

*/

Syncer.prototype.titleIsLoggedIn = \"$:/status/IsLoggedIn\";

Syncer.prototype.titleUserName = \"$:/status/UserName\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSyncFilter = \"$:/config/SyncFilter\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSavedNotification = \"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done\";

Syncer.prototype.taskTimerInterval = 1 * 1000; // Interval for sync timer

Syncer.prototype.throttleInterval = 1 * 1000; // Defer saving tiddlers if they've changed in the last 1s...

Syncer.prototype.fallbackInterval = 10 * 1000; // Unless the task is older than 10s

Syncer.prototype.pollTimerInterval = 60 * 1000; // Interval for polling for changes from the adaptor



/*

Instantiate the syncer with the following options:

syncadaptor: reference to syncadaptor to be used

wiki: wiki to be synced

*/

function Syncer(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.syncadaptor = options.syncadaptor;

\tthis.disableUI = !!options.disableUI;

\tthis.titleIsLoggedIn = options.titleIsLoggedIn || this.titleIsLoggedIn;

\tthis.titleUserName = options.titleUserName || this.titleUserName;

\tthis.titleSyncFilter = options.titleSyncFilter || this.titleSyncFilter;

\tthis.titleSavedNotification = options.titleSavedNotification || this.titleSavedNotification;

\tthis.taskTimerInterval = options.taskTimerInterval || this.taskTimerInterval;

\tthis.throttleInterval = options.throttleInterval || this.throttleInterval;

\tthis.fallbackInterval = options.fallbackInterval || this.fallbackInterval;

\tthis.pollTimerInterval = options.pollTimerInterval || this.pollTimerInterval;

\tthis.logging = \"logging\" in options ? options.logging : true;

\t// Make a logger

\tthis.logger = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"syncer\" + ($tw.browser ? \"-browser\" : \"\") + ($tw.node ? \"-server\" : \"\") + (this.syncadaptor.name ? (\"-\" + this.syncadaptor.name) : \"\"),{

\t\t\tcolour: \"cyan\",

\t\t\tenable: this.logging

\t\t});

\t// Compile the dirty tiddler filter

\tthis.filterFn = this.wiki.compileFilter(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncFilter));

\t// Record information for known tiddlers

\tthis.readTiddlerInfo();

\t// Tasks are {type: \"load\"/\"save\"/\"delete\", title:, queueTime:, lastModificationTime:}

\tthis.taskQueue = {}; // Hashmap of tasks yet to be performed

\tthis.taskInProgress = {}; // Hash of tasks in progress

\tthis.taskTimerId = null; // Timer for task dispatch

\tthis.pollTimerId = null; // Timer for polling server

\t// Listen out for changes to tiddlers

\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tself.syncToServer(changes);

\t});

\t// Browser event handlers

\tif($tw.browser && !this.disableUI) {

\t\t// Set up our beforeunload handler

\t\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function(event) {

\t\t\tvar confirmationMessage;

\t\t\tif(self.isDirty()) {

\t\t\t\tconfirmationMessage = $tw.language.getString(\"UnsavedChangesWarning\");

\t\t\t\tevent.returnValue = confirmationMessage; // Gecko

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn confirmationMessage;

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen out for login/logout/refresh events in the browser

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-login\",function() {

\t\t\tself.handleLoginEvent();

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-logout\",function() {

\t\t\tself.handleLogoutEvent();

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-server-refresh\",function() {

\t\t\tself.handleRefreshEvent();

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Listen out for lazyLoad events

\tif(!this.disableUI) {

\t\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"lazyLoad\",function(title) {

\t\t\tself.handleLazyLoadEvent(title);

\t\t});\t\t

\t}

\t// Get the login status

\tthis.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn) {

\t\t// Do a sync from the server

\t\tself.syncFromServer();

\t});

}



/*

Read (or re-read) the latest tiddler info from the store

*/

Syncer.prototype.readTiddlerInfo = function() {

\t// Hashmap by title of {revision:,changeCount:,adaptorInfo:}

\tthis.tiddlerInfo = {};

\t// Record information for known tiddlers

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttiddlers = this.filterFn.call(this.wiki);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tself.tiddlerInfo[title] = {

\t\t\trevision: tiddler.fields.revision,

\t\t\tadaptorInfo: self.syncadaptor && self.syncadaptor.getTiddlerInfo(tiddler),

\t\t\tchangeCount: self.wiki.getChangeCount(title),

\t\t\thasBeenLazyLoaded: false

\t\t};

\t});

};



/*

Create an tiddlerInfo structure if it doesn't already exist

*/

Syncer.prototype.createTiddlerInfo = function(title) {

\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(this.tiddlerInfo,title)) {

\t\tthis.tiddlerInfo[title] = {

\t\t\trevision: null,

\t\t\tadaptorInfo: {},

\t\t\tchangeCount: -1,

\t\t\thasBeenLazyLoaded: false

\t\t};

\t}

};



/*

Checks whether the wiki is dirty (ie the window shouldn't be closed)

*/

Syncer.prototype.isDirty = function() {

\treturn (this.numTasksInQueue() > 0) || (this.numTasksInProgress() > 0);

};



/*

Update the document body with the class \"tc-dirty\" if the wiki has unsaved/unsynced changes

*/

Syncer.prototype.updateDirtyStatus = function() {

\tif($tw.browser && !this.disableUI) {

\t\t$tw.utils.toggleClass(document.body,\"tc-dirty\",this.isDirty());

\t}

};



/*

Save an incoming tiddler in the store, and updates the associated tiddlerInfo

*/

Syncer.prototype.storeTiddler = function(tiddlerFields,hasBeenLazyLoaded) {

\t// Save the tiddler

\tvar tiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlerFields.title),tiddlerFields);

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(tiddler);

\t// Save the tiddler revision and changeCount details

\tthis.tiddlerInfo[tiddlerFields.title] = {

\t\trevision: tiddlerFields.revision,

\t\tadaptorInfo: this.syncadaptor.getTiddlerInfo(tiddler),

\t\tchangeCount: this.wiki.getChangeCount(tiddlerFields.title),

\t\thasBeenLazyLoaded: hasBeenLazyLoaded !== undefined ? hasBeenLazyLoaded : true

\t};

};



Syncer.prototype.getStatus = function(callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Check if the adaptor supports getStatus()

\tif(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getStatus) {

\t\t// Mark us as not logged in

\t\tthis.wiki.addTiddler({title: this.titleIsLoggedIn,text: \"no\"});

\t\t// Get login status

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert(err);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Set the various status tiddlers

\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleIsLoggedIn,text: isLoggedIn ? \"yes\" : \"no\"});

\t\t\tif(isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleUserName,text: username || \"\"});

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\tif(callback) {

\t\t\t\tcallback(err,isLoggedIn,username);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tcallback(null,true,\"UNAUTHENTICATED\");

\t}

};



/*

Synchronise from the server by reading the skinny tiddler list and queuing up loads for any tiddlers that we don't already have up to date

*/

Syncer.prototype.syncFromServer = function() {

\tif(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getSkinnyTiddlers) {

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Retrieving skinny tiddler list\");

\t\tvar self = this;

\t\tif(this.pollTimerId) {

\t\t\tclearTimeout(this.pollTimerId);

\t\t\tthis.pollTimerId = null;

\t\t}

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.getSkinnyTiddlers(function(err,tiddlers) {

\t\t\t// Trigger the next sync

\t\t\tself.pollTimerId = setTimeout(function() {

\t\t\t\tself.pollTimerId = null;

\t\t\t\tself.syncFromServer.call(self);

\t\t\t},self.pollTimerInterval);

\t\t\t// Check for errors

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/RetrievingSkinny\") + \":\",err);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Process each incoming tiddler

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\t// Get the incoming tiddler fields, and the existing tiddler

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlerFields = tiddlers[t],

\t\t\t\t\tincomingRevision = tiddlerFields.revision + \"\",

\t\t\t\t\ttiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlerFields.title),

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerInfo = self.tiddlerInfo[tiddlerFields.title],

\t\t\t\t\tcurrRevision = tiddlerInfo ? tiddlerInfo.revision : null;

\t\t\t\t// Ignore the incoming tiddler if it's the same as the revision we've already got

\t\t\t\tif(currRevision !== incomingRevision) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Do a full load if we've already got a fat version of the tiddler

\t\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields.text !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// Do a full load of this tiddler

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.enqueueSyncTask({

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"load\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: tiddlerFields.title

\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// Load the skinny version of the tiddler

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.storeTiddler(tiddlerFields,false);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Synchronise a set of changes to the server

*/

Syncer.prototype.syncToServer = function(changes) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tnow = Date.now(),

\t\tfilteredChanges = this.filterFn.call(this.wiki,function(callback) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\tcallback(tiddler,title);

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title,object) {

\t\t// Process the change if it is a deletion of a tiddler we're already syncing, or is on the filtered change list

\t\tif((change.deleted && $tw.utils.hop(self.tiddlerInfo,title)) || filteredChanges.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t// Queue a task to sync this tiddler

\t\t\tself.enqueueSyncTask({

\t\t\t\ttype: change.deleted ? \"delete\" : \"save\",

\t\t\t\ttitle: title

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Lazily load a skinny tiddler if we can

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLazyLoadEvent = function(title) {

\t// Don't lazy load the same tiddler twice

\tvar info = this.tiddlerInfo[title];

\tif(!info || !info.hasBeenLazyLoaded) {

\t\t// Don't lazy load if the tiddler isn't included in the sync filter

\t\tif(this.filterFn.call(this.wiki).indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\tthis.createTiddlerInfo(title);

\t\t\tthis.tiddlerInfo[title].hasBeenLazyLoaded = true;

\t\t\t// Queue up a sync task to load this tiddler

\t\t\tthis.enqueueSyncTask({

\t\t\t\ttype: \"load\",

\t\t\t\ttitle: title

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Dispay a password prompt and allow the user to login

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLoginEvent = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username) {

\t\tif(!isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\t$tw.passwordPrompt.createPrompt({

\t\t\t\tserviceName: $tw.language.getString(\"LoginToTiddlySpace\"),

\t\t\t\tcallback: function(data) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.login(data.username,data.password,function(err,isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.syncFromServer();

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\treturn true; // Get rid of the password prompt

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Attempt to login to TiddlyWeb.

\tusername: username

\tpassword: password

\tcallback: invoked with arguments (err,isLoggedIn)

*/

Syncer.prototype.login = function(username,password,callback) {

\tthis.logger.log(\"Attempting to login as\",username);

\tvar self = this;

\tif(this.syncadaptor.login) {

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.login(username,password,function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tself.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username) {

\t\t\t\tif(callback) {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(null,isLoggedIn);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tcallback(null,true);

\t}

};



/*

Attempt to log out of TiddlyWeb

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLogoutEvent = function() {

\tthis.logger.log(\"Attempting to logout\");

\tvar self = this;

\tif(this.syncadaptor.logout) {

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.logout(function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert(err);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.getStatus();

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Immediately refresh from the server

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleRefreshEvent = function() {

\tthis.syncFromServer();

};



/*

Queue up a sync task. If there is already a pending task for the tiddler, just update the last modification time

*/

Syncer.prototype.enqueueSyncTask = function(task) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tnow = Date.now();

\t// Set the timestamps on this task

\ttask.queueTime = now;

\ttask.lastModificationTime = now;

\t// Fill in some tiddlerInfo if the tiddler is one we haven't seen before

\tthis.createTiddlerInfo(task.title);

\t// Bail if this is a save and the tiddler is already at the changeCount that the server has

\tif(task.type === \"save\" && this.wiki.getChangeCount(task.title) <= this.tiddlerInfo[task.title].changeCount) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Check if this tiddler is already in the queue

\tif($tw.utils.hop(this.taskQueue,task.title)) {

\t\t// this.logger.log(\"Re-queueing up sync task with type:\",task.type,\"title:\",task.title);

\t\tvar existingTask = this.taskQueue[task.title];

\t\t// If so, just update the last modification time

\t\texistingTask.lastModificationTime = task.lastModificationTime;

\t\t// If the new task is a save then we upgrade the existing task to a save. Thus a pending load is turned into a save if the tiddler changes locally in the meantime. But a pending save is not modified to become a load

\t\tif(task.type === \"save\" || task.type === \"delete\") {

\t\t\texistingTask.type = task.type;

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// this.logger.log(\"Queuing up sync task with type:\",task.type,\"title:\",task.title);

\t\t// If it is not in the queue, insert it

\t\tthis.taskQueue[task.title] = task;

\t\tthis.updateDirtyStatus();

\t}

\t// Process the queue

\t$tw.utils.nextTick(function() {self.processTaskQueue.call(self);});

};



/*

Return the number of tasks in progress

*/

Syncer.prototype.numTasksInProgress = function() {

\treturn $tw.utils.count(this.taskInProgress);

};



/*

Return the number of tasks in the queue

*/

Syncer.prototype.numTasksInQueue = function() {

\treturn $tw.utils.count(this.taskQueue);

};



/*

Trigger a timeout if one isn't already outstanding

*/

Syncer.prototype.triggerTimeout = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(!this.taskTimerId) {

\t\tthis.taskTimerId = setTimeout(function() {

\t\t\tself.taskTimerId = null;

\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue.call(self);

\t\t},self.taskTimerInterval);

\t}

};



/*

Process the task queue, performing the next task if appropriate

*/

Syncer.prototype.processTaskQueue = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Only process a task if the sync adaptor is fully initialised and we're not already performing a task. If we are already performing a task then we'll dispatch the next one when it completes

\tif((!this.syncadaptor.isReady || this.syncadaptor.isReady()) && this.numTasksInProgress() === 0) {

\t\t// Choose the next task to perform

\t\tvar task = this.chooseNextTask();

\t\t// Perform the task if we had one

\t\tif(task) {

\t\t\t// Remove the task from the queue and add it to the in progress list

\t\t\tdelete this.taskQueue[task.title];

\t\t\tthis.taskInProgress[task.title] = task;

\t\t\tthis.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t// Dispatch the task

\t\t\tthis.dispatchTask(task,function(err) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert(\"Sync error while processing '\" + task.title + \"':\

\" + err);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Mark that this task is no longer in progress

\t\t\t\tdelete self.taskInProgress[task.title];

\t\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t\t// Process the next task

\t\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue.call(self);

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Make sure we've set a time if there wasn't a task to perform, but we've still got tasks in the queue

\t\t\tif(this.numTasksInQueue() > 0) {

\t\t\t\tthis.triggerTimeout();

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Choose the next applicable task

*/

Syncer.prototype.chooseNextTask = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tcandidateTask = null,

\t\tnow = Date.now();

\t// Select the best candidate task

\t$tw.utils.each(this.taskQueue,function(task,title) {

\t\t// Exclude the task if there's one of the same name in progress

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(self.taskInProgress,title)) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Exclude the task if it is a save and the tiddler has been modified recently, but not hit the fallback time

\t\tif(task.type === \"save\" && (now - task.lastModificationTime) < self.throttleInterval &&

\t\t\t(now - task.queueTime) < self.fallbackInterval) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Exclude the task if it is newer than the current best candidate

\t\tif(candidateTask && candidateTask.queueTime < task.queueTime) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Now this is our best candidate

\t\tcandidateTask = task;

\t});

\treturn candidateTask;

};



/*

Dispatch a task and invoke the callback

*/

Syncer.prototype.dispatchTask = function(task,callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(task.type === \"save\") {

\t\tvar changeCount = this.wiki.getChangeCount(task.title),

\t\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(task.title);

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'save' task:\",task.title);

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tthis.syncadaptor.saveTiddler(tiddler,function(err,adaptorInfo,revision) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Adjust the info stored about this tiddler

\t\t\t\tself.tiddlerInfo[task.title] = {

\t\t\t\t\tchangeCount: changeCount,

\t\t\t\t\tadaptorInfo: adaptorInfo,

\t\t\t\t\trevision: revision

\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t},{

\t\t\t\ttiddlerInfo: self.tiddlerInfo[task.title]

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tthis.logger.log(\" Not Dispatching 'save' task:\",task.title,\"tiddler does not exist\");

\t\t\treturn callback(null);

\t\t}

\t} else if(task.type === \"load\") {

\t\t// Load the tiddler

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'load' task:\",task.title);

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.loadTiddler(task.title,function(err,tiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Store the tiddler

\t\t\tif(tiddlerFields) {

\t\t\t\tself.storeTiddler(tiddlerFields,true);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t});

\t} else if(task.type === \"delete\") {

\t\t// Delete the tiddler

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'delete' task:\",task.title);

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.deleteTiddler(task.title,function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tdelete self.tiddlerInfo[task.title];

\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t},{

\t\t\ttiddlerInfo: self.tiddlerInfo[task.title]

\t\t});

\t}

};



exports.Syncer = Syncer;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: tiddlermethod



Extension methods for the $tw.Tiddler object (constructor and methods required at boot time are in boot/boot.js)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.hasTag = function(tag) {

\treturn this.fields.tags && this.fields.tags.indexOf(tag) !== -1;

};



exports.isPlugin = function() {

\treturn this.fields.type === \"application/json\" && this.hasField(\"plugin-type\");

};



exports.isDraft = function() {

\treturn this.hasField(\"draft.of\");

};



exports.getFieldString = function(field) {

\tvar value = this.fields[field];

\t// Check for a missing field

\tif(value === undefined || value === null) {

\t\treturn \"\";

\t}

\t// Parse the field with the associated module (if any)

\tvar fieldModule = $tw.Tiddler.fieldModules[field];

\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.stringify) {

\t\treturn fieldModule.stringify.call(this,value);

\t} else {

\t\treturn value.toString();

\t}

};



/*

Get all the fields as a hashmap of strings. Options:

\texclude: an array of field names to exclude

*/

exports.getFieldStrings = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar exclude = options.exclude || [];

\tvar fields = {};

\tfor(var field in this.fields) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(this.fields,field)) {

\t\t\tif(exclude.indexOf(field) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tfields[field] = this.getFieldString(field);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn fields;

};



/*

Get all the fields as a name:value block. Options:

\texclude: an array of field names to exclude

*/

exports.getFieldStringBlock = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar exclude = options.exclude || [];

\tvar fields = [];

\tfor(var field in this.fields) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(this.fields,field)) {

\t\t\tif(exclude.indexOf(field) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tfields.push(field + \": \" + this.getFieldString(field));

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn fields.join(\"\

\");

};



/*

Compare two tiddlers for equality

tiddler: the tiddler to compare

excludeFields: array of field names to exclude from the comparison

*/

exports.isEqual = function(tiddler,excludeFields) {

\tif(!(tiddler instanceof $tw.Tiddler)) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\texcludeFields = excludeFields || [];

\tvar self = this,

\t\tdifferences = []; // Fields that have differences

\t// Add to the differences array

\tfunction addDifference(fieldName) {

\t\t// Check for this field being excluded

\t\tif(excludeFields.indexOf(fieldName) === -1) {

\t\t\t// Save the field as a difference

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(differences,fieldName);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Returns true if the two values of this field are equal

\tfunction isFieldValueEqual(fieldName) {

\t\tvar valueA = self.fields[fieldName],

\t\t\tvalueB = tiddler.fields[fieldName];

\t\t// Check for identical string values

\t\tif(typeof(valueA) === \"string\" && typeof(valueB) === \"string\" && valueA === valueB) {

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Check for identical array values

\t\tif($tw.utils.isArray(valueA) && $tw.utils.isArray(valueB) && $tw.utils.isArrayEqual(valueA,valueB)) {

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Otherwise the fields must be different

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Compare our fields

\tfor(var fieldName in this.fields) {

\t\tif(!isFieldValueEqual(fieldName)) {

\t\t\taddDifference(fieldName);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// There's a difference for every field in the other tiddler that we don't have

\tfor(fieldName in tiddler.fields) {

\t\tif(!(fieldName in this.fields)) {

\t\t\taddDifference(fieldName);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Return whether there were any differences

\treturn differences.length === 0;

};



exports.getFieldDay = function(field) {

\tif(this.cache && this.cache.day && $tw.utils.hop(this.cache.day,field) ) {

\t\treturn this.cache.day[field];

\t}

\tvar day = \"\";

\tif(this.fields[field]) {

\t\tday = (new Date($tw.utils.parseDate(this.fields[field]))).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t}

\tthis.cache.day = this.cache.day || {};

\tthis.cache.day[field] = day;

\treturn day;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "tiddlermethod" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that checks that plugins are newer than any already installed version



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE = \"$:/UpgradeLibrary\";



var BLOCKED_PLUGINS = {

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/stickytitles\": {

\t\tversions: [\"*\"]

\t},

\t\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/fullscreen\": {

\t\tversions: [\"*\"]

\t}

};



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {},

\t\tupgradeLibrary,

\t\tgetLibraryTiddler = function(title) {

\t\t\tif(!upgradeLibrary) {

\t\t\t\tupgradeLibrary = wiki.getTiddlerData(UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE,{});

\t\t\t\tupgradeLibrary.tiddlers = upgradeLibrary.tiddlers || {};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn upgradeLibrary.tiddlers[title];

\t\t};



\t// Go through all the incoming tiddlers

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tvar incomingTiddler = tiddlers[title];

\t\t// Check if we're dealing with a plugin

\t\tif(incomingTiddler && incomingTiddler[\"plugin-type\"] && incomingTiddler.version) {

\t\t\t// Upgrade the incoming plugin if it is in the upgrade library

\t\t\tvar libraryTiddler = getLibraryTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(libraryTiddler && libraryTiddler[\"plugin-type\"] && libraryTiddler.version) {

\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = libraryTiddler;

\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded\",{variables: {incoming: incomingTiddler.version, upgraded: libraryTiddler.version}});

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Suppress the incoming plugin if it is older than the currently installed one

\t\t\tvar existingTiddler = wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(existingTiddler && existingTiddler.hasField(\"plugin-type\") && existingTiddler.hasField(\"version\")) {

\t\t\t\t// Reject the incoming plugin by blanking all its fields

\t\t\t\tif($tw.utils.checkVersions(existingTiddler.fields.version,incomingTiddler.version)) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version\",{variables: {incoming: incomingTiddler.version, existing: existingTiddler.fields.version}});

\t\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tif(incomingTiddler && incomingTiddler[\"plugin-type\"]) {

\t\t\t// Check whether the plugin is on the blocked list

\t\t\tvar blockInfo = BLOCKED_PLUGINS[title];

\t\t\tif(blockInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(blockInfo.versions.indexOf(\"*\") !== -1 || (incomingTiddler.version && blockInfo.versions.indexOf(incomingTiddler.version) !== -1)) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible\");

\t\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that suppresses certain system tiddlers that shouldn't be imported



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var DONT_IMPORT_LIST = [\"$:/StoryList\",\"$:/HistoryList\"],

\tDONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST = [\"$:/temp/\",\"$:/state/\"];



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {};

\t// Check for tiddlers on our list

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tif(DONT_IMPORT_LIST.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed\");

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<DONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\tvar prefix = DONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST[t];

\t\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,prefix.length) === prefix) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that handles the change in theme tweak storage introduced in 5.0.14-beta.



Previously, theme tweaks were stored in two data tiddlers:



* $:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics

* $:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings



Now, each tweak is stored in its own separate tiddler.



This upgrader copies any values from the old format to the new. The old data tiddlers are not deleted in case they have been used to store additional indexes.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var MAPPINGS = {

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics\": {

\t\t\"fontsize\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/fontsize\",

\t\t\"lineheight\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/lineheight\",

\t\t\"storyleft\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storyleft\",

\t\t\"storytop\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storytop\",

\t\t\"storyright\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storyright\",

\t\t\"storywidth\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storywidth\",

\t\t\"tiddlerwidth\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/tiddlerwidth\"

\t},

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings\": {

\t\t\"fontfamily\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings/fontfamily\"

\t}

};



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {};

\t// Check for tiddlers on our list

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tvar mapping = MAPPINGS[title];

\t\tif(mapping) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(tiddlers[title]),

\t\t\t\ttiddlerData = wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(tiddler,{});

\t\t\tfor(var index in mapping) {

\t\t\t\tvar mappedTitle = mapping[index];

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddlers[mappedTitle] || tiddlers[mappedTitle].title !== mappedTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[mappedTitle] = {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: mappedTitle,

\t\t\t\t\t\ttext: tiddlerData[index]

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[mappedTitle] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created\",{variables: {

\t\t\t\t\t\tfrom: title + \"##\" + index

\t\t\t\t\t}});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Utility functions related to crypto.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Look for an encrypted store area in the text of a TiddlyWiki file

*/

exports.extractEncryptedStoreArea = function(text) {

\tvar encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker = \"<pre id=\\\"encryptedStoreArea\\\" type=\\\"text/plain\\\" style=\\\"display:none;\\\">\",

\t\tencryptedStoreAreaStart = text.indexOf(encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker);

\tif(encryptedStoreAreaStart !== -1) {

\t\tvar encryptedStoreAreaEnd = text.indexOf(\"</pre>\",encryptedStoreAreaStart);

\t\tif(encryptedStoreAreaEnd !== -1) {

\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.htmlDecode(text.substring(encryptedStoreAreaStart + encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker.length,encryptedStoreAreaEnd-1));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn null;

};



/*

Attempt to extract the tiddlers from an encrypted store area using the current password. If the password is not provided then the password in the password store will be used

*/

exports.decryptStoreArea = function(encryptedStoreArea,password) {

\tvar decryptedText = $tw.crypto.decrypt(encryptedStoreArea,password);

\tif(decryptedText) {

\t\tvar json = JSON.parse(decryptedText),

\t\t\ttiddlers = [];

\t\tfor(var title in json) {

\t\t\tif(title !== \"$:/isEncrypted\") {

\t\t\t\ttiddlers.push(json[title]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\treturn tiddlers;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};





/*

Attempt to extract the tiddlers from an encrypted store area using the current password. If that fails, the user is prompted for a password.

encryptedStoreArea: text of the TiddlyWiki encrypted store area

callback: function(tiddlers) called with the array of decrypted tiddlers



The following configuration settings are supported:



$tw.config.usePasswordVault: causes any password entered by the user to also be put into the system password vault

*/

exports.decryptStoreAreaInteractive = function(encryptedStoreArea,callback,options) {

\t// Try to decrypt with the current password

\tvar tiddlers = $tw.utils.decryptStoreArea(encryptedStoreArea);

\tif(tiddlers) {

\t\tcallback(tiddlers);

\t} else {

\t\t// Prompt for a new password and keep trying

\t\t$tw.passwordPrompt.createPrompt({

\t\t\tserviceName: \"Enter a password to decrypt the imported TiddlyWiki\",

\t\t\tnoUserName: true,

\t\t\tcanCancel: true,

\t\t\tsubmitText: \"Decrypt\",

\t\t\tcallback: function(data) {

\t\t\t\t// Exit if the user cancelled

\t\t\t\tif(!data) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Attempt to decrypt the tiddlers

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlers = $tw.utils.decryptStoreArea(encryptedStoreArea,data.password);

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers) {

\t\t\t\t\tif($tw.config.usePasswordVault) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(data.password);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(tiddlers);

\t\t\t\t\t// Exit and remove the password prompt

\t\t\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// We didn't decrypt everything, so continue to prompt for password

\t\t\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/diff-match-patch/diff_match_patch.js": { "text": "(function(){function diff_match_patch(){this.Diff_Timeout=1;this.Diff_EditCost=4;this.Match_Threshold=.5;this.Match_Distance=1E3;this.Patch_DeleteThreshold=.5;this.Patch_Margin=4;this.Match_MaxBits=32}var DIFF_DELETE=-1,DIFF_INSERT=1,DIFF_EQUAL=0;

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_main=function(a,b,c,d){\"undefined\"==typeof d&&(d=0>=this.Diff_Timeout?Number.MAX_VALUE:(new Date).getTime()+1E3*this.Diff_Timeout);if(null==a||null==b)throw Error(\"Null input. (diff_main)\");if(a==b)return a?[[DIFF_EQUAL,a]]:[];\"undefined\"==typeof c&&(c=!0);var e=c,f=this.diff_commonPrefix(a,b);c=a.substring(0,f);a=a.substring(f);b=b.substring(f);f=this.diff_commonSuffix(a,b);var g=a.substring(a.length-f);a=a.substring(0,a.length-f);b=b.substring(0,b.length-f);a=this.diff_compute_(a,

b,e,d);c&&a.unshift([DIFF_EQUAL,c]);g&&a.push([DIFF_EQUAL,g]);this.diff_cleanupMerge(a);return a};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_compute_=function(a,b,c,d){if(!a)return[[DIFF_INSERT,b]];if(!b)return[[DIFF_DELETE,a]];var e=a.length>b.length?a:b,f=a.length>b.length?b:a,g=e.indexOf(f);return-1!=g?(c=[[DIFF_INSERT,e.substring(0,g)],[DIFF_EQUAL,f],[DIFF_INSERT,e.substring(g+f.length)]],a.length>b.length&&(c[0][0]=c[2][0]=DIFF_DELETE),c):1==f.length?[[DIFF_DELETE,a],[DIFF_INSERT,b]]:(e=this.diff_halfMatch_(a,b))?(b=e[1],f=e[3],a=e[4],e=this.diff_main(e[0],e[2],c,d),c=this.diff_main(b,f,c,d),e.concat([[DIFF_EQUAL,

a]],c)):c&&100<a.length&&100<b.length?this.diff_lineMode_(a,b,d):this.diff_bisect_(a,b,d)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_lineMode_=function(a,b,c){var d=this.diff_linesToChars_(a,b);a=d.chars1;b=d.chars2;d=d.lineArray;a=this.diff_main(a,b,!1,c);this.diff_charsToLines_(a,d);this.diff_cleanupSemantic(a);a.push([DIFF_EQUAL,\"\"]);for(var e=d=b=0,f=\"\",g=\"\";b<a.length;){switch(a[b][0]){case DIFF_INSERT:e++;g+=a[b][1];break;case DIFF_DELETE:d++;f+=a[b][1];break;case DIFF_EQUAL:if(1<=d&&1<=e){a.splice(b-d-e,d+e);b=b-d-e;d=this.diff_main(f,g,!1,c);for(e=d.length-1;0<=e;e--)a.splice(b,0,d[e]);b+=

d.length}d=e=0;g=f=\"\"}b++}a.pop();return a};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_bisect_=function(a,b,c){for(var d=a.length,e=b.length,f=Math.ceil((d+e)/2),g=2*f,h=Array(g),l=Array(g),k=0;k<g;k++)h[k]=-1,l[k]=-1;h[f+1]=0;l[f+1]=0;k=d-e;for(var m=0!=k%2,p=0,x=0,w=0,q=0,t=0;t<f&&!((new Date).getTime()>c);t++){for(var v=-t+p;v<=t-x;v+=2){var n=f+v;var r=v==-t||v!=t&&h[n-1]<h[n+1]?h[n+1]:h[n-1]+1;for(var y=r-v;r<d&&y<e&&a.charAt(r)==b.charAt(y);)r++,y++;h[n]=r;if(r>d)x+=2;else if(y>e)p+=2;else if(m&&(n=f+k-v,0<=n&&n<g&&-1!=l[n])){var u=d-l[n];if(r>=

u)return this.diff_bisectSplit_(a,b,r,y,c)}}for(v=-t+w;v<=t-q;v+=2){n=f+v;u=v==-t||v!=t&&l[n-1]<l[n+1]?l[n+1]:l[n-1]+1;for(r=u-v;u<d&&r<e&&a.charAt(d-u-1)==b.charAt(e-r-1);)u++,r++;l[n]=u;if(u>d)q+=2;else if(r>e)w+=2;else if(!m&&(n=f+k-v,0<=n&&n<g&&-1!=h[n]&&(r=h[n],y=f+r-n,u=d-u,r>=u)))return this.diff_bisectSplit_(a,b,r,y,c)}}return[[DIFF_DELETE,a],[DIFF_INSERT,b]]};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_bisectSplit_=function(a,b,c,d,e){var f=a.substring(0,c),g=b.substring(0,d);a=a.substring(c);b=b.substring(d);f=this.diff_main(f,g,!1,e);e=this.diff_main(a,b,!1,e);return f.concat(e)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_linesToChars_=function(a,b){function c(a){for(var b=\"\",c=0,f=-1,g=d.length;f<a.length-1;){f=a.indexOf(\"\

\",c);-1==f&&(f=a.length-1);var h=a.substring(c,f+1);c=f+1;(e.hasOwnProperty?e.hasOwnProperty(h):void 0!==e[h])?b+=String.fromCharCode(e[h]):(b+=String.fromCharCode(g),e[h]=g,d[g++]=h)}return b}var d=[],e={};d[0]=\"\";var f=c(a),g=c(b);return{chars1:f,chars2:g,lineArray:d}};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_charsToLines_=function(a,b){for(var c=0;c<a.length;c++){for(var d=a[c][1],e=[],f=0;f<d.length;f++)e[f]=b[d.charCodeAt(f)];a[c][1]=e.join(\"\")}};diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_commonPrefix=function(a,b){if(!a||!b||a.charAt(0)!=b.charAt(0))return 0;for(var c=0,d=Math.min(a.length,b.length),e=d,f=0;c<e;)a.substring(f,e)==b.substring(f,e)?f=c=e:d=e,e=Math.floor((d-c)/2+c);return e};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_commonSuffix=function(a,b){if(!a||!b||a.charAt(a.length-1)!=b.charAt(b.length-1))return 0;for(var c=0,d=Math.min(a.length,b.length),e=d,f=0;c<e;)a.substring(a.length-e,a.length-f)==b.substring(b.length-e,b.length-f)?f=c=e:d=e,e=Math.floor((d-c)/2+c);return e};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_commonOverlap_=function(a,b){var c=a.length,d=b.length;if(0==c||0==d)return 0;c>d?a=a.substring(c-d):c<d&&(b=b.substring(0,c));c=Math.min(c,d);if(a==b)return c;d=0;for(var e=1;;){var f=a.substring(c-e);f=b.indexOf(f);if(-1==f)return d;e+=f;if(0==f||a.substring(c-e)==b.substring(0,e))d=e,e++}};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_halfMatch_=function(a,b){function c(a,b,c){for(var d=a.substring(c,c+Math.floor(a.length/4)),e=-1,g=\"\",h,k,l,m;-1!=(e=b.indexOf(d,e+1));){var p=f.diff_commonPrefix(a.substring(c),b.substring(e)),u=f.diff_commonSuffix(a.substring(0,c),b.substring(0,e));g.length<u+p&&(g=b.substring(e-u,e)+b.substring(e,e+p),h=a.substring(0,c-u),k=a.substring(c+p),l=b.substring(0,e-u),m=b.substring(e+p))}return 2*g.length>=a.length?[h,k,l,m,g]:null}if(0>=this.Diff_Timeout)return null;

var d=a.length>b.length?a:b,e=a.length>b.length?b:a;if(4>d.length||2*e.length<d.length)return null;var f=this,g=c(d,e,Math.ceil(d.length/4));d=c(d,e,Math.ceil(d.length/2));if(g||d)g=d?g?g[4].length>d[4].length?g:d:d:g;else return null;if(a.length>b.length){d=g[0];e=g[1];var h=g[2];var l=g[3]}else h=g[0],l=g[1],d=g[2],e=g[3];return[d,e,h,l,g[4]]};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_cleanupSemantic=function(a){for(var b=!1,c=[],d=0,e=null,f=0,g=0,h=0,l=0,k=0;f<a.length;)a[f][0]==DIFF_EQUAL?(c[d++]=f,g=l,h=k,k=l=0,e=a[f][1]):(a[f][0]==DIFF_INSERT?l+=a[f][1].length:k+=a[f][1].length,e&&e.length<=Math.max(g,h)&&e.length<=Math.max(l,k)&&(a.splice(c[d-1],0,[DIFF_DELETE,e]),a[c[d-1]+1][0]=DIFF_INSERT,d--,d--,f=0<d?c[d-1]:-1,k=l=h=g=0,e=null,b=!0)),f++;b&&this.diff_cleanupMerge(a);this.diff_cleanupSemanticLossless(a);for(f=1;f<a.length;){if(a[f-1][0]==

DIFF_DELETE&&a[f][0]==DIFF_INSERT){b=a[f-1][1];c=a[f][1];d=this.diff_commonOverlap_(b,c);e=this.diff_commonOverlap_(c,b);if(d>=e){if(d>=b.length/2||d>=c.length/2)a.splice(f,0,[DIFF_EQUAL,c.substring(0,d)]),a[f-1][1]=b.substring(0,b.length-d),a[f+1][1]=c.substring(d),f++}else if(e>=b.length/2||e>=c.length/2)a.splice(f,0,[DIFF_EQUAL,b.substring(0,e)]),a[f-1][0]=DIFF_INSERT,a[f-1][1]=c.substring(0,c.length-e),a[f+1][0]=DIFF_DELETE,a[f+1][1]=b.substring(e),f++;f++}f++}};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_cleanupSemanticLossless=function(a){function b(a,b){if(!a||!b)return 6;var c=a.charAt(a.length-1),d=b.charAt(0),e=c.match(diff_match_patch.nonAlphaNumericRegex_),f=d.match(diff_match_patch.nonAlphaNumericRegex_),g=e&&c.match(diff_match_patch.whitespaceRegex_),h=f&&d.match(diff_match_patch.whitespaceRegex_);c=g&&c.match(diff_match_patch.linebreakRegex_);d=h&&d.match(diff_match_patch.linebreakRegex_);var k=c&&a.match(diff_match_patch.blanklineEndRegex_),l=d&&b.match(diff_match_patch.blanklineStartRegex_);

return k||l?5:c||d?4:e&&!g&&h?3:g||h?2:e||f?1:0}for(var c=1;c<a.length-1;){if(a[c-1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL&&a[c+1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL){var d=a[c-1][1],e=a[c][1],f=a[c+1][1],g=this.diff_commonSuffix(d,e);if(g){var h=e.substring(e.length-g);d=d.substring(0,d.length-g);e=h+e.substring(0,e.length-g);f=h+f}g=d;h=e;for(var l=f,k=b(d,e)+b(e,f);e.charAt(0)===f.charAt(0);){d+=e.charAt(0);e=e.substring(1)+f.charAt(0);f=f.substring(1);var m=b(d,e)+b(e,f);m>=k&&(k=m,g=d,h=e,l=f)}a[c-1][1]!=g&&(g?a[c-1][1]=g:(a.splice(c-

1,1),c--),a[c][1]=h,l?a[c+1][1]=l:(a.splice(c+1,1),c--))}c++}};diff_match_patch.nonAlphaNumericRegex_=/[^a-zA-Z0-9]/;diff_match_patch.whitespaceRegex_=/\\s/;diff_match_patch.linebreakRegex_=/[\\r\

]/;diff_match_patch.blanklineEndRegex_=/\

\\r?\

$/;diff_match_patch.blanklineStartRegex_=/^\\r?\

\\r?\

/;

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_cleanupEfficiency=function(a){for(var b=!1,c=[],d=0,e=null,f=0,g=!1,h=!1,l=!1,k=!1;f<a.length;)a[f][0]==DIFF_EQUAL?(a[f][1].length<this.Diff_EditCost&&(l||k)?(c[d++]=f,g=l,h=k,e=a[f][1]):(d=0,e=null),l=k=!1):(a[f][0]==DIFF_DELETE?k=!0:l=!0,e&&(g&&h&&l&&k||e.length<this.Diff_EditCost/2&&3==g+h+l+k)&&(a.splice(c[d-1],0,[DIFF_DELETE,e]),a[c[d-1]+1][0]=DIFF_INSERT,d--,e=null,g&&h?(l=k=!0,d=0):(d--,f=0<d?c[d-1]:-1,l=k=!1),b=!0)),f++;b&&this.diff_cleanupMerge(a)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_cleanupMerge=function(a){a.push([DIFF_EQUAL,\"\"]);for(var b=0,c=0,d=0,e=\"\",f=\"\",g;b<a.length;)switch(a[b][0]){case DIFF_INSERT:d++;f+=a[b][1];b++;break;case DIFF_DELETE:c++;e+=a[b][1];b++;break;case DIFF_EQUAL:1<c+d?(0!==c&&0!==d&&(g=this.diff_commonPrefix(f,e),0!==g&&(0<b-c-d&&a[b-c-d-1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL?a[b-c-d-1][1]+=f.substring(0,g):(a.splice(0,0,[DIFF_EQUAL,f.substring(0,g)]),b++),f=f.substring(g),e=e.substring(g)),g=this.diff_commonSuffix(f,e),0!==g&&(a[b][1]=f.substring(f.length-

g)+a[b][1],f=f.substring(0,f.length-g),e=e.substring(0,e.length-g))),0===c?a.splice(b-d,c+d,[DIFF_INSERT,f]):0===d?a.splice(b-c,c+d,[DIFF_DELETE,e]):a.splice(b-c-d,c+d,[DIFF_DELETE,e],[DIFF_INSERT,f]),b=b-c-d+(c?1:0)+(d?1:0)+1):0!==b&&a[b-1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL?(a[b-1][1]+=a[b][1],a.splice(b,1)):b++,c=d=0,f=e=\"\"}\"\"===a[a.length-1][1]&&a.pop();c=!1;for(b=1;b<a.length-1;)a[b-1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL&&a[b+1][0]==DIFF_EQUAL&&(a[b][1].substring(a[b][1].length-a[b-1][1].length)==a[b-1][1]?(a[b][1]=a[b-1][1]+a[b][1].substring(0,

a[b][1].length-a[b-1][1].length),a[b+1][1]=a[b-1][1]+a[b+1][1],a.splice(b-1,1),c=!0):a[b][1].substring(0,a[b+1][1].length)==a[b+1][1]&&(a[b-1][1]+=a[b+1][1],a[b][1]=a[b][1].substring(a[b+1][1].length)+a[b+1][1],a.splice(b+1,1),c=!0)),b++;c&&this.diff_cleanupMerge(a)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_xIndex=function(a,b){var c=0,d=0,e=0,f=0,g;for(g=0;g<a.length;g++){a[g][0]!==DIFF_INSERT&&(c+=a[g][1].length);a[g][0]!==DIFF_DELETE&&(d+=a[g][1].length);if(c>b)break;e=c;f=d}return a.length!=g&&a[g][0]===DIFF_DELETE?f:f+(b-e)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_prettyHtml=function(a){for(var b=[],c=/&/g,d=/</g,e=/>/g,f=/\

/g,g=0;g<a.length;g++){var h=a[g][0],l=a[g][1].replace(c,\"&\").replace(d,\"<\").replace(e,\">\").replace(f,\"¶<br>\");switch(h){case DIFF_INSERT:b[g]='<ins style=\"background:#e6ffe6;\">'+l+\"</ins>\";break;case DIFF_DELETE:b[g]='<del style=\"background:#ffe6e6;\">'+l+\"</del>\";break;case DIFF_EQUAL:b[g]=\"<span>\"+l+\"</span>\"}}return b.join(\"\")};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_text1=function(a){for(var b=[],c=0;c<a.length;c++)a[c][0]!==DIFF_INSERT&&(b[c]=a[c][1]);return b.join(\"\")};diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_text2=function(a){for(var b=[],c=0;c<a.length;c++)a[c][0]!==DIFF_DELETE&&(b[c]=a[c][1]);return b.join(\"\")};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_levenshtein=function(a){for(var b=0,c=0,d=0,e=0;e<a.length;e++){var f=a[e][1];switch(a[e][0]){case DIFF_INSERT:c+=f.length;break;case DIFF_DELETE:d+=f.length;break;case DIFF_EQUAL:b+=Math.max(c,d),d=c=0}}return b+=Math.max(c,d)};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_toDelta=function(a){for(var b=[],c=0;c<a.length;c++)switch(a[c][0]){case DIFF_INSERT:b[c]=\"+\"+encodeURI(a[c][1]);break;case DIFF_DELETE:b[c]=\"-\"+a[c][1].length;break;case DIFF_EQUAL:b[c]=\"=\"+a[c][1].length}return b.join(\"\\t\").replace(/%20/g,\" \")};

diff_match_patch.prototype.diff_fromDelta=function(a,b){for(var c=[],d=0,e=0,f=b.split(/\\t/g),g=0;g<f.length;g++){var h=f[g].substring(1);switch(f[g].charAt(0)){case \"+\":try{c[d++]=[DIFF_INSERT,decodeURI(h)]}catch(k){throw Error(\"Illegal escape in diff_fromDelta: \"+h);}break;case \"-\":case \"=\":var l=parseInt(h,10);if(isNaN(l)||0>l)throw Error(\"Invalid number in diff_fromDelta: \"+h);h=a.substring(e,e+=l);\"=\"==f[g].charAt(0)?c[d++]=[DIFF_EQUAL,h]:c[d++]=[DIFF_DELETE,h];break;default:if(f[g])throw Error(\"Invalid diff operation in diff_fromDelta: \"+

f[g]);}}if(e!=a.length)throw Error(\"Delta length (\"+e+\") does not equal source text length (\"+a.length+\").\");return c};diff_match_patch.prototype.match_main=function(a,b,c){if(null==a||null==b||null==c)throw Error(\"Null input. (match_main)\");c=Math.max(0,Math.min(c,a.length));return a==b?0:a.length?a.substring(c,c+b.length)==b?c:this.match_bitap_(a,b,c):-1};

diff_match_patch.prototype.match_bitap_=function(a,b,c){function d(a,d){var e=a/b.length,g=Math.abs(c-d);return f.Match_Distance?e+g/f.Match_Distance:g?1:e}if(b.length>this.Match_MaxBits)throw Error(\"Pattern too long for this browser.\");var e=this.match_alphabet_(b),f=this,g=this.Match_Threshold,h=a.indexOf(b,c);-1!=h&&(g=Math.min(d(0,h),g),h=a.lastIndexOf(b,c+b.length),-1!=h&&(g=Math.min(d(0,h),g)));var l=1<<b.length-1;h=-1;for(var k,m,p=b.length+a.length,x,w=0;w<b.length;w++){k=0;for(m=p;k<m;)d(w,

c+m)<=g?k=m:p=m,m=Math.floor((p-k)/2+k);p=m;k=Math.max(1,c-m+1);var q=Math.min(c+m,a.length)+b.length;m=Array(q+2);for(m[q+1]=(1<<w)-1;q>=k;q--){var t=e[a.charAt(q-1)];m[q]=0===w?(m[q+1]<<1|1)&t:(m[q+1]<<1|1)&t|(x[q+1]|x[q])<<1|1|x[q+1];if(m[q]&l&&(t=d(w,q-1),t<=g))if(g=t,h=q-1,h>c)k=Math.max(1,2*c-h);else break}if(d(w+1,c)>g)break;x=m}return h};

diff_match_patch.prototype.match_alphabet_=function(a){for(var b={},c=0;c<a.length;c++)b[a.charAt(c)]=0;for(c=0;c<a.length;c++)b[a.charAt(c)]|=1<<a.length-c-1;return b};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_addContext_=function(a,b){if(0!=b.length){for(var c=b.substring(a.start2,a.start2+a.length1),d=0;b.indexOf(c)!=b.lastIndexOf(c)&&c.length<this.Match_MaxBits-this.Patch_Margin-this.Patch_Margin;)d+=this.Patch_Margin,c=b.substring(a.start2-d,a.start2+a.length1+d);d+=this.Patch_Margin;(c=b.substring(a.start2-d,a.start2))&&a.diffs.unshift([DIFF_EQUAL,c]);(d=b.substring(a.start2+a.length1,a.start2+a.length1+d))&&a.diffs.push([DIFF_EQUAL,d]);a.start1-=c.length;a.start2-=

c.length;a.length1+=c.length+d.length;a.length2+=c.length+d.length}};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_make=function(a,b,c){if(\"string\"==typeof a&&\"string\"==typeof b&&\"undefined\"==typeof c){var d=a;b=this.diff_main(d,b,!0);2<b.length&&(this.diff_cleanupSemantic(b),this.diff_cleanupEfficiency(b))}else if(a&&\"object\"==typeof a&&\"undefined\"==typeof b&&\"undefined\"==typeof c)b=a,d=this.diff_text1(b);else if(\"string\"==typeof a&&b&&\"object\"==typeof b&&\"undefined\"==typeof c)d=a;else if(\"string\"==typeof a&&\"string\"==typeof b&&c&&\"object\"==typeof c)d=a,b=c;else throw Error(\"Unknown call format to patch_make.\");

if(0===b.length)return[];c=[];a=new diff_match_patch.patch_obj;for(var e=0,f=0,g=0,h=d,l=0;l<b.length;l++){var k=b[l][0],m=b[l][1];e||k===DIFF_EQUAL||(a.start1=f,a.start2=g);switch(k){case DIFF_INSERT:a.diffs[e++]=b[l];a.length2+=m.length;d=d.substring(0,g)+m+d.substring(g);break;case DIFF_DELETE:a.length1+=m.length;a.diffs[e++]=b[l];d=d.substring(0,g)+d.substring(g+m.length);break;case DIFF_EQUAL:m.length<=2*this.Patch_Margin&&e&&b.length!=l+1?(a.diffs[e++]=b[l],a.length1+=m.length,a.length2+=m.length):

m.length>=2*this.Patch_Margin&&e&&(this.patch_addContext_(a,h),c.push(a),a=new diff_match_patch.patch_obj,e=0,h=d,f=g)}k!==DIFF_INSERT&&(f+=m.length);k!==DIFF_DELETE&&(g+=m.length)}e&&(this.patch_addContext_(a,h),c.push(a));return c};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_deepCopy=function(a){for(var b=[],c=0;c<a.length;c++){var d=a[c],e=new diff_match_patch.patch_obj;e.diffs=[];for(var f=0;f<d.diffs.length;f++)e.diffs[f]=d.diffs[f].slice();e.start1=d.start1;e.start2=d.start2;e.length1=d.length1;e.length2=d.length2;b[c]=e}return b};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_apply=function(a,b){if(0==a.length)return[b,[]];a=this.patch_deepCopy(a);var c=this.patch_addPadding(a);b=c+b+c;this.patch_splitMax(a);for(var d=0,e=[],f=0;f<a.length;f++){var g=a[f].start2+d,h=this.diff_text1(a[f].diffs),l=-1;if(h.length>this.Match_MaxBits){var k=this.match_main(b,h.substring(0,this.Match_MaxBits),g);-1!=k&&(l=this.match_main(b,h.substring(h.length-this.Match_MaxBits),g+h.length-this.Match_MaxBits),-1==l||k>=l)&&(k=-1)}else k=this.match_main(b,h,

g);if(-1==k)e[f]=!1,d-=a[f].length2-a[f].length1;else if(e[f]=!0,d=k-g,g=-1==l?b.substring(k,k+h.length):b.substring(k,l+this.Match_MaxBits),h==g)b=b.substring(0,k)+this.diff_text2(a[f].diffs)+b.substring(k+h.length);else if(g=this.diff_main(h,g,!1),h.length>this.Match_MaxBits&&this.diff_levenshtein(g)/h.length>this.Patch_DeleteThreshold)e[f]=!1;else{this.diff_cleanupSemanticLossless(g);h=0;var m;for(l=0;l<a[f].diffs.length;l++){var p=a[f].diffs[l];p[0]!==DIFF_EQUAL&&(m=this.diff_xIndex(g,h));p[0]===

DIFF_INSERT?b=b.substring(0,k+m)+p[1]+b.substring(k+m):p[0]===DIFF_DELETE&&(b=b.substring(0,k+m)+b.substring(k+this.diff_xIndex(g,h+p[1].length)));p[0]!==DIFF_DELETE&&(h+=p[1].length)}}}b=b.substring(c.length,b.length-c.length);return[b,e]};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_addPadding=function(a){for(var b=this.Patch_Margin,c=\"\",d=1;d<=b;d++)c+=String.fromCharCode(d);for(d=0;d<a.length;d++)a[d].start1+=b,a[d].start2+=b;d=a[0];var e=d.diffs;if(0==e.length||e[0][0]!=DIFF_EQUAL)e.unshift([DIFF_EQUAL,c]),d.start1-=b,d.start2-=b,d.length1+=b,d.length2+=b;else if(b>e[0][1].length){var f=b-e[0][1].length;e[0][1]=c.substring(e[0][1].length)+e[0][1];d.start1-=f;d.start2-=f;d.length1+=f;d.length2+=f}d=a[a.length-1];e=d.diffs;0==e.length||e[e.length-

1][0]!=DIFF_EQUAL?(e.push([DIFF_EQUAL,c]),d.length1+=b,d.length2+=b):b>e[e.length-1][1].length&&(f=b-e[e.length-1][1].length,e[e.length-1][1]+=c.substring(0,f),d.length1+=f,d.length2+=f);return c};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_splitMax=function(a){for(var b=this.Match_MaxBits,c=0;c<a.length;c++)if(!(a[c].length1<=b)){var d=a[c];a.splice(c--,1);for(var e=d.start1,f=d.start2,g=\"\";0!==d.diffs.length;){var h=new diff_match_patch.patch_obj,l=!0;h.start1=e-g.length;h.start2=f-g.length;\"\"!==g&&(h.length1=h.length2=g.length,h.diffs.push([DIFF_EQUAL,g]));for(;0!==d.diffs.length&&h.length1<b-this.Patch_Margin;){g=d.diffs[0][0];var k=d.diffs[0][1];g===DIFF_INSERT?(h.length2+=k.length,f+=k.length,h.diffs.push(d.diffs.shift()),

l=!1):g===DIFF_DELETE&&1==h.diffs.length&&h.diffs[0][0]==DIFF_EQUAL&&k.length>2*b?(h.length1+=k.length,e+=k.length,l=!1,h.diffs.push([g,k]),d.diffs.shift()):(k=k.substring(0,b-h.length1-this.Patch_Margin),h.length1+=k.length,e+=k.length,g===DIFF_EQUAL?(h.length2+=k.length,f+=k.length):l=!1,h.diffs.push([g,k]),k==d.diffs[0][1]?d.diffs.shift():d.diffs[0][1]=d.diffs[0][1].substring(k.length))}g=this.diff_text2(h.diffs);g=g.substring(g.length-this.Patch_Margin);k=this.diff_text1(d.diffs).substring(0,

this.Patch_Margin);\"\"!==k&&(h.length1+=k.length,h.length2+=k.length,0!==h.diffs.length&&h.diffs[h.diffs.length-1][0]===DIFF_EQUAL?h.diffs[h.diffs.length-1][1]+=k:h.diffs.push([DIFF_EQUAL,k]));l||a.splice(++c,0,h)}}};diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_toText=function(a){for(var b=[],c=0;c<a.length;c++)b[c]=a[c];return b.join(\"\")};

diff_match_patch.prototype.patch_fromText=function(a){var b=[];if(!a)return b;a=a.split(\"\

\");for(var c=0,d=/^@@ -(\\d+),?(\\d*) \\+(\\d+),?(\\d*) @@$/;c<a.length;){var e=a[c].match(d);if(!e)throw Error(\"Invalid patch string: \"+a[c]);var f=new diff_match_patch.patch_obj;b.push(f);f.start1=parseInt(e[1],10);\"\"===e[2]?(f.start1--,f.length1=1):\"0\"==e[2]?f.length1=0:(f.start1--,f.length1=parseInt(e[2],10));f.start2=parseInt(e[3],10);\"\"===e[4]?(f.start2--,f.length2=1):\"0\"==e[4]?f.length2=0:(f.start2--,f.length2=

parseInt(e[4],10));for(c++;c<a.length;){e=a[c].charAt(0);try{var g=decodeURI(a[c].substring(1))}catch(h){throw Error(\"Illegal escape in patch_fromText: \"+g);}if(\"-\"==e)f.diffs.push([DIFF_DELETE,g]);else if(\"+\"==e)f.diffs.push([DIFF_INSERT,g]);else if(\" \"==e)f.diffs.push([DIFF_EQUAL,g]);else if(\"@\"==e)break;else if(\"\"!==e)throw Error('Invalid patch mode \"'+e+'\" in: '+g);c++}}return b};diff_match_patch.patch_obj=function(){this.diffs=[];this.start2=this.start1=null;this.length2=this.length1=0};

diff_match_patch.patch_obj.prototype.toString=function(){for(var a=[\"@@ -\"+(0===this.length1?this.start1+\",0\":1==this.length1?this.start1+1:this.start1+1+\",\"+this.length1)+\" +\"+(0===this.length2?this.start2+\",0\":1==this.length2?this.start2+1:this.start2+1+\",\"+this.length2)+\" @@\

\"],b,c=0;c<this.diffs.length;c++){switch(this.diffs[c][0]){case DIFF_INSERT:b=\"+\";break;case DIFF_DELETE:b=\"-\";break;case DIFF_EQUAL:b=\" \"}a[c+1]=b+encodeURI(this.diffs[c][1])+\"\

\"}return a.join(\"\").replace(/%20/g,\" \")};

this.diff_match_patch=diff_match_patch;this.DIFF_DELETE=DIFF_DELETE;this.DIFF_INSERT=DIFF_INSERT;this.DIFF_EQUAL=DIFF_EQUAL;

}).call(exports);", "type": "application/javascript", "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/diff-match-patch/diff_match_patch.js", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/animations/slide.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/animations/slide.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom/animations/slide.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: animation



A simple slide animation that varies the height of the element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



function slideOpen(domNode,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar duration = options.duration || $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\t// Get the current height of the domNode

\tvar computedStyle = window.getComputedStyle(domNode),

\t\tcurrMarginBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.marginBottom,10),

\t\tcurrMarginTop = parseInt(computedStyle.marginTop,10),

\t\tcurrPaddingBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.paddingBottom,10),

\t\tcurrPaddingTop = parseInt(computedStyle.paddingTop,10),

\t\tcurrHeight = domNode.offsetHeight;

\t// Reset the margin once the transition is over

\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: \"\"},

\t\t\t{marginTop: \"\"},

\t\t\t{paddingBottom: \"\"},

\t\t\t{paddingTop: \"\"},

\t\t\t{height: \"auto\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"\"}

\t\t]);

\t\tif(options.callback) {

\t\t\toptions.callback();

\t\t}

\t},duration);

\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{marginTop: \"0px\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: \"0px\"},

\t\t{paddingTop: \"0px\"},

\t\t{paddingBottom: \"0px\"},

\t\t{height: \"0px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(domNode);

\t// Transition to the final position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t{transition: \"margin-top \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"padding-top \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"padding-bottom \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"height \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: currMarginBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t{marginTop: currMarginTop + \"px\"},

\t\t{paddingBottom: currPaddingBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t{paddingTop: currPaddingTop + \"px\"},

\t\t{height: currHeight + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1\"}

\t]);

}



function slideClosed(domNode,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar duration = options.duration || $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tcurrHeight = domNode.offsetHeight;

\t// Clear the properties we've set when the animation is over

\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: \"\"},

\t\t\t{marginTop: \"\"},

\t\t\t{paddingBottom: \"\"},

\t\t\t{paddingTop: \"\"},

\t\t\t{height: \"auto\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"\"}

\t\t]);

\t\tif(options.callback) {

\t\t\toptions.callback();

\t\t}

\t},duration);

\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t{height: currHeight + \"px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(domNode);

\t// Transition to the final position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(domNode,[

\t\t{transition: \"margin-top \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"padding-top \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"padding-bottom \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"height \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{marginTop: \"0px\"},

\t\t{marginBottom: \"0px\"},

\t\t{paddingTop: \"0px\"},

\t\t{paddingBottom: \"0px\"},

\t\t{height: \"0px\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0\"}

\t]);

}



exports.slide = {

\topen: slideOpen,

\tclose: slideClosed

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "animation" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/animator.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/animator.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom/animator.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Orchestrates animations and transitions



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



function Animator() {

\t// Get the registered animation modules

\tthis.animations = {};

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"animation\",this.animations);

}



Animator.prototype.perform = function(type,domNode,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Find an animation that can handle this type

\tvar chosenAnimation;

\t$tw.utils.each(this.animations,function(animation,name) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(animation,type)) {

\t\t\tchosenAnimation = animation[type];

\t\t}

\t});

\tif(!chosenAnimation) {

\t\tchosenAnimation = function(domNode,options) {

\t\t\tif(options.callback) {

\t\t\t\toptions.callback();

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t}

\t// Call the animation

\tchosenAnimation(domNode,options);

};



exports.Animator = Animator;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/browser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/browser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom/browser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Browser feature detection



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Set style properties of an element

\telement: dom node

\tstyles: ordered array of {name: value} pairs

*/

exports.setStyle = function(element,styles) {

\tif(element.nodeType === 1) { // Element.ELEMENT_NODE

\t\tfor(var t=0; t<styles.length; t++) {

\t\t\tfor(var styleName in styles[t]) {

\t\t\t\telement.style[$tw.utils.convertStyleNameToPropertyName(styleName)] = styles[t][styleName];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Converts a standard CSS property name into the local browser-specific equivalent. For example:

\t\"background-color\" --> \"backgroundColor\"

\t\"transition\" --> \"webkitTransition\"

*/



var styleNameCache = {}; // We'll cache the style name conversions



exports.convertStyleNameToPropertyName = function(styleName) {

\t// Return from the cache if we can

\tif(styleNameCache[styleName]) {

\t\treturn styleNameCache[styleName];

\t}

\t// Convert it by first removing any hyphens

\tvar propertyName = $tw.utils.unHyphenateCss(styleName);

\t// Then check if it needs a prefix

\tif($tw.browser && document.body.style[propertyName] === undefined) {

\t\tvar prefixes = [\"O\",\"MS\",\"Moz\",\"webkit\"];

\t\tfor(var t=0; t<prefixes.length; t++) {

\t\t\tvar prefixedName = prefixes[t] + propertyName.substr(0,1).toUpperCase() + propertyName.substr(1);

\t\t\tif(document.body.style[prefixedName] !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\tpropertyName = prefixedName;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Put it in the cache too

\tstyleNameCache[styleName] = propertyName;

\treturn propertyName;

};



/*

Converts a JS format CSS property name back into the dashed form used in CSS declarations. For example:

\t\"backgroundColor\" --> \"background-color\"

\t\"webkitTransform\" --> \"-webkit-transform\"

*/

exports.convertPropertyNameToStyleName = function(propertyName) {

\t// Rehyphenate the name

\tvar styleName = $tw.utils.hyphenateCss(propertyName);

\t// If there's a webkit prefix, add a dash (other browsers have uppercase prefixes, and so get the dash automatically)

\tif(styleName.indexOf(\"webkit\") === 0) {

\t\tstyleName = \"-\" + styleName;

\t} else if(styleName.indexOf(\"-m-s\") === 0) {

\t\tstyleName = \"-ms\" + styleName.substr(4);

\t}

\treturn styleName;

};



/*

Round trip a stylename to a property name and back again. For example:

\t\"transform\" --> \"webkitTransform\" --> \"-webkit-transform\"

*/

exports.roundTripPropertyName = function(propertyName) {

\treturn $tw.utils.convertPropertyNameToStyleName($tw.utils.convertStyleNameToPropertyName(propertyName));

};



/*

Converts a standard event name into the local browser specific equivalent. For example:

\t\"animationEnd\" --> \"webkitAnimationEnd\"

*/



var eventNameCache = {}; // We'll cache the conversions



var eventNameMappings = {

\t\"transitionEnd\": {

\t\tcorrespondingCssProperty: \"transition\",

\t\tmappings: {

\t\t\ttransition: \"transitionend\",

\t\t\tOTransition: \"oTransitionEnd\",

\t\t\tMSTransition: \"msTransitionEnd\",

\t\t\tMozTransition: \"transitionend\",

\t\t\twebkitTransition: \"webkitTransitionEnd\"

\t\t}

\t},

\t\"animationEnd\": {

\t\tcorrespondingCssProperty: \"animation\",

\t\tmappings: {

\t\t\tanimation: \"animationend\",

\t\t\tOAnimation: \"oAnimationEnd\",

\t\t\tMSAnimation: \"msAnimationEnd\",

\t\t\tMozAnimation: \"animationend\",

\t\t\twebkitAnimation: \"webkitAnimationEnd\"

\t\t}

\t}

};



exports.convertEventName = function(eventName) {

\tif(eventNameCache[eventName]) {

\t\treturn eventNameCache[eventName];

\t}

\tvar newEventName = eventName,

\t\tmappings = eventNameMappings[eventName];

\tif(mappings) {

\t\tvar convertedProperty = $tw.utils.convertStyleNameToPropertyName(mappings.correspondingCssProperty);

\t\tif(mappings.mappings[convertedProperty]) {

\t\t\tnewEventName = mappings.mappings[convertedProperty];

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Put it in the cache too

\teventNameCache[eventName] = newEventName;

\treturn newEventName;

};



/*

Return the names of the fullscreen APIs

*/

exports.getFullScreenApis = function() {

\tvar d = document,

\t\tdb = d.body,

\t\tresult = {

\t\t\"_requestFullscreen\": db.webkitRequestFullscreen !== undefined ? \"webkitRequestFullscreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tdb.mozRequestFullScreen !== undefined ? \"mozRequestFullScreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tdb.msRequestFullscreen !== undefined ? \"msRequestFullscreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tdb.requestFullscreen !== undefined ? \"requestFullscreen\" : \"\",

\t\t\"_exitFullscreen\": d.webkitExitFullscreen !== undefined ? \"webkitExitFullscreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.mozCancelFullScreen !== undefined ? \"mozCancelFullScreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.msExitFullscreen !== undefined ? \"msExitFullscreen\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.exitFullscreen !== undefined ? \"exitFullscreen\" : \"\",

\t\t\"_fullscreenElement\": d.webkitFullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"webkitFullscreenElement\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.mozFullScreenElement !== undefined ? \"mozFullScreenElement\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.msFullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"msFullscreenElement\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.fullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"fullscreenElement\" : \"\",

\t\t\"_fullscreenChange\": d.webkitFullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"webkitfullscreenchange\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.mozFullScreenElement !== undefined ? \"mozfullscreenchange\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.msFullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"MSFullscreenChange\" :

\t\t\t\t\t\t\td.fullscreenElement !== undefined ? \"fullscreenchange\" : \"\"

\t};

\tif(!result._requestFullscreen || !result._exitFullscreen || !result._fullscreenElement || !result._fullscreenChange) {

\t\treturn null;

\t} else {

\t\treturn result;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/csscolorparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/csscolorparser.js", "text": "// (c) Dean McNamee <[email protected]>, 2012.

//

// https://github.com/deanm/css-color-parser-js

//

// Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy

// of this software and associated documentation files (the \"Software\"), to

// deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the

// rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or

// sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is

// furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

//

// The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in

// all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

//

// THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED \"AS IS\", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR

// IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,

// FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE

// AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER

// LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING

// FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS

// IN THE SOFTWARE.



// http://www.w3.org/TR/css3-color/

var kCSSColorTable = {

\"transparent\": [0,0,0,0], \"aliceblue\": [240,248,255,1],

\"antiquewhite\": [250,235,215,1], \"aqua\": [0,255,255,1],

\"aquamarine\": [127,255,212,1], \"azure\": [240,255,255,1],

\"beige\": [245,245,220,1], \"bisque\": [255,228,196,1],

\"black\": [0,0,0,1], \"blanchedalmond\": [255,235,205,1],

\"blue\": [0,0,255,1], \"blueviolet\": [138,43,226,1],

\"brown\": [165,42,42,1], \"burlywood\": [222,184,135,1],

\"cadetblue\": [95,158,160,1], \"chartreuse\": [127,255,0,1],

\"chocolate\": [210,105,30,1], \"coral\": [255,127,80,1],

\"cornflowerblue\": [100,149,237,1], \"cornsilk\": [255,248,220,1],

\"crimson\": [220,20,60,1], \"cyan\": [0,255,255,1],

\"darkblue\": [0,0,139,1], \"darkcyan\": [0,139,139,1],

\"darkgoldenrod\": [184,134,11,1], \"darkgray\": [169,169,169,1],

\"darkgreen\": [0,100,0,1], \"darkgrey\": [169,169,169,1],

\"darkkhaki\": [189,183,107,1], \"darkmagenta\": [139,0,139,1],

\"darkolivegreen\": [85,107,47,1], \"darkorange\": [255,140,0,1],

\"darkorchid\": [153,50,204,1], \"darkred\": [139,0,0,1],

\"darksalmon\": [233,150,122,1], \"darkseagreen\": [143,188,143,1],

\"darkslateblue\": [72,61,139,1], \"darkslategray\": [47,79,79,1],

\"darkslategrey\": [47,79,79,1], \"darkturquoise\": [0,206,209,1],

\"darkviolet\": [148,0,211,1], \"deeppink\": [255,20,147,1],

\"deepskyblue\": [0,191,255,1], \"dimgray\": [105,105,105,1],

\"dimgrey\": [105,105,105,1], \"dodgerblue\": [30,144,255,1],

\"firebrick\": [178,34,34,1], \"floralwhite\": [255,250,240,1],

\"forestgreen\": [34,139,34,1], \"fuchsia\": [255,0,255,1],

\"gainsboro\": [220,220,220,1], \"ghostwhite\": [248,248,255,1],

\"gold\": [255,215,0,1], \"goldenrod\": [218,165,32,1],

\"gray\": [128,128,128,1], \"green\": [0,128,0,1],

\"greenyellow\": [173,255,47,1], \"grey\": [128,128,128,1],

\"honeydew\": [240,255,240,1], \"hotpink\": [255,105,180,1],

\"indianred\": [205,92,92,1], \"indigo\": [75,0,130,1],

\"ivory\": [255,255,240,1], \"khaki\": [240,230,140,1],

\"lavender\": [230,230,250,1], \"lavenderblush\": [255,240,245,1],

\"lawngreen\": [124,252,0,1], \"lemonchiffon\": [255,250,205,1],

\"lightblue\": [173,216,230,1], \"lightcoral\": [240,128,128,1],

\"lightcyan\": [224,255,255,1], \"lightgoldenrodyellow\": [250,250,210,1],

\"lightgray\": [211,211,211,1], \"lightgreen\": [144,238,144,1],

\"lightgrey\": [211,211,211,1], \"lightpink\": [255,182,193,1],

\"lightsalmon\": [255,160,122,1], \"lightseagreen\": [32,178,170,1],

\"lightskyblue\": [135,206,250,1], \"lightslategray\": [119,136,153,1],

\"lightslategrey\": [119,136,153,1], \"lightsteelblue\": [176,196,222,1],

\"lightyellow\": [255,255,224,1], \"lime\": [0,255,0,1],

\"limegreen\": [50,205,50,1], \"linen\": [250,240,230,1],

\"magenta\": [255,0,255,1], \"maroon\": [128,0,0,1],

\"mediumaquamarine\": [102,205,170,1], \"mediumblue\": [0,0,205,1],

\"mediumorchid\": [186,85,211,1], \"mediumpurple\": [147,112,219,1],

\"mediumseagreen\": [60,179,113,1], \"mediumslateblue\": [123,104,238,1],

\"mediumspringgreen\": [0,250,154,1], \"mediumturquoise\": [72,209,204,1],

\"mediumvioletred\": [199,21,133,1], \"midnightblue\": [25,25,112,1],

\"mintcream\": [245,255,250,1], \"mistyrose\": [255,228,225,1],

\"moccasin\": [255,228,181,1], \"navajowhite\": [255,222,173,1],

\"navy\": [0,0,128,1], \"oldlace\": [253,245,230,1],

\"olive\": [128,128,0,1], \"olivedrab\": [107,142,35,1],

\"orange\": [255,165,0,1], \"orangered\": [255,69,0,1],

\"orchid\": [218,112,214,1], \"palegoldenrod\": [238,232,170,1],

\"palegreen\": [152,251,152,1], \"paleturquoise\": [175,238,238,1],

\"palevioletred\": [219,112,147,1], \"papayawhip\": [255,239,213,1],

\"peachpuff\": [255,218,185,1], \"peru\": [205,133,63,1],

\"pink\": [255,192,203,1], \"plum\": [221,160,221,1],

\"powderblue\": [176,224,230,1], \"purple\": [128,0,128,1],

\"red\": [255,0,0,1], \"rosybrown\": [188,143,143,1],

\"royalblue\": [65,105,225,1], \"saddlebrown\": [139,69,19,1],

\"salmon\": [250,128,114,1], \"sandybrown\": [244,164,96,1],

\"seagreen\": [46,139,87,1], \"seashell\": [255,245,238,1],

\"sienna\": [160,82,45,1], \"silver\": [192,192,192,1],

\"skyblue\": [135,206,235,1], \"slateblue\": [106,90,205,1],

\"slategray\": [112,128,144,1], \"slategrey\": [112,128,144,1],

\"snow\": [255,250,250,1], \"springgreen\": [0,255,127,1],

\"steelblue\": [70,130,180,1], \"tan\": [210,180,140,1],

\"teal\": [0,128,128,1], \"thistle\": [216,191,216,1],

\"tomato\": [255,99,71,1], \"turquoise\": [64,224,208,1],

\"violet\": [238,130,238,1], \"wheat\": [245,222,179,1],

\"white\": [255,255,255,1], \"whitesmoke\": [245,245,245,1],

\"yellow\": [255,255,0,1], \"yellowgreen\": [154,205,50,1]}



function clamp_css_byte(i) { // Clamp to integer 0 .. 255.

i = Math.round(i); // Seems to be what Chrome does (vs truncation).

return i < 0 ? 0 : i > 255 ? 255 : i;

}



function clamp_css_float(f) { // Clamp to float 0.0 .. 1.0.

return f < 0 ? 0 : f > 1 ? 1 : f;

}



function parse_css_int(str) { // int or percentage.

if (str[str.length - 1] === '%')

return clamp_css_byte(parseFloat(str) / 100 * 255);

return clamp_css_byte(parseInt(str));

}



function parse_css_float(str) { // float or percentage.

if (str[str.length - 1] === '%')

return clamp_css_float(parseFloat(str) / 100);

return clamp_css_float(parseFloat(str));

}



function css_hue_to_rgb(m1, m2, h) {

if (h < 0) h += 1;

else if (h > 1) h -= 1;



if (h * 6 < 1) return m1 + (m2 - m1) * h * 6;

if (h * 2 < 1) return m2;

if (h * 3 < 2) return m1 + (m2 - m1) * (2/3 - h) * 6;

return m1;

}



function parseCSSColor(css_str) {

// Remove all whitespace, not compliant, but should just be more accepting.

var str = css_str.replace(/ /g, '').toLowerCase();



// Color keywords (and transparent) lookup.

if (str in kCSSColorTable) return kCSSColorTable[str].slice(); // dup.



// #abc and #abc123 syntax.

if (str[0] === '#') {

if (str.length === 4) {

var iv = parseInt(str.substr(1), 16); // TODO(deanm): Stricter parsing.

if (!(iv >= 0 && iv <= 0xfff)) return null; // Covers NaN.

return [((iv & 0xf00) >> 4) | ((iv & 0xf00) >> 8),

(iv & 0xf0) | ((iv & 0xf0) >> 4),

(iv & 0xf) | ((iv & 0xf) << 4),

1];

} else if (str.length === 7) {

var iv = parseInt(str.substr(1), 16); // TODO(deanm): Stricter parsing.

if (!(iv >= 0 && iv <= 0xffffff)) return null; // Covers NaN.

return [(iv & 0xff0000) >> 16,

(iv & 0xff00) >> 8,

iv & 0xff,

1];

}



return null;

}



var op = str.indexOf('('), ep = str.indexOf(')');

if (op !== -1 && ep + 1 === str.length) {

var fname = str.substr(0, op);

var params = str.substr(op+1, ep-(op+1)).split(',');

var alpha = 1; // To allow case fallthrough.

switch (fname) {

case 'rgba':

if (params.length !== 4) return null;

alpha = parse_css_float(params.pop());

// Fall through.

case 'rgb':

if (params.length !== 3) return null;

return [parse_css_int(params[0]),

parse_css_int(params[1]),

parse_css_int(params[2]),

alpha];

case 'hsla':

if (params.length !== 4) return null;

alpha = parse_css_float(params.pop());

// Fall through.

case 'hsl':

if (params.length !== 3) return null;

var h = (((parseFloat(params[0]) % 360) + 360) % 360) / 360; // 0 .. 1

// NOTE(deanm): According to the CSS spec s/l should only be

// percentages, but we don't bother and let float or percentage.

var s = parse_css_float(params[1]);

var l = parse_css_float(params[2]);

var m2 = l <= 0.5 ? l * (s + 1) : l + s - l * s;

var m1 = l * 2 - m2;

return [clamp_css_byte(css_hue_to_rgb(m1, m2, h+1/3) * 255),

clamp_css_byte(css_hue_to_rgb(m1, m2, h) * 255),

clamp_css_byte(css_hue_to_rgb(m1, m2, h-1/3) * 255),

alpha];

default:

return null;

}

}



return null;

}



try { exports.parseCSSColor = parseCSSColor } catch(e) { }

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Various static DOM-related utility functions.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Determines whether element 'a' contains element 'b'

Code thanks to John Resig, http://ejohn.org/blog/comparing-document-position/

*/

exports.domContains = function(a,b) {

\treturn a.contains ?

\t\ta !== b && a.contains(b) :

\t\t!!(a.compareDocumentPosition(b) & 16);

};



exports.removeChildren = function(node) {

\twhile(node.hasChildNodes()) {

\t\tnode.removeChild(node.firstChild);

\t}

};



exports.hasClass = function(el,className) {

\treturn el && el.className && el.className.toString().split(\" \").indexOf(className) !== -1;

};



exports.addClass = function(el,className) {

\tvar c = el.className.split(\" \");

\tif(c.indexOf(className) === -1) {

\t\tc.push(className);

\t}

\tel.className = c.join(\" \");

};



exports.removeClass = function(el,className) {

\tvar c = el.className.split(\" \"),

\t\tp = c.indexOf(className);

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tc.splice(p,1);

\t\tel.className = c.join(\" \");

\t}

};



exports.toggleClass = function(el,className,status) {

\tif(status === undefined) {

\t\tstatus = !exports.hasClass(el,className);

\t}

\tif(status) {

\t\texports.addClass(el,className);

\t} else {

\t\texports.removeClass(el,className);

\t}

};



/*

Get the first parent element that has scrollbars or use the body as fallback.

*/

exports.getScrollContainer = function(el) {

\tvar doc = el.ownerDocument;

\twhile(el.parentNode) {\t

\t\tel = el.parentNode;

\t\tif(el.scrollTop) {

\t\t\treturn el;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn doc.body;

};



/*

Get the scroll position of the viewport

Returns:

\t{

\t\tx: horizontal scroll position in pixels,

\t\ty: vertical scroll position in pixels

\t}

*/

exports.getScrollPosition = function() {

\tif(\"scrollX\" in window) {

\t\treturn {x: window.scrollX, y: window.scrollY};

\t} else {

\t\treturn {x: document.documentElement.scrollLeft, y: document.documentElement.scrollTop};

\t}

};



/*

Adjust the height of a textarea to fit its content, preserving scroll position, and return the height

*/

exports.resizeTextAreaToFit = function(domNode,minHeight) {

\t// Get the scroll container and register the current scroll position

\tvar container = $tw.utils.getScrollContainer(domNode),

\t\tscrollTop = container.scrollTop;

// Measure the specified minimum height

\tdomNode.style.height = minHeight;

\tvar measuredHeight = domNode.offsetHeight || parseInt(minHeight,10);

\t// Set its height to auto so that it snaps to the correct height

\tdomNode.style.height = \"auto\";

\t// Calculate the revised height

\tvar newHeight = Math.max(domNode.scrollHeight + domNode.offsetHeight - domNode.clientHeight,measuredHeight);

\t// Only try to change the height if it has changed

\tif(newHeight !== domNode.offsetHeight) {

\t\tdomNode.style.height = newHeight + \"px\";

\t\t// Make sure that the dimensions of the textarea are recalculated

\t\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(domNode);

\t\t// Set the container to the position we registered at the beginning

\t\tcontainer.scrollTop = scrollTop;

\t}

\treturn newHeight;

};



/*

Gets the bounding rectangle of an element in absolute page coordinates

*/

exports.getBoundingPageRect = function(element) {

\tvar scrollPos = $tw.utils.getScrollPosition(),

\t\tclientRect = element.getBoundingClientRect();

\treturn {

\t\tleft: clientRect.left + scrollPos.x,

\t\twidth: clientRect.width,

\t\tright: clientRect.right + scrollPos.x,

\t\ttop: clientRect.top + scrollPos.y,

\t\theight: clientRect.height,

\t\tbottom: clientRect.bottom + scrollPos.y

\t};

};



/*

Saves a named password in the browser

*/

exports.savePassword = function(name,password) {

\ttry {

\t\tif(window.localStorage) {

\t\t\tlocalStorage.setItem(\"tw5-password-\" + name,password);

\t\t}

\t} catch(e) {

\t}

};



/*

Retrieve a named password from the browser

*/

exports.getPassword = function(name) {

\ttry {

\t\treturn window.localStorage ? localStorage.getItem(\"tw5-password-\" + name) : \"\";

\t} catch(e) {

\t\treturn \"\";

\t}

};



/*

Force layout of a dom node and its descendents

*/

exports.forceLayout = function(element) {

\tvar dummy = element.offsetWidth;

};



/*

Pulse an element for debugging purposes

*/

exports.pulseElement = function(element) {

\t// Event handler to remove the class at the end

\telement.addEventListener($tw.browser.animationEnd,function handler(event) {

\t\telement.removeEventListener($tw.browser.animationEnd,handler,false);

\t\t$tw.utils.removeClass(element,\"pulse\");

\t},false);

\t// Apply the pulse class

\t$tw.utils.removeClass(element,\"pulse\");

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(element);

\t$tw.utils.addClass(element,\"pulse\");

};



/*

Attach specified event handlers to a DOM node

domNode: where to attach the event handlers

events: array of event handlers to be added (see below)

Each entry in the events array is an object with these properties:

handlerFunction: optional event handler function

handlerObject: optional event handler object

handlerMethod: optionally specifies object handler method name (defaults to `handleEvent`)

*/

exports.addEventListeners = function(domNode,events) {

\t$tw.utils.each(events,function(eventInfo) {

\t\tvar handler;

\t\tif(eventInfo.handlerFunction) {

\t\t\thandler = eventInfo.handlerFunction;

\t\t} else if(eventInfo.handlerObject) {

\t\t\tif(eventInfo.handlerMethod) {

\t\t\t\thandler = function(event) {

\t\t\t\t\teventInfo.handlerObject[eventInfo.handlerMethod].call(eventInfo.handlerObject,event);

\t\t\t\t};\t

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\thandler = eventInfo.handlerObject;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tdomNode.addEventListener(eventInfo.name,handler,false);

\t});

};



/*

Get the computed styles applied to an element as an array of strings of individual CSS properties

*/

exports.getComputedStyles = function(domNode) {

\tvar textAreaStyles = window.getComputedStyle(domNode,null),

\t\tstyleDefs = [],

\t\tname;

\tfor(var t=0; t<textAreaStyles.length; t++) {

\t\tname = textAreaStyles[t];

\t\tstyleDefs.push(name + \": \" + textAreaStyles.getPropertyValue(name) + \";\");

\t}

\treturn styleDefs;

};



/*

Apply a set of styles passed as an array of strings of individual CSS properties

*/

exports.setStyles = function(domNode,styleDefs) {

\tdomNode.style.cssText = styleDefs.join(\"\");

};



/*

Copy the computed styles from a source element to a destination element

*/

exports.copyStyles = function(srcDomNode,dstDomNode) {

\t$tw.utils.setStyles(dstDomNode,$tw.utils.getComputedStyles(srcDomNode));

};



/*

Copy plain text to the clipboard on browsers that support it

*/

exports.copyToClipboard = function(text,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar textArea = document.createElement(\"textarea\");

\ttextArea.style.position = \"fixed\";

\ttextArea.style.top = 0;

\ttextArea.style.left = 0;

\ttextArea.style.fontSize = \"12pt\";

\ttextArea.style.width = \"2em\";

\ttextArea.style.height = \"2em\";

\ttextArea.style.padding = 0;

\ttextArea.style.border = \"none\";

\ttextArea.style.outline = \"none\";

\ttextArea.style.boxShadow = \"none\";

\ttextArea.style.background = \"transparent\";

\ttextArea.value = text;

\tdocument.body.appendChild(textArea);

\ttextArea.select();

\ttextArea.setSelectionRange(0,text.length);

\tvar succeeded = false;

\ttry {

\t\tsucceeded = document.execCommand(\"copy\");

\t} catch (err) {

\t}

\tif(!options.doNotNotify) {

\t\t$tw.notifier.display(succeeded ? \"$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded\" : \"$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed\");

\t}

\tdocument.body.removeChild(textArea);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/dragndrop.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/dragndrop.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom/dragndrop.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Browser data transfer utilities, used with the clipboard and drag and drop



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Options:



domNode: dom node to make draggable

dragImageType: \"pill\" or \"dom\"

dragTiddlerFn: optional function to retrieve the title of tiddler to drag

dragFilterFn: optional function to retreive the filter defining a list of tiddlers to drag

widget: widget to use as the contect for the filter

*/

exports.makeDraggable = function(options) {

\tvar dragImageType = options.dragImageType || \"dom\",

\t\tdragImage,

\t\tdomNode = options.domNode;

\t// Make the dom node draggable (not necessary for anchor tags)

\tif((domNode.tagName || \"\").toLowerCase() !== \"a\") {

\t\tdomNode.setAttribute(\"draggable\",\"true\");\t\t

\t}

\t// Add event handlers

\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(domNode,[

\t\t{name: \"dragstart\", handlerFunction: function(event) {

\t\t\tif(event.dataTransfer === undefined) {

\t\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Collect the tiddlers being dragged

\t\t\tvar dragTiddler = options.dragTiddlerFn && options.dragTiddlerFn(),

\t\t\t\tdragFilter = options.dragFilterFn && options.dragFilterFn(),

\t\t\t\ttitles = dragTiddler ? [dragTiddler] : [],

\t\t\t \tstartActions = options.startActions;

\t\t\tif(dragFilter) {

\t\t\t\ttitles.push.apply(titles,options.widget.wiki.filterTiddlers(dragFilter,options.widget));

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar titleString = $tw.utils.stringifyList(titles);

\t\t\t// Check that we've something to drag

\t\t\tif(titles.length > 0 && event.target === domNode) {

\t\t\t\t// Mark the drag in progress

\t\t\t\t$tw.dragInProgress = domNode;

\t\t\t\t// Set the dragging class on the element being dragged

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClass(event.target,\"tc-dragging\");

\t\t\t\t// Invoke drag-start actions if given

\t\t\t\tif(startActions !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\toptions.widget.invokeActionString(startActions,options.widget,event,{actionTiddler: titleString});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Create the drag image elements

\t\t\t\tdragImage = options.widget.document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\t\tdragImage.className = \"tc-tiddler-dragger\";

\t\t\t\tvar inner = options.widget.document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\t\tinner.className = \"tc-tiddler-dragger-inner\";

\t\t\t\tinner.appendChild(options.widget.document.createTextNode(

\t\t\t\t\ttitles.length === 1 ?

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitles[0] :

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitles.length + \" tiddlers\"

\t\t\t\t));

\t\t\t\tdragImage.appendChild(inner);

\t\t\t\toptions.widget.document.body.appendChild(dragImage);

\t\t\t\t// Set the data transfer properties

\t\t\t\tvar dataTransfer = event.dataTransfer;

\t\t\t\t// Set up the image

\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.effectAllowed = \"all\";

\t\t\t\tif(dataTransfer.setDragImage) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(dragImageType === \"pill\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setDragImage(dragImage.firstChild,-16,-16);

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\tvar r = domNode.getBoundingClientRect();

\t\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setDragImage(domNode,event.clientX-r.left,event.clientY-r.top);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Set up the data transfer

\t\t\t\tif(dataTransfer.clearData) {

\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.clearData();\t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tvar jsonData = [];

\t\t\t\tif(titles.length > 1) {

\t\t\t\t\ttitles.forEach(function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tjsonData.push(options.widget.wiki.getTiddlerAsJson(title));

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\tjsonData = \"[\" + jsonData.join(\",\") + \"]\";

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tjsonData = options.widget.wiki.getTiddlerAsJson(titles[0]);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// IE doesn't like these content types

\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.browser.isIE) {

\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setData(\"text/vnd.tiddler\",jsonData);

\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setData(\"text/plain\",titleString);

\t\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setData(\"text/x-moz-url\",\"data:text/vnd.tiddler,\" + encodeURIComponent(jsonData));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setData(\"URL\",\"data:text/vnd.tiddler,\" + encodeURIComponent(jsonData));

\t\t\t\tdataTransfer.setData(\"Text\",titleString);

\t\t\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t}},

\t\t{name: \"dragend\", handlerFunction: function(event) {

\t\t\tif(event.target === domNode) {

\t\t\t\t// Collect the tiddlers being dragged

\t\t\t\tvar dragTiddler = options.dragTiddlerFn && options.dragTiddlerFn(),

\t\t\t\t\tdragFilter = options.dragFilterFn && options.dragFilterFn(),

\t\t\t\t\ttitles = dragTiddler ? [dragTiddler] : [],

\t\t\t \t\tendActions = options.endActions;

\t\t\t\tif(dragFilter) {

\t\t\t\t\ttitles.push.apply(titles,options.widget.wiki.filterTiddlers(dragFilter,options.widget));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tvar titleString = $tw.utils.stringifyList(titles);

\t\t\t\t$tw.dragInProgress = null;

\t\t\t\t// Invoke drag-end actions if given

\t\t\t\tif(endActions !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\toptions.widget.invokeActionString(endActions,options.widget,event,{actionTiddler: titleString});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Remove the dragging class on the element being dragged

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.removeClass(event.target,\"tc-dragging\");

\t\t\t\t// Delete the drag image element

\t\t\t\tif(dragImage) {

\t\t\t\t\tdragImage.parentNode.removeChild(dragImage);

\t\t\t\t\tdragImage = null;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t}}

\t]);

};



exports.importDataTransfer = function(dataTransfer,fallbackTitle,callback) {

\t// Try each provided data type in turn

\tfor(var t=0; t<importDataTypes.length; t++) {

\t\tif(!$tw.browser.isIE || importDataTypes[t].IECompatible) {

\t\t\t// Get the data

\t\t\tvar dataType = importDataTypes[t];

\t\t\t\tvar data = dataTransfer.getData(dataType.type);

\t\t\t// Import the tiddlers in the data

\t\t\tif(data !== \"\" && data !== null) {

\t\t\t\tif($tw.log.IMPORT) {

\t\t\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Importing data type '\" + dataType.type + \"', data: '\" + data + \"'\")

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlerFields = dataType.toTiddlerFieldsArray(data,fallbackTitle);

\t\t\t\tcallback(tiddlerFields);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

};



var importDataTypes = [

\t{type: \"text/vnd.tiddler\", IECompatible: false, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\treturn parseJSONTiddlers(data,fallbackTitle);

\t}},

\t{type: \"URL\", IECompatible: true, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\t// Check for tiddler data URI

\t\tvar match = decodeURIComponent(data).match(/^data\\:text\\/vnd\\.tiddler,(.*)/i);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\treturn parseJSONTiddlers(match[1],fallbackTitle);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}]; // As URL string

\t\t}

\t}},

\t{type: \"text/x-moz-url\", IECompatible: false, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\t// Check for tiddler data URI

\t\tvar match = decodeURIComponent(data).match(/^data\\:text\\/vnd\\.tiddler,(.*)/i);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\treturn parseJSONTiddlers(match[1],fallbackTitle);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}]; // As URL string

\t\t}

\t}},

\t{type: \"text/html\", IECompatible: false, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}];

\t}},

\t{type: \"text/plain\", IECompatible: false, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}];

\t}},

\t{type: \"Text\", IECompatible: true, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}];

\t}},

\t{type: \"text/uri-list\", IECompatible: false, toTiddlerFieldsArray: function(data,fallbackTitle) {

\t\treturn [{title: fallbackTitle, text: data}];

\t}}

];



function parseJSONTiddlers(json,fallbackTitle) {

\tvar data = JSON.parse(json);

\tif(!$tw.utils.isArray(data)) {

\t\tdata = [data];

\t}

\tdata.forEach(function(fields) {

\t\tfields.title = fields.title || fallbackTitle;

\t});

\treturn data;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/http.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/dom/http.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/dom/http.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Browser HTTP support



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

A quick and dirty HTTP function; to be refactored later. Options are:

\turl: URL to retrieve

\ttype: GET, PUT, POST etc

\tcallback: function invoked with (err,data)

\treturnProp: string name of the property to return as first argument of callback

*/

exports.httpRequest = function(options) {

\tvar type = options.type || \"GET\",

\t\theaders = options.headers || {accept: \"application/json\"},

\t\treturnProp = options.returnProp || \"responseText\",

\t\trequest = new XMLHttpRequest(),

\t\tdata = \"\",

\t\tf,results;

\t// Massage the data hashmap into a string

\tif(options.data) {

\t\tif(typeof options.data === \"string\") { // Already a string

\t\t\tdata = options.data;

\t\t} else { // A hashmap of strings

\t\t\tresults = [];

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(options.data,function(dataItem,dataItemTitle) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(dataItemTitle + \"=\" + encodeURIComponent(dataItem));

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tdata = results.join(\"&\");

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Set up the state change handler

\trequest.onreadystatechange = function() {

\t\tif(this.readyState === 4) {

\t\t\tif(this.status === 200 || this.status === 201 || this.status === 204) {

\t\t\t\t// Success!

\t\t\t\toptions.callback(null,this[returnProp],this);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t// Something went wrong

\t\toptions.callback($tw.language.getString(\"Error/XMLHttpRequest\") + \": \" + this.status);

\t\t}

\t};

\t// Make the request

\trequest.open(type,options.url,true);

\tif(headers) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(headers,function(header,headerTitle,object) {

\t\t\trequest.setRequestHeader(headerTitle,header);

\t\t});

\t}

\tif(data && !$tw.utils.hop(headers,\"Content-type\")) {

\t\trequest.setRequestHeader(\"Content-type\",\"application/x-